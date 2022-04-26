Buy new:
Follow the Author

Tarn Wilson
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.

5-Minute Daily Writing Prompts: 501 Prompts to Unleash Creativity and Spark Inspiration Paperback – April 26, 2022

by Tarn Wilson (Author)
4.5 out of 5 stars 187 ratings
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$6.99
Paperback
$12.21
$11.02 $10.94
Spiral-bound
$24.95
$24.95
Enhance your purchase

  1. Print length
    182 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Rockridge Press
  4. Publication date
    April 26, 2022
  5. Dimensions
    6 x 0.5 x 8.25 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1638787905
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1638787907
From the Publisher

Get writing with 500+ creative writing prompts that only take 5 minutes each day.
A wide range of genres, story elements, and writing formats Expansion prompts for diving deeper into

Editorial Reviews

Review

“Tarn Wilson's thoughts on how to think like a writer are embedded in her book's hundreds of playful and well-organized prompts. Writers write, regularly, and the first step is to have fun inventing. As the author knows, the pleasure of pen to paper just for the sake of it for five, or if one likes more, minutes a day inspires anyone longing to start or restart writing as well as teachers itching to encourage their students. Itching—write a story about a time you itched. Wilson's prompts help you add in your own. Get the book and write, write, write!” —Sheila Bender, author of A New Theology: Turning to Poetry in a Time of Grief and Since Then: Poems and Short Prose

“Showing up to work is the most important part of any writing practice. These short, playful prompts are charming invitations to do just that: show up and write. Perfect for seasoned artists and beginners of all ages.” —Mary Volmer, author of RELIANCE, ILLINOIS

“Not only is Tarn Wilson’s 5-Minute Daily Writing Prompts a treasure trove of inspiration, it’s like having your own personal writing coach to motivate you and cheer you on. Wilson encourages you to make realistic goals, but at the same time let go of perfectionism, be playful, and trust your imagination as you improve your writing practice and build a body of work five minutes at a time.” —Jill McCabe Johnson, author of Revolutions We'd Hoped We'd Outgrown and Diary of the One Swelling Sea

“New to writing? This is the book for you! Need ways back to writing? This is the book for you! Want lively, playful, sparkling ways to approach words? This is the book for you! Thank you, Tarn Wilson, for 501 inventive paths toward writing. Start with five minutes, then you have the rest of your life to write."–Peggy Shumaker, author of Just Breathe Normally and Cairn

“Tarn Wilson realizes the full force of her creative achievements as a writer and teacher in this fine collection of writing prompts. Whether you’re a first-time author looking to kick-start a book project or an experienced writer eager to finish your last chapters, Tarn offers so many opportunities to find your voice, realize your vision, and take your writing to the next level. I can’t wait to try these prompts out myself!” —John W. Evans, author

About the Author

TARN WILSON is the author of the memoir The Slow Farm and the memoir-in-essays In Praise of Inadequate Gifts. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she is a high school teacher and the founder of Creator School, which offers writing courses for teens and adults. Visit her at tarnwilson.com.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Rockridge Press (April 26, 2022)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 182 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1638787905
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1638787907
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 10.6 ounces
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 0.5 x 8.25 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 187 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Tarn Wilson

Tarn Wilson is the award-winning author of two memoirs and a forthcoming book of creative writing prompts. She earned an MA in education from Stanford and an MFA in creative nonfiction from the Rainier Writing Workshop. Her personal essays have been published in numerous literary journals, including Brevity, Harvard Divinity Bulletin, River Teeth, Ruminate, and The Sun. She is a high school teacher and writing coach who lives and teaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. tarnwilson.com

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
187 global ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
16%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

The Clover
5.0 out of 5 stars Powerful catalyst for writing
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
A.Y.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 6, 2022
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Pruett
5.0 out of 5 stars English Teacher/Tutor Approved
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 11, 2022
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Kelly
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Good for writing essays
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 26, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Wanda C Kramer
5.0 out of 5 stars Very creative prompts
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 26, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Tracey S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun, Accessible Prompts
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 23, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
cari
1.0 out of 5 stars Complicated
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 8, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Michael Karpa
5.0 out of 5 stars Heaps of variety!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 9, 2022
One person found this helpful
