2018 Dell Inspiron 13 5000 5379 2-IN-1 Laptop - 13.3" TouchScreen FHD (1920x1080), 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Backlit, IR Webcam, Windows 10 (Certified Refurbished)

3.9 out of 5 stars 94 customer reviews
  • This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com
  • 13.3 in Full HD IPS TrueLife LED-backlit touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support
  • 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 1.80 GHz Processor (Turbo 4.0 GHz, 4 Cores 8 Threads, 8 MB SmartCache)
  • 256GB SSD | 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz | Intel UHD Graphics 620 | Backlit Keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home - Gray
  2018 Dell Inspiron 13 5000 5379 2-IN-1 Laptop - 13.3" TouchScreen FHD (1920x1080), 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Backlit, IR Webcam, Windows 10 (Certified Refurbished)
  JETech Laptop Sleeve for 13.3-Inch Notebook Tablet iPad Tab, Waterproof Shock Resistant Bag Case with Accessory Pocket
Compare with similar items


2018 Dell Inspiron 13 5000 5379 2-IN-1 Laptop - 13.3" TouchScreen FHD (1920x1080), 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Backlit, IR Webcam, Windows 10 (Certified Refurbished)
Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 - 13.3" FHD Touch - 8th Gen Intel i5-8250U - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Intel UHD Graphics 620 - Theoretical Gray - i5379-5893GRY-PUS
Dell Touchscreen 2-in-1 Inspiron 5000 Backlit Keyboard 13.3 inch Full HD Laptop PC, Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, WIFI, Media Card Reader, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1-13.3" Touch Display - 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U - 8GB Memory - 1 TB Hard Drive - Theoretical Gray (i5379-5043GRY-PUS)
Acer Aspire R 15 2-in-1 Laptop, 15.6" Full HD Touch, 7th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce 940MX, 12GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, R5-571TG-7229
Dell 2018 Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 13.3" Fhd Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Amd Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U up to 3.6GHz(Beat i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 256GB Ssd, AC Wifi + BT 4.1, USB Type-C, Hdmi, Win
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (94) 3 out of 5 stars (43) 4 out of 5 stars (45) 3 out of 5 stars (159) 4 out of 5 stars (298) 5 out of 5 stars (1)
Price $622.94 $649.99 $734.00 $639.98 $785.89 $674.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Trivalley Electronics and More Amazon.com E2shop Issaquah Highlands Tech Amazon.com Delca Electronics
RAM Size 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB
Processor Series Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i7 AMD R Series
Processor (CPU) Manufacturer Intel Intel Intel Intel Intel Intel
Processor Speed 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz 4 GHz 3.4 GHz 2.7 GHz 2 GHz
Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Screen Size 13.3 in 13.3 in 13.3 in 13.3 in 15.6 in 13.3 in
Display Technology LED LED-Lit LED LED-Lit LED-Lit
Graphics Coprocessor Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 NVIDIA GeForce 940MX AMD Radeon RX Vega 8
Graphics Description integrated Integrated integrated Integrated Dedicated
Hard Disk Description flash_memory_solid_state Flash Memory Solid State, SATA SSD Mechanical Hard Drive, SATA Flash Memory Solid State SSD
Hard-Drive Size 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB 1,000 GB 256 GB 256 GB
Human-Interface Input Touch Screen Touch Pad Keyboard, Touch Screen, Microphone Touch Screen Touch Screen
Item Dimensions 21 x 9 x 3 in 8.85 x 12.76 x 0.79 in 12.76 x 8.85 x 0.77 in 8.85 x 12.76 x 0.77 in 14.59 x 10.09 x 0.79 in 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 in
Item Weight 3.56 lbs 3.56 lbs 3.73 lbs 3.44 lbs 4.74 lbs 3.86 lbs
Operating System Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10
Processor Count 4 2 4 4 1 4
Wireless Compatibility 802.11.ac, Bluetooth 802.11.a 802.11.ac 802.11.a 802.11.ac 802.11.ac
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:New Model

Display: 13.3 in Full HD IPS TrueLife LED-backlit TouchScreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor: Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 1.80 GHz Processor (Turbo 4.0 GHz, 4 Cores 8 Threads, 8 MB SmartCache)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz system memory

Hard drive: 256GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Video: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Wireless connectivity: 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Backlit keyboard: YES

Webcam with Microphone: Yes

Media Card Reader: Yes

Ports:
2 x USB 3.1 (1 with PowerCharge)
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo

Color: Gray

Battery: 3-cell lithium-ion

Dimensions(inches): 12.76" x 8.85" x 0.77"

Weight(pounds): 3.72 pounds

Product information

Size:New Model

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Warranty, Labor:90 days limited warrantyAmazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsgreat screen, super silent
April 27, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
Bob At Work
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome Laptop for the Money
June 10, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
Aakash Patel
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent Laptop. I was looking at Best Buy and ...
May 10, 2018
Capacity: New Model|Verified Purchase
Methodius
5.0 out of 5 starsReconditioned Dell Inspiron 13 i7359 2 in 1 Notebook
June 27, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
john a
5.0 out of 5 starsCrashed once, works fine now
July 29, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
Tom Sheltraw
2.0 out of 5 starsMissing stylus and poor performance, clearly "certified" with low standards
November 2, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
chuck wagon
5.0 out of 5 starsDell Inspiron i7359 13.3-Inch 2-IN-1...
October 13, 2016
Capacity: Old Model|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews

