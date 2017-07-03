- Save 10% on ASAKUKI Floral Essential Oils Sets when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by ASAKUKI. Here's how (restrictions apply)
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser, 5 In 1 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Humidifier Vaporizer, Timer and Auto-Off Safety Switch
- 5-IN-1 AROMATHERAPY DEVICE: This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is an amazing multifunction aromatherapy device unlike any other you've ever used. It features a large 500ml water tank, multiple mist diffuse modes, as well as a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
- GREATLY AROMA DIFFUSER: Besides its uses in aromatherapy, this essential oil diffuser also functions as a humidifier. Use it to improve your home's atmosphere quality, cover the smell of pets or smoking, and protect you family from excessively dry season, dust, and more!
- PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIALS: When it comes to our premium essential oil diffusers, we make a point of using nothing but the same ultra-high grade, safe, and eco-friendly PP materials baby bottles are made from, as well as state-of-the-art production processes and strict quality control.
- A GREAT GIFT IDEA FOR EVERYONE: If you're in the market for a nice and practical gift, you can stop looking. This great aromatherapy essential oil diffuser is a thoughtful and handy present, one that everyone can benefit from. With a combination of style, design and function like that, it's a great hit!
- 100% RISK FREE PURCHASE: At ASAKUKI, we have great faith in our essential oil diffusers. After all, we use them in our homes ourselves! Each one of them comes with a 1-year technical support. Your satisfaction is paramount!
Product Description
|500ml with Essential Oils
|400ml-Light Wood
|300ml-With Clock
|300ml-Light Wood
|200ml-3D Diffuser
|500ml-Remote Control
|Strong/ Weak Mist
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Longest Working Time
|16H
|14H
|12H
|12H
|10H
|16H
|Auto Shut-off
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Timer
|ON/ 1H/ 3H/ 6H
|1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON
|12 Customized Timers
|1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON
|1H/ 3H/ 6H/ ON
ASAKUKI originated from Japan, we focus on designed and creative household items for a better life. The word "ASAKUKI" comes from the Japanese pronunciation (means "air in the morning") whose products relate to healthy family life.
Utilizing our experience and success in the industry, ASAKUKI has created a customized and unique project management team, designed to fulfill our customers' requirements with the highest quality household items based on innovation, comfort and technology.
Enjoy The Fragrant & Soothing Atmosphere Your Home Deserves
Do you like to enjoy the therapeutic fragrances of essential oils, which lift your mood and relieve you from the stress of your high-pressure lifestyle?
Don't you hate it when your home is taken over by unpleasant smells, or stagnant and dry air that put the health of your family at risk?
This aromatherapy nebulizer may just prove to be exactly what your home needs.
Premium Essential Oil Diffuser - Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Fragrant Oil Vaporizer
What makes this essential oil diffuser superior to any conventional aromatherapy vaporizer is its many modes and functions:
- Easy To Clean Large 500ml Water Tank
- 2 Levels Of Quiet Ultrasonic Mist Function
- Continuous & 3 Timers (Steady ON / 60' / 120' / 180') Mode
- Humidifier Function
- Auto-Off Safety Switch That Prevents Overheating When Water Runs Out
Create A Pleasant & Therapeutic Atmosphere In Your Home
Creating a fragrant, pleasant, and healthy atmosphere in your home was never easier. All you have to do is pour 5-10 drops of your favorite essential oil in the diffuser, fill it with water and turn it on.
Not only will your home be filled with a subtle, yet wonderful aroma, the vaporizer will also improve the air quality, lift your mood, and relieve you from stress!
|
Color: A-Light Wood
I love the the fact that it lights up in different colors. It looks so pretty in dark!
The product comes with instructions and if you follow them you should be able to set it up within a couple of minutes. There are pictures and everything.
Basically you just push the “light” button to turn it on. The same button can also be used to set the colors and brightness. If you want to set the time,
push the “mist” button. You’ll know once you’re done when a green light comes on. It’s great because you can adjust the humidity level at any time.
I have it in my room next to my bed and usually 500ml of water is is enough for the entire night. In fact sometimes there’s some leftover in the morning.
You don’t have to worry about it overheating or anything since it has an automatic shut off. To add more water, you just lift the top with your hand.
There are markings so you’ll know where to top it off to.
I wouldn’t consider myself an essential oil kind of person so I haven’t tried it with those. Maybe if the machine came with some I would have given it a try?
Going out and buying some just isn’t worthwhile for me.
Pros-
* Very pretty with the lights on
* Easy to set up and use
* Great size
* Runs all night easily
* Quiet
* Timer feature is handy
Cons-
* The cord goes in under the machine
* Can’t turn off the green light once it’s on
* Doesn’t come with sample oils
* Kinda hard to clean the nooks and crannies (bottle brushes help)
I still love the design though so I don’t regret getting it, especially since I got it for under $25.
* Large size, holds 2 cups of water, most others will be less than that.
* Has a timer feature for the mist (and has an auto shut off feature if water runs out).
* Has a LED light feature, that can cycle through colors or stay on color of your choice (or remain off)
* Has high/low mist feature
* Could run all night on one tank
* Quiet
* Easy to clean, wipe out with a damp cloth
* Great for small to mid-sized rooms (but can use anywhere).
* No parts heat up, the mist is cool and the unit is cool.
I’ve bought a few for my friends and will definetly reccomend!
I am really in love. It's good for everyone. I will buy more to leave in other rooms and to give as a wedding gift.
You can use just water or add EO. You can use just the light or just the mist...or both!! It's perfect. Here winter is just around the corner and my baby and I are no longer waking up with super dry nose and troath.
It lasts a very long time. Approx 10 hours just on 500ml. The colors are gorgeous and calming. And whenever I add any oils to the water, they last for several hours as opposed to my previous machine which only lasted about 30min to 1hr max. Would definitely purchase again, and might even get a spare for home since this one is used at work.
First of all the installation process is very simple, you simply plug it in and remove the cap (which literally lifts up with no need to twist off) fill it with water and as many drops of essential oils as you like.
The recommended amount was 5-8 but for myself personally I use about 10-20 drops when using this in a larger space such as a living room.
This product comes with a 250ml "jug" that is used towards refilling this diffuser/misting spray which is super convenient.
Then you simply place the cap back on and power on and select what ever setting you prefer.
There are 3 misting options and I believe a extra fourth one is for the power of the misting settings.
The LED lighting comes with several different options:
The first option will switch between different colours and light settings which I absolutely love.
The second option is you can manually switch between each colour setting to select a colour that suits your preference. I noticed that while switching between LED light colours that there is always a lighter and brighter option of the selected colour.
For example if you choose blue, there is a option for a dimmed down blue and then a option where that same colour's light is enhanced by becoming brighter.
It's very convenient to have that option between the dimmer and brighter setting. This is all done through the use of one button and each time you press the button it then selects the first setting that automatically switches between colours.
The second setting which is selected manually is a dimmer colour.
The third time your press the LED button it then switches to the brighter version of the colour selected and then you scan through the colours accordingly with the dimmer and lighter options through out the process.
You do also have an option of keeping the LED light component off as well.
Overall:
I'm very satisfied and happy with this product; I've been using this product for a month now and have zero complaints.
I like that it can also be used with or without oils so you can use it as a oil diffuser with essential oils or use it as a mister/ mini-humidifier.
The best part is it is aesthetically pleasing and can make a great addition into any living space!
Highly recommend.
I was looking forward to getting the ASAKUKI 500 ml. for my home.
It got very good reviews, I was going to get a different diffuser but this had a bigger capacity for close to the same price of the other product at 300 ml.
it looked great, but when I filled it almost to 500 ml. it did not work. I had to look very closely to see any most on the strongest most setting. Turned it off and on several times. I opened the top to see the mist action, there were a few drops of water that would splash up. It was a dud. It was recommended to clean any residue, but this was supposed to be brand new there was no residue. I shouldn't have to do anything to coaxe a product to work. That's not a good beginning to a product that is supposed to work for many hours a day. I immediately packaged it back up and took it to the post office to return it.
The product was packed ok. No dents or anything on the box.
The diffuser itself is very easy to assemble. It comes with a little handbook with instructions. It is easy to set up, really. I honestly didn't need the handbook at all. Inside the diffuser is the power cable and a little cup that you can use to pour water into it. It works right off the bat. The mist is consistent and doesn't come in spurts. It has a 500ml capacity which is perfect since you don't have to keep refilling it every few hours. You can set the time for how long you want it to work. The lights are also good for a night light (if you're like me and want a night light)- not too bright. I used my lavender essential oil on it and it is just so perfect for a good night's sleep. It is also pretty quiet. There is no annoying noise when the mist is turned on.
The only semi negative thing I can say about it is it's a little too light in terms of weight. I have it placed on my window sill right next to my bed and sometimes the covers or a pillow can come in contact with it and the water just kinda sploshes around and makes a bit of a watery mess. I don't really consider this to be a product fault, though. I just probably need to move it to another spot where nothing can knock it down or whatever.
Over all, I am very satisfied with my purchase.
