1 BY ONE Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity, Built-in Phono Pre-amp, USB Digital Output Vinyl Stereo Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge, 33 or 45 RPM

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,802 ratings
-20% $159.97
List Price: $199.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Pair with Bluetooth speakers or headphones for an amazing, wire-free experience; Even better, no receiver needed
  • Audio-Techica Stylus: The diamond-tipped Audio-Technica stylus cartridge is designed to produce rich sound and outstanding clarity, tracking your record’s grooves with precision for accurate, high-definition audio
  • Adjustable Counterweight Force: Get perfect playback every time using the tonearm counterweight and advanced anti-skating system; These ensure the stylus is balanced and rests deep in your record’s groove, producing smooth stylus movement, protecting your records from damage, and providing freedom from skipping and distortion
  • Great Connectivity Options: Enjoy vinyl playback with any amplifier using the built-in Magnetic type Preamp; This turntable includes both Phono and Line Outputs that allow playing of vinyl with or without a Phono equalizer
  • Vinyl Recording via PC: Connect this turntable to your computer via USB and encode vinyl audio into MP3s for digitalized storage and playback on your computer, smartphone or tablet; Take your favorite vinyls with you on-the-go
New (5) from $159.97 & FREE Shipping.

Special offers and product promotions

  Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.

What's in the box

  • 1.Turntable Unit 2.Power Adapter 3.Counterweight 4.Anti-skating Weight 5.Platter with Belt 6.45 RPM Adaptor 7.Slip Mat 8.Cartridge Alignment Protractor 9.USB-PC Cable 10.Instruction Manual

    From the manufacturer

    Turntable with wireless connectivity

    1byone-- Specializing in R&D and manufacturing over 10 years

    Inspired by over 100 years of turntable design, 1byone has crafted several generations of turntable, from simple belt-drive turntable, briefcase turntable to wooden vintage turntables, modern turntables with Wireless Connectivity.

    Our pursuit of quality music and refined appearance has never changed. With the evolution of the series, we have been professional in record player. We're listening to music, to the world, and we're listening to you. You Want The Highest Quality Artwork? So Do We!

    Designed for Serious Performance

    record player

    Sophisticated Details

    record player
    Wireless Turntable

    1 BY ONE Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity, Built-in Phono Pre-amp, USB Digital Output Vinyl Stereo Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge, 33 or 45 RPM
    Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Fully Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable, Black, Hi-Fi, 2 Speed, Dust Cover, Anti-Resonance, Die-cast Aluminum Platter
    1 BY ONE High Fidelity Belt Drive Turntable with Built-in Speakers, Vinyl Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge, Bluetooth Playback and Aux-in Functionality, Auto Off
    Crosley C100BT-BK Belt-Drive Bluetooth Turntable with S-Shaped Tone Arm with Adjustable Counterweight, Black
    ANGELS HORN Turntable, Vinyl Record Player, Built-in Phono Preamp, Belt Drive 2-Speed, Adjustable Counterweight, AT-3600L (Upgraded Bluetooth Version)
    ANGELS HORN High Fidelity Vinyl Record Player, Bluetooth Turntable, 2 Speed Belt Drive, Built-in Preamp, Adjustable Counterweight,Magnetic Cartridge, Upgraded Version
    Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (1802) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3998) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1041) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1151) 4.4 out of 5 stars (929) 4.3 out of 5 stars (311)
    Product Description

    Authentic Belt-Driven System
    1byone Record Player is crafted with an aluminum die-cast platter, polished stainless steel spindle, and high-torque DC motor with durable rubber belt to produce uniform inertial mass for perfect stability and rotation.

    Built-in Phono Preamp and Analog Phono/Line Output
    Enjoy vinyl playback with any amplifier using the built-in MM-type preamp. Your turntable includes both Phono and Line outputs that allows play with or without a Phono equalizer.

    Built-in USB Digital Output  
    Connect this turntable to your computer via the included USB cable and encode vinyl audio into MP3s for digitalized storage and playback on your computer, smartphone or tablet. Listen to your vinyl's no matter where life takes you!

    Audio-Technical MM Phono Cartridge
    Included The included high-quality Audio-Technical Moving Magnet-type cartridge and stylus produces rich, warm audio and outstanding sound clarity.

    Wireless Connectivity
    Pair wireless speakers or headphones and free yourself of wires! Suddenly, the best place to put your turntable and your favorite listening spot don’t have to be the same. Just pair and listen how and where you want to. Even better, no receiver is needed!

    Adjustable Counterweight and Anti-Skating Weight
    Indispensable to any classic turntable experience, take control of your analog audio with adjustable counterweight and anti-skating force. These tools combine to prevent scratches to vinyl by ensuring the stylus sits perfectly inside the record’s groove, keeping clarity on musical peaks, balancing channels, and providing freedom from noise and distortion.

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Product guides and documents

    User Guide (PDF)
    User Manual (PDF)

    Important information

    Safety Information

    This turntable DOES NOT have built-in speakers.

    Indications

    Flash light

    Ingredients

    MDF. Metal. Plastic

    Directions

    record player

    Legal Disclaimer

    This product must be used only for the purpose for which it has been developed, and in the manner described in the instructions for use. Any improper use can be dangerous.

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    1,802 global ratings
    5 star
    		74%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		3%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    DoctorJ
    3.0 out of 5 stars OK for price, but really do not like weight anti-skate; may damage records
    Reviewed in the United States on April 27, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    85 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    George Ordaz
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best entry turntable!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    George Ordaz
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best entry turntable!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2019
    So I wanna start off by saying this turntable is really nice and works great! I love the design. Really gives it a elegant look to it. 1byone really out did themselves on this turntable. If you want to get into the vinyl hobby, this is the perfect entry turntable to start with. It has all the things a high end turntable should have, anti skating, adjustable counterweight, option to use a phono amp or the built in pre amp.

    You can also upgrade the cartridge. I bought a Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge and it sounds so much better!! But fair warning, it took me hours to get the alignment just right. Becareful when doing it because you CAN mess it up. The wires on the back were super difficult to remove so caution when removing them.
    Customer image
    Customer image
    84 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Ty
    4.0 out of 5 stars Skeptical but pleasantly surprised
    Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    50 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    steven d.
    1.0 out of 5 stars Looks and sounds good but a step backwards otherwise
    Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    27 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    influence peddler
    TOP 500 REVIEWER
    5.0 out of 5 stars Buy for the looks. Stay for the brand.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    influence peddler
    5.0 out of 5 stars Buy for the looks. Stay for the brand.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2019
    Awesome product and better customer service. So there is a little assembly required and you have to balance the tone arm and set tracking force, if you are like me that’s not something you’ve ever even heard of. I had to reach out to their customer service and get additional help, see their responses in my photos. Excellent to work with, the video Link they sent me had a detail walkthrough and I was able to figure out the assembly and have it play flawlessly. This unit obviously is some serious eye candy, that wood finish with the silver parts is gorgeous. I bought this for my fiancé for Christmas, she loves music and also makes her own. I know she’s going to be so happy hearing her favorite artists in vinyl form and hanging the albums on the wall of our house for decoration. Excellent Christmas gift and I’m so so glad I bought from this brand because their customer service was awesome and helped me figure out how to use the product even though I was totally lost.
    38 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Cliente de Amazon
    5.0 out of 5 stars Además de bonita es un aparato de gran calidad
    Reviewed in Mexico on May 8, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
