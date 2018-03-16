Excellent, accurate, insightful...



I bought the kit because my son is adopted and then I thought, what the hell, I'll do my own because I'd like to know how our DNA compares. I was fascinated by our ethnic compositions and was quite pleased to find that we are both 40% Italian and have similar percentages of other shared heritage.



AND because my sister got her results right after me, I also found out that she is in fact my HALF SISTER and that the man who I had known as my father for 44 years is not my father and that my mother had an affair way back when. My siblings are my half-siblings and I may never know who my father is (thanks Mom). Better to know the truth about yourself than to live in darkness. Now begins the journey of finding the missing pieces to my personal puzzle.



UPDATE 9/12/19: I paraphrased a bit above. My son is the product of my ex and an anonymous sperm donor (Italian, like me), and I adopted him at birth. My ex was also adopted at birth (sealed adoption 45 years ago) in New York and didn't ever think she would know her birth family. 23andMe has identified my ex's biological family (through my son's DNA), and although she learned that her mother passed away, her extended family has reached out and are happy to have found her.

As for my personal discovery about my own biological father, I did learn who the man was (he died 15 years ago) and I learned that I have a half-brother from that man who lives nearby, as well as a half-sister who passed away. I reached out to my half-brother, who didn't want to believe the truth. Things may change when his mother passes away -- who knows? What I really learned though is that this whole experience has been invaluable as far as coming to an understanding of myself, and why I always felt "different" from the three (half) siblings I was raised with. And also, I have learned that no matter how deep you try to bury secrets, they will always come out in the end.

WHAT A WILD RIDE!!!