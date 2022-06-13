Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
[{"displayPrice":"$14.99","priceAmount":14.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"14","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"5W1paodHVqWOCGY7zXujC61mIRzips4o2RzbqS1lkXo%2BosXabM7CGcwdjFMocQr4m0C2KWyJzkDVkpkGHuFsgSKTbw%2F%2Bj5Cdo3ChLxzAU4sJp8WRHa8ptqGMoSlCZwevX0y3uqPXrXbtviB%2BGxNuc9D9faalVWdJ0DJ2oprZAP3IyuY9ruivaUBwQF5T4oY5","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$14.99","priceAmount":14.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"14","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":null,"locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"SNS"}]
$$14.99
6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Danish Pastel Room Decor Aesthetic Pine Fragrance Soy Wax Aromatherapy Hand Gesture Candles Desk Statues Sculpture Decorations Gift for House Bedroom Supplies Milky

3.9 out of 5 stars 55 ratings
White

Enhance your purchase

Brand 6sisc
Color White
Product Dimensions 2"W x 3.7"H
Scent Pine
Operating Time 18 Hours
Specific Uses For Product Party,Scented,Parties

About this item

  • Novel Design: Milky white scented middle finger candle, with a unique design. Through this candle, you can express your mood and attitude towards life. Put it as an ornament in the room, will highlight your unique style.
  • Size and Material: About 3.7 * 1.38 inches. The middle finger candle is made of natural soy wax and wick. The materials are safe and reliable. When the candle is burning, the fragrance released can make people feel comfortable.
  • Pleasant Pine Wood Scent: This middle finger candle will emit a light pine wood scent, the scent permeates the entire room, it will make you feel relax, help relieve the fatigue of the day, and let you fall asleep easily.
  • Widely Used: Our Milky white middle finger candle can be used to decorate your bedroom, living room, bathroom, etc. It is also very popular in party activities, such as theme parties or other holiday parties.
  • Warm Tips: Put the candle in a heat-resistant container or base. Burn within sight and keep away from any flammable materials. Keep away from children.

Product Description

Novel Design

Through this candle, you can express your mood and attitude towards life. Put it as an ornament in the room, will highlight your unique style.

Scented Candles
female body candle pine scented candle middle finger candle green middle finger candle black
6sisc 2Pcs Bubble Candle Female Body Scented Candle Set 6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Light Blue 6sisc Middle Finger Candle Mint Green 6sisc Middle Finger Scented Candle Black
Fragrance Bluebell and Ocean Scent Pine Scent Pine Scent Pine Scent
Material Soy Wax Soy Wax Soy Wax Soy Wax

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

3.9 out of 5 stars
3.9 out of 5
55 global ratings
5 star
52%
4 star
6%
3 star
27%
2 star
7%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

TASHA
5.0 out of 5 stars Great
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2022
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Helpful
Brielle Ford
2.0 out of 5 stars Very tiny
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
Hannah
4.0 out of 5 stars Smaller than expected--but a good laugh
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
ronee
3.0 out of 5 stars tiny
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Helpful
Desiree Vargas
3.0 out of 5 stars Cute but very small
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
Chris Countryman
3.0 out of 5 stars It's really tiny
Reviewed in the United States on June 26, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
Diversifly
1.0 out of 5 stars Very small
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
TW
1.0 out of 5 stars Not as described - EXTRA MINI CANDLE .
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2022
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Not as described - EXTRA MINI CANDLE .
By TW on July 26, 2022
This candle measurement said 3.7 x2 . The photos show the candle to be a decent size candle. Claims 4 hrs burn time. This candle is extra mini at 2.5x1 inches not as described. , smells like Irish spring soap, and will never burn for 4 hours .. maybe 30 min tops.
Per my photos you can clearly see the candle is barely 1 inch wide. The true height of actual body of candle is 2.5 inch as the finger is an extra 1.5 inches making it’s height 4 inch .EXTRA MINI SIZE. The description claims candle to be 3.7 x2 inches. It’s actually Half the size. Returning asap!!
