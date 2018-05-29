- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
50 States, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do Paperback – Illustrated, February 7, 2017
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
During three decades as a editor, writer, and photographer, JOE YOGERST has lived and worked on four continents—Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. His writing has appeared in National Geographic Traveler, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Islands magazine, the New York Times (Paris), and numerous National Geographic books. During that time, he has won four Lowell Thomas Awards, including one for Long Road South, his National Geographic book about driving the Pan American Highway from Texas to Argentina.
- ASIN : 1426216904
- Publisher : National Geographic; Illustrated edition (February 7, 2017)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 288 pages
- ISBN-10 : 9781426216909
- ISBN-13 : 978-1426216909
- Item Weight : 1.76 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.13 x 0.63 x 9.13 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #483 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I read a lot of travel books and plan pretty much all of our family trips on my own, with only a few exceptions. My family of 5 has been on 6 continents and 30 countries; we need to cross off Antartica. I've recently wanted to see more of our own country, as we have seen a lot, but there's still so much left. I've used Frommer's, Fodor's, Lonely Planet, Google, Tripadvisor, anything I can to help me research a place. The title of this book is great and I was SO excited to get it and start planning. On the front cover at the bottom of the title, it says "where to go, when to go, what to see, what to do." I was highly disappointed. The book has a nice sturdy, "hard" cover, although it's paperback; the pages have decent pictures and the quality of the pages are nice. But aside from that, it significantly lacks in detail. I'm not asking for in depth history of each state (Insight Guides are good for that), but there is absolutely NOTHING on when to go. Maybe someone doesn't know one of the best times to see Vermont is the fall foliage or Disney World is painfully humid and hot in July/august. Or you don't really want to see the Grand Canyon in Dec/Jan as many of the trails/roads are closed. The "where to go, what to see and what to do" parts are a rambling mess and it's basically just listing off, not really a good description of why one would want to go or whether it's worth your time. What the book is good for is to tell you what is there, in that state, but a google search or Tripadvisor on "what to see and do in ____" would be more worthwhile. But then again, it's very basic info that could possibly fit into 3/4 inch book (and not even full size 8x11) on 50 States, with 5000 ideas. Will be returning my copy :(
885 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I bought this for my husband thinking it would be a fun book to take on road trips but I feel like it was difficult to actually use on a casual trip. The pages are crammed with text but nothing looks unique or appealing. It's not a book that inspired me to stop at any of the travel spots and it didn't feel well researched for all the info it contains since it barely touches on anything truly unique or interesting. I will be relying on Google instead - don't bother paying for a book like this with all the free info out there.
239 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Can’t believe national geographic put their name on this book. It is by far totally not worth a dollar you may find 10 ideas of things to do. It is nothing but a book naming 50 states. Somewhere they missed the title 5000 ideas. Not worth the paper it is printed on. It worked out for me Amazon took it back.
176 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Nice book. Lots of information. Fun to flip through and read. Daydreams are fun.
Nice book. Lots of information. Fun to flip through and read. Daydreams are fun.
By McMeekin on March 24, 2019
By McMeekin on March 24, 2019
Images in this review
43 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
A fun informative book chock full of information on all 50 states (and the Canadian provinces). There are lots of ideas of things to do -- and even book, music and movie ideas to enjoy before or during the trip.
60 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Great book, with some wonderful pictures, and great ideas for new retirees!!
49 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I travel a lot so a lot of these listings I knew about. But...if you haven't done much traveling, or if you have always seemed to have a tough time figuring out where to go...this is actually a good choice for you to get.
46 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I saw this book at the library and needed to have my own copy. So much great information. What I also like is that for each state, it gives you some movies/music/books relating to that state. We travel via camper to many of these states and while some of the information may be repeated from previous books, there is a lot of new stuff in here too. A great resource to have.
54 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Hande Z
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Covid-19 has stopped travelling and tourism in their tracks, but this edition, published in 2017, is still very up-to-date, and may be the best resource book for people planning to travel when the pandemic is over. Every state is covered so the traveller has a basis to compare them state by state. The photographs are all of the quality expected of a National Geographic standard. From Alaska to Wyoming, the reader is treated with nuggets of of facts and descriptions of each state, its main cities, and the best sites for sight-seeing. There is also a bonus inclusion of 10 Canadian provinces such as Nunvault and Ontario. Be prepared, and be hopeful - travelling days may return once America gets to grips with the pandemic.
2 people found this helpful
Sidevind
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
A very good book, informative all the Way. But i do miss at little map of each State.
One person found this helpful
T Elrod
Reviewed in Canada on April 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I suppose I could have done the math first: with only five pages on average for each state/ province, the book gives too little information about the many mentioned possibilities to help choose what to do.
One person found this helpful
Susan
Reviewed in Canada on August 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
it's a good idea but you can get better and more up to date information online.
cmc58
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
This was a gift and well received. Lots of pictures and information for site seeing.
