I read a lot of the review before I bought this product and am happy to say that my expectations were met. They are a little low, but seem sturdy and definitely look sharp. Fair for the price if you ask me. My one complaint was that in removing the plastic wrap off the legs, the plastic is stuck under the bolts so it has to be ripped off and some of the plastic is left over. It's easy to hide, but I do wish it were easier to remove without left over pieces stuck under the bolts to deal with. I tried loosening the bolts, but they don't seem to loosen like you would expect because they are capped. Not a huge deal, and overall I am happy, but worth noting.