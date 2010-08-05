I bought this for my husband, who loves art and coffee table books. The pictures are gorgeous, and the sheer size of the book always catches the attention of guests. The only downside is the size of the book--this baby is gigantic! It's so heavy, I'm worried the binding will break since it's the same old glue-and-thread binding of all hardback books. So far, it's still in one piece, and nearly everyone who comes to our house cracks it open.

I don't recommend trying to "curl up" with this one though, you'll get some mighty mean dents in your legs! But per pound, it's definitely the coolest gift for any art admirer, and sparks a lot of conversation at gatherings.