1 BY ONE Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity, Built-in Phono Pre-amp, USB Digital Output Vinyl Stereo Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge, 33 or 45 RPM
|Model Name
|Built-in Phono Pre-Amplifier and USB Digital Output
|Brand
|1 BY ONE
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Color
|Red
|Material
|Wood, Plastic, Metal, Other
|Compatible Devices
|Mobile phone with bluetooth, Speakers
|Motor Type
|DC Motor
|Power Consumption
|5 Watts
|Signal Format
|Analog
|Voltage
|15 Volts
About this item
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Pair with Bluetooth speakers or headphones for an amazing, wire-free experience; Even better, no receiver needed
- Audio-Techica Stylus: The diamond-tipped Audio-Technica stylus cartridge is designed to produce rich sound and outstanding clarity, tracking your record’s grooves with precision for accurate, high-definition audio
- Adjustable Counterweight Force: Get perfect playback every time using the tonearm counterweight and advanced anti-skating system; These ensure the stylus is balanced and rests deep in your record’s groove, producing smooth stylus movement, protecting your records from damage, and providing freedom from skipping and distortion
- Great Connectivity Options: Enjoy vinyl playback with any amplifier using the built-in Magnetic type Preamp; This turntable includes both Phono and Line Outputs that allow playing of vinyl with or without a Phono equalizer
- Vinyl Recording via PC: Connect this turntable to your computer via USB and encode vinyl audio into MP3s for digitalized storage and playback on your computer, smartphone or tablet; Take your favorite vinyls with you on-the-go
What's in the box
From the brand
1 BY ONE Vinyl Record Player
Reminds you of the good old days.
From the manufacturer
1byone-- Specializing in R&D and manufacturing over 10 years
Inspired by over 100 years of turntable design, 1byone has crafted several generations of turntable, from simple belt-drive turntable, briefcase turntable to wooden vintage turntables, modern turntables with Wireless Connectivity.
Our pursuit of quality music and refined appearance has never changed. With the evolution of the series, we have been professional in record player. We're listening to music, to the world, and we're listening to you. You Want The Highest Quality Artwork? So Do We!
Designed for Serious Performance
Sophisticated Details
|
|
|
|
|
Authentic Belt-Driven System
1byone Record Player is crafted with an aluminum die-cast platter, polished stainless steel spindle, and high-torque DC motor with durable rubber belt to produce uniform inertial mass for perfect stability and rotation.
|
Adjustable Counterweight and Anti-Skating Weight
Indispensable to any classic turntable experience, take control of your analog audio with adjustable counterweight and anti-skating force. These tools combine to prevent scratches to vinyl by ensuring the stylus sits perfectly inside the record’s groove, keeping clarity on musical peaks, balancing channels, and providing freedom from noise and distortion.
|
Built-in Phono Preamp and Analog Phono/Line Output
Enjoy vinyl playback with any amplifier using the built-in MM-type preamp. Your turntable includes both Phono and Line outputs that allows play with or without a Phono equalizer.
|
Wireless Connectivity
Pair wireless speakers or headphones (not included) and free yourself of wires! Suddenly, the best place to put your turntable and your favorite listening spot don’t have to be the same. Just pair and listen how and where you want to. Even better, no receiver is needed!
Product Description
Authentic Belt-Driven System
1byone Record Player is crafted with an aluminum die-cast platter, polished stainless steel spindle, and high-torque DC motor with durable rubber belt to produce uniform inertial mass for perfect stability and rotation.
Built-in Phono Preamp and Analog Phono/Line Output
Enjoy vinyl playback with any amplifier using the built-in MM-type preamp. Your turntable includes both Phono and Line outputs that allows play with or without a Phono equalizer.
Built-in USB Digital Output
Connect this turntable to your computer via the included USB cable and encode vinyl audio into MP3s for digitalized storage and playback on your computer, smartphone or tablet. Listen to your vinyl's no matter where life takes you!
Audio-Technical MM Phono Cartridge
Included The included high-quality Audio-Technical Moving Magnet-type cartridge and stylus produces rich, warm audio and outstanding sound clarity.
Wireless Connectivity
Pair wireless speakers or headphones and free yourself of wires! Suddenly, the best place to put your turntable and your favorite listening spot don’t have to be the same. Just pair and listen how and where you want to. Even better, no receiver is needed!
Adjustable Counterweight and Anti-Skating Weight
Indispensable to any classic turntable experience, take control of your analog audio with adjustable counterweight and anti-skating force. These tools combine to prevent scratches to vinyl by ensuring the stylus sits perfectly inside the record’s groove, keeping clarity on musical peaks, balancing channels, and providing freedom from noise and distortion.
Important information
Safety Information
This turntable DOES NOT have built-in speakers.
Indications
MDF. Metal. Plastic
Directions
Legal Disclaimer
This product must be used only for the purpose for which it has been developed, and in the manner described in the instructions for use. Any improper use can be dangerous.
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2019
Pros:
Looks pro with nice red plinth with great finish for price
Set up is easy and explained/documented well
Plays OK without breaking bank
Build in pre-amp sounds decent for price
Plastic dust cover nice and pro quality
You can bypass amp and connect into your own phono stage
Cons:
Stylus not great (and it's important!)
Bearings and range on tone arm are not great either (realized later)
Difficult to cue tracks without lateral movement due to poor anti-skate
Weight-type anti-skate impossible to adjust precisely, thus always pulling or pushing on needle, slightly adding pressure to the right or left channel grooves, which over time may damage records
My unit's motor was slightly slower than 33.3 rpm, tested with a strobe disc
No semi-auto stop when record ends
I kept the TT for a few weeks but eventually the anti-skate issues were the deal breaker for me. I realize to some that may not matter much. I needed a higher end table. I hope this info helps you choose what's right for you.
You can also upgrade the cartridge. I bought a Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge and it sounds so much better!! But fair warning, it took me hours to get the alignment just right. Becareful when doing it because you CAN mess it up. The wires on the back were super difficult to remove so caution when removing them.
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2019
You can also upgrade the cartridge. I bought a Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge and it sounds so much better!! But fair warning, it took me hours to get the alignment just right. Becareful when doing it because you CAN mess it up. The wires on the back were super difficult to remove so caution when removing them.
But she bit the dust. The cartridge and stylus weren’t even broken in entirely. The right channel was going in and out and the RCA ports were shot.
While I was happy with it when I had it working properly, I had a friend get an audio technica that really impressed me. Upon looking on amazon I stumbled across 1byone. I was Skeptical because they make very bottom of the barrel players like Crosley does. I didn’t want to order something and be disappointed.
But boy I’m glad I did order this
This player is fairly light. Has 3 feet and the capability to transmit the audio from the player to Bluetooth speaker or headphones. I also was skeptical of that.
Holy crap was I impressed.
The player delivers clean and punchy bass with a very nice high range and a subtle mid range.
Set up. Took a quick second and I was on my way
The only downside is my anti skating weight it comes with a thin fishing line type of string to tether it to the post behind the tone arm. There is a looped pre set for you to be able to wrap it around the post and anchor it.
Mine broke super easily. Which kinda burnt my toast because it wouldn’t have help up very long being handled.
A little maneuvering and I was able to secure it.
At the price point it checks all the boxes.
I highly suggest it if you’re in the market for a new deck
First, the top is very loose. On previous models the top was fastened tight enough that when you lifted it, it stayed in place so you could use two hands to remove a record, adjust stylus etc. this model slams shut at any height...
Second, this plays VERY low. I have this hooked up to Bose speakers and the output is so much lower than the previous 1byone player I had. This version doesn’t have volume control to adjust the output either, the last version did. I purchased a amplifier and it increased the volume but the quality of sound took a huge dive - not even enjoyable.
Third, the instructions and set up isn’t that easy.
Forth, no auto stop? Just keeps spinning - again last model stopped automatically after record ended and even shut itself off after a while. Fifth, really awkward on/off switch in the back corner of unit. If you plan to have this in a shelf, up against a wall prepare to struggle with turning this on and off.
Again, it does sound better and it hasn’t skipped at all which is a great improvement but it certainly lacks a lot of usability and doesn’t feel like an upgrade for me. Not worth giving up a lot of the other features/build quality and functionality of the older mode. I will likely return it for something else.
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2019