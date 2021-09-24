iPad is my go to device, other than my work computer. I use it for everything. From watching TV/Movies, to sketching to reading magazines, and everything else.



Background: I currently own 4 iPads (12.9 inch iPad Pro 2015, 12.9 inch iPad Pro 2021, iPad 2018, and now 2021 iPad 10.2) and have owned several others before, and a Surface Pro, a recent Surface Book, and 2 Kindle Fire tablets so I can say with confidence I am a tablet user. :-) Tablets are how I consume my content and though I've given other devices a chance I keep coming back to iPads due to the intuitive interface and not having to worry about the device, and just enjoy my content.



Why I like this iPad 10.2 inch:

Why did I get this one despite owning a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 inch?

This size of iPad is at the right price point and it has the right features, to make it my everywhere in the home, backyard, and travel companion. This is the one I don't have to worry about losing vs. my 2021 iPad Pro 1 TB that was just under $2K. The size makes it super convenient to carry around to read in a park or on the plane, do a quick FaceTime call while reading a recipe off it in the kitchen (the FT appears in a little window) and cooking. I love sketching on my iPad, and this 10.2 iPad though smaller than iPad Pro 12.9, feels more like a notebook, while the iPad Pro 12.9 inch is a magazine size (see photos for comparison of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with this iPad) and can be heavy to hold with one hand, I need to prop it up while sketching. I find the new iPad even more responsive to the Apple pencil, it's a joy to sketch on these or take quick notes during meetings, that then convert to text if I want. Though I LOVE my iPad Pro this one gets a lot of use due to the size and portability.



I like keeping this one on my recliner arm to browse around when I am next to the TV to find out more about the program I'm watching, or to read a book in bed without worrying about dropping it on my face. The iPad Pro needs to be propped up, and once almost broke my nose when I got sleepy and it fell on my face! I also love looking at my photos that I take on the iPhone on my iPad as it's more immersive and so much easier to show someone than squinting at the phone. I usually keep the photos in iCloud due to the limit on storage on the device, and the iPad can just download them when I am viewing them. I also do craft work, and watching YouTube instruction videos and reading my crochet patterns is great on this size, it's just ready on the side of my sofa. I also drop it countless times (with case on) as it's sitting on the sofa arm, something I worry more about with the iPad Pro as it's bigger. I also like that this is the one device that still has a headphone jack, I own some sets of high end earbuds that use the traditional jack and it's great to be able to use them with it as the bluetooth buds need to be charged and sometimes I just want things to be simpler.



The 12 MP Front Camera on this 2021 version is great as FaceTime is so much clearer than my older version, I had to switch to my phone to FaceTime earlier due to the blurry video, but now I can do it right from the iPad. iOS 15 has all new features like Center Stage where the camera moves with the participant in a call, and that makes it so useful. I typically don't use a keyboard on my 10.2 iPad as I rarely type on it. I prefer doing that on my iPad Pro, but I've tried this size with Belkin and Logitech keyboards and they worked really well. Although I could fold them back, I just didn't like the added weight as I did not use the keyboard often enough and once you put on that keyboard cover the advantages of a light tablet go away.



Overall, I would not really recommend upgrading if you have a recent iPad, but if you want to give your older iPad to a kid or your mom and get this one, go for it. However, I do recommend getting an iPad over other tablets. iOS 15 has unlocked even more features on it and it's super intuitive. It makes me happy to have a device where I can sketch at a moments notice, watch a show, or a craft video, edit my docs, write down my "bright" ideas with Apple pencil and have them convert to text, talk to my friends on video and oh yes, also listen to music, although I do that more on my phone. And it's the right size to carry in my purse, and I don't have to panic about dropping it or even losing it. Go ahead, you deserve it.