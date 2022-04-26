I want to write, but sometimes struggle to find a subject. I look for something interesting and fun, where my experience inspires me. Here are 501 opportunities.



I scanned a few pages and found three or four prompts on every page that I wanted to write. I tried a few first sentences. I'm into the story. I think I might just open to a page and pick a prompt. A morning exercise to get my juices flowing.

I picked prompt 10 -setting. I live in San Francisco and love to climb the Filbert steps from the east. It's many flights. I count the steps and see the people coming down, the plantings on each side of the steps and the homes set back. I look for the famous parrots. I wonder where they are, why they come. I can see a story in lots of directions.



Prompt 412 -point of view. I remember a going away party given for me. I was pretty sure some of the people there would have preferred to have a party after I was gone. I tried to figure out which people that might be.



This book presents a rich offering of doorways into writing. Once inside any of the doors I think I just need to look around and write what I see. What comes to mind. The place, the people, the activity. Five minutes is just the beginning. When I wish for inspiration this is a place I can come to get pen to paper - or fingers to keyboard.



The red book is on my desk. When I feel the need, I will pick it up and flip a few pages. When my lips spread I know its time to start (in my case) pressing keys.