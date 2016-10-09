List Price: $16.99 Details
Follow the Author

Sarah Cooper
100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying Paperback – Illustrated, October 4, 2016

by
Sarah Cooper (Author)
Sarah Cooper (Author)
4.6 out of 5 stars 1,519 ratings
Enhance your purchase

  Print length
176 pages
    176 pages
  Language
English
    English
  3. Publisher
    Andrews McMeel Publishing
  4. Publication date
    October 4, 2016
  5. Dimensions
    6.1 x 0.9 x 7 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1449476058
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1449476052
Editorial Reviews

Review

"Cleverly written and illustrated, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings is sly satire that will bring endless joy to anyone who has ever endured the drudgery of corporate life."
―Dan Lyons, writer for HBO's Silicon Valley and New York Times-bestselling author of Disrupted

"A hilarious, enlightening read for anyone who's ever been stuck in a conference room. With delightful snark and sarcasm, Sarah cleverly skewers our coworkers for ridiculous behaviors that we would never, ever do. It's funny because it's true."
―Adam Grant, Wharton professor and New York Times-bestselling author of Originals and Give and Take

"I laughed so hard I had to leave the meeting I was in."
―Jake Knapp, New York Times-bestselling author of Sprint

"Sarah Cooper is uncannily spot on when describing the seemingly innocent behaviors of people attempting to impress others. It'll make you literally LOL."
―Christine Tsai, Founding Partner, 500 Startups

About the Author

Sarah Cooper is a writer, comedian, speaker and author of the bestselling book, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings. She built her comedy career in between working for companies like Yahoo! and Google, where, as a user experience designer, she was fed free lunches and lots of material. She is the creator of satirical blog TheCooperReview.com, which attracts millions of readers around the world and has been featured in The Washington Post, Forbes, Fast Company and countless other publications. Sarah lives in New York City.

Product details

  Publisher ‏ : ‎ Andrews McMeel Publishing; Illustrated edition (October 4, 2016)
  Language ‏ : ‎ English
  Paperback ‏ : ‎ 176 pages
  ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1449476058
  ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1449476052
  Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 12.8 ounces
  Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.1 x 0.9 x 7 inches
About the author

Sarah Cooper

Sarah Cooper is a writer, producer, actress and author of bestselling books How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings and 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, both of which are in development as series for television. She built her comedy career in between working for companies like Yahoo! and Google, where she was fed free lunches and lots of material. In April 2020, Sarah went viral with a video called "How to Medical," in which she lip syncs Trump's proposed COVID-19 cures of UV light and disinfectant, viewed over 30 million times across social media. She was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2020, featured at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show, Ellen, and has been featured in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Washington Post, InStyle Magazine and countless others. Sarah's first comedy special, Everything's Fine, is now streaming on Netflix.

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,519 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

J. Baldwin
5.0 out of 5 stars Naked and Vulnerable.
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2016
Patti Harada
5.0 out of 5 stars If you work
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2020
Aardvark8
5.0 out of 5 stars Never laughed so hard in a long time
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2017
Adam
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely Hilarious!
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2016
Niks
5.0 out of 5 stars Funnest business book
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021
5.0 out of 5 stars Funnest business book
By Niks on March 29, 2021
Seriously the funnest book I’ve ever purchased. I purchased 3 of these books so that my coworkers and I could enjoy our staff meetings more. Only the three of us know when we are using a number out of this book! Let the shenanigans begin. It will literally make you look forward to meetings.
Arctic_Knight907
5.0 out of 5 stars Stop being the 'stupid one' in your meeting
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2016
S. Lapha
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny but true
Reviewed in the United States on May 22, 2021
Twilight
5.0 out of 5 stars I love these kinds of books! Great tricks you can incorporate in your life.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2019
Top reviews from other countries

Crows
5.0 out of 5 stars Really well observed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 20, 2020
Bertie
5.0 out of 5 stars I fear I do about 80% of these
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 17, 2020
Nick
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh a minute
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 26, 2020
Mike
4.0 out of 5 stars Very entertaining
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 8, 2018
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2016
