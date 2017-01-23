|Package Dimensions
|12 x 12 x 12 inches
Have one to sell?
2xhome - Set of Two(2) - Best Seat Height 18.5 inches - Eames Chair White Eames Side Chair White Seat Natural Wood Legs Eiffel For Dining Room Molded Plastic Seat Dowel Leg
|Price:
|$99.79 & FREE Shipping
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by 2xhome.
Expert assembly of 2 chairs | See more options for alternative quantities More options
Want this professionally assembled?
What's included See more details
- Assembly of 2 customer-supplied chairs per product instructions
- Moving products to another location is not included
- Typical assembly time of 2 hours
- Removal of packaging materials to customer's bin
- Products requiring additional work may result in an updated estimate from provider
How it works
- Pro will contact you within 1 business day to schedule
- Kick back and only pay when the job is done
- Backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee
- Book the service directly on Amazon
- Receive confirmation within 1 business day
- Backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee
ZIP:
Please enter a valid ZIP
Please try again entering your zip
Estimate: $107.19
Fulfilled By: Amazon Home Services
See other providers from
- Eames Style Side Chair / Accent Seat - Natural Wood Legs or Chromed Wire Legs Eiffel - High Quality Dining Room Chair
- Heavy-duty molded contemporary plastic seat (matte finish) - PLEASE NOTE: You may see similar chairs from other sellers, but their chairs have indents/imprints on top seating, where the base attaches at the bottom. Our top seats are completely smooth, not indented like the thinner plastic chairs sold by other sellers.
- Straight wooden dowel legs w/ black floor protectors - or - Chromed Eiffel Wire legs w/ black floor protectors
- Ergonomically shaped & comfortable curved seating - Great for both Home and Office use - Living Rooms, Dining Rooms, Bedrooms, Nurseries, Offices, Waiting Areas, Parties, Banquets, and many more!
- Multiple colors available - Available with 'Wood Legs' or 'Wire Legs' - Some assembly required
2 new from $99.79
Explore must-haves for your Kitchen
Shop by Room offers products for all of your Kitchen needs, from dining sets to appliances, cookware and more > Shop now
2xhome - Set of Two(2) - Best Seat Height 18.5 inches - Eames Chair White Eames Side Chair White Seat Natural Wood Legs Eiffel For Dining Room Molded Plastic Seat Dowel Leg
$99.79 & FREE Shipping In Stock. Ships from and sold by 2xhome.
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews
Product description
Color:White - Natural Legs
Don't risk purchasing your chairs with another brand, stay with 2xhome! 2xhome offers the highest quality but with affordable price (The details of our quality are written on our product description). You will not get the same price with this quality from another company again. Don't risk and this offer only allow limited of time.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(139)
|(170)
|(232)
|(188)
|(165)
|(9)
|Price
|$99.79
|$149.99
|$84.99
|$131.79
|$82.00
|$69.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|$5.99
|Sold By
|2xhome
|2xhome
|ELERANBE
|2xhome
|Buschman Store
|Furmax
|Color
|White - Natural Legs
|White - Natural Legs
|White
|White
|White
|White
|Material Type
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Plastic cover,Wood feet
|Plastic
|wood, metal, plastic
|ABS and Wood
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
January 23, 2017
Color: Black - Wire LegsVerified Purchase
Bought these chairs for my 30" tall dining table and they are perfect! They are a cheap alternative but are great quality. I originally ordered black chairs with metal legs, but once I had them constructed for a week I decided I wanted the black wooden legs instead. The seller was very helpful and we communicated over text and email. Because this item is not Prime I had to pay $70 for a shipping label, but it was worth it to me to get the chairs exactly how I wanted them.These have held up very well after 6 months and they are very comfortable to sit in. Would highly recommend!!
PROS
-Came quickly
-Easy to follow instructions/no parts missing
-Mid century modern style
-Comfortable to sit in/nice height (for 30" table)
-Great customer service
CONS
-Took a while to assemble
-Do not stack!! It will scratch the plastic.
-No free shipping - had to pay $70 to exchange the legs
Please rate this review as HELPFUL if it assisted you in making a decision.
PROS
-Came quickly
-Easy to follow instructions/no parts missing
-Mid century modern style
-Comfortable to sit in/nice height (for 30" table)
-Great customer service
CONS
-Took a while to assemble
-Do not stack!! It will scratch the plastic.
-No free shipping - had to pay $70 to exchange the legs
Please rate this review as HELPFUL if it assisted you in making a decision.
9 helpful votes
10 helpful votes
March 19, 2015
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
I was really pleased with this. Shipping was very quick although not prime, just as quick. The chairs look great in my space, really modern. They feel solid (no wiggly joints). I bought a total of 8 of these plus 2 of the armchair variety of the same chair from this seller. All the dowels and white shells were the same shade and matched with one another perfectly. Really smooth matte white seat. Easy to clean and wipe down. Didn't tint after a toddler ate Indian curry on it last night, so I would recommend it.
75 helpful votes
76 helpful votes
April 2, 2015
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
I got these chairs for my birthday today! The chairs arrived quickly, on the earlier end of the estimated delivery window. They look modern and are a great replacement for my work space. The assembly was quick and easy and only took about 20 minutes to get both chairs put together. They look exactly as pictured and are pretty comfortable. Pretty great gift!
18 helpful votes
19 helpful votes
July 20, 2015
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
I had bought 2 of this type of chair at a local store, and when I couldn't find another pair, I searched online to find this great deal. These chairs are better than the 2 I already had because there are no indentations where the legs attach to the seat; the plastic seat is thick and sturdy (and they were less expensive on here too!!). I have a toddler and these are so easy to clean also.
15 helpful votes
16 helpful votes
November 29, 2015
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
I read a lot of the review before I bought this product and am happy to say that my expectations were met. They are a little low, but seem sturdy and definitely look sharp. Fair for the price if you ask me. My one complaint was that in removing the plastic wrap off the legs, the plastic is stuck under the bolts so it has to be ripped off and some of the plastic is left over. It's easy to hide, but I do wish it were easier to remove without left over pieces stuck under the bolts to deal with. I tried loosening the bolts, but they don't seem to loosen like you would expect because they are capped. Not a huge deal, and overall I am happy, but worth noting.
4 helpful votes
5 helpful votes
May 17, 2016
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
My family of 4 have used these chairs everyday for 2 months and they are holding up well. I haven't noticed any loose screws or anything loosing its shape. The chairs feel sturdy but they are not stiff either. You can rock in them slightly but then again I have felt the same in some higher end named brand chairs. Cleaning them and keeping them clean is super easy too. Over all I'm satisfied with this purchase and the price was wonderful. I would order again if I am ever in need of more chairs.
2 helpful votes
3 helpful votes
April 19, 2016
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
I cannot afford the real thing, but I have always loved these chairs. This company gave me a chance to enjoy this style at long last. The assembly was easy, the price great. I found the legs were wrapped in plastic which was very time consuming to remove. That is a minor glitch though when looking at the final product. Remember, these are plastic, not fiberglass like the real deal, you do get what you pay for. You get the look, but if you are wanting the heft and solidity of a real Eames chair you will need to pay for one, too. I find the chairs very comfortable and I am happy with my purchase.
1 helpful vote
2 helpful votes
September 3, 2016
Color: White - Natural LegsVerified Purchase
Easy to put together, light weight, and they look amazing in my dining area! I get so many compliments on these. I was worried the white would get dirty but even after 4 months of use they still look new.
3 helpful votes
4 helpful votes
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Very sturdy and has not required a re-tightening of bolts as it needs to be done with some other version of the Eames chairs that we've purchased. Color was as we expected it.Read more
Terrible costumer service. Bad quality control. One chair came defective. I never got a replacement, even though I sent many pictures.
She says it is very beauiful. Fast shipping. They are not for me, they do not ride, they are not too tight As the price. Very useful. Exactly what I wanted.
I get compliments on these chairs every time someone comes over to the house. They look great and are very durable.Read more
These Eames style chairs were exactly what I wanted. They were easy to assemble and are very comfortable.
one of the two chairs buckled after a few months already. Metal bent and seat dislocated. Read reviews before about it being very sturdy but it is not.
Had these for a year. Basically, any sort of stress on the metal and they bend to the point where they're useless - and they far apart easily.Read more
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: eames chair, floor seating, chair under $100, modern desk chair, dining chairs