Follow the Author
5-Minute Daily Writing Prompts: 501 Prompts to Unleash Creativity and Spark Inspiration Paperback – April 26, 2022
Make writing an enjoyable daily habit with inspiring 5-minute prompts
Carving out a few minutes of writing time every day can help you become a better writer—but coming up with topics to write about is often easier said than done. That’s where 5-Minute Daily Writing Prompts comes in. Filled with 501 prompts to get your creative juices flowing, this book encourages you to practice your writing every day.
What sets this writing book apart:
- A mix of prompts—Experiment with a variety of genres—from adventure and fantasy to memoir and mystery—as well as different story elements and formats.
- Ideas for expanding your writing—With each prompt, you’ll find an expansion prompt that invites you to spend more time writing and dive deeper into the story.
- An easy-to-use index—Complete the prompts in order or search for a topic that excites you with a convenient index that organizes the prompts by genre and story element.
Spark fresh ideas and build up confidence in your writing with this 5-minute prompt journal.
“Tarn Wilson's thoughts on how to think like a writer are embedded in her book's hundreds of playful and well-organized prompts. Writers write, regularly, and the first step is to have fun inventing. As the author knows, the pleasure of pen to paper just for the sake of it for five, or if one likes more, minutes a day inspires anyone longing to start or restart writing as well as teachers itching to encourage their students. Itching—write a story about a time you itched. Wilson's prompts help you add in your own. Get the book and write, write, write!” —Sheila Bender, author of A New Theology: Turning to Poetry in a Time of Grief and Since Then: Poems and Short Prose
“Showing up to work is the most important part of any writing practice. These short, playful prompts are charming invitations to do just that: show up and write. Perfect for seasoned artists and beginners of all ages.” —Mary Volmer, author of RELIANCE, ILLINOIS
“Not only is Tarn Wilson’s 5-Minute Daily Writing Prompts a treasure trove of inspiration, it’s like having your own personal writing coach to motivate you and cheer you on. Wilson encourages you to make realistic goals, but at the same time let go of perfectionism, be playful, and trust your imagination as you improve your writing practice and build a body of work five minutes at a time.” —Jill McCabe Johnson, author of Revolutions We'd Hoped We'd Outgrown and Diary of the One Swelling Sea
“New to writing? This is the book for you! Need ways back to writing? This is the book for you! Want lively, playful, sparkling ways to approach words? This is the book for you! Thank you, Tarn Wilson, for 501 inventive paths toward writing. Start with five minutes, then you have the rest of your life to write."–Peggy Shumaker, author of Just Breathe Normally and Cairn
“Tarn Wilson realizes the full force of her creative achievements as a writer and teacher in this fine collection of writing prompts. Whether you’re a first-time author looking to kick-start a book project or an experienced writer eager to finish your last chapters, Tarn offers so many opportunities to find your voice, realize your vision, and take your writing to the next level. I can’t wait to try these prompts out myself!” —John W. Evans, author
TARN WILSON is the author of the memoir The Slow Farm and the memoir-in-essays In Praise of Inadequate Gifts. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she is a high school teacher and the founder of Creator School, which offers writing courses for teens and adults. Visit her at tarnwilson.com.
I scanned a few pages and found three or four prompts on every page that I wanted to write. I tried a few first sentences. I'm into the story. I think I might just open to a page and pick a prompt. A morning exercise to get my juices flowing.
I picked prompt 10 -setting. I live in San Francisco and love to climb the Filbert steps from the east. It's many flights. I count the steps and see the people coming down, the plantings on each side of the steps and the homes set back. I look for the famous parrots. I wonder where they are, why they come. I can see a story in lots of directions.
Prompt 412 -point of view. I remember a going away party given for me. I was pretty sure some of the people there would have preferred to have a party after I was gone. I tried to figure out which people that might be.
This book presents a rich offering of doorways into writing. Once inside any of the doors I think I just need to look around and write what I see. What comes to mind. The place, the people, the activity. Five minutes is just the beginning. When I wish for inspiration this is a place I can come to get pen to paper - or fingers to keyboard.
The red book is on my desk. When I feel the need, I will pick it up and flip a few pages. When my lips spread I know its time to start (in my case) pressing keys.
I have been using these prompts for the past weeks, and I am surprised at the amount of thought and creativity that has been put into these prompts. Rather than being limiting, when I think about these prompts, I feel super excited to sit down and write! And then, when I feel like I have almost nothing more to write about, the “Continue the Story” additions push me to keep my creative juices flowing.
Thank you so much for this treasure!!