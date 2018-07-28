So I've had a pair of these controllers for a few weeks - putting them through the paces. For the most part the SN30 Pro is fantastic controller especially when paired with the Switch.



Pros:

* The form factor is a proven winner. If you like the SNES controller the SN30 Pro is an excellent update to the compact efficiency the SNES controller ushered in the early 90s. It's got just the right amount of weight and feels excellent in hand.

* The most portable, fully functional controller I've ever used. Throw it in the bag with the Switch and off you go.

* The D-Pad is PERFECT and a great match for retro and retro-styled games.

* A-B-X-Y buttons are very responsive.

* The internal gyroscope actually works really well.

* Given the small for factor the shoulder buttons work... But there's a catch. See "Cons" below.

* Battery seems to go forever and the unit accepts USB-C so no need to have an extra wire when traveling with the Switch.



Cons:

* There are simply too many buttons in such a small form factor. Games that require the user to input different button combinations in quick succession will find themselves frustrated. While playing BOTW I found my fingers slipping off of the ZL or ZR buttons during key sequences, or worse yet, hitting the L or R shoulder button in error because the buttons are so close together and cramped.

* Once in a while, you'll have to re-pair the devices with the Switch.

* The analog sticks are a touch overly sensitive and an ounce too stiff for my liking. However, this is manageable and requires the user to adjust play style.



But to be fair, these are minor gripes. The controller surprisingly works very well but it suffers from being a retro design crammed with modern conveniences. Everything works but it works better for some applications than others. This will not replace your Pro Controller. However, I cannot understate how great having a few of these in your bag with your Switch really is, especially where retro games are concerned. The SN30 Pro may not be the perfect controller, but it's the perfect accessory for the Switch.