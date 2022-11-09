$9.85
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, December 8 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, December 7. Order within 10 hrs 56 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$9.85","priceAmount":9.85,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"9","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"85","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"Ea537%2B%2BDM13h0jDVmx5BZTL9g7%2B7bn9GZle5DuMUnWter09eJn2ORTGNarNndVAk484%2BUrz2FfE7LTI2A9dtSmi6dT4ZS%2FnYuqhd5D24VgAm2p1ZhfLsFdaCHE5BBzSyZOWj%2ByepvfLynppY3ZVNkw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$9.85 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$9.85
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2023
For the 2022 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 11 and December 25, 2022 can be returned until January 31, 2023.
Read full return policy
resqme The Original Emerg... has been added to your Cart
Add other items:
Multi purpose survival Pocket tool - Stocking Stuffers for Men Great Christmas gifts - Credit Card Wallet Size Ninja Multitool - 43 in 1 (Black)
$9.95
Added to Cart
New (10) from
$9.85  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$13.47
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Courage Tactical
Sold by: Courage Tactical
(1948 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$13.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: Eteebeauty
Sold by: Eteebeauty
Just launched
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$14.79
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Microfiber Products
Sold by: Microfiber Products
(48822 ratings)
99% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Safety Yellow-Compact Emergency Hammer

4.6 out of 5 stars 6,397 ratings
-42% $9.85
List Price: $16.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The original 2-in-1 lifesaving compact emergency car safety tool: this emergency keychain hammer provides peace of mind to yourself and your family on the road in case of car entrapment. Can be used in various situations such as rollover, electrical system failure, car fire, floods, sinking car accident.
  • Jammed seatbelt cutter: the razor-sharp, stainless-steel blade allows to cut a jammed seat belt in no time. Slice the seat belt diagonally for a quick and clean cut. Can be used multiple times.
  • Tempered glass window breaker: the solid, heavy-duty, stainless-steel spike easily breaks tempered glass car side windows. Hit preferably one of the corners of the window for better result. The resqme is equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism and resets after each use. The resqme is reusable multiple times.
  • Easily Accessible, No Installation Required
See more product details
A gift for whatever they need

Frequently bought together

  • resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Safety Yellow
  • +
  • Travelon Windshield Cleaner and Defogger, Yellow, One Size
  • +
  • Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair - Detangler Brush for Natural, Curly, Straight, Wet or
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Related Climate Pledge Friendly items

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. Antibacterial Wipes by Boogie Wipes, Baby Wipes, Wet Wipes for Face, Hand, Body & Nose, Alcohol-Free, Hypoallergenic and Mois
    4.8 out of 5 stars1,892
    1 offer from $11.98
  2. Wellements Organic Vitamin D Drops, 0.15 Fl Oz, Liquid Vitamin D3 Supplement for Infant, Baby & Toddler, 1 Drop a Day, No Art
    4.7 out of 5 stars1,327
    4 offers from $11.99
    Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly
    Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

    Product Certification (1)

    USDA Organic

    USDA Organic products are grown and processed according to standards addressing soil and water quality, among other factors.

  3. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendly, Cooling, Luxury Gel Pillow
    4.4 out of 5 stars211,606
    #1 Best Seller
      in Bed Pillows
    11 offers from $43.55
    Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly
    Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

    Product Certification (1)

    STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX

    STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX requires textiles-based products to be tested against a list of 1,000+ chemicals, to limit those which may be harmful to human health. Certification focus: #ProductSafety and #ChemicalsUsed.

  4. Puffworks Baby Organic Peanut Butter Puffs, Perfect for Early Peanut Introduction for Allergy Prevention, Plant-Based Protein
    4.8 out of 5 stars1,121
    1 offer from $26.95
    Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly
    Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

    Product Certification (1)

    USDA Organic

    USDA Organic products are grown and processed according to standards addressing soil and water quality, among other factors.

  5. Cast Iron Handle Cover, 2 Pack Cast Iron Skillet Handle Covers, Silicone Heat Resistant Pan & Pots Holder Sleeve Handle Cover
    4.4 out of 5 stars9,409
    2 offers from $7.49
    Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly
    Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

    Product Certification (1)

    Compact by Design (Certified by Amazon)

    Compact by Design (Certified by Amazon) products remove excess air and water, which reduces the carbon footprint of shipping and packaging.

  6. Vitamin C Supplement for Kids | USDA Organic Vitamin C Liquid Drops for Kids Ages 1-3 | Vitamin for Immune Support & Overall
    4.8 out of 5 stars1,712
    3 offers from $18.50
    Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly
    Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

    Product Certification (1)

    USDA Organic

    USDA Organic products are grown and processed according to standards addressing soil and water quality, among other factors.

Next page

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. resqme logo square

    resqme, Inc. specializes in vehicular and personal safety tools that have saved lives since 1998. Our goal is to provide automotive and personal safety tools for drivers and passengers to be prepared and have peace of mind in all situations.

    Help us with our mission by spreading awareness and joining our safety family!

  3. resqme jammed seat belt cutter

    resqme car escape tool

    Jammed seat belt cutter & tempered glass window breaker. Works underwater

  4. hammer

    resqhammer car escape hammer

    Jammed seat belt cutter & tempered glass window breaker

  5. alertme drwosy driver device

    alertme drowsy driver alarm

    Nod-activated 90 dB earpiece

  6. defendme purse

    defendme safety alarm

    Portable 120 dB self-defense siren

  7. RESQME The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker...
    resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker...
    RESQME The Original Keychain Car Escape Tool, Made in USA (Black), Single Pack (01.100.01)
    resqme,The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker...

    See All Our Products

    Visit the Store

Next page

From the manufacturer

Product Description

Over 3 million motorists worldwide carry resqme – keychain car escape tool, to keep their family safe on the road! This 2 in 1, safety and survival tool, allows you to cut a jammed seatbelt and to break a side window in your car. Originally developed for first responders (firefighters EMTs, law enforcement agencies); resqme has become an essential safety solution for all safety-conscious drivers.

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Safety Yellow-Compact Emergency Hammer

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

What's in the box

  • resqme, instructions, key ring

    • Compare with similar items


    resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Safety Yellow-Compact Emergency Hammer
    Amazon Basics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool, Car Accessories, 2 Pack
    resqme,The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Pink- Compact safety hammer
    resqme Family Pack of 3, The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Black, Blue, Safety Yellow
    resqme Family Pack of 3, The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Orange, Black, Pink
    RESQME Family Pack of 3, The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Compact Safety Hammer- Yellow Neon
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (6397) 4.7 out of 5 stars (17277) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2182) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1613) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1264) 4.8 out of 5 stars (60)
    Price $9.85 $9.26 $8.19 $25.32 $21.01 $20.61
    Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Color Yellow single Pink Single 3 Pack Black, Blue, Yellow 3 Pack Orange, Black, Pink 3 pack Yellow
    Item Dimensions 3 x 1.25 x 0.62 inches 7.52 x 2.84 x 1.37 inches 3 x 1.25 x 0.62 inches 3 x 1.25 x 0.62 inches 3 x 1.25 x 0.62 inches
    Compare with similar items

    Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    6,397 global ratings
    5 star
    		78%
    4 star
    		13%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Kierra Williams
    5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with my purchase
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 26, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Emily Hardy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Looks like a good product
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    v2can5
    5.0 out of 5 stars I hope I never have to use it.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 16, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Russ
    5.0 out of 5 stars Peace of Mind
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 30, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    JT
    5.0 out of 5 stars A must have in every vehicle
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Cat Whisperer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Better Safe than Sorry
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 4, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Better Safe than Sorry
    By Cat Whisperer on November 4, 2022
    Over all great quality, easy to use.
    I'll be buying these for all my family and friends.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    GRV
    5.0 out of 5 stars Haven’t had to use, hope never to have to, but who knows?
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 11, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars A must carry tool!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 24, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Jack M J Topping
    4.0 out of 5 stars Daily use / emergency use
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 22, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    4.0 out of 5 stars Daily use / emergency use
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 22, 2018
    I am a british police officer. I used this on a crashed BMW this week. This was the first time I used it. First attempt it only marked the window, second attempt shattered the window but while applying the required force to activate it your hand then follows through the glass. In an emergency this would be superficial but for other situations you would need gloves on. But it did smash the window on the second attempt, a crowbar was used on the other side window which took 7 hits to smash.... So this is extremely more effective at doing that.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    238 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    P.Brückner
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sinnvolle Investition! WARUM LIEBER ZWEI KAUFEN??? Lesen Sie selbst!
    Reviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on April 4, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sinnvolle Investition! WARUM LIEBER ZWEI KAUFEN??? Lesen Sie selbst!
    Reviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on April 4, 2019
    Das Resqme Rettungswerkzeug ist ein tolles Produkt. Im Schlüsselanhänger-Format hat man sozusagen "Nothammer" und Gurtschneider immer dabei. Durch die geringe Größe stört er wirklich nicht am Schlüsselbund. Er liegt dennoch gut in der Hand und macht einen hcohwertigen Eindruck.

    Der Federmechanismus des Schlagdornes funktioniert tadellos. Ich werde noch einen zweiten nachbestellen, da ich es sinnvoll finde, einen Resqme am Rückspiegel zu befestigen. Sollte ich also selbst verunfallt sein und muss meinen eigenen Gurt durchtrennen, komme ich daran. Aber auch wenn ich selbst Unfallopfer bin und mich nicht mehr selbstg befreien kann, so kann es nujr von Vorteil sein, wenn Ersthelfer sofort diesen auffälligen Lebensretter am Rückspiegel finden. Am Schlüsselbund besteht da eben der Nachteil, dass ich selbst oder auch ein Ersthelfer im Notfall nur schwer herankommen, da oftmals der Schlüssel (durch Schlüssellose Systeme) beim Autofahren in der Hosentasche verbleibt.

    Als optimale Lösung würde ich aber wie gesagt einen zweiten Resqme am Schlüsselbund befestigen. So habe ich ihn auch dabei, wenn ich zu Fuß, als Radfahrer oder sonst wie unterwegs bin.

    Wirklich ein tolles Produkt und eine sinnvolle Investition, die man im besten Falle nie einsetzen muss.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    58 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    TheLukrie
    5.0 out of 5 stars Getestet und Empfohlen von einem Feuerwehrmann
    Reviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on June 18, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    61 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Amazon Customer
    2.0 out of 5 stars Cant make it through 20mm of untempered glass.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on May 11, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    2.0 out of 5 stars Cant make it through 20mm of untempered glass.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on May 11, 2020
    This product is definetely not fit for purpose. I tested it on 50mm tempered glass and it simply marked it, further testing did nothing but mark the glass more. I tested it again on 20-30mm untempered glass used in purdeys drinking bottles, after 4 attempts in the same spot the glass cracked a bit a fifth time saw the crack widen but by this time the spring wasnt working i had to wait 10-20 seconds before pressing down actually did anything again.

    If this cant get through 20-30mm of untempered bottle glass theres no way im trusting mine or anothers life to it. Especially not considering glass window glass is often a lot tougher.

    Spend the extra money and buy something decent from life hammer, which when tested shattered a 2ft by 1ft 50mm tempered glass panel.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    7 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Cabbai
    5.0 out of 5 stars Imprescindible en el coche
    Reviewed in Spain 🇪🇸 on August 29, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    54 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English