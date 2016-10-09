Have one to sell?
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$5.63
+ $3.99 shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: WÖLF
Sold by: WÖLF
(351 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
90% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$5.64
+ $3.99 shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: M R . B O O K M A N
Sold by: M R . B O O K M A N
(7358 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
96% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$8.50
+ $1.20 shipping
+ $1.20 shipping
Sold by: PAYLESS-BOOKS
Sold by: PAYLESS-BOOKS
(193 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
93% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
Follow the Author
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.
100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying Paperback – Illustrated, October 4, 2016
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|
$0.00
|Free with your Audible trial
|
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|$10.39
|$9.99
Enhance your purchase
Funny because it's true. Comedian, star of the Netflix special Everything's Fine, and Trump lip-syncing sensation Sarah Cooper presents the must-have book you never knew you needed, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings. In it, you will learn how to appear smart in less than half the time it takes to actually learn anything.
You know those subtle tricks your coworkers are all guilty of? The constant nodding, pretend concentration, useless rhetorical questions? These tricks make them seem like they know what they’re doing when in fact they have no clue. This behavior is so ingrained, so subtle, and so often mistaken for true intelligence that identifying it, calling it out, or compiling it into an exhaustive digest has never been attempted. Until now.
Complete with illustrated tips, examples, and scenarios, 100 Tricks gives you actionable ways to use words like “actionable,” in order to sound smart. Every type of meeting is covered, from general meetings where you stopped paying attention almost immediately, to one-on-one meetings you zoned out on, to impromptu meetings you were painfully subjected to at the last minute. It’s all here.
Open this book to any page and find an easy-to-digest trick with an even easier-to-digest illustration, guiding you on:
"Sly satire that will bring endless joy to anyone who has ever endured the drudgery of corporate life."â€•Dan Lyons, writer for HBO's Silicon Valley and New York Times-bestselling author of Disrupted
You know those subtle tricks your coworkers are all guilty of? The constant nodding, pretend concentration, useless rhetorical questions? These tricks make them seem like they know what they’re doing when in fact they have no clue. This behavior is so ingrained, so subtle, and so often mistaken for true intelligence that identifying it, calling it out, or compiling it into an exhaustive digest has never been attempted. Until now.
Complete with illustrated tips, examples, and scenarios, 100 Tricks gives you actionable ways to use words like “actionable,” in order to sound smart. Every type of meeting is covered, from general meetings where you stopped paying attention almost immediately, to one-on-one meetings you zoned out on, to impromptu meetings you were painfully subjected to at the last minute. It’s all here.
Open this book to any page and find an easy-to-digest trick with an even easier-to-digest illustration, guiding you on:
- how to nail the big meeting by pacing and nodding
- most effective ways to listen to your coworkers while still completely ignoring them
- the key to making your presentations “interactive.”
"Sly satire that will bring endless joy to anyone who has ever endured the drudgery of corporate life."â€•Dan Lyons, writer for HBO's Silicon Valley and New York Times-bestselling author of Disrupted
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more
From the Publisher
|How to Be Successful without Hurting Men's Feelings
|Draw What Success Looks Like
|How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings 17-Month 2021-2022 Planner
|Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar
|Explore more from Sarah Cooper!
|Book
|Coloring and Activity Book
|17-Month Monthly/Weekly Planner
|Daily Desk Calendar
Editorial Reviews
Review
"Cleverly written and illustrated, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings is sly satire that will bring endless joy to anyone who has ever endured the drudgery of corporate life."
―Dan Lyons, writer for HBO's Silicon Valley and New York Times-bestselling author of Disrupted
"A hilarious, enlightening read for anyone who's ever been stuck in a conference room. With delightful snark and sarcasm, Sarah cleverly skewers our coworkers for ridiculous behaviors that we would never, ever do. It's funny because it's true."
―Adam Grant, Wharton professor and New York Times-bestselling author of Originals and Give and Take
"I laughed so hard I had to leave the meeting I was in."
―Jake Knapp, New York Times-bestselling author of Sprint
"Sarah Cooper is uncannily spot on when describing the seemingly innocent behaviors of people attempting to impress others. It'll make you literally LOL."
―Christine Tsai, Founding Partner, 500 Startups
―Dan Lyons, writer for HBO's Silicon Valley and New York Times-bestselling author of Disrupted
"A hilarious, enlightening read for anyone who's ever been stuck in a conference room. With delightful snark and sarcasm, Sarah cleverly skewers our coworkers for ridiculous behaviors that we would never, ever do. It's funny because it's true."
―Adam Grant, Wharton professor and New York Times-bestselling author of Originals and Give and Take
"I laughed so hard I had to leave the meeting I was in."
―Jake Knapp, New York Times-bestselling author of Sprint
"Sarah Cooper is uncannily spot on when describing the seemingly innocent behaviors of people attempting to impress others. It'll make you literally LOL."
―Christine Tsai, Founding Partner, 500 Startups
About the Author
Sarah Cooper is a writer, comedian, speaker and author of the bestselling book, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings. She built her comedy career in between working for companies like Yahoo! and Google, where, as a user experience designer, she was fed free lunches and lots of material. She is the creator of satirical blog TheCooperReview.com, which attracts millions of readers around the world and has been featured in The Washington Post, Forbes, Fast Company and countless other publications. Sarah lives in New York City.
Start reading 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings on your Kindle in under a minute.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : Andrews McMeel Publishing; Illustrated edition (October 4, 2016)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 176 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1449476058
- ISBN-13 : 978-1449476052
- Item Weight : 12.8 ounces
- Dimensions : 6.1 x 0.9 x 7 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #13,512 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #15 in Business Encyclopedias
- #17 in Business & Professional Humor
- #26 in Running Meetings & Presentations (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
1,519 global ratings
Funnest business bookSeriously the funnest book I’ve ever purchased. I purchased 3 of these books so that my coworkers and I could enjoy our staff meetings more. Only the three of us know when we are using a number out of this book! Let the shenanigans begin. It will literally make you look forward to meetings.
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2016
To paraphrase Mike Myers's character Dieter, this book looks at me while I am naked and calls its friends.
Is it really satire, or is it a thoughtful analysis of what's wrong with corporate America? Both! Have I done some of these things? I'm afraid so. Have any of these things advanced my career? Emphatically, no. Why do I tolerate it when others use these tricks in meetings I'm in? Because I just don't care anymore.
I suggest you buy a copy for every member of your team, ask them to memorize it, and call out numbers whenever someone uses one of the tricks. Eventually people simply announce the trick number instead of going through the pain of actually executing a trick.
Sort of like this famous parable: (see below as the review system doesn't allow links)
Maybe, just maybe, if we follow Sarah's lead, we can make corporate America great again.
-------
A man is sent to prison for the first time. At night, the lights in the cell block are turned off, and his cellmate goes over to the bars and yells, "Number twelve!" The whole cell block breaks out laughing. A few minutes later, somebody else in the cell block yells, "Number four!" Again, the whole cell bloock breaks out laughing.
The new guy asks his cellmate what's going on. "Well," says the older prisoner, "we've all been in this here prison for so long, we all know the same jokes. So we just yell out the number instead of saying the whole joke."
So the new guy walks up to the bars and yells, "Number six!" There was dead silence in the cell block. He asks the older prisoner, "What's wrong? Why didn't I get any laughs?"
"Well," said the older man, "sometimes it's not the joke, but how you tell it."
Is it really satire, or is it a thoughtful analysis of what's wrong with corporate America? Both! Have I done some of these things? I'm afraid so. Have any of these things advanced my career? Emphatically, no. Why do I tolerate it when others use these tricks in meetings I'm in? Because I just don't care anymore.
I suggest you buy a copy for every member of your team, ask them to memorize it, and call out numbers whenever someone uses one of the tricks. Eventually people simply announce the trick number instead of going through the pain of actually executing a trick.
Sort of like this famous parable: (see below as the review system doesn't allow links)
Maybe, just maybe, if we follow Sarah's lead, we can make corporate America great again.
-------
A man is sent to prison for the first time. At night, the lights in the cell block are turned off, and his cellmate goes over to the bars and yells, "Number twelve!" The whole cell block breaks out laughing. A few minutes later, somebody else in the cell block yells, "Number four!" Again, the whole cell bloock breaks out laughing.
The new guy asks his cellmate what's going on. "Well," says the older prisoner, "we've all been in this here prison for so long, we all know the same jokes. So we just yell out the number instead of saying the whole joke."
So the new guy walks up to the bars and yells, "Number six!" There was dead silence in the cell block. He asks the older prisoner, "What's wrong? Why didn't I get any laughs?"
"Well," said the older man, "sometimes it's not the joke, but how you tell it."
39 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2020
If you work with people or are just thinking about doing that, ya gotta read! I learned SO much. Sadly I’m 73 and there’s not enough money on the planet to get me back into an office again.
BUT, application of skills to unusual situations is my skill, as is telling people what to do or even, “Don’t do that!”
So, I’m going to use this on my children, my grand children, and my great grand daughter as soon as she can hold herself in a sitting position.
Yup! That’s what I’m gonna do!
BUT, application of skills to unusual situations is my skill, as is telling people what to do or even, “Don’t do that!”
So, I’m going to use this on my children, my grand children, and my great grand daughter as soon as she can hold herself in a sitting position.
Yup! That’s what I’m gonna do!
20 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2017
This is a hilarious book. It is kinda like Dilbert in that many things mentioned you have seen happen already on your modern workplace, but then she has suggestions for things for you to do that are only half tongue-in-cheek --they do have the effect of making you appear smarter in the cynical world she paints.
Even though the implication is you should avoid the behaviors she enumerates, you can make use of some of these techniques yourself if you can't think of anything substantive to contribute to a meeting.
I have to say this is one of my favorite books--and I read a lot of books so that's saying a lot.
Even though the implication is you should avoid the behaviors she enumerates, you can make use of some of these techniques yourself if you can't think of anything substantive to contribute to a meeting.
I have to say this is one of my favorite books--and I read a lot of books so that's saying a lot.
13 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2016
Anyone who's ever worked in a corporate job will immediately love this book. Sarah's humor is biting and reads like it's straight out of HBO's Silicon Valley. Her twitter feed is also a must-follow @sarahcpr. One of my favorite little snippets is the idea of using the "royal we," like, "We really need to take a look at that issue" when you're not really involved at all. You can take credit for all the good stuff while simultaneously spreading the blame, perfect! I know for a fact I'll appear smarter in all of my upcoming meetings.
20 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021
Seriously the funnest book I’ve ever purchased. I purchased 3 of these books so that my coworkers and I could enjoy our staff meetings more. Only the three of us know when we are using a number out of this book! Let the shenanigans begin. It will literally make you look forward to meetings.
Funnest business bookSeriously the funnest book I’ve ever purchased. I purchased 3 of these books so that my coworkers and I could enjoy our staff meetings more. Only the three of us know when we are using a number out of this book! Let the shenanigans begin. It will literally make you look forward to meetings.
By Niks on March 29, 2021
By Niks on March 29, 2021
Images in this review
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2016
Do you like tips on how to succeed? Are you drawn to internet articles that give advice on how to be a better manager, a better coworker, a better person? Then 100 Tips to Feel Smart in Meetings is definitely for you. I guarantee it'll improve your day and probably your career.
It begins with Sarah Cooper, a knowledgeable, high powered professional that knows the struggles of today's fast-paced and demanding corporate environment. Starting from humble Medium posts and graduating to actual books, nobody has a better grasp of what drives employees today. Overnight, careers transformed. I can't tell you how many promotions this book is responsible for.
100 Tips to Feel Smart in Meetings, starts that transformation with an aspect we all can relate to instantly: the office meeting. Cooper's sage advice will make you wonder why you never thought of these things before and optimize these critical interactions with your coworkers. It even includes handy illustrations, to reinforce the message or in case your grasp of the English language is challenged. Can an advice book be this transformational, this inspirational? Yes, yes it can. Without any reservation, I would recommend 100 Tips to Feel Smart in Meetings to anybody.
It begins with Sarah Cooper, a knowledgeable, high powered professional that knows the struggles of today's fast-paced and demanding corporate environment. Starting from humble Medium posts and graduating to actual books, nobody has a better grasp of what drives employees today. Overnight, careers transformed. I can't tell you how many promotions this book is responsible for.
100 Tips to Feel Smart in Meetings, starts that transformation with an aspect we all can relate to instantly: the office meeting. Cooper's sage advice will make you wonder why you never thought of these things before and optimize these critical interactions with your coworkers. It even includes handy illustrations, to reinforce the message or in case your grasp of the English language is challenged. Can an advice book be this transformational, this inspirational? Yes, yes it can. Without any reservation, I would recommend 100 Tips to Feel Smart in Meetings to anybody.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 22, 2021
This book is somewhere between humor and factual. If you've spent any time in corporate world you'll immediately start nodding your head to every page. "Hey, that's what Bob does." You'll go from laughing out of your chair, to amazement, to inspiration, and quite possibly a little crying from self realization. I got this book for some laughs, but it may very well be a great way to get ahead or at least get noticed without much added effort, just hope your coworkers haven't read the book too.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2019
I saw this in one of the Amazon bookstores, and pondered whether I should get it or not. Sure enough, I had bought it online and picked up a few new tricks! The book comes with a neat pin-up that depicts a couple key tricks that are very useful.
Parts of the book, I couldn't really apply in the workplace, but i wont' take any starts out for that. Some may be able to apply those aspects in a different way. If you're the type of person that likes to improve yourself or pick out situations where you see someone else using them, this book is brilliant!
Parts of the book, I couldn't really apply in the workplace, but i wont' take any starts out for that. Some may be able to apply those aspects in a different way. If you're the type of person that likes to improve yourself or pick out situations where you see someone else using them, this book is brilliant!
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Crows
Really well observedReviewed in the United Kingdom on August 20, 2020
I found this hilarious. It is an easy, dip in and out read. I understand the author has since established herself as a ‘virtual’ comedienne during lockdown. I am not surprised. Some of what she relates about meetings has occurred to me before now. But she has also managed to wrap it all up in a laugh out loud short read, something I would never be able to achieve. I look forward to hearing and seeing more of her.
Bertie
I fear I do about 80% of theseReviewed in the United Kingdom on August 17, 2020
Great book. Read it if only to realise what a cliche you have become and try and reform yourself before it is too late. Sarah is a brilliant comedian. Check out her other stuff on twitter. Sent from my iPhone.
Nick
Laugh a minuteReviewed in the United Kingdom on July 26, 2020
If you've ever been in a meeting (and who hasn't?) this book will have you cracking up on every page.
It's short and sweet. Just like a perfect meeting. Highly recommended.
Er guys, I'm just nipping out for a sec, can I get you anything: water, biscuits? No? Okay, be right back.
It's short and sweet. Just like a perfect meeting. Highly recommended.
Er guys, I'm just nipping out for a sec, can I get you anything: water, biscuits? No? Okay, be right back.
Mike
Very entertainingReviewed in the United Kingdom on May 8, 2018
Some advice is actually useful and applicable. Overall, it makes fun of the corporate world. It's a fun and easy read. I found it very short. Also I don't agree with some of the advice that I think it's actually meant to be applied.
Amazon Customer
HilariousReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2016
Scarily accurate, and sometimes painfully too close to my work life.
This may have added years on to my life, as now I won't be so upset by seeing these things happen when I'm in a meeting
This may have added years on to my life, as now I won't be so upset by seeing these things happen when I'm in a meeting
One person found this helpful