ANWA Dog Anxiety Thunder Vest Coat, Calming Dog Thunder Jacket Wrap, Dog Thunder Shirts for Small Medium Large Dogs

by ANWA
4.1 out of 5 stars 246 ratings
Large
Rose Red
  WHY YOU NEED A DOG THUNDER VEST: Dogs can often be exposed to situations like fireworks and thunderstorms that trigger anxiety, some dogs are more anxious than others, and may need a little help remaining calm. Regular anxiety causes negative effects on an anxious dogs' immune system and can result in health problems. A dog anxiety vest prove to be a perfect solution, providing a soothing pressure that promotes calmness
  HOW DOES A DOG THUNDER SHIRTS WORKS: A dog anxiety vest is designed to calm dogs suffering from anxiety, the wrap works by applying gentle pressure, consistently, to your dog's torso. Just like humans receiving a hug, dogs find this pressure very soothing, giving them the confidence to get through many stressful situations, Studies have shown that this thunder vest works on most dogs, making it a simple, drug-free anxiety solution
  MEDICATION-FREE AND EASY TO USE DOG ANXIETY WRAP: Suitable for use during fireworks, thunder, separation anxiety, and comforting pets in strange places, the thunder jacket is a safe and effective way to help your dog stay stress-free. In most cases, the dogs wearing anxiety vests appear less agitated than before, even when faced with the same anxiety triggers that used to send them over the edge without the vest
  WHAT KIND OF MATERIAL AND HOW TO CLEAN: Each thunder vest is made from a softable, lightweight, and breathable fabric, keeping dogs comfortable as well as calm. The thunder vest is stretchable too, ensuring a snug fit that won't restrict your pooch's movement. For your convenience, the thunder shirt is machine washable and easy to put on
  ADJUSTALBE SIZE AND MULTIPLE COLORS THUNDER VESTS: Available in a variety of sizes to suit all types of dogs, each anxiety jacket is easy to take on and off, the jacket is convenient to adjust, allowing you to pick the perfect level of pressure for your pooch. Top quality anxiety vests fit like second skins to dogs and are always very comfortable. ANY QUESTIONS SUGGESTIONS, WE ARE AT YOUR SERVICE
thunder vest

ANWA: A Better Way of Life For Man's Best Friend

  Dogs are a vital part of our lives. They keep us company. They keep us active. They cheer us up when we are down. In short, they are the perfect companion. We can't imagine life without them, and we want them to be happy. It's the least we can do in return for all the joy they bring us. Inspired by the special bond we share with dogs, we created our special line of products to bring the ultimate comfort experience to your dog. Each ANWA product is crafted from the finest materials and designed for maximum comfort, giving your dog the level of comfort they deserve.
  ANWA - committed to helping man's best friend live its best life, in comfort and in style.
  A dog anxiety vest is designed to calm dogs suffering from anxiety. These vests will fit snugly to the body of a dog and distribute pressure gently around the torso. Imagine swaddling a distressed child or hugging a grieving loved one. That is exactly what an anxiety vest does. It hugs and swaddles your dog into being calm. Anxiety vests have been a major help to dog owners who are confused on how to properly manage the symptoms of an anxious dog

Product details

Size: Large | Color: Rose Red
  Shipping Weight: 5.6 ounces
  ASIN: B07V6NTS73
  Average Customer Review: 4.1 out of 5 stars 196 customer reviews
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #32,418 in Pet Supplies
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
246 customer ratings
5 star
54%
4 star
22%
3 star
9%
2 star
7%
1 star
8%

196 customer reviews

KE Wyrick
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy on/off and seems well made
September 8, 2019
Size: XsmallColor: Rose RedVerified Purchase
Georgia Porter
5.0 out of 5 stars Impressive results
December 8, 2019
Size: XlargeColor: Rose RedVerified Purchase
Robin
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product and Value
November 8, 2019
Size: SmallColor: Rose RedVerified Purchase
C. Schutze
5.0 out of 5 stars Light and easy to put on
September 26, 2019
Size: MediumColor: GreyVerified Purchase
Leiqing Cai
5.0 out of 5 stars Good effective item with great price!
September 5, 2019
Size: XsmallColor: Rose RedVerified Purchase
MelissaRN
5.0 out of 5 stars It works!
September 7, 2019
Size: XsmallColor: Blackish GreenVerified Purchase
Scully
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a good product.
September 9, 2019
Size: XsmallColor: GreyVerified Purchase
BritGirlUSA
4.0 out of 5 stars Good value for money.
September 12, 2019
Size: XlargeColor: Rose RedVerified Purchase
