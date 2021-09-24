Add to your order

AppleCare+ for iPad - 9th generation (2 Years)
from Amazon.com Services LLC
206
$69.00
  • AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • It adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil, plus applicable tax
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your iPad, battery, AirPort devices, and Apple Pencil
  • Important - Activation Process:AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. The Apple product you purchased with this protection plan is automatically enrolled at the time of your Apple product’s shipment. Your product is automatically enrolled with AppleCare and no additional action to activate AppleCare is required. Apple will email you the AppleCare Proof of Coverage within 3 days of your Apple product’s shipment. This will contain your AppleCare agreement number. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
Share
$319.98
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery February 17 - 19
Or fastest delivery February 15 - 16

[{"displayPrice":"$319.98","priceAmount":319.98,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"319","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"98","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"uCEDXjka4DPzsDy4Konq%2BPMksfh1HbJ6FVsT0MGMeA0vQ%2BTLN0omfAg9u7C2Xx4CfTMdQz5X4VjhRp%2FeUvx%2BDxlPDNPLb7LL53%2BWtrh3dsA57O7HPW2K5zmd0JYLxyeFijqwgIFwzdQ7rEDL%2FCRkRg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$319.98 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$319.98
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Sorry, your monthly warranty plan was removed because these plans are currently only available for single-item orders.
Add to your order

AppleCare+ for iPad - 9th generation (2 Years)

from Amazon.com Services LLC
(206)
  • AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • It adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil, plus applicable tax
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
  • Hardware coverage for your iPad, battery, AirPort devices, and Apple Pencil
  • Important - Activation Process:AppleCare product must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. The Apple product you purchased with this protection plan is automatically enrolled at the time of your Apple product’s shipment. Your product is automatically enrolled with AppleCare and no additional action to activate AppleCare is required. Apple will email you the AppleCare Proof of Coverage within 3 days of your Apple product’s shipment. This will contain your AppleCare agreement number. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment and can be downloaded through your Digital Items Page (Your Account-->Games and Software).
Learn more

AppleCare+ for iPad (9th generation) - Renews Monthly Until Cancelled

from Amazon.com Services LLC
(108)
  • AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date
  • It adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil, plus applicable tax
  • Get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone
  • Mail-in or carry-in repairs
  • Express Replacement Service
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
New (3) from
$319.98  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$349.96
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Expercom - Apple Premier Partner
Sold by: Expercom - Apple Premier Partner
(1609 ratings)
88% positive over last 12 months
Only 10 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

4.9 out of 5 stars 4,340 ratings
$319.98
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Color: Space Gray
Space Gray
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options
Style: WiFi
WiFi
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options
Size: 64GB
64GB
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options

Enhance your purchase

Model Name IPad
Brand Apple
Screen Size 10.2 Inches
Operating System IPadOS
Memory Storage Capacity 64 GB

About this item

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
Show more
New (3) from $319.98 & FREE Shipping.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
iPad now with A12 Bionic chip
image 2
image 3
image 4
image 5
image 6
image 7
image 8
image 9
image 1

Compare Apple iPad products

Apple iPad 10.2 inch (9th Generation)
Apple iPad 10.2 inch (9th Generation)
Apple iPad mini (6th Generation)
Apple iPad mini (6th Generation)
Apple iPad Air - 10.9-inch (4th Generation)
Apple iPad Air - 10.9-inch (4th Generation)
Price From: $319.98 From: $494.00 From: $579.89
Ratings 4.9 out of 5 stars (4,340) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1,249) 4.9 out of 5 stars (19,729)
Display 10.2 inch Retina display with True Tone 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display 10.9 inch Retina display
Secure authentication TouchID Touch ID Touch ID
Chip A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Camera 8MP photos 12MP photos 12MP photos
Video 1080p HD video recording 4K video recording 4K video recording
Apple Pencil Compatibility Apple Pencil (1st generation) Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Smart Keyboard Compatibility Compatible with Smart Keyboards and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio and Bluetooth keyboards Compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboards
Connector Lightning connector USB-C connector USB-C connector

Technical Details

Apple iPad - 10.2-inch (9th Generation)

Display

10.2‑inch Retina display

Capacity

64GB, 256GB

Chip

A13 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine

Camera and Video

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, HDR and 1080p HD video

Front Camera

8MP Wide camera with HDR

Battery Life

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music. k

Connector

Lightning

In the Box

iPad, USB-C to Lightning Cable, 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height

9.8 inches (250.6 mm)

Width

6.8 inches (174.1 mm)

Depth

0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight

1.07 pounds (487 grams) Wi-Fi model/1.09 pounds (498 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Product information

Technical Details

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
4,340 global ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
6%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

C
TOP 50 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 stars Minor upgrade from last year's version, least expensive iPad available
Reviewed in the United States on September 24, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space Gray
693 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Zen
5.0 out of 5 stars Great every day tablet at a great price point.
Reviewed in the United States on September 27, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Silver
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great every day tablet at a great price point.
By Zen on September 27, 2021
iPad is my go to device, other than my work computer. I use it for everything. From watching TV/Movies, to sketching to reading magazines, and everything else.

Background: I currently own 4 iPads (12.9 inch iPad Pro 2015, 12.9 inch iPad Pro 2021, iPad 2018, and now 2021 iPad 10.2) and have owned several others before, and a Surface Pro, a recent Surface Book, and 2 Kindle Fire tablets so I can say with confidence I am a tablet user. :-) Tablets are how I consume my content and though I've given other devices a chance I keep coming back to iPads due to the intuitive interface and not having to worry about the device, and just enjoy my content.

Why I like this iPad 10.2 inch:
Why did I get this one despite owning a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 inch?
This size of iPad is at the right price point and it has the right features, to make it my everywhere in the home, backyard, and travel companion. This is the one I don't have to worry about losing vs. my 2021 iPad Pro 1 TB that was just under $2K. The size makes it super convenient to carry around to read in a park or on the plane, do a quick FaceTime call while reading a recipe off it in the kitchen (the FT appears in a little window) and cooking. I love sketching on my iPad, and this 10.2 iPad though smaller than iPad Pro 12.9, feels more like a notebook, while the iPad Pro 12.9 inch is a magazine size (see photos for comparison of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with this iPad) and can be heavy to hold with one hand, I need to prop it up while sketching. I find the new iPad even more responsive to the Apple pencil, it's a joy to sketch on these or take quick notes during meetings, that then convert to text if I want. Though I LOVE my iPad Pro this one gets a lot of use due to the size and portability.

I like keeping this one on my recliner arm to browse around when I am next to the TV to find out more about the program I'm watching, or to read a book in bed without worrying about dropping it on my face. The iPad Pro needs to be propped up, and once almost broke my nose when I got sleepy and it fell on my face! I also love looking at my photos that I take on the iPhone on my iPad as it's more immersive and so much easier to show someone than squinting at the phone. I usually keep the photos in iCloud due to the limit on storage on the device, and the iPad can just download them when I am viewing them. I also do craft work, and watching YouTube instruction videos and reading my crochet patterns is great on this size, it's just ready on the side of my sofa. I also drop it countless times (with case on) as it's sitting on the sofa arm, something I worry more about with the iPad Pro as it's bigger. I also like that this is the one device that still has a headphone jack, I own some sets of high end earbuds that use the traditional jack and it's great to be able to use them with it as the bluetooth buds need to be charged and sometimes I just want things to be simpler.

The 12 MP Front Camera on this 2021 version is great as FaceTime is so much clearer than my older version, I had to switch to my phone to FaceTime earlier due to the blurry video, but now I can do it right from the iPad. iOS 15 has all new features like Center Stage where the camera moves with the participant in a call, and that makes it so useful. I typically don't use a keyboard on my 10.2 iPad as I rarely type on it. I prefer doing that on my iPad Pro, but I've tried this size with Belkin and Logitech keyboards and they worked really well. Although I could fold them back, I just didn't like the added weight as I did not use the keyboard often enough and once you put on that keyboard cover the advantages of a light tablet go away.

Overall, I would not really recommend upgrading if you have a recent iPad, but if you want to give your older iPad to a kid or your mom and get this one, go for it. However, I do recommend getting an iPad over other tablets. iOS 15 has unlocked even more features on it and it's super intuitive. It makes me happy to have a device where I can sketch at a moments notice, watch a show, or a craft video, edit my docs, write down my "bright" ideas with Apple pencil and have them convert to text, talk to my friends on video and oh yes, also listen to music, although I do that more on my phone. And it's the right size to carry in my purse, and I don't have to panic about dropping it or even losing it. Go ahead, you deserve it.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
425 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jacob
1.0 out of 5 stars Typical apple garbage
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space Gray
294 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Naira
4.0 out of 5 stars cheapest iPad keeps getting better
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
222 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Susan F. Fry
3.0 out of 5 stars Buying refurb old model beware
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space Gray
233 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
C. Lawson
5.0 out of 5 stars Great ipad at a great price
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
117 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Anderson
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo e poderoso
Reviewed in Brazil on November 1, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo e poderoso
Reviewed in Brazil on November 2, 2021
O iPad é lindo.
As bordas são bem grandes, mas ao mesmo tempo ajuda a não encostar os dedos na tela.
Esperava um pouco mais da câmera.
O som é incrivelmente bom.
Ele é bem grande, fica difícil escrever com as duas mãos.
Vale a pena para quem procura um tablet com recursos de criatividade.
Recebi nota fiscal.
Veio com a tomada no padrão americano.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
42 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Vyan Sylgo
5.0 out of 5 stars Ótimo custo benefício
Reviewed in Brazil on November 17, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: SilverVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Ótimo custo benefício
Reviewed in Brazil on November 17, 2021
Recomendo a compra!! Sabemos que esse produto é de importação então o carregador é pino americano, mas a economia em relação ao valor de compra no mercado nacional, compensa. O produto é original com nota fiscal (danfe consultada e foto da garantia Apple).
Depois de muito pesquisar, qual seria a melhor opção do mercado, optei por este modelo de 2021, os especialistas na área de tecnologia só tem elogios (com excessão da entrada Lightning). Recomendo e podem confiar na loja BLUE CHIPS STORE, a entrega foi via Sedex e chegou com 1 dia, bem embalado e com nota fiscal.
Muito satisfeita com a compra!!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
23 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
CIRO FRANCISCO BURGOS FERNANDEZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Entregou antes do prazo.
Reviewed in Brazil on October 26, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
27 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Camila Esther
5.0 out of 5 stars Muito útil
Reviewed in Brazil on October 30, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
23 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ana L.
5.0 out of 5 stars Entrega muito rápida!
Reviewed in Brazil on November 4, 2021
Style: WiFiSize: 64GBColor: Space GrayVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English