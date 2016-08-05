*** - 5BILLION Deep Tissue Massager ! - Two Points for Unlimited Massage! ***







Do you suffer from chronic pain or tight muscles in neck, back, spine,legs, foot and shoulder?



- This is an effective replacement for the home-made tennis balls-inside-of-a-sock tool that so many people use for self-massage relief.



- It is easier to use for a lot of things than individual balls as it doesn't squirm around and has less tendancy to roll away on you.



- This tool straddles your spine perfectly so you can roll it right down the center of your spine and hit the muscles that you always have issues with. You are able to relieve your own tight muscles and anywhere on your body.



- It's been perfect for safely applying pain relieving pressure to the long muscles on both sides of your spine. This tool allows you to be in control (without the assistance of another person) of where and how much pressure and manipulation that you can tolerate.







Muscle Group : Total Body

Density ： ✮ ✮ ✮ ✮ ☆

Level : Intermediate / Advanced / Deep Tissue Massage

Weight Limit : 500 Pounds

Material : Rubber





Our 5BILLION DOUBLE PEANUT MASSAGE BALL promise high quality and 100% satisfaction.

***** What are you waiting for ?? You need a Personal Massager ! Take yours today !! *****





*** PACKAGE INCLUDES ***

- 1 x 5BILLION Double Peanut Massage Ball

- 1 x Workout Guide

- 1 x Free Carry Bag

- 1 x Zippered Bag