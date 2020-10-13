List Price: $30.00 Details
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design Hardcover – Illustrated, October 6, 2020

by
Roman Mars (Author)
Roman Mars (Author),
Kurt Kohlstedt (Author)
Kurt Kohlstedt (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 2,307 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Landmarks & Monuments
Enhance your purchase

  Print length
400 pages
    400 pages
  Language
English
    English
  3. Publisher
    Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  4. Publication date
    October 6, 2020
  5. Dimensions
    7 x 1.33 x 9 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0358126606
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0358126607
Read more

Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

roman mars

When did you first decide to write The 99% Invisible City?

In 2014, the very first time Kurt and I met, we talked about working on a book involving design and cities. Publishers had asked me before about expanding 99% Invisible into printed media, but I was too busy with weekly episodes, and Kurt was occupied with writing daily articles. After Kurt joined the show in 2015, 99% Invisible continued to grow and we increasingly felt the need to distill the best of our combined years of research, knowledge and experience into a single book, sharing our passion for cities in a distinct standalone volume. In 2018, we began to outline the shape this would take.

Why did you decide to write a 99% Invisible book?

In some sense, the story of this book dates back to, or even beyond, the origin of 99% Invisible. This book brings together my years of design storytelling, including hundreds of interviews with urbanists and designers, and Kurt’s years of studying urban design and architecture, as well as his experiences as a designer and design writer. Together, we decided to create a volume that would accessible and universal—a guide that would engage more than just urbanists, architects, and 99PI fans.

The concept of a field guide seemed like a fun and effective way to organize our thoughts. With that driving idea in mind, we began to compile compelling narratives and intriguing characters. We singled out individual stories that would captivate an audience but that would also fit together and flow, forming a whole that was more than the sum of its parts. This book would encourage readers to look at all different aspects of cities—from individual objects, buildings, blocks to entire neighborhoods—in an entirely new light. Through many smaller narratives, the book tells a larger story of how to be more observant and thoughtful citizens.

What kind of research went into writing this book?

This book is the culmination of years of research, travel and storytelling. It grew out of interactions with many different urbanists and designers, from an interview with a US postal worker at the bottom of the Grand Canyon to a producer visit to the tuned mass damper at the top of Taipei’s tallest skyscraper. The book draws on local reporting from 99PI producers around the world as well as extensive research done specifically for this volume. Through all these interactions, we wove together the most interesting personalities encountered and tales uncovered into a dense but delightful volume.

What cities/regions are featured in The 99% Invisible City?

The book is not a guide to any one city, but to all cities; we wanted a subject of interest in one place to open up a door to understanding many others. Often, this meant taking the audience somewhere unexpected. Rather than visiting the site of the first US electric traffic signal in Cleveland, OH, for instance, readers are sent on a journey to Syracuse, NY, home to the country’s only upside-down signal (with a green light on top). From there, the story travels halfway around the world to Japan, where “grue” traffic lights illuminate the strange relationship between cities, design standards and the way different languages evolve to describe colors.

Editorial Reviews

Review

“Here is a field guide, a boon, a bible, for the urban curious. Your city’s secret anatomy laid bare—a hundred things you look at but don’t see, see but don’t know. Each entry is a compact, surprising story, a thought piece, an invitation to marvel. Together, they are almost transformative. To know why things are as they are adds a satisfying richness to daily existence. This book is terrific, just terrific.”
Mary Roach, New York Times bestselling author of Stiff, Grunt, and Gulp

The 99% Invisible City brings into view the fascinating but often unnoticed worlds we walk and drive through every day, and to read it is to feel newly alive and aware of your place in the world. This book made me laugh, and it made me cry, and it reminded me to always read the plaque.”
—John Green, New York Times bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All The Way Down

“The Invisible City is not a book, but a pair of magic glasses that transform the mundane city around you into a vibrant museum of human ingenuity.”
—Justin McElroy, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author of The Adventure Zone

“We usually define cities in terms of their bigness, so it’s easy to forget that our daily experience of any city is made up of countless tiny, intimate encounters. Just as Jane Jacobs did fifty years ago, Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt provide a new way of seeing urban life, finding secrets and surprises behind every sewer grate, storefront, and street sign.”
—Michael Bierut, design critic and author of How to Use Graphic Design to Sell Things, Explain Things, Make Things Look Better, Make People Laugh, Make People Cry, and (Every Once in a While) Change the World

“The ideal companion for city buffs, who’ll come away seeing the streets in an entirely different light.”
Kirkus Reviews, starred review

“Conversational, bite-size entries [and] beautiful tricolor illustrations . . . A field guide for anywhere.”
Booklist

About the Author

ROMAN MARS is creator and host of 99% Invisible, the wildly popular podcast exploring architecture and design, for which he produced the most successful crowdfunding campaigns for a podcast in Kickstarter history. Fast Company named Mars one of the 100 Most Creative People in 2013 and he was a TED main stage speaker in 2015.

KURT KOHLSTEDT is the digital director and producer of 99% Invisible. Before joining the show, he founded a series of successful online magazines on cities and design, starting with WebUrbanist in 2007. He holds a graduate degree in architecture from the University of Washington’s College of Built Environments. 
Product details

  Publisher : Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; Illustrated edition (October 6, 2020)
  Language : English
  Hardcover : 400 pages
  ISBN-10 : 0358126606
  ISBN-13 : 978-0358126607
  Item Weight : 2.2 pounds
  Dimensions : 7 x 1.33 x 9 inches
  Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 2,307 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,307 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Buyer
2.0 out of 5 stars Just OK
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
93 people found this helpful
William Carpenter
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Great Podcast; Disappointing Book
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
Audrey G.
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful Illustrations, Fantastic Stories
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
28 people found this helpful
Luis Ponton
5.0 out of 5 stars Very great buy!
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Chris
5.0 out of 5 stars Appreciating the hidden things
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
George Carstensen
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliantly obscure
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Tyson Schroeder
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastically designed book about fantastic and tragic design.
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Roland Denzel
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and entertaining read
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Robby Green
3.0 out of 5 stars There are NO pictures, just some vague illustrations.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 stars There are NO pictures, just some vague illustrations.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 8, 2020
Good book, the content is interesting and informative. The illustrations are just ok. I feel as if I really want to see the things being described, the way I do when I listen to the podcast and the illustrations are just vague sketches with no real detail. I believe the book has missed the opportunity to give listeners what they would ultimately like, a photograph of what is being described. I would have loved to have a book with less words and more pictures, diagrams and arrows with captions.
19 people found this helpful
Rhys
3.0 out of 5 stars Terrible Ebook, OK Book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Retro Scendence
4.0 out of 5 stars Kindle version difficult to read, or maybe user error?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
4.0 out of 5 stars Kindle version difficult to read, or maybe user error?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 7, 2020
The text in the Kindle version is light grey making it hard to read. I have checked the settings on my device and compared to other books and it only seems to be an issue with this book. You can see the 'book progress' text in the picture is the normal blackness in contrast to the lighter body text.

I will be happy to amend or remove this review if it's a case of user error.

I'm a big fan of the podcast and I'm sure the book will be fantastic once I am able to read it.
10 people found this helpful
Yet Another Alias
5.0 out of 5 stars A beautiful book, from the king of the beautiful nerds. Buy it. NOW.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars A beautiful book, from the king of the beautiful nerds. Buy it. NOW.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 18, 2020
If you're listened to the 99% Invisible podcast, then you already know what you're getting. If you haven't, then you really, really ought to.

Physically, the book is absolutely gorgeous to look at and to hold. Roman has, of course, a keen eye for design - and it shows in every aspect. The paper, the layout, the illustrations... everything. It's truly exquisite work.

The content is fascinating. So many things that are "that way for a reason" that you probably never thought - or even noticed. (Unless, of course, you're a 99pi listener - we DO think about these things)

Buy it. Buy it now. And buy copies for everyone you love.

And remember.... #AlwaysReadThePlaque

(Footnote: my photos show the book along with the challenge coin that was available to those that pre-ordered)
G. Crook
5.0 out of 5 stars Prepare to have your eyes opened to the wonder that surrounds us all.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Prepare to have your eyes opened to the wonder that surrounds us all.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 25, 2020
I’d normally sing a books praises, once I’d reached the end. There’s no need with The 99% Invisible City, it’s clear right from the start that it’s a bit special.

I’m barely 20 pages in before falling in love. The gorgeous illustrations, the perfectly crafted stories of hidden details all around us. Even the size and weight of it had a reassuring presence.

If you know and love the 99% Invisible Podcast this is a must and if you don’t, this is a wonderful introduction.
