The 50 States: Explore the U.S.A. with 50 fact-filled maps! Hardcover – October 1, 2015
From the Publisher
The 50 States Books and Activities
Celebrate, Explore, Enjoy
Pack your bags and take the journey of a lifetime as you explore the U.S.A. with these fun 50 fact-filled books and activities! Learn about state capitals, famous residents, and key historical moments and be inspired by the inventiveness, beauty and diversity of the United States in this curious collection of maps. Explore thousands of wondrous locations and be awed by the achievements of hundreds of people who helped make America what it is today.
These fun and interactive ways of teaching children about the 50 United States will inspire and entertain with its beautifully-designed presentation of the many different faces of the American states.
- Bright, colorful illustrations capture the inventiveness, beauty, and diversity of each state.
- Highlights key people, landmarks, and events from each of the 50 American states.
- Includes quirky, interesting details and literary references, a guide to the state flags and presidents of the USA.
The 50 States: California
Welcome to the old line state - maryland
Inspiring person: Frederick Douglass 1818–1895
Editorial Reviews
From School Library Journal
Review
"Readers will enjoy browsing this oversized and colorful atlas of the United States....will offer hours of browsing pleasure."- Literacy Daily (International Literacy Association)
"Open the large formatted book and explore the United States. Each state (and the District of Columbia) is presented handsome, colorful, and highly informative maps to create a memorable journey."- Reading Rockets
"For Those Who Pride Themselves on Knowing Their State's Flower/Bird/Motto. A large-format atlas of the U.S., The 50 States is chock-full of interesting facts, trivia and history."- Family Circle
"Author Gabrielle Balkan's research and writing draws readers in with a fun mash-up of history, geography and pop culture, while Sol Linero's illustrations make every spread a delight."- BookPage
"A stylish atlas that evokes the character and diversity of the country, equally suitable for coffee tables or family vacations."- Publishers Weekly
"A great read to share with your young one. Bright and colorful, you'll enjoy it as much as they will!"- Design Sponge
"A colorful introduction to the 50 states....an above-average title on a popular topic, and state trivia enthusiasts will find it entertaining and useful." -"- School Library Journal
"A big, beautiful educational journey across the U.S."- Pretty Prudent
"When I first laid eyes on The 50 States, written and researched by Gabrielle Balkan and illustrated by Sol Linero, I absolutely had to have it because I think it's easily the most delightful book on the topic that I've ever seen."- Inhabitots
"There are Tlingit nation canoes in Alaska, Walden Pond in Massachusetts, Harpers Ferry in West Virginia (but also the first pepperoni roll and first red-brick street; not all icons are serious business)."- Kirkus Reviews
"The engaging, colorful pages, high interest facts, and intriguing material make this a volume that has appeal for a wide audience."- School Library Connection, Highly Recommended
"Surprises abound in The 50 States, a splendid reference, coffee-table book and conversation starter for anyone, anywhere."- Shelf Awareness
Product details
- ASIN : 1847807119
- Publisher : Wide Eyed Editions; Illustrated edition (October 1, 2015)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 112 pages
- ISBN-10 : 9781847807113
- ISBN-13 : 978-1847807113
- Reading age : 7 - 10 years
- Grade level : 2 - 5
- Item Weight : 2.65 pounds
- Dimensions : 11.5 x 0.75 x 13.75 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #2,100 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
The book is great with one caveat. The influential people from each state have some horrible choices like Lena Dunham and Al Frankin. These are famous people that will likely have minimal influence in a decade. A missed opportunity to highlight influential people that I would be happy to share with my kid what they contributed to our country.
This is a large heavy hardcover book so you know what to expect.
There were dozens of openly and loudly liberal celebrities mentioned. We'd have much preferred actual historical figures. We don't give a hoot what state Byonce was born in, for example. Biden was noted a couple times as the VP in 2009 but Trump wasn't mentioned at all but for a tiny picture on a page of all us presidents. This book had a really great opportunity to be a fun resource. But I was not impressed by random sports "stars" and celebrities mentioned on basically every page
Here's an example of the busy nature of the facts scattered over the page. For Minnesota, you get one sentence each on: a state forest, a powwow, Judy Garland (only born there but moved away when quite young), a state park, a wolf center, a bridge, the state capitol, a mine, a lake, author Will Weaver, a cinema, a (Scottish) breed of cattle, Laura Ingalls Wilder, another lake, a history center, an eagle center, a Scandinavian festival, an art center, a theater, a stadium, Target, and Fitzgerald (also moved away young). Bob Dylan gets two sentences- he also moved away before he got famous. Charles Lindbergh gets two sentences.
It's a fun sort of flip-through-it-for-one-minute book, but trying to read it through just gets annyoing and exhausting.
I’m concerned that other info will be found throughout the book that I won’t want my children reading.
I don’t actually care if Gabrielle (she/her) <— seriously? We’re doing this? )) Is a liberal, but writing about the 50 states should be non-partisan, at least it should be if you’re good at your job. There are many heroes and notable people in our history, I scratch my head and roll my eyes at her choices.
By DRACC on June 20, 2017
By Kindle Customer on March 14, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
- Ottima qualità
- Carta resistente
- Colori brillanti
- illustrazione meravigliose
- Consigliato? Si.
