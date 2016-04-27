|Screen Size
|13.3 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Processor
|4.1 GHz Intel Core i7
|RAM
|8 GB DDR SDRAM
|Hard Drive
|256 GB flash_memory_solid_state
|Graphics Coprocessor
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Card Description
|integrated
|Wireless Type
|802.11.ac, Bluetooth
|Number of USB 2.0 Ports
|1
Product description
Display: 13.3 in Full HD IPS TrueLife LED-backlit TouchScreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support
Processor: Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 1.80 GHz Processor (Turbo 4.0 GHz, 4 Cores 8 Threads, 8 MB SmartCache)
Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz system memory
Hard drive: 256GB SSD
Operating system: Windows 10 Home
Video: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
Wireless connectivity: 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1 Combo
Backlit keyboard: YES
Webcam with Microphone: Yes
Media Card Reader: Yes
Ports:
2 x USB 3.1 (1 with PowerCharge)
1 x USB 2.0
1 x HDMI
1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo
Color: Gray
Battery: 3-cell lithium-ion
Dimensions(inches): 12.76" x 8.85" x 0.77"
Weight(pounds): 3.72 pounds
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It is very light, great screen, super silent, VERY FAST, love the touch screen and the speakers as well. The headphone jack sounded a little less clear than I was used to but it is still great. The battery life is about 4-5 hours, I can even watch a tv show or play video games and not worry about the battery being sapped. The stylus is great but I don't use it a whole lot.
I am an IT professional but also use this for Java development which made my old computer SO SLOW but this one doesn't have a problem at all. Very happy with the purchase.
About condition, a lot of people worry about refurbished computers could be used one. However, accoriding to my experience and the experience from other end users, Dell's refurbished computers really are in like new condition. So there is nothing to worry about it, the only thing you need to worry about probally is how to spend the few hundred of dollars saved from it . :-)
About the Warranty, I have checked it on dell.com, and yes, as the ad states, it expires by next April and I can buy extended warranty from Dell too.
Overall, 5 Star for the product, 5 star for the seller!!! I will keep this post updated if any problem is found.
I have to agree with a previous poster regarding refurbished computers. My personal experience is factory refurbished stuff yields the same user experience as new. It's simply a better value. Plus, I've had a great experience interacting with the vendor. I wouldn't hesitate buying again
Pros:
1080p Display
Processor
Ram
Solid State Drive
Flip Ability
Battery
Size and Weight
Cons:
Backlight could be brighter
Solid state hard drive could be bigger.
Issaquah Highlands Tech refurbished this Dell 2 in 1. The notebook/tablet appears to be in like-new condition. As noted in other reviews, I had to update the BIOS as others had to do with the new machines. Issaquah called me after about 2 weeks to see if there were any problems with my purchase, and transfer the Dell factory warranty. The computer itself has a fast i7 Intel processor with a clear crisp screen, and seems to handle tasks well.
I suggest that you research the service tag on your computer when you get it to understand what went wrong. Be prepared for a worse case scenario, other than that this is a beautiful machine, provides great performance, and is a great value.