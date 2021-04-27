I had another 1byone unit and while it didn’t sound as good and skipped here and there, it came with so many more features and build quality that I miss.



First, the top is very loose. On previous models the top was fastened tight enough that when you lifted it, it stayed in place so you could use two hands to remove a record, adjust stylus etc. this model slams shut at any height...



Second, this plays VERY low. I have this hooked up to Bose speakers and the output is so much lower than the previous 1byone player I had. This version doesn’t have volume control to adjust the output either, the last version did. I purchased a amplifier and it increased the volume but the quality of sound took a huge dive - not even enjoyable.



Third, the instructions and set up isn’t that easy.



Forth, no auto stop? Just keeps spinning - again last model stopped automatically after record ended and even shut itself off after a while. Fifth, really awkward on/off switch in the back corner of unit. If you plan to have this in a shelf, up against a wall prepare to struggle with turning this on and off.



Again, it does sound better and it hasn’t skipped at all which is a great improvement but it certainly lacks a lot of usability and doesn’t feel like an upgrade for me. Not worth giving up a lot of the other features/build quality and functionality of the older mode. I will likely return it for something else.