Solar Power Bank,Solar Charger,42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3.1A Qc 3.0 Fast Charging Built-in Super Bright Flashlight(Black)
|Connector Type
|Usb
|Brand
|Mregb
|Color
|Black
|Voltage
|5 Volts
|Battery Cell Composition
|Polymer
About this item
- Power bank has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh, and uses high-density batteries to load a larger capacity without changing the volume and weight. The super battery life allows you to get rid of the anxiety and worries about the depletion of the device power anytime and anywhere.
- Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. IP67 waterproof,drop-proof and dust-proof, so you no longer worry about damage caused by water/drop, it can work in extreme environments. With more than 1600+ charging life cycles, it is very reliable and durable.
- Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight with a long range, It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.
- Solar power bank is compatible with all USB devices such as smartphones and tablets. The product has 2 USB output ports, if the device is compatible, it can support the QC3.0 fast charge protocol.
- Friendly reminder:When the solar panel is being cared for, it will generate current to charge the battery, and the indicator light will flash.Solar charging is affected by the instability of sunshine intensity and duration. The battery capacity of the product is very large, so the charging will be very slow and should be used as an emergency function. For daily charging, please use a charger with a power above 5V2A to charge the device.
Product Description
Robust, reliable and durable
This power bank is waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, high temperature resistant, and low temperature resistant. It can still work normally in various harsh environments.
This is a very powerful Solar power bank with excellent performance. He is not only a tool, it is also a reliable partner you can trust in outdoor activities.
drop-proof
Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. It can still work normally when dropped from a height of 3 meters.
waterproof
Airtight design, rubber sealing, can be deeply waterproof.
dust-proof
Excellent dust-proof performance, even in places with a lot of sand and rocks, it can still ensure the normal operation of the function.
Solar charging
Due to the huge battery capacity, the power of the solar panel is limited by the area, so solar charging is relatively slow. Solar charging is an additional emergency function, and it is recommended to use it only in emergency situations. It is recommended to use a charging head above 5V2A to charge the product.
Super bright flashlight
Solar Power Bank LED Torch Lighting, is a perfect outdoor companion. Can guide you through the darkness.
Broad compatibility
The solar charger is compatible with most USB devices on the market.
Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight . It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.
Reviewed in the United States on September 21, 2022
The solar power charged worked on mine so I'm not sure why some reviews had negative experiences. I can't speak for the longevity of this unit but if I get a couple of trips with it I'll be satisfied.
The solar does work, but not in a time frame that makes it a daily charger. I use a fast-charge device to recharge and that makes it much more feasible. It's a slow charging battery bank. But I haven't had any bad issues. There's better battery units and better solar units, but for $30 on sale, this is worth the money if you're not expecting to be wow'd.
Product worked perfectly for a little over a month. I often forget to charge my portables, but I could bring this to work, use it, and then leave it on my dash when I got home so it would start charging in the morning. But there’s a power setting on it (instead of blue turns green) don’t remember seeing in manual could be my own ignorance. But it just won’t keep a charge anymore. Wether I leave it in the sun or plug in the micro usb, the only cells that light up are the first 2/4 and they constantly blink no matter how long it’s been charging for. It may charge my phone for like 20 min or so after a prolonged charge.
It seems to work as described in the instructions. However, it is difficult to know for sure because the instructions are obviously not written by someone whose first language is English. Maybe English is not their second language.
