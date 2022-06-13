Unlock 5% savings
6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Danish Pastel Room Decor Aesthetic Pine Fragrance Soy Wax Aromatherapy Hand Gesture Candles Desk Statues Sculpture Decorations Gift for House Bedroom Supplies Milky
|Price:
| $14.99
|Brand
|6sisc
|Color
|White
|Product Dimensions
|2"W x 3.7"H
|Scent
|Pine
|Operating Time
|18 Hours
|Specific Uses For Product
|Party,Scented,Parties
About this item
- Novel Design: Milky white scented middle finger candle, with a unique design. Through this candle, you can express your mood and attitude towards life. Put it as an ornament in the room, will highlight your unique style.
- Size and Material: About 3.7 * 1.38 inches. The middle finger candle is made of natural soy wax and wick. The materials are safe and reliable. When the candle is burning, the fragrance released can make people feel comfortable.
- Pleasant Pine Wood Scent: This middle finger candle will emit a light pine wood scent, the scent permeates the entire room, it will make you feel relax, help relieve the fatigue of the day, and let you fall asleep easily.
- Widely Used: Our Milky white middle finger candle can be used to decorate your bedroom, living room, bathroom, etc. It is also very popular in party activities, such as theme parties or other holiday parties.
- Warm Tips: Put the candle in a heat-resistant container or base. Burn within sight and keep away from any flammable materials. Keep away from children.
Product Description
Novel Design
Material
This candle is made of natural soy wax and wick. The materials are clean, non-toxic. When the candle is burning, the fragrance released can make people feel comfortable.
Pleasant Pine Scent
The candle will emit a light pine fragrance, as if you are in a world of aromatherapy, which will relax your mood and help relieve your fatigue, let you fall asleep easily.
- Packing: 1*milky white middle finger candle
- Color: milky white
- Material: Soy wax
Ideal Gift
The pine scented candle is fashionable and interesting, and has a light fragrance. No matter where you put it, it will be a good decoration. It is an ideal gift for family, friends.
Widely Use
|
|
|
|
In the Bathroom
|
In the Living Room
|
In the Bedroom
|6sisc 2Pcs Bubble Candle Female Body Scented Candle Set
|6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Light Blue
|6sisc Middle Finger Candle Mint Green
|6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Black
|Fragrance
|Bluebell and Ocean Scent
|Pine Scent
|Pine Scent
|Pine Scent
|Material
|Soy Wax
|Soy Wax
|Soy Wax
|Soy Wax
|
|
Gute Middle Finger Candle - Hand Gesture FCK You Candle (Silver)
|
Middle Finger Candle, Homemade soy candle, Hand Fuck Candle, Teen Room Decor Candle, Funny Aeshetic Candle, Hippie Candle (Beige, WITHOUT SCENT)
|
Sneaker Candle - Custom Natural Soy Wax Decorative Shoe for Home Decor, Living Room, Kids Bedroom Aesthetic. Impressive Realistic Detail, Cotton Wick, Fun Gift 5 x 2.5"
|
Candellana Finger Candle, Hand-Gesture, Realistic, Modern Home Decor (Gold)
|Customer Rating
|(55)
|(205)
|(4)
|(308)
|(6)
|Price
|$14.99
|$18.95
|$12.00
|$19.99
|$30.32
|Sold By
|6sisc
|Alrossa
|Candme
|What The Shape
|United Frame & Products
|Color
|White
|Silver
|Beige
|White
|Gold
|Material
|Soy Wax
|Vegetable Wax
|Soy Wax
|Soy Wax
|Wax
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
Per my photos you can clearly see the candle is barely 1 inch wide. The true height of actual body of candle is 2.5 inch as the finger is an extra 1.5 inches making it’s height 4 inch .EXTRA MINI SIZE. The description claims candle to be 3.7 x2 inches. It’s actually Half the size. Returning asap!!
By TW on July 26, 2022
Per my photos you can clearly see the candle is barely 1 inch wide. The true height of actual body of candle is 2.5 inch as the finger is an extra 1.5 inches making it’s height 4 inch .EXTRA MINI SIZE. The description claims candle to be 3.7 x2 inches. It’s actually Half the size. Returning asap!!