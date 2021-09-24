This 9th Gen iPad (2021) only got a few upgrades over the previous version, but is still the least expensive iPad option.
Upgrades over 2020 version:
-A13 Bionic Chip: Previous version had A12 chip
-Storage: Now has either 64GB or 256GB, previous version was 32GB or 128GB
-Selfie Camera: Now has 12MP ultrawide front camera, previous version was 1.2MP standard front camera
-Center Stage: Front camera follows you to keep you centered in the frame, not available in previous version
-True Tone: Adjusts color temperature to match environment, not available in previous version
So, of these features, the most noticeable upgrade is probably the improved front-facing camera. This makes for better looking video calls and selfie photos, and the Center Stage camera tracking feature might be useful if you move around on video calls. The A13 chip is supposed to be up to 20% faster also, although I haven't really noticed that much of a difference so far.
Besides those upgrades I listed, everything else is almost exactly the same as the 2020 version of the regular iPad. Same exact build, screen resolution, brightness, rear camera, speakers, battery, lightning charger port, and only support for Gen 1 Pencil (NOT Gen 2 Pencil). There is no gold color available this year either.
So to summarize, this 9th generation iPad is really just slightly faster, with more storage and a better front facing camera. The True Tone feature isn't that noticeable to me really, and since the screen brightness wasn't upgraded, it still seems a bit dim at 500nits when you are outside on a bright day.
Having said that, this is still the least expensive option for an iPad. Apple is discontinuing the previous generation version from last year, so if you are looking for the cheapest iPad, this will be the one for the next 12 months or so. At this price it is not at all a bad deal, I just wish it supported the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, or at least had a USB-C port like the new Mini. For now, I would not recommend upgrading from last years regular iPad, unless you absolutely need the better front camera.
|Product Dimensions
|9.87 x 6.85 x 0.3 inches; 1.07 Pounds
|Item Weight
|1.07 pounds
|Manufacturer
|Apple Computer
|ASIN
|B09G9FPHY6
|Country of Origin
|China
|Item model number
|MK2K3LL/A
|Batteries
|1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
|Date First Available
|September 14, 2021