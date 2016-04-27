Quite a great bang for the buck. I was initially apprehensive buying a refurb, but after buying a couple in the past that are still running great over five years, i decided to take the plunge again. You have a real portable (yet with a big screen) and lightweight, tablet/ultraportable which is great for travellers and commuters. It has a long battery life of at least 7-8 hrs, sweet crystal clear screen especially for movies and fast response (if you get i-7/i-5 combined with 8gb 1600mhz DDR3 memory; Dell manual says can't upgrade to 16gb. Had no problems firing it up right from the box, with boot up times less than 20 secs. Had a few brief hiccups with the pc locking up in a few weeks but that cleared. No issues with wifi so far except for headphone jack which has stopped working. Will send it in as it is still under warranty. The keyboard is decent and well spaced out keys, back light is great, tablet mode and touch screen super for reading/surfing in bed. USB 3.0 ports and HDMI. If you need extra storage you can buy 512gb SSD, now selling for less than $110-120 or simply put in a 256gb SD card in the SD slot for $80. Was worried about noise and heat, but rest assured it is very quiet and so long as you don't obstruct the vents it stays cool. The refurbished company (KLAMP Electronics) really did a great job and you will buy a brand new one that looks no different at all. Came shiny new in a new Dell box with all the same accesories as in a new purchase, plus about one year warranty. I have no regrets with my purchase and commend KLAMP for selling me a great PC.