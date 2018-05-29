I read a lot of travel books and plan pretty much all of our family trips on my own, with only a few exceptions. My family of 5 has been on 6 continents and 30 countries; we need to cross off Antartica. I've recently wanted to see more of our own country, as we have seen a lot, but there's still so much left. I've used Frommer's, Fodor's, Lonely Planet, Google, Tripadvisor, anything I can to help me research a place. The title of this book is great and I was SO excited to get it and start planning. On the front cover at the bottom of the title, it says "where to go, when to go, what to see, what to do." I was highly disappointed. The book has a nice sturdy, "hard" cover, although it's paperback; the pages have decent pictures and the quality of the pages are nice. But aside from that, it significantly lacks in detail. I'm not asking for in depth history of each state (Insight Guides are good for that), but there is absolutely NOTHING on when to go. Maybe someone doesn't know one of the best times to see Vermont is the fall foliage or Disney World is painfully humid and hot in July/august. Or you don't really want to see the Grand Canyon in Dec/Jan as many of the trails/roads are closed. The "where to go, what to see and what to do" parts are a rambling mess and it's basically just listing off, not really a good description of why one would want to go or whether it's worth your time. What the book is good for is to tell you what is there, in that state, but a google search or Tripadvisor on "what to see and do in ____" would be more worthwhile. But then again, it's very basic info that could possibly fit into 3/4 inch book (and not even full size 8x11) on 50 States, with 5000 ideas. Will be returning my copy :(