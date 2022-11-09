|Manufacturer
|resqme
|Brand
|RESQME
|Model
|Resqme single pack
|Item Weight
|0.704 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|3 x 1.25 x 0.62 inches
|Country of Origin
|USA
|Item model number
|01.100.09
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Manufacturer Part Number
|01.100.09
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
93% positive over last 12 months
FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
99% positive over last 12 months
resqme The Original Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool, 2-in-1 Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker, Made in USA, Safety Yellow-Compact Emergency Hammer
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The original 2-in-1 lifesaving compact emergency car safety tool: this emergency keychain hammer provides peace of mind to yourself and your family on the road in case of car entrapment. Can be used in various situations such as rollover, electrical system failure, car fire, floods, sinking car accident.
- Jammed seatbelt cutter: the razor-sharp, stainless-steel blade allows to cut a jammed seat belt in no time. Slice the seat belt diagonally for a quick and clean cut. Can be used multiple times.
- Tempered glass window breaker: the solid, heavy-duty, stainless-steel spike easily breaks tempered glass car side windows. Hit preferably one of the corners of the window for better result. The resqme is equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism and resets after each use. The resqme is reusable multiple times.
- Easily Accessible, No Installation Required
Similar item to consider
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.
From the brand
From the manufacturer
Quick Car Escape Tool
The Original 2-1 seat belt cutter and window breaker emergency keychain.
What is resqme?
Made in USA, this 2-in-1, safety and survival tool, allows you to cut a jammed seatbelt and to break a side window in your car.
Originally developed for first responders (firefighters EMTs, law enforcement agencies); resqme has become an essential safety solution for all safety-conscious drivers.
Over 8 million motorists worldwide carry resqme
Main Features:
- Made in USA - The Original!
- Breaks car side windows.
- Cuts jammed safety belts.
- Compact, lightweight and powerful.
- Materials: ABS plastic |Stainless Steel.
- GS TUV Certified.
How to use resqme
|
|
|
|
Grab the resqme
Put your finger through the ring and pull out the clip to unveil the stainless steel blade. It is the easiest way.
|
Cut the jammed seat belt
Cut diagonally to ensure a cut in one go. It takes less than 2 seconds to cut the jammed seat belt! One resqme can cut up to 100 individual seat belts.
|
Break the tempered glass window
Push the head of the tool (black cylindrical part), firmly, against one of the corner of the tempered glass side window. It won't work on laminated glass! For best results, press against the corners, not the center.
Where to place the resqme?
|
|
|
|
|
On the rear view mirror
Where it will be easily accessible for you and for your front passenger.
|
On the headrest
This way, it will be easily accessible for your back passengers in case of emergency.
|
On the gear stick
Very convenient spot to ensure the tool will not get lost in case of a rollover.
|
On your keys
Always a safe bet! Carry it with you anywhere and it will come handy in an emergency situation, inside or outside the car.
How does it work?
The resqme tool attaches to your keychain with a detachable clip. In the event of an emergency, pull the resqme tool away from the clip to reveal the blade. If the seatbelt is jammed, cut the belt by hooking the blade over and slicing it across.
To break the window, press the black head of the tool against the corner of the window and it will release the spring-loaded spike and shatter the glass. The resqme tool does not work on car windshields. It is effective only against tempered glass commonly used in side windows.
How do I remove the safety blade clip?
First attach the key ring or the cable tie (or the lanyard if you purchased the Premium Accessory Pack) around the loop of the clip to have more of a grip. Then unsnap the clip (pull straight / brisk movement) using the key ring or the cable tie around the loop.
Please note that without support of key ring or the cable tie it can be a little difficult to remove the blade clip and can cause the resqme to break.
How do I know the type of glass used in my car?
Most sunroofs and rear windows are tempered. To figure out what kind of glass is in the side window of your car, you can look in the bottom corner. There may be a label that says 'tempered' or 'laminated.' If not, roll down the window and look at it from a bird’s-eye view. If it’s smooth and looks like one piece, it’s tempered. If it looks like a sandwich with a ridge, it’s laminated.
Is the resqme reusable?
Yes! resqme is designed to be used more than 1 time!
The spring-loaded spike resets automatically and can be used multiple times.
The blade is very durable and can easily perform multiple seat belt cuts.
Product Description
Over 3 million motorists worldwide carry resqme – keychain car escape tool, to keep their family safe on the road! This 2 in 1, safety and survival tool, allows you to cut a jammed seatbelt and to break a side window in your car. Originally developed for first responders (firefighters EMTs, law enforcement agencies); resqme has become an essential safety solution for all safety-conscious drivers.
What's in the box
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2019
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I'll be buying these for all my family and friends.
By Cat Whisperer on November 4, 2022
I'll be buying these for all my family and friends.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 22, 2018
Der Federmechanismus des Schlagdornes funktioniert tadellos. Ich werde noch einen zweiten nachbestellen, da ich es sinnvoll finde, einen Resqme am Rückspiegel zu befestigen. Sollte ich also selbst verunfallt sein und muss meinen eigenen Gurt durchtrennen, komme ich daran. Aber auch wenn ich selbst Unfallopfer bin und mich nicht mehr selbstg befreien kann, so kann es nujr von Vorteil sein, wenn Ersthelfer sofort diesen auffälligen Lebensretter am Rückspiegel finden. Am Schlüsselbund besteht da eben der Nachteil, dass ich selbst oder auch ein Ersthelfer im Notfall nur schwer herankommen, da oftmals der Schlüssel (durch Schlüssellose Systeme) beim Autofahren in der Hosentasche verbleibt.
Als optimale Lösung würde ich aber wie gesagt einen zweiten Resqme am Schlüsselbund befestigen. So habe ich ihn auch dabei, wenn ich zu Fuß, als Radfahrer oder sonst wie unterwegs bin.
Wirklich ein tolles Produkt und eine sinnvolle Investition, die man im besten Falle nie einsetzen muss.
Reviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on April 4, 2019
Der Federmechanismus des Schlagdornes funktioniert tadellos. Ich werde noch einen zweiten nachbestellen, da ich es sinnvoll finde, einen Resqme am Rückspiegel zu befestigen. Sollte ich also selbst verunfallt sein und muss meinen eigenen Gurt durchtrennen, komme ich daran. Aber auch wenn ich selbst Unfallopfer bin und mich nicht mehr selbstg befreien kann, so kann es nujr von Vorteil sein, wenn Ersthelfer sofort diesen auffälligen Lebensretter am Rückspiegel finden. Am Schlüsselbund besteht da eben der Nachteil, dass ich selbst oder auch ein Ersthelfer im Notfall nur schwer herankommen, da oftmals der Schlüssel (durch Schlüssellose Systeme) beim Autofahren in der Hosentasche verbleibt.
Als optimale Lösung würde ich aber wie gesagt einen zweiten Resqme am Schlüsselbund befestigen. So habe ich ihn auch dabei, wenn ich zu Fuß, als Radfahrer oder sonst wie unterwegs bin.
Wirklich ein tolles Produkt und eine sinnvolle Investition, die man im besten Falle nie einsetzen muss.
Ich persönliche habe einen am Schlüsselbund, einem im Auto und trage zudem einen in meiner Feuerwehr Einsatzhose.
Ich kenne zudem viele Personen in Polizei/Feuerwehr/Rettung/etc... die diesen ebenfalls am Schlüsselbund tragen.
Wie ihr sicher lesen könnt bin ich von diesem Produkt sehr überzeugt. Das liegt unter anderen daran das ich es bereits gründlich testen konnte:
Der Gurtschneider funktionierte in meinem Test super und ohne Probleme.
Der Glasbrecher brauchte anfangs zwei Versuche (Bin mir nicht sicher woran das lag) aber beim zweiten mal funktionierte er ohne Probleme. Auch bei weiteren Versuchen an anderen Scheiben funktionierte er einwandfrei.
Das einzige Problem das man (vor allem wen man in einer Blaulichtorganisation tätig ist) im vergleich zu einem normalen Federkörner hat ist das man mit der ganzen Hand mit ziemlichen Druck durch die Scheibe schnellt. Allerdings ist das für die meisten Privatpersonen die diesen jemals einsetzen müssten wahrscheinlich das geringere Übe, deswegen ziehe ich auch keinen Stern dafür ab.
Zum Abschluss kann ich diesen wirklich jeden für den Schlüsselbund bzw das Auto ans Herz legen.
DISCLAIMER: Ich bin selbstverständlich nicht verantwortlich dafür wenn irgendetwas nicht funktionieren sollte und ein Versagen des Produktes ist nicht ausgeschlossen. Zudem repräsentiert diese Bewertung meine eigene Meinung und nicht die der Österreichischen Feuerwehr(en).
Ich hoffe ich konnte euch bei der Kaufentscheidung helfen.
-TheLukrie
If this cant get through 20-30mm of untempered bottle glass theres no way im trusting mine or anothers life to it. Especially not considering glass window glass is often a lot tougher.
Spend the extra money and buy something decent from life hammer, which when tested shattered a 2ft by 1ft 50mm tempered glass panel.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on May 11, 2020
If this cant get through 20-30mm of untempered bottle glass theres no way im trusting mine or anothers life to it. Especially not considering glass window glass is often a lot tougher.
Spend the extra money and buy something decent from life hammer, which when tested shattered a 2ft by 1ft 50mm tempered glass panel.
Lo único que he echado de menos es un tamaño algo mayor y mayor resistencia al óxido de la cuchilla. Aunque lo primero es subjetivo y lo segundo no resta efectividad a la misma.
En las llaves de cada coche en casa tenemos uno a modo de llavero y he regalado infinidad de ellos a amigos y familiares. Tienes una gran variedad de colores para elegir.
Recomendable 100%