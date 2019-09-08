- Shipping Weight: 5.6 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
ANWA Dog Anxiety Thunder Vest Coat, Calming Dog Thunder Jacket Wrap, Dog Thunder Shirts for Small Medium Large Dogs
- WHY YOU NEED A DOG THUNDER VEST: Dogs can often be exposed to situations like fireworks and thunderstorms that trigger anxiety, some dogs are more anxious than others, and may need a little help remaining calm. Regular anxiety causes negative effects on an anxious dogs’ immune system and can result in health problems. A dog anxiety vest prove to be a perfect solution, providing a soothing pressure that promotes calmness
- HOW DOES A DOG THUNDER SHIRTS WORKS: A dog anxiety vest is designed to calm dogs suffering from anxiety, the wrap works by applying gentle pressure, consistently, to your dog’s torso. Just like humans receiving a hug, dogs find this pressure very soothing, giving them the confidence to get through many stressful situations, Studies have shown that this thunder vest works on most dogs, making it a simple, drug-free anxiety solution
- MEDICATION-FREE AND EASY TO USE DOG ANXIETY WRAP: Suitable for use during fireworks, thunder, separation anxiety, and comforting pets in strange places, the thunder jacket is a safe and effective way to help your dog stay stress-free. In most cases, the dogs wearing anxiety vests appear less agitated than before, even when faced with the same anxiety triggers that used to send them over the edge without the vest
- WHAT KIND OF MATERIAL AND HOW TO CLEAN: Each thunder vest is made from a softable, lightweight, and breathable fabric, keeping dogs comfortable as well as calm. The thunder vest is stretchable too, ensuring a snug fit that won’t restrict your pooch’s movement. For your convenience, the thunder shirt is machine washable and easy to put on
- ADJUSTALBE SIZE AND MULTIPLE COLORS THUNDER VESTS: Available in a variety of sizes to suit all types of dogs, each anxiety jacket is easy to take on and off, the jacket is convenient to adjust, allowing you to pick the perfect level of pressure for your pooch. Top quality anxiety vests fit like second skins to dogs and are always very comfortable. ANY QUESTIONS SUGGESTIONS, WE ARE AT YOUR SERVICE
Product Description
Available In A Variety Of Sizes To Suit All Types Of Dogs
A quality Dog Thunder Vest Will Help Your Dog With His Anxiety
A dog anxiety vest is designed to calm dogs suffering from anxiety. These thunder vests will fit snugly to the body of a dog and distribute pressure gently around the torso
ANWA: A Better Way of Life For Man’s Best Friend
- Dedicated Dog Anxiety Relief Jacket
- Whether it’s loud noises, fireworks, or a thunderstorm, dogs can often be exposed to situations that trigger anxiety. Just like people, some dogs are more anxious than others, and may need a little help remaining calm.
- Luckily, petcare experts have developed the perfect solution: dog anxiety wraps. These simple devices can be worn by dogs as a garment, providing a soothing pressure that promotes calmnes, offering almost immediate relief from anxiety
- Ideal Anxiety Jacket for Fireworks
- Adjustable Straps Dog Thunder Vest
- Effective Solution For Anxieties Relief
- Easy-To-Use Dog Anxiety Wrap
- Breathable And Machine Washable
Available In A Variety Of Sizes To Fit Almost Any Pet
Suitable for use during fireworks, thunder, separation anxiety, and comforting pets in strange places, the thunder jacket is a safe and effective way to help your dog stay stress-free
Soothing Relief From All Sorts Of Anxiety Triggers
Each thunder coat works to apply a constant, soothing pressure to your dog’s torso, similar to the pressure applied through swaddling a child
Machine Washable And Easy To Put On Dog Thunder Shirt
The dog anxiety jacket is easy to place on your pet, with a series of adjustable straps. It applies a gentle, soothing pressure to the majority of the torso, providing a calming presence for anxiety-prone dogs
Wraps Around Your Dog Providing Gentle, Constant Pressure
Made from durable and breathable fabric, the dog thunder vest is comfortable for dogs to wear, even for extended periods of time
Ideal Dog Anxiety Shirt For Fireworks
Studies have shown that this method effectively calms the majority of dogs, making it a simple, drug-free anxiety solution
Anxiety Relief Vests Have Been A Major Help In Thunderstorm
Your dog may be afraid of loud noises like fireworks and thunderstorms, or he may suffer from fear aggression. A dog anxiety vest can prove to be a positive choice to help a dog with anxiety
Dog Anxiety Solution When Do A Vet Visit
This effective dog calming vest has been proven to reduce the symptoms of stress in your canine companion. Gentle pressure from the garment naturally soothes anxiety in all kinds of stressful scenarios – from thunder and lightning, to long trips in the car, to vet visits
Ideal Dog Anxiety Relief In Strange Place When Travel
Your dog can wear this anxiety vest any time if he feels anxious. To help with separation anxiety, he can wear it if alone, or traveling in the car. It is ideal for thunderstorms or firework noise and useful to wear when out walking if your dog is fearful of people or other dogs
ANWA: A Better Way of Life For Man’s Best Friend
- Dogs are a vital part of our lives. They keep us company. They keep us active. They cheer us up when we are down. In short, they are the perfect companion. We can’t imagine life without them, and we want them to be happy. It’s the least we can do in return for all the joy they bring us. Inspired by the special bond we share with dogs, we created our special line of products to bring the ultimate comfort experience to your dog. Each ANWA product is crafted from the finest materials and designed for maximum comfort, giving your dog the level of comfort they deserve.
- ANWA - committed to helping man’s best friend live its best life, in comfort and in style.
- A dog anxiety vest is designed to calm dogs suffering from anxiety. These vests will fit snugly to the body of a dog and distribute pressure gently around the torso. Imagine swaddling a distressed child or hugging a grieving loved one. That is exactly what an anxiety vest does. It hugs and swaddles your dog into being calm. Anxiety vests have been a major help to dog owners who are confused on how to properly manage the symptoms of an anxious dog
Product details
My dog is a 11 pound Yorkie/Maltese mix. The extra small fits perfectly.
The fit on my 65lb dog was perfect, I got a large. I was expecting a heavier material more like a weighted type,but reading the information it seems the important aspect is the compression, like a big hug. It is pretty easy to adjust with the Velcro and she seems comfortable she wearing it. So far we haven’t had any bad storms, but putting it on when there was some gunfire outside (dove shooting) seemed to help a little. I’m waiting and hoping there will be no storms to really test it out!