This product is definetely not fit for purpose. I tested it on 50mm tempered glass and it simply marked it, further testing did nothing but mark the glass more. I tested it again on 20-30mm untempered glass used in purdeys drinking bottles, after 4 attempts in the same spot the glass cracked a bit a fifth time saw the crack widen but by this time the spring wasnt working i had to wait 10-20 seconds before pressing down actually did anything again.



If this cant get through 20-30mm of untempered bottle glass theres no way im trusting mine or anothers life to it. Especially not considering glass window glass is often a lot tougher.



Spend the extra money and buy something decent from life hammer, which when tested shattered a 2ft by 1ft 50mm tempered glass panel.