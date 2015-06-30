|Part Number
|CECOMINOD041485
|Item Weight
|7.2 ounces
|Package Dimensions
|8 x 3 x 1.5 inches
|Item model number
|CECOMINOD041485
|Color
|Yellow(US Plug)
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)
|Price:
|
$13.99
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Universal socket +4 USB port is a perfect power solution for your electronic devices.
- Wide range input voltage from 100v to 240v is ideal for international travel.
- 1.5 meter/5ft power cord provides a flexible way for extension.
- Wraparound power cord design for easy storage, it is ultra compact to fit into luggage and briefcases, convenience for business trips and vacations.
- Due to Hotel rooms, airport terminals, and coffee shops never seem to have enough power outlets to handle all your devices at once, such as cell phone iPad power bank, laptops etc.
Product description
Description:
This Portable Power Strip Travel USB Charger is exclusive for business trips and vacations. Due to Hotel rooms, airport terminals, and coffee shops never seem to have enough power outlets to handle all your devices at once, such as cell phone iPad power bank, laptops etc. equipped with 4 USB ports and 1 Universal socket provide an idea solution for these condition. Even in some case the socket of the hotel is far away from your electronic devices; featuring with 1.5meter/5ft power cord is a perfect extension for you. In addition, the power cord is wraparound design make it easy to pack and storage. The universal power outlets are with built-in socket protective cover inside the socket to prevent finger from touching the conductor.
Specifications：
1.Input voltage : 110v-220v
2.USB Output: 5V 1A/5V 2A (Auto detect)
3.USB Maximum Wattage:21W overall
4.Power cord length:1.5 meter/5 Feet
5.Universal Sockets Maximum Wattage:300W
6.Diameter:165x50x30mm /6.5x 2x1.2 inch
7.Net Weight: 200g
Package Included:
1 x 4-Port USB Charger universal travel outlets(US plug)
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
A few details about the product, since it's for traveling and I don't see them elsewhere:
* Weighs 163g (5.8oz)
* Height (with the plug folded down, not up) is 132mm or 5 3/16"
* Width is 50mm or 1 15/16"
* Depth is 34mm or 1 5/16"
* The cord is 1.5m or 59"
* Carrying bag weighs 8g (0.3oz)
I tested the charging capabilities of the charger with a few devices plugged in one at a time.
* iPad Mini 2 (6% battery)
* iPhone 6 (75% battery)
* Kindle Fire HD (10% battery)
I was able to get the iPad mini to charge at about 2A, the Fire to charge at about 1.5A, and the iPhone 6 to charge at about 1.0A. I got similar results with an Anker charger. I suspect that the iPhone 6 battery was lower, but I don't know without testing it. I also don't know how much current it will actually put out when multiple devices are charging, but I wouldn't be surprised if I can get a solid 3-4A out of the charger based on what I've seen and what it advertises.
Other Notes:
* Packaging product number is LB-288, which appears to be the product number of the original manufacturer in China
* No UL certification, though the product claims to have safety circuitry. I did not crack it open to validate this, but the weight on the box is advertised to be 260g, which is notably heavier than the hardware I have.
* Having shutters on the extension cord is a nice thing on a product in the US. I wish that were more common.
It uses a Plug Type A (an ungrounded plug with two flat parallel pins). So when traveling you will still need an outlet converter for the country you are visiting. My suggestion is the transformer type Kikkerland UL03-A Universal Travel Adapter http://smile.amazon.com/Kikkerland-UL03-A-Universal-Travel-Adapter/dp/B00210MRGC (be sure to watch the video for how to use for the UK)
The built in outlet is a universal one and should accept most plug types. I have tested with North American, UK/Hong Kong and Euro.
The 5 foot power cord is not oversized in width nor is it bulky or heavy.
The yellow / green cord color, while not great for home decor, is perfect for travel as you can always find it and less likely to leave behind.
The (4) USB outlets work great. As other reviewers have noted these are not full strength USB. But for my needs it has worked for charging and iPhone 6+, Jambox, travel router and camera. Not as fast as a dedicated USB charger, but for my needs, this was just fine.
The international plugs are a bit useless for me as my electronics are typically U.S. Standard. The port is useful for folks with international charging connectors. I could still plug charge my devise through the international port -- I still need to bring an international adaptor in order for me to use this extender.