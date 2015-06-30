Facebook Twitter Pinterest
AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Po... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

4 Year Asurion Home Improvement Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4 out of 5 stars (949)
  • Covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Free shipping on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online or by phone 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card for full replacement value.
  • Coverage begins at the end of the manufacturer's warranty. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 48 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more

2 Year Asurion Home Improvement Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4 out of 5 stars (949)
  • Covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Free shipping on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online or by phone 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card for full replacement value.
  • Coverage begins at the end of the manufacturer's warranty. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 48 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)

3.9 out of 5 stars 74 customer reviews
Price: $13.99 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
In Stock.
Sold by FOOBER US and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Yellow(US Plug)
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Universal socket +4 USB port is a perfect power solution for your electronic devices.
  • Wide range input voltage from 100v to 240v is ideal for international travel.
  • 1.5 meter/5ft power cord provides a flexible way for extension.
  • Wraparound power cord design for easy storage, it is ultra compact to fit into luggage and briefcases, convenience for business trips and vacations.
  • Due to Hotel rooms, airport terminals, and coffee shops never seem to have enough power outlets to handle all your devices at once, such as cell phone iPad power bank, laptops etc.
See more product details
2 new from $13.99
Makers Project Page

Discover new and innovative products
Shop the latest tools and home improvement products from today's brightest startups on Amazon Launchpad. Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)
  • +
  • Nite Ize GT3-4PK-A1 Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, Made in the USA, 3-Inch, Assorted Colors, 4 Pack
Total price: $16.97
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Color:Yellow(US Plug)

Description:
This Portable Power Strip Travel USB Charger is exclusive for business trips and vacations. Due to Hotel rooms, airport terminals, and coffee shops never seem to have enough power outlets to handle all your devices at once, such as cell phone iPad power bank, laptops etc. equipped with 4 USB ports and 1 Universal socket provide an idea solution for these condition. Even in some case the socket of the hotel is far away from your electronic devices; featuring with 1.5meter/5ft power cord is a perfect extension for you. In addition, the power cord is wraparound design make it easy to pack and storage. The universal power outlets are with built-in socket protective cover inside the socket to prevent finger from touching the conductor.

Specifications：
1.Input voltage : 110v-220v
2.USB Output: 5V 1A/5V 2A (Auto detect)
3.USB Maximum Wattage:21W overall
4.Power cord length:1.5 meter/5 Feet
5.Universal Sockets Maximum Wattage:300W
6.Diameter:165x50x30mm /6.5x 2x1.2 inch
7.Net Weight: 200g

Package Included:
1 x 4-Port USB Charger universal travel outlets(US plug)

Product information

Color:Yellow(US Plug)

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

devices traveling charging charger compact device adapter extension plugs trip provided length multiple iphone handy outlet sample international ipad adaptor

Top customer reviews

William Reading
4.0 out of 5 starsPretty decent capabilities for not a lot of money
June 30, 2015
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Comment| 37 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Cranky Scott
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for Travel
July 6, 2015
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
TheKingOfKongs
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect
July 1, 2016
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
EH393
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat Concept but missed the Mark
March 11, 2018
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
SZ
5.0 out of 5 starsGood travel adaptor.
December 24, 2015
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
wsclink
4.0 out of 5 starsThis item is low weight and it works perfect when I travel -- I no longer need to ...
October 18, 2015
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsand am pretty happy with it
September 27, 2015
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
greg
4.0 out of 5 starsQuick fix for a great tool
June 24, 2016
Color: Yellow(US Plug)|Verified Purchase
Read more
Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: AGPtek 5V 21W 1Ax4 USB Ports 110V-220V Input Portable Power Strip Travel Outlets with 5-feet Power Supply Cord (US Plug)
Set up a giveaway

Customers also shopped for

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Europe USB Power Strip With 4 Ports USB Charger Station Outlets 5V 2.1A-1A 21W Universal Socket EU Plug 100V-240V Compact 5ft Extension Cord Portable Electric Power Strip for Traveling (White)
    4.0 out of 5 stars 75
    $13.99 Prime
  2. NTONPOWER Small Power Strip 3.3ft Power Cord Portable Size No Surge Protector for Travel and Cruise Ship with Dual Outlets and 3 USB Charging Ports Total USB Output 5V 3A 15W - Black
    4.3 out of 5 stars 71
    $14.99 Prime
  3. Mini USB Power Strip, 4 Port USB charger station 5V 2.1A-1A 21W Travel Charging Strip Outlets 5ft Extension Power Supply Cord With Universal Flat Wall Plug 100V-240V Input USB Power Sockets (Blue)
    4.0 out of 5 stars 262
    $11.99 Prime
  4. NTONPOWER Travel Power Strip with 2 Outlets and 3 USB Charging Ports Small Power Station for Smartphone Tablets - White
    4.6 out of 5 stars 195
    $14.99 Prime
  5. NTONPOWER 3-Port USB Power Strip with 2 Outlets Wrap Winder Design Mini Travel Charger with Right Angle Flat Plug and 15 inches Short Extension Cord for Nightstand Conference Center Library - Black
    4.2 out of 5 stars 25
    $16.99 Prime
  6. NTONPOWER Travel Power Strip 2 Outlets 3 USB Ports Per USB Output 5V 2.4A Max No Surge Protector Small Size for Smartphone Laptop with Plug Adapter Set for US/EU/UK/AU and More - White
    4.2 out of 5 stars 56
    $16.99 Prime
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: 220 volt tools, 220v power tools

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.