Our dog is a nervous wreck when it comes to thunder, fireworks or any loud noise so getting her a thunder jacket seemed a no brained. I chose this one as it was a good price and a pretty color!

The fit on my 65lb dog was perfect, I got a large. I was expecting a heavier material more like a weighted type,but reading the information it seems the important aspect is the compression, like a big hug. It is pretty easy to adjust with the Velcro and she seems comfortable she wearing it. So far we haven’t had any bad storms, but putting it on when there was some gunfire outside (dove shooting) seemed to help a little. I’m waiting and hoping there will be no storms to really test it out!