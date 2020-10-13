- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design Hardcover – Illustrated, October 6, 2020
Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
When did you first decide to write The 99% Invisible City?
In 2014, the very first time Kurt and I met, we talked about working on a book involving design and cities. Publishers had asked me before about expanding 99% Invisible into printed media, but I was too busy with weekly episodes, and Kurt was occupied with writing daily articles. After Kurt joined the show in 2015, 99% Invisible continued to grow and we increasingly felt the need to distill the best of our combined years of research, knowledge and experience into a single book, sharing our passion for cities in a distinct standalone volume. In 2018, we began to outline the shape this would take.
Why did you decide to write a 99% Invisible book?
In some sense, the story of this book dates back to, or even beyond, the origin of 99% Invisible. This book brings together my years of design storytelling, including hundreds of interviews with urbanists and designers, and Kurt’s years of studying urban design and architecture, as well as his experiences as a designer and design writer. Together, we decided to create a volume that would accessible and universal—a guide that would engage more than just urbanists, architects, and 99PI fans.
The concept of a field guide seemed like a fun and effective way to organize our thoughts. With that driving idea in mind, we began to compile compelling narratives and intriguing characters. We singled out individual stories that would captivate an audience but that would also fit together and flow, forming a whole that was more than the sum of its parts. This book would encourage readers to look at all different aspects of cities—from individual objects, buildings, blocks to entire neighborhoods—in an entirely new light. Through many smaller narratives, the book tells a larger story of how to be more observant and thoughtful citizens.
What kind of research went into writing this book?
This book is the culmination of years of research, travel and storytelling. It grew out of interactions with many different urbanists and designers, from an interview with a US postal worker at the bottom of the Grand Canyon to a producer visit to the tuned mass damper at the top of Taipei’s tallest skyscraper. The book draws on local reporting from 99PI producers around the world as well as extensive research done specifically for this volume. Through all these interactions, we wove together the most interesting personalities encountered and tales uncovered into a dense but delightful volume.
What cities/regions are featured in The 99% Invisible City?
The book is not a guide to any one city, but to all cities; we wanted a subject of interest in one place to open up a door to understanding many others. Often, this meant taking the audience somewhere unexpected. Rather than visiting the site of the first US electric traffic signal in Cleveland, OH, for instance, readers are sent on a journey to Syracuse, NY, home to the country’s only upside-down signal (with a green light on top). From there, the story travels halfway around the world to Japan, where “grue” traffic lights illuminate the strange relationship between cities, design standards and the way different languages evolve to describe colors.
“Here is a field guide, a boon, a bible, for the urban curious. Your city’s secret anatomy laid bare—a hundred things you look at but don’t see, see but don’t know. Each entry is a compact, surprising story, a thought piece, an invitation to marvel. Together, they are almost transformative. To know why things are as they are adds a satisfying richness to daily existence. This book is terrific, just terrific.”
—Mary Roach, New York Times bestselling author of Stiff, Grunt, and Gulp
“The 99% Invisible City brings into view the fascinating but often unnoticed worlds we walk and drive through every day, and to read it is to feel newly alive and aware of your place in the world. This book made me laugh, and it made me cry, and it reminded me to always read the plaque.”
—John Green, New York Times bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All The Way Down
“The Invisible City is not a book, but a pair of magic glasses that transform the mundane city around you into a vibrant museum of human ingenuity.”
—Justin McElroy, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author of The Adventure Zone
“We usually define cities in terms of their bigness, so it’s easy to forget that our daily experience of any city is made up of countless tiny, intimate encounters. Just as Jane Jacobs did fifty years ago, Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt provide a new way of seeing urban life, finding secrets and surprises behind every sewer grate, storefront, and street sign.”
—Michael Bierut, design critic and author of How to Use Graphic Design to Sell Things, Explain Things, Make Things Look Better, Make People Laugh, Make People Cry, and (Every Once in a While) Change the World
“The ideal companion for city buffs, who’ll come away seeing the streets in an entirely different light.”
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
“Conversational, bite-size entries [and] beautiful tricolor illustrations . . . A field guide for anywhere.”
—Booklist
About the Author
KURT KOHLSTEDT is the digital director and producer of 99% Invisible. Before joining the show, he founded a series of successful online magazines on cities and design, starting with WebUrbanist in 2007. He holds a graduate degree in architecture from the University of Washington’s College of Built Environments.
Product details
- Publisher : Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; Illustrated edition (October 6, 2020)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 400 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0358126606
- ISBN-13 : 978-0358126607
- Item Weight : 2.2 pounds
- Dimensions : 7 x 1.33 x 9 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#4,806 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Landmarks & Monuments
- #2 in Design History & Criticism
- #3 in Boston Massachusetts Travel Books
A number of the essays are based on 99% Invisible podcasts, but they have been shortened and many of the most interesting “bits” removed. Much of the new material is only a shadow of what it was or could be in the podcast format.
My major disappointment is that the book did not take advantage of the book-length format to propose or discuss urban design principles. I was hoping for a book where such principles could be discussed and illustrated with examples like those in the podcasts. Each little essay is of some interest, but the total is less than the parts.
The organization of the book is rather mystifying as well. As just one example, “Grassroots Gardening” is in the “Catalysts” section instead of where you might expect to find it in the “Landscapes” section. There are many other essays that seem to be placed haphazardly, a reflection of the lack of an underlying structure to the book.
The book has many illustrations which, I’m sorry to say, are also disappointing. I think photographs would have provided clearer examples of the features being discussed.
Why get it? (1) it's the perfect coffee table book. (2) I'll be ordering several for the holidays. It's the perfect present.
Tip: either get new friends, or hesitate before boring you current ones with the gleaned observations of this book that you'll be aching to dispense.
This book, beautifully written, illustrated, designed, and bound, is a wonderful experience to hold, read, and remember. Delightful little jaunts into the history of the design of so many things you see everyday, remind me of Bill Bryson tales of travel, my favorite parts always his forays into the history of something he is passing by.
Great work Roman and Kurt! Can't wait for the next one you Beautiful Nerds!
I bought a second copy for my parents' Christmas present, so I hope they don't read this. 😉
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 8, 2020
In addition, the "images" in the book are more like hand drawn illistrations that don't really help with information or added effect. They could have been left out.
Over all, its an OK book, and worth a read, but if you're really interested in this stuff, listen to the podcast instead.
Finally, I first purchased the ebook, which was formatted in a TERRIBLE way. It was simply unreadable thanks to forced fonts, a light grey background on everything and then slightly darker, but still pretty light grey font color. I then went out to buy the actual book. If you intend to get this; don't get the ebook.
Physically, the book is absolutely gorgeous to look at and to hold. Roman has, of course, a keen eye for design - and it shows in every aspect. The paper, the layout, the illustrations... everything. It's truly exquisite work.
The content is fascinating. So many things that are "that way for a reason" that you probably never thought - or even noticed. (Unless, of course, you're a 99pi listener - we DO think about these things)
Buy it. Buy it now. And buy copies for everyone you love.
And remember.... #AlwaysReadThePlaque
(Footnote: my photos show the book along with the challenge coin that was available to those that pre-ordered)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2020
I’m barely 20 pages in before falling in love. The gorgeous illustrations, the perfectly crafted stories of hidden details all around us. Even the size and weight of it had a reassuring presence.
If you know and love the 99% Invisible Podcast this is a must and if you don’t, this is a wonderful introduction.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 25, 2020
