Not Added
23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test with 1500+ Geographic Regions, Family Tree, DNA Relative Finder, and Trait Reports
- ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 1500+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info
- DNA RELATIVES: Opt-in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. Compare ancestries and traits and message to better understand your family connections.
- OUR MOST INNOVATIVE ANCESTRY: Drill down into the details. Trace how certain populations were passed down through different generations. See estimates of your ancestry down to the 0.1%. See overlapping chromosome segments between you and your matches to help you triangulate new relatives for your family tree. Find out how much of your DNA is derived from Neanderthals and how that compares to others.
- EXPLORE YOUR TRAITS: Know what makes you, you. Discover what makes you unique with reports like hair photobleaching and freckles. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.
- PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy
From the manufacturer
How does 23andMe kit work?
Our service is exclusively online. You'll receive your reports and access to additional features through a password-protected account at 23andme.com. Before mailing, register your kit at 23andme.com/start otherwise your sample will NOT be processed.
How can I upgrade from Ancestry Service to Health + Ancestry Service?
If you only have the Ancestry Service, you can easily upgrade to the Health + Ancestry Service for $125 which gives you access to 125+ reports on ancestry, traits & health. To upgrade, log in to your 23andMe account and navigate to the Settings.
Why do I need to register my kit?
You need to register your kit to link it to your 23andMe account online. Registration connects the barcode on your saliva sample to your account so we know your sample belongs to you. Our lab cannot process your sample if it is not registered.
How does my DNA become a report?
We send you a saliva collection kit with instructions. Our CLIA-certified lab extracts DNA from cells in your saliva sample. The lab processes the DNA on a genotyping chip. Your genetic data is analyzed, and we generate your personalized reports.
How is my privacy protected?
You choose how your genetic information is used and shared with others. We support the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) and other similar laws that protect individuals from being discriminated against based on their genetics.
Product description
Before Mailing, register your kit at 23andme.com/start otherwise, your sample will NOT be processed. Experience your ancestry in a whole new way. Now with 1500+ geographic regions - the most comprehensive genetic ancestry breakdown on the market. Easily upgrade to the Health + Ancestry Service at any time for an extra cost and receive access to 125+ reports on ancestry, traits and health. Ancestry Composition - See how your DNA breaks out across our 1500+ regions worldwide. - Learn about your ancestral origins. - See where your ancestors lived 500+ years ago. - Use your DNA findings to travel to the places that make you, you. DNA Relatives - Opt-in to connect with people who share DNA with you - and message them. - Discover DNA relatives from around the world. - Choose to message and meet relatives - maybe even hear new family stories, share photos and get a better understanding of your family's history. Haplogroups - Trace parts of your ancestry to specific groups of individuals from over a thousand years ago. - Understand how the migration of our DNA tells the story of your ancestors. Share & Compare - Explore genetic similarities and differences between you and your relatives. - See how different ancestries have traveled through generations of your family. Requires relatives to be genotyped. - Share reports with family and friends (even if they are not customers!) Neanderthal Ancestry - Discover how much Neanderthal DNA you inherited. - See how your Neanderthal composition compares to others. - Learn which traits your Neanderthal DNA is associated with, like height and back hair. Your DNA Family - Opt-in to connect with people who share DNA with you - and message them. - Get to know your DNA Family with this unique (and anonymous) report. - View the places your DNA Relatives call home.
I bought the kit because my son is adopted and then I thought, what the hell, I'll do my own because I'd like to know how our DNA compares. I was fascinated by our ethnic compositions and was quite pleased to find that we are both 40% Italian and have similar percentages of other shared heritage.
AND because my sister got her results right after me, I also found out that she is in fact my HALF SISTER and that the man who I had known as my father for 44 years is not my father and that my mother had an affair way back when. My siblings are my half-siblings and I may never know who my father is (thanks Mom). Better to know the truth about yourself than to live in darkness. Now begins the journey of finding the missing pieces to my personal puzzle.
UPDATE 9/12/19: I paraphrased a bit above. My son is the product of my ex and an anonymous sperm donor (Italian, like me), and I adopted him at birth. My ex was also adopted at birth (sealed adoption 45 years ago) in New York and didn't ever think she would know her birth family. 23andMe has identified my ex's biological family (through my son's DNA), and although she learned that her mother passed away, her extended family has reached out and are happy to have found her.
As for my personal discovery about my own biological father, I did learn who the man was (he died 15 years ago) and I learned that I have a half-brother from that man who lives nearby, as well as a half-sister who passed away. I reached out to my half-brother, who didn't want to believe the truth. Things may change when his mother passes away -- who knows? What I really learned though is that this whole experience has been invaluable as far as coming to an understanding of myself, and why I always felt "different" from the three (half) siblings I was raised with. And also, I have learned that no matter how deep you try to bury secrets, they will always come out in the end.
WHAT A WILD RIDE!!!
Hello,
Your inquiry has been escalated to me as a supervisor. I understand that your father's results were impacted by the engineering error that had been introduced into the way we compute Ancestry Composition Report results.
We do sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused. This was a temporary engineering bug and we have taken the appropriate measures to ensure this doesn't happen again. Our Engineering Team has confirmed that the results in your account are the correct and most up to date results. I am unable to offer you a refund at this time.
Best regards,
Kate
The 23andMe Team