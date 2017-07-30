CPU:Celeron N3350
|
RAM Size:4 GB
|
Hard Disk Size:32 GB
|
Graphics Description:Integrated
|
Style:Slim
ASUS Chromebook CX1100 is made for boosting productivity and having more fun while on the move — all day, every day. This lightweight, ultraportable device is powered by Intel processor and gives you the freedom of up to 12-hour battery life. The slim-bezel design fits more screen into the compact chassis for easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment, and the device is your gateway to the best of Google, including the rich library of apps for work or play on the Google Play Store. With speedy performance, robust security and intuitive features, ASUS Chromebook CX1 is ideal for anyone on the go!