Reviewed in the United States on September 21, 2022

I got this intrigued by the battery capacity in a small form factor that could have been a great option to travel with. Solar charging is an additional feature too that could be very useful in situations when you are outdoors and there is no other AC power source to keep it charged. The very first thing I did is to fully charge and measure the capacitance (mAH) of these. I was really disappointed and would not recommend this product that is very reasonably priced but internally it is false marketing with higher numbers to disguise consumers.My 2 cents are below:Pros:- Can charge multiple devices simultaneously- Solar charging is a key feature but in my experience, it charges very slow & I ended up charging with a wall charger- IP67 is waterproof and feels rugged overall- LED flashlights are a nice addition to these- LED indicators in the device are very useful- Very reasonably priced for the features it offersCons:- On my tests ( I ran twice), this power bank only gave output capacitance of approximately 8800 mAH instead of claimed 42800 mAH. That's just 20% efficiency. I used a multimeter tester and a load with 2A power needs to test these (Results attached). These are really disappointing numbers & I believe battery capacity is false marketing being done for this product- No fast USB-C PD (18W) charging in these- No mention of safety standards like battery overcharge protection, overcurrent protection, output overvoltage protection, temperature control, short circuit protection, etc anywhere giving me less confidence in these- Not a very great build quality. It feels plasticky & does not feel premium. Even the port cap fell off while using it- Came in generic packaging without any branding- I wish a travel pouch was included that would have made it so convenient to carry along and I believe that this should be a standard across all other brands too