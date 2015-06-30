AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)

I'm a fan of this product for traveling. I was a bit skeptical about buying it because some other reviews slammed the charging performance, but I got good results. The long and short of it is that I was able to charge at up to 1.5A with a single device attached and it's pretty lightweight. I'm happy with the purchase.



A few details about the product, since it's for traveling and I don't see them elsewhere:

* Weighs 163g (5.8oz)

* Height (with the plug folded down, not up) is 132mm or 5 3/16"

* Width is 50mm or 1 15/16"

* Depth is 34mm or 1 5/16"

* The cord is 1.5m or 59"

* Carrying bag weighs 8g (0.3oz)



I tested the charging capabilities of the charger with a few devices plugged in one at a time.

* iPad Mini 2 (6% battery)

* iPhone 6 (75% battery)

* Kindle Fire HD (10% battery)



I was able to get the iPad mini to charge at about 2A, the Fire to charge at about 1.5A, and the iPhone 6 to charge at about 1.0A. I got similar results with an Anker charger. I suspect that the iPhone 6 battery was lower, but I don't know without testing it. I also don't know how much current it will actually put out when multiple devices are charging, but I wouldn't be surprised if I can get a solid 3-4A out of the charger based on what I've seen and what it advertises.



Other Notes:

* Packaging product number is LB-288, which appears to be the product number of the original manufacturer in China

* No UL certification, though the product claims to have safety circuitry. I did not crack it open to validate this, but the weight on the box is advertised to be 260g, which is notably heavier than the hardware I have.

* Having shutters on the extension cord is a nice thing on a product in the US. I wish that were more common.