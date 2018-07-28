$46.99
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller with Joysticks Rumble Vibration USB-C Cable Gamepad for Windows, Mac OS, Android, Steam, Compatible with Nintendo Switch

  🔥【Wide Compatibility】 Ultra-compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, & Android, Steam, NES & SNES Classic.
  🔥【Dual Mode Support】It adopts 2.4G wireless, and USB-C cable is connected in 2 ways. And built in lithium ion battery,18 play hours with 1-2hours charging time.
  🔥【Retro Design】Classic cross button and four shoulder-button design. For the player to create the classic retro design full-key gamepad, support for vibration, custom keys and other functions.
  🔥【realistic game enjoyment】Rumble vibration, Motion controls, Support both key control and touch screen games, built-in gyroscope and 6-axis somatosensory, bring more realistic game enjoyment.
  🔥【Tips】This is good gift idea for you or a friend,family.,We hope you will be satisfied with our products. If you have any question,we will respond within 24 hours,and help you to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Product description

Color:SN30 PRO

The SN30 Pro is the world’s first, fully featured retro controller. It boasts a full button set with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screen shot buttons, and a USB-C connector. Not to mention a proper d-pad.

8Bitdo controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via bluetooth. You can even use it as a wired USB controller with the included USB cable. We're regularly updating the firmware with new system compatibility like the Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, Retron5 and more.


Support

Regular Rumble Vibration (NOT HD Rumble)

Motion controls

Turbo Function

USB-C


Compatibility

Windows 7 and above, Bluetooth 4.0

Android 4.0 or above

MacOS 10.7 or above

Stream

Switch 1.0.0-3.0.1 (NOT support NFC scanning)


Controller Mode

X-input, D-input, Mac mode, Nintendo Switch mode

Connectivity

Wireless Bluetooth 4.0

USB-C

Power

480mAh Li-on rechargeable battery

18 play hours with 1-2 hour charging time


Package Includes:

1x SN30 PRO controller

1x USB-C cable

1x Manual

Please download and update the firmware on your 8Bitdo pad Manually and then sync it to your Switch.

http://support.8bitdo.com/#tab2



RunSnail have a professional After-sales service team. If you have any questions or problem when using, please feel free to contact us before leave the product review.we will give you replacement or refund according to the situation and help to solve any problems for you within24 hours.Sincerely At Your Service.

Top reviews from the United States

UncleDrunkle
4.0 out of 5 stars Not perfect but a perfect match for the Switch.
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2018
Color: SN30 PRO-SNVerified Purchase
Steve
5.0 out of 5 stars My New Favorite Controller
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2018
Color: SN30 PRO-SNVerified Purchase
Mister B
5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect retro controller for your emulation box
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2018
Color: SN30 PRO-SNVerified Purchase
Brad
1.0 out of 5 stars Cheap and Defective.
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2019
Color: SN30 PRO-SNVerified Purchase
William Hobbs
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work with RetroPie.
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Color: SN30 PRO-SNVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
けん
4.0 out of 5 stars 某純正品に機能を追加したコントローラー
Reviewed in Japan on June 28, 2020
Color: SN30 PROVerified Purchase
ぱん
5.0 out of 5 stars 不満点なし!
Reviewed in Japan on February 5, 2021
Color: SN30 PROVerified Purchase
