$29.98
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Friday, December 9. Order within 11 hrs 45 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$29.98","priceAmount":29.98,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"29","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"98","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"GbLtwn21DCxmOLm7Iy5ZBaquRVYayOJy5dmUxKDEkT%2BoNHejvLG%2FuLbFBw%2F9j4hI2RAbzY4Dz851FZKDxhrSUstCkDyCYZ5MkU1y2nbuAd2ugrFBdXcslzurS691WH7nz9c7jSP5GPpfuF%2BW2FLO0%2FFOxRqgYLAHqI7Z3DmQqsK8EeqTqK%2FupIQKcjfGjwad","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$29.98 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$29.98
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
defeng store
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
defeng store
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2023
For the 2022 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 11 and December 25, 2022 can be returned until January 31, 2023.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Solar Power Bank,Solar Ch... has been added to your Cart
New (4) from
$29.98  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$38.98
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: defeng store
Sold by: defeng store
(278 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$40.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: kokopiadirect
Sold by: kokopiadirect
(36 ratings)
84% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$40.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: EFICLE
Sold by: EFICLE
(178 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A Qc 3.0 Fast Charging Built-in Super Bright Flashlight(Black)

4.3 out of 5 stars 5,370 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Cell Phone Signal Boosters
Deal
-63% $29.98
List Price: $79.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Black

Enhance your purchase

Connector Type Usb
Brand Mregb
Color Black
Voltage 5 Volts
Battery Cell Composition Polymer

About this item

  • Power bank has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh, and uses high-density batteries to load a larger capacity without changing the volume and weight. The super battery life allows you to get rid of the anxiety and worries about the depletion of the device power anytime and anywhere.
  • Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. IP67 waterproof,drop-proof and dust-proof, so you no longer worry about damage caused by water/drop, it can work in extreme environments. With more than 1600+ charging life cycles, it is very reliable and durable.
  • Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight with a long range, It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.
  • Solar power bank is compatible with all USB devices such as smartphones and tablets. The product has 2 USB output ports, if the device is compatible, it can support the QC3.0 fast charge protocol.
  • Friendly reminder:When the solar panel is being cared for, it will generate current to charge the battery, and the indicator light will flash.Solar charging is affected by the instability of sunshine intensity and duration. The battery capacity of the product is very large, so the charging will be very slow and should be used as an emergency function. For daily charging, please use a charger with a power above 5V2A to charge the device.

There is a newer model of this item:

Mregb Power Bank,Solar Charger,36800mAh 5V3.1A QC 3.0 Dual 2 USB Port Built-in Powerful Flashlight IPX7(Black)
Mregb Power Bank,Solar Charger,36800mAh 5V3.1A QC 3.0 Dual 2 USB Port Built-in Powerful Flashlight IPX7(Black)
$24.99
(4,122)
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.

Frequently bought together

  • Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A Qc 3.0 Fast Charging Built-i
  • +
  • Feeke Solar-Charger-Power-Bank - 36800mAh Portable Charger,QC3.0 Fast Charger Dual USB Port Built-in Led Flashlight and Compa
  • +
  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Compare with similar items


Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A Qc 3.0 Fast Charging Built-in Super Bright Flashlight(Black)
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank, Qi Portable Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Type C Input Output Dual Super Bright Flashlight, Compass Carabiner, Solar Panel Charging (Orange)
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank, PD 18W QC3.0 Fast Charging Qi 10W Wireless Charger 20000mAh Solar Powered Powerbank with Type C Input/Output, IPX5 Waterproof, Camping Flashlight, Compass, Carabiner(Orange)
Portable Charger 38800mAh,LCD Display Power Bank,4 USB Outputs Battery Pack Backup, Dual Input USB-C Phone Charging Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Mini/12,Android Samsung Galaxy/Pixel/Nexus/iPad
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank, Qi Wireless Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Solar Charger Type C Input Output Dual Super Bright Flashlight, Compass Carabiner, Solar Panel Charging (Black)
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (5370) 4.4 out of 5 stars (38541) 4.5 out of 5 stars (5630) 4.4 out of 5 stars (5856) 4.4 out of 5 stars (38541)
Price $29.98 $26.99 $48.99 $34.95 $27.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By defeng store BLAVOR BLAVOR TENGJIADA BLAVOR Direct
Connector Type usb Micro USB; USB Type A; USB Type C USB Type C Micro USB, USB Type C Micro USB; USB Type A; USB Type C
Hardware Platform Black Unix Unix Unix
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Robust, reliable and durable

This power bank is waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, high temperature resistant, and low temperature resistant. It can still work normally in various harsh environments.

This is a very powerful Solar power bank with excellent performance. He is not only a tool, it is also a reliable partner you can trust in outdoor activities.

Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight . It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A ...
    Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A ...
    Power Bank,Solar Charger,36800mAh 5V3.1A 18W PD QC 3.0 Dual 2 USB Port Built-in Powerful Flashlig...
    Power Bank,Solar Charger,36800mAh 5V3.1A 18W PD QC 3.0 Dual 2 USB Port Built-in Powerful Flashlig...

    Solar Power Bank

  3. About Us

    In recent years, with the popularity of smartphones and various mobile electronic devices, founders Bard and Daniel have increasingly noticed the anxiety of mobile device users about battery life. So they founded the brand "Mregb" in 2014.

    Mregb's core purpose is to provide users with high-quality,gendurablemost cost-effective power banks,addressing user concerns about battery power.

Next page

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A Qc 3.0 Fast Charging Built-in Super Bright Flashlight(Black)

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
5,370 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

Randy
4.0 out of 5 stars It never charges itself to 100% always almost dead!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 21, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ardat Polxban
5.0 out of 5 stars Heavy Duty with long lasting charge
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 26, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Schaun
4.0 out of 5 stars It's not 42k MA battery
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 13, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jose Sanchez
5.0 out of 5 stars works great!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 26, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent battery life!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 10, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Abyss
4.0 out of 5 stars Used to be perfect
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 3, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Big Al
4.0 out of 5 stars Made in China
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 20, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
T. Dean Gates
4.0 out of 5 stars Power—a large item to carry.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 21, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Jimmy Ma
2.0 out of 5 stars Not 42800 mAh more like 2400 mah
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on September 8, 2022
Color: OrangeVerified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Not 42800 mAh more like 2400 mah
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on September 8, 2022
(Warning ⚠️ not USB c)
The battery bank broke in like a month... It's showing that it's full but won't charge anything.
not waterproof.
It's light wight because the battery is small.
I got a 22000 mAh power bank that's way better than this thing.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse