8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller with Joysticks Rumble Vibration USB-C Cable Gamepad for Windows, Mac OS, Android, Steam, Compatible with Nintendo Switch
- 🔥【Wide Compatibility】 Ultra-compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, & Android, Steam, NES & SNES Classic.
- 🔥【Dual Mode Support】It adopts 2.4G wireless, and USB-C cable is connected in 2 ways. And built in lithium ion battery,18 play hours with 1-2hours charging time.
- 🔥【Retro Design】Classic cross button and four shoulder-button design. For the player to create the classic retro design full-key gamepad, support for vibration, custom keys and other functions.
- 🔥【realistic game enjoyment】Rumble vibration, Motion controls, Support both key control and touch screen games, built-in gyroscope and 6-axis somatosensory, bring more realistic game enjoyment.
- 🔥【Tips】This is good gift idea for you or a friend,family.,We hope you will be satisfied with our products. If you have any question,we will respond within 24 hours,and help you to solve the problem as soon as possible.
Product description
The SN30 Pro is the world’s first, fully featured retro controller. It boasts a full button set with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screen shot buttons, and a USB-C connector. Not to mention a proper d-pad.
8Bitdo controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via bluetooth. You can even use it as a wired USB controller with the included USB cable. We're regularly updating the firmware with new system compatibility like the Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, Retron5 and more.
Support
Regular Rumble Vibration (NOT HD Rumble)
Motion controls
Turbo Function
USB-C
Compatibility
Windows 7 and above, Bluetooth 4.0
Android 4.0 or above
MacOS 10.7 or above
Stream
Switch 1.0.0-3.0.1 (NOT support NFC scanning)
Controller Mode
X-input, D-input, Mac mode, Nintendo Switch mode
Connectivity
Wireless Bluetooth 4.0
USB-C
Power
480mAh Li-on rechargeable battery
18 play hours with 1-2 hour charging time
Package Includes:
1x SN30 PRO controller
1x USB-C cable
1x Manual
Please download and update the firmware on your 8Bitdo pad Manually and then sync it to your Switch.http://support.8bitdo.com/#tab2
RunSnail have a professional After-sales service team. If you have any questions or problem when using, please feel free to contact us before leave the product review.we will give you replacement or refund according to the situation and help to solve any problems for you within24 hours.Sincerely At Your Service.
Pros:
* The form factor is a proven winner. If you like the SNES controller the SN30 Pro is an excellent update to the compact efficiency the SNES controller ushered in the early 90s. It's got just the right amount of weight and feels excellent in hand.
* The most portable, fully functional controller I've ever used. Throw it in the bag with the Switch and off you go.
* The D-Pad is PERFECT and a great match for retro and retro-styled games.
* A-B-X-Y buttons are very responsive.
* The internal gyroscope actually works really well.
* Given the small for factor the shoulder buttons work... But there's a catch. See "Cons" below.
* Battery seems to go forever and the unit accepts USB-C so no need to have an extra wire when traveling with the Switch.
Cons:
* There are simply too many buttons in such a small form factor. Games that require the user to input different button combinations in quick succession will find themselves frustrated. While playing BOTW I found my fingers slipping off of the ZL or ZR buttons during key sequences, or worse yet, hitting the L or R shoulder button in error because the buttons are so close together and cramped.
* Once in a while, you'll have to re-pair the devices with the Switch.
* The analog sticks are a touch overly sensitive and an ounce too stiff for my liking. However, this is manageable and requires the user to adjust play style.
But to be fair, these are minor gripes. The controller surprisingly works very well but it suffers from being a retro design crammed with modern conveniences. Everything works but it works better for some applications than others. This will not replace your Pro Controller. However, I cannot understate how great having a few of these in your bag with your Switch really is, especially where retro games are concerned. The SN30 Pro may not be the perfect controller, but it's the perfect accessory for the Switch.
Con: D Pad is a bit sticky (see the 2nd to last paragraph for details, it’s not THAT bad)
This controller is phenomenal!
I’ve gone through too many 3rd party controllers to count over the years. They mostly worked ok. However, they always had some feature I really wanted, but were lacking elsewhere. Whether it was the button response, ergonomics, the joystick tension, the reliability of connection, there was always something annoying
8BITDO really nailed it with this one! It has all the functionality you’d need from a modern controller, but with a nostalgic look that my friends will get a kick out of when we do multiplayer
It did take a minute to get used to joysticks on an old school SNES shape. This controller is nowhere near as ergonomic as say, an xbox one controller or even the joy cons in their controller grip, but that’s not the point. It’s a fun controller that works perfectly well and is easy enough to get used to
Easy to set up and haven’t had any issues playing Breath of the Wild with it. The motion controls even feel smoother than those in the actual joy cons! Maybe my mind’s just playing tricks on me...
If I were to complain about one thing, it would be the D pad. It’s not terrible, but if you slide your thumb from one direction to the next one, it tends to stay stuck in that first position. For example: in a fighting game, where you have to quickly fire off a combo with DOWN, FORWARD, Y, you might just get stuck in the down position. Could have used a bit of tweaking, but overall this controller works so well that I’m not really worried about it
Great job, 8BITDO! I hope you do something similar with a Gamecube style controller design at some point. Maybe something like the Hyperkin Procube, but better ;)
Top reviews from other countries
操作感覚も大きさも某純正品と同じくらい違和感無く使えます。またJoy-Conや背面のLRが４ボタンあるので色々なゲームで使えると思います
Brook社のNinCadeではNintendo Switchのペアリングで認識しますし8Bitdo社ワイヤレス Bluetooth アダプタの灰色（茶色や黒は持ってません）のレシーバーもペアリングできます
Bluetooth レシーバーの灰色しか試してませんがレトロフリークでワイヤレスで使用できました。(8bitdo社SN30とN30Pro2で試しています)
1.8Bitdo社ワイヤレス Bluetooth レシーバーをレトロフリークへ差し込む
2.8Bitdo N30でSTART+Xボタン(X-input設定)を押しBluetooth レシーバーのボタンを押してペアリングを行う
3.レトロフリーク内では動くようになると思うのでここでSELECT+左ボタンを5秒以上押す
4.振動が起きゲーム内では左上にしか動かなかったコントローラーが普通に使えるようになります。
(USB接続の場合はUSBで8Bitdo N30とレトロフリークへ繋いでSELECT+左ボタンを5秒以上押せば使えるかもしれませんが試していません)
連射したいボタンを押しながら★マークを押すと連射同じことを繰り返すと解除になりますが速すぎるのか連射が秒6回から18回まで安定しませんでした。なので連射モードはゲームを選ぶかも知れませんまたNintendo Switchのペアリングを行うと連射モードが使えなくなります
デメリットはマニュアルに日本語が無い、持った感じ某純正品並みに軽いので安っぽく感じるほか内部のゴムやバッテリーの替えが無い（販売してない）ので消耗品が壊れたら捨てるしかないのであまり高い値段で買えないと思います（3千後半ならまぁな感じです）
このsn30proは、不満点が1つもありませんでした。すべてのボタンがきれいに入力されますし、Bluetoothも快適です。
ゲームパッドの購入時はとにかく十字キーの制度が心配なのですが、sn30proは完璧です。情報が少ないので心配でしたが大丈夫でした。
私の使い方はandroidでのエミュレータによるレトロゲームです。それ以外は試していないのでご了承ください。
注文の2日後に到着した点も高評価です。