5BILLION Peanut Massage Ball - Double Lacrosse Massage Ball & Mobility Ball for Physical Therapy - Deep Tissue Massage Tool for Myofascial Release, Muscle Relaxer, Acupoint Massage

  • ✮ PERFECT DESIGN FOR UNLIMITED MASSAGE ✮ - 5" in length and 2.5"in diameter, weight in 12oz. This split peanut shaped massage ball is a perfect design to get to those harder to reach stabilizing muscles that surround your spine and vertebrae without applying pressure on them as you lay on it.
  • ✮ DURABLE MATERIAL ✮ - The massage ball is made of 100% natural rubber, which is firmer than the tennis ball, but not like the hard plastic balls with knobs and they hurt. It is durable for long lasting use. 4 colors have the same density for choice.
  • ✮ FREE CARRY BAG ✮ - This Double Massage Ball comes with a bag to carry, perfect for use at the gym, on the road, before and after any workout. You can easily pressue on your neck, back, legs, foot, shoulders etc. at any time.
  • ✮ WORKOUT GUIDE ✮ - The tool is comfortable and easy to use according to the instructions. You can use on painful localized parts of the body where trigger release is required while strengthening your core to stabilize.
  • ✮ 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE ✮ - If, For Whatever Qualities Problems, Just Contact Us , And We'll Refund Every Penny You Paid (Or Replace It For You Immediately).
Product description

*** - 5BILLION Deep Tissue Massager ! - Two Points for Unlimited Massage! ***



Do you suffer from chronic pain or tight muscles in neck, back, spine,legs, foot and shoulder?

- This is an effective replacement for the home-made tennis balls-inside-of-a-sock tool that so many people use for self-massage relief.

- It is easier to use for a lot of things than individual balls as it doesn't squirm around and has less tendancy to roll away on you.

- This tool straddles your spine perfectly so you can roll it right down the center of your spine and hit the muscles that you always have issues with. You are able to relieve your own tight muscles and anywhere on your body.

- It's been perfect for safely applying pain relieving pressure to the long muscles on both sides of your spine. This tool allows you to be in control (without the assistance of another person) of where and how much pressure and manipulation that you can tolerate.



Muscle Group : Total Body
Density ： ✮ ✮ ✮ ✮ ☆
Level : Intermediate / Advanced / Deep Tissue Massage
Weight Limit : 500 Pounds
Material : Rubber


Our 5BILLION DOUBLE PEANUT MASSAGE BALL promise high quality and 100% satisfaction.
***** What are you waiting for ?? You need a Personal Massager ! Take yours today !! *****


*** PACKAGE INCLUDES ***
- 1 x 5BILLION Double Peanut Massage Ball
- 1 x Workout Guide
- 1 x Free Carry Bag
- 1 x Zippered Bag

Product details

Color: black
  • Item Weight: 12.6 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 12.8 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B01MA0WMQ7
  • Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars 269 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #2,503 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)

Top customer reviews

Raphael
5.0 out of 5 starsEffective and durable
August 5, 2016
Color: purple|Verified Purchase
Gerri
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Tool For Trigger Points I Have Used.
December 28, 2016
Color: purple|Verified Purchase
mdc
5.0 out of 5 starsVery firm, surprisingly effective
January 30, 2018
Color: black|Verified Purchase
Ed
5.0 out of 5 starsIngenious
October 16, 2016
Color: blue|Verified Purchase
Lyndi
5.0 out of 5 starsFreakin awesome
April 15, 2016
Color: purple|Verified Purchase
Christina Paige
5.0 out of 5 starsSpine relief
June 26, 2017
Color: purple|Verified Purchase
Shan M.
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat design and uses!
March 24, 2018
Color: blue|Verified Purchase
Mac Girl
5.0 out of 5 starsIt just works!
October 12, 2017
Color: purple|Verified Purchase
