ANBANGLIN Travel Clothes Steamer- Top Handheld Steamer For Clothes -Fast Heat-up Portable Steamer - Best Fabric Steam - Garment steamer / Large 260ml Capacity for Clothes At Home & In Travel
- EASY TO FILL & SAFE IN USE! With an independent full 260ml water tank, this advanced handheld fabric steamer is coming to make your life easier! Iron in no time your garments, worrying no more about leaks during use! Disassemble in a breeze to fill, empty or clean!
- HIGH PERFORMANCE AT ALL ANGLES! Direct steam to the desired angle for easy and efficient ironing of your clothes and SAVE TIME and ENERGY! With the widest working angle, this premium iron steamer will help you target specific areas, to do the job like a pro!
- SAFETY FIRST! Why be bothered about your steamer tank running out of water? Why worry about the rising temperature of your travel steam iron and the likelihood of accidents? Now you can relax! The high-end THERMOSTAT will control temp and the THERMAL FUSE will cut off power supply KEEPING YOU SAFE if temperature rises!
- POWERFUL & TRAVEL FRIENDLY: The tremendous capacity water tank will help you iron your garments for 10-20 minutes of continuous steaming! FAST TO HEAT and with a POTENT STEAM even in the 40s, this portable steamer makes the #1 choice in reliable HOME or TRAVEL steamers!
- PERFECTLY IRONED CLOTHES OR YOUR MONEY BACK! If you are not absolutely thrilled with our hand travel steamer, we have you backed! Buy with confidence, as our product comes with reliable 2 YEAR WARRANTY for any issues you might have! YOUR satisfaction is OUR top priority!
Product description
If You Don’t Mind Creased Shirts, Click Away From This Page!
If sharp, polished looks don’t count for you, this is NOT your product!
If, however, you are looking for efficiency and convenience in ironing your garments at home or in your travels, read on!
Made to save time and effort, ANBANGLIN hand held steamer will provide you with more than perfectly ironed clothes:
It will offer you the spotless looks that will highlight your profile when in a business trip and will make you look spotless on your holiday pictures!
We Are Taking Your Ironing One Step Further!
With a powerful dry steam function and an auxiliary cleaning mode, this handheld steamer-cleaner is the last word of technology for easy, effortless, fast ironing at home or on the go!
Respecting the most delicate fabrics, it is perfect for killer effects on silk, wool, chemical fiber, cotton and blended fabric, without harming even the most sensitive clothes!
Making Your Life Easier!
SIMPLE to use, ECONOMICAL and SAFE, with an EASY-GRIP HANDLE and a LARGE CAPACITY independent water tank, it stands out among many similar products on the market for its reliability and high anti-wrinkle performance!
Let it accompany on your business trips, holidays and weekend adventures, for polished looks wherever you are!
Ironing Made Smarter!
A top performance, compact fabric steamer with guaranteed longevity, it makes a must-have for the family, the clothing industry, the wedding industry, the curtain or sofa store and hotels.
Offer it on all occasions and have the lucky recipient thankful for your excellent taste!
Order Yours Now & Buy One More For A Loved Friend!
Scroll Up & Click Add To Cart Before We Run Out Of Stock Again!
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
When I saw this steamer I immediately ordered it due to it being a little bigger compared to another portable steamer I have. This steamer is great! It has a fairly large water tank and I believe I can use it to steam multiple shirts on a single tank rather than 2-3 pieces at a time and having to refill often. It heats up incredibly quick, needing only 30 seconds to heat up completely. I had my husband demonstrate on one of his short sleeve shirts which had been buried under a bunch of clean clothes. He was able to quickly remove the wrinkles without any issue.
Honestly I am very happy with this steamer and I know I’m going to put it through its paces just trying to catch up on my laundry.