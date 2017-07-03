$25.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Thursday, Aug 27 Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, Aug 25 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by ASAKUKI
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
ASAKUKI
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Es... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch

by ASAKUKI
4.6 out of 5 stars 11,211 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "battery powered oil diffuser"
Price: $25.99 ($25.99 / Count) & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
A-Light Wood
  • 5-IN-1 AROMATHERAPY DEVICE: This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is an amazing multifunction aromatherapy device unlike any other you've ever used. It features a large 500ml water tank, multiple mist diffuse modes, as well as a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
  • GREATLY AROMA DIFFUSER: Besides its uses in aromatherapy, this essential oil diffuser also functions as a humidifier. Use it to improve your home's atmosphere quality, cover the smell of pets or smoking, and protect you family from excessively dry season, dust, and more!
  • PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIALS: When it comes to our premium essential oil diffusers, we make a point of using nothing but the same ultra-high grade, safe, and eco-friendly PP materials baby bottles are made from, as well as state-of-the-art production processes and strict quality control.
  • A GREAT GIFT IDEA FOR EVERYONE: If you're in the market for a nice and practical gift, you can stop looking. This great aromatherapy essential oil diffuser is a thoughtful and handy present, one that everyone can benefit from. With a combination of style, design and function like that, it's a great hit!
  • 100% RISK FREE PURCHASE: At ASAKUKI, we have great faith in our essential oil diffusers. After all, we use them in our homes ourselves! Each one of them comes with a 1-year technical support. Your satisfaction is paramount!
Make it a bundle
We found 3 bundles with this item:
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch

Frequently bought together

  • ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch
  • +
  • Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set Pure Essential Oils for Diffuser, Humidifier, Massage, Aromatherapy, Skin & Hair Care
  • +
  • Essential oils by PURE AROMA 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils kit- Top 6 Aromatherapy Oils Gift Set-6 Pack, 10ML(Eucalyptus, Lavender, Lemon grass, Orange, Peppermint, Tea Tree)
Total price: $45.97
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set - Ultrasonic Diffuser & Top 10 Essential Oils - 300ml Diffuser with 4 Timer & 7 Ambient Light Settings - Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils - Lavender
    4.4 out of 5 stars 7,466
    $39.95
  2. ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser, App Control Compatible with Alexa, 2020 UPGRADE Design 500ml Aromatherapy Humidifier for Relaxing Atmosphere in Bedroom and Office-Better Sleeping&Breathing
    4.3 out of 5 stars 990
    $35.99
  3. ASAKUKI 700ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporizer Humidifier, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch
    4.5 out of 5 stars 4,817
    $27.99
  4. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser, Upgraded Diffusers for Essential Oils Aromatherapy Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier with 7 Colors Lights 2 Mist Mode Waterless Auto off for Home Office Baby, Basic White
    4.4 out of 5 stars 33,299
    #1 Best Seller in Aromatherapy Diffusers
    $15.99
  5. URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Essential Oil Cool Mist Humidifier with Adjustable Mist Mode,Waterless Auto Shut-Off and 7 Color LED Lights Changing for Home (White)
    4.4 out of 5 stars 49,079
    $15.99
  6. Essential Oil Air Mist Diffuser - Quiet Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser with Adjustable Cool Mist Humidifier Mode Waterless Auto-off 7 Color Lights Changing for Office Home Bedroom Living Room (300ml)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 4,001
    $19.99
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Color: A-Light Wood

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

diffuser with oils oil diffuser clock diffuser 300ml diffuser 3d diffuser essential oil diffuser
500ml with Essential Oils 400ml-Light Wood 300ml-With Clock 300ml-Light Wood 200ml-3D Diffuser 500ml-Remote Control
Strong/ Weak Mist
Longest Working Time 16H 14H 12H 12H 10H 16H
Auto Shut-off
Timer ON/ 1H/ 3H/ 6H 1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON 12 Customized Timers 1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON 1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON
Read more

ASAKUKI originated from Japan, we focus on designed and creative household items for a better life. The word "ASAKUKI" comes from the Japanese pronunciation (means "air in the morning") whose products relate to healthy family life.
Utilizing our experience and success in the industry, ASAKUKI has created a customized and unique project management team, designed to fulfill our customers' requirements with the highest quality household items based on innovation, comfort and technology.

Read more

Enjoy The Fragrant & Soothing Atmosphere Your Home Deserves

Do you like to enjoy the therapeutic fragrances of essential oils, which lift your mood and relieve you from the stress of your high-pressure lifestyle?

Don't you hate it when your home is taken over by unpleasant smells, or stagnant and dry air that put the health of your family at risk?

This aromatherapy nebulizer may just prove to be exactly what your home needs.

Premium Essential Oil Diffuser - Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporizer

What makes this essential oil diffuser superior to any conventional aromatherapy vaporizer is its many modes and functions:

  • Easy To Clean Large 500ml Water Tank
  • 2 Levels Of Quiet Ultrasonic Mist Function
  • Continuous & 3 Timers (Steady ON / 60' / 120' / 180') Mode
  • Humidifier Function
  • Auto-Off Safety Switch That Prevents Overheating When Water Runs Out

Create A Pleasant & Therapeutic Atmosphere In Your Home

Creating a fragrant, pleasant, and healthy atmosphere in your home was never easier. All you have to do is pour 5-10 drops of your favorite essential oil in the diffuser, fill it with water and turn it on.

Not only will your home be filled with a subtle, yet wonderful aroma, the vaporizer will also improve the air quality, lift your mood, and relieve you from stress!

Product details

Color: A-Light Wood

Compare with similar items


ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch
URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Essential Oil Cool Mist Humidifier with Adjustable Mist Mode,Waterless Auto Shut-Off and 7 Color LED Lights Changing for Home (White)
ASAKUKI 700ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 in 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporizer Humidifier, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch
Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml BPA Free Cool Mist Humidifier Wood Grain Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuser Aroma (Brown)
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser, Upgraded Diffusers for Essential Oils Aromatherapy Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier with 7 Colors Lights 2 Mist Mode Waterless Auto off for Home Office Baby, Basic White
Essential Oil Diffuser, Anjou 500ml Cool Mist Humidifier Wood Grain Aromatherapy Diffuser with 7 Color Changing Night for 12hrs of Continuous Quiet Diffuse Aroma(Light Brown)
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (11211) 4.4 out of 5 stars (49079) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4817) 4.8 out of 5 stars (6090) 4.4 out of 5 stars (33299) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3174)
Price $25.99 $15.99 $27.99 $25.49 $15.99 $29.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By ASAKUKI Global Dealer ASAKUKI AnjouMall InnoGear BT Department Store
Color A-Light Wood 01-white Light Wood Grain Brown Basic White Light Brown
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
11,211 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?
Josephine
5.0 out of 5 stars Best 500ml essential oil diffuser humidifier ever!
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
941 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Corinne
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Great and So Pretty - Be Sure to Clean It!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2020
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
148 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JKT
HALL OF FAMETOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars 2 cups!
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
1,390 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Could not be happier with my Diffuser !
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
540 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Almostaguilera
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow better than i expected!
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
186 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Cheryl Toews
5.0 out of 5 stars Came super fast! 😀 Best diffuser I've ever owned and ...
Reviewed in Canada on February 1, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
61 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
hotcars101
4.0 out of 5 stars Good diffuser, but could be great with some tweaks!!
Reviewed in Canada on March 8, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Ju Li
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s awesome. We got a pink one and the kids ...
Reviewed in Canada on December 13, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Product!
Reviewed in Canada on December 18, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
26 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Dubster
4.0 out of 5 stars I Love This Diffuser
Reviewed in Canada on March 7, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Barbara Stanton
5.0 out of 5 stars My best purchase
Reviewed in Canada on October 9, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
13 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Shaun Mccready
5.0 out of 5 stars Incredible humidifier!!!
Reviewed in Canada on September 26, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Asia
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to install, easy to use and the LED lighting is AWESOME!
Reviewed in Canada on January 29, 2019
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Gena
1.0 out of 5 stars Did not work on delivery. Big disappointment.
Reviewed in Canada on February 15, 2019
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars THOUGHT THIS WAS BROKEN BUT IT WORKS LIKE A DREAM!
Reviewed in Canada on July 12, 2019
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Guest
4.0 out of 5 stars Not cheaply made, but noisy
Reviewed in Canada on August 18, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mabelle Rizzi
5.0 out of 5 stars Just what I needed.
Reviewed in Canada on March 26, 2019
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Julianna Cesario
4.0 out of 5 stars Happy I chose Asakukii
Reviewed in Canada on February 21, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Kim
1.0 out of 5 stars Stopped Working
Reviewed in Canada on November 14, 2018
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
karen214
5.0 out of 5 stars great diffuser!
Reviewed in Canada on December 31, 2017
Color: A-Light WoodVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: led lights switch, meditation garden, meditation room decor, flower beauty, faith family friends, accessories for essential oils

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.