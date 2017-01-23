Bought these chairs for my 30" tall dining table and they are perfect! They are a cheap alternative but are great quality. I originally ordered black chairs with metal legs, but once I had them constructed for a week I decided I wanted the black wooden legs instead. The seller was very helpful and we communicated over text and email. Because this item is not Prime I had to pay $70 for a shipping label, but it was worth it to me to get the chairs exactly how I wanted them.These have held up very well after 6 months and they are very comfortable to sit in. Would highly recommend!!PROS-Came quickly-Easy to follow instructions/no parts missing-Mid century modern style-Comfortable to sit in/nice height (for 30" table)-Great customer serviceCONS-Took a while to assemble-Do not stack!! It will scratch the plastic.-No free shipping - had to pay $70 to exchange the legsPlease rate this review as HELPFUL if it assisted you in making a decision.