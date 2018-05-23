$149.00
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports

by 23andMe
4.5 out of 5 stars 7,028 ratings
  • Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info
  • HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*
  • ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 1500+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.
  • PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. ○ Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy
  • RESEARCH: Know you’re making a difference. When you opt in to participate in our research, you join forces with millions of people contributing to science. Your participation could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world.
  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports (Before You Buy See Important Test Info Below)
  • +
  • 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test with 1500+ Geographic Regions, Family Tree, DNA Relative Finder, and Trait Reports
  • +
  • AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, Ethnicity Estimate, AncestryDNA Test Kit, Health and Personal Care
From the manufacturer

How does the 23andMe kit work?

Our service is exclusively online. You'll receive your reports and access to additional features through a password-protected account at 23andme.com. Before mailing, register your kit at 23andme.com/start otherwise your sample will NOT be processed.

How accurate are the reports?

23andMe is the first and only genetic service available directly to you that includes reports that meet FDA requirements for clinical and scientific validity. All saliva samples are processed in CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs.

Why do I need to register my kit?

You need to register your kit to link it to your 23andMe account online. Registration connects the barcode on your saliva sample to your account so we know your sample belongs to you. Our lab cannot process your sample if it is not registered.

How does my DNA become a report?

We send you a saliva collection kit with instructions. Our CLIA-certified lab extracts DNA from cells in your saliva sample. The lab processes the DNA on a genotyping chip. Your genetic data is analyzed, and we generate your personalized reports.

How is my privacy protected?

You choose how your genetic information is used and shared with others. We support the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) and other similar laws that protect individuals from being discriminated against based on their genetics.

Product description

Before Mailing, register your kit at 23andme.com/start otherwise, your sample will NOT be processed. ANCESTRY + TRAITS FEATURES Ancestry reports - 35+ reports including: Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail Reports, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, Neanderthal Ancestry, Your DNA Family - DNA Relative Finder: Find and connect with relatives in the 23andMe database who share DNA with you. (opt-in) - Family Tree: Automatically built from your DNA relationships. It’s easy. It’s convenient. It’s just a click away. Traits reports - 30+ traits including: Hair (Color, Curliness, Male Bald Spot), Taste & Smell (Sweet vs. Salty, Bitter), Facial Features (Cheek Dimples, Unibrow, Freckles) HEALTH FEATURES Health Predisposition reports* - 10+ reports including: Type 2 Diabetes (Powered by 23andMe Research), Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease, Celiac Disease Carrier Status reports* - 40+ reports including: Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Tay-Sachs Disease Wellness reports - 5+ reports including: Deep Sleep, Lactose Intolerance, Genetic Weight OTHER FEATURES Share, compare and discover more with friends and family - Trace DNA through your close family and explore the genetic similarities and differences between you and family members.

Ingredients

ALL

ALL

Legal Disclaimer

* The 23andMe PGS test uses qualitative genotyping to detect select clinically relevant variants in the genomic DNA of adults from saliva for the purpose of reporting and interpreting genetic health risks and reporting carrier status. It is not intended to diagnose any disease. Your ethnicity may affect the relevance of each report and how your genetic health risk results are interpreted. Each genetic health risk report describes if a person has variants associated with a higher risk of developing a disease, but does not describe a person’s overall risk of developing the disease. The test is not intended to tell you anything about your current state of health, or to be used to make medical decisions, including whether or not you should take a medication, how much of a medication you should take, or determine any treatment. Our carrier status reports can be used to determine carrier status, but cannot determine if you have two copies of any genetic variant. These carrier reports are not intended to tell you anything about your risk for developing a disease in the future, the health of your fetus, or your newborn child's risk of developing a particular disease later in life. For certain conditions, we provide a single report that includes information on both carrier status and genetic health risk. ** This data has undergone a general quality review however only a subset of markers have been individually validated for accuracy. The data from 23andMe's Browse Raw Data feature is suitable only for research, educational, and informational use and not for medical, diagnostic or other use. *** Savings based on regular upgrade price of $125. We may offer special discounted upgrades from time to time. Before you can use 23andMe and see your reports, you must agree to 23andMe's Terms of Service (23andme.com/tos) at the time of registration of your 23andMe kit. Your use of 23andMe is further subject to 23andMe's Privacy Statement (23andme.com/about/privacy). For use in the USA only - kits shipped or used outside the US will be invalidated and no refund will be provided. Kits may not be redistributed or resold. Many conditions and traits are influenced by multiple factors. 23andMe reports are intended for informational purposes only and do not diagnose disease or illness.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

Ama_customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Disgusted
Reviewed in the United States on May 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
cyall8r
1.0 out of 5 stars Took my money and won't give it back even though they were unable to process my spit!
Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
paxaw
1.0 out of 5 stars NOT happy
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
R. Holzle
5.0 out of 5 stars 23andme vs AncestryDNA plus Promethease - [updated Oct 2019]
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2017
Verified Purchase
stevan
1.0 out of 5 stars They don't respond, and my sample is being processed well over 2 months
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
