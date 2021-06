Pros:

Fast and will be for many years

High quality, feels, and looks nice

Speakers are really good

Face ID



Cons:

For some, 128 GB may not be enough. If you are a heavy user, get the 256.

It's expensive



If you're looking at this versus the Air, it really depends on what you need for storage. If you primarily want to use your iPad for streaming media or looking up things and don't really need a whole lot of storage, get the Air with 64 GB. If you need more than 64 GB and don't need 256 then go with this model. If you do need 256 then you need to weigh the differences and figure out if the pro upgrade is worth $150 to you.