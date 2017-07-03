Since I first started using on June 9, 2017 I've loved it. I also like the twelve month warranty that comes with it. When I use enclosed measuring cup, I fill it up to just before 500ml mark. This makes for more cold mist either high mist or low mist. I also have a window unit air conditioner set on 70 degrees farenheit in my 12 × 14 size bedroom and I read in manual that it depends on temperature in room and humidity by how much cold steam/mist comes out on either mist level. I also bought one for my son's small bedroom since he likes the colors and the awesome smell in my room. I have at least seven different kinds of organic essential oils to choose from. Yes, Lavender is great for helping you relax so you can get a good nights rest, but it's not a magic potion. Bergamot, Ylang Ylang, also helps you relax and calm you. I use all seven for my diffuser humidifier. Although you do need to put, just like manual says, at least 8-10 drops of Essential Oils for full tank.(Two drops per 100ml) At night, when the lights on it is too bright I dim them by waiting for color that you want dimmed, mine's red, by pressing light button twice on red color. You can pick any color you want dimmed. In my son's bedroom he doesn't have a window unit air conditioner just our heat pump air conditioner unit outside. (Trane unit) His room doesn't pump out alot of cold mist/steam on high mist because our house temperature is set on 74 degrees. But since it's a 500ml essential oil diffuser and humidifier it lets out plenty enough for his room, which is a 8 × 10 room. I'm really happy that it's easy to clean. I don't use citric acid, but clear vinegar every three to five days.(Just a teaspoon I find is enough mixed with a large glass of tap water, then pour it in all the way to 500ml mark and let sit for a few minutes. I read manual first and guessed the rest for best way to clean it. It really works!) Using clear vinegar really does,for me, cleans it so when I use citric oil (sweet orange organic essential oil) the smell is gone. I like to be detailed, as you can tell, so other people who would like to buy this, knows what is what. Not some reviews I've read where all it says is "I like it. It does as mentioned in description." What does that even mean?! So, that's why my review is so long.