  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • A service fee will apply. $10 to repair or $29 to replace your phone.
Add a Protection Plan:
ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 32GB eMMC,  4GB RAM, Spill-resistant Keyboard, Chrome OS, Transparent Silver, CX1100CNA-AS42

4.3 out of 5 stars 4,168 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Traditional Laptop Computers
Enhance your purchase

Series ASUS Chromebook CX1
Brand ASUS
Specific Uses For Product Personal, Business
Screen Size 11.6 Inches
Operating System Chrome OS

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)
  • Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb
  • 32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 11.6 inch HD 1366x768 NanoEdge Display
  • Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)
  • 1x audio jack, 2x USB Type-C (Gen 1) ports, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1), Micro SD Card reader (*USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)
  • Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and has the Google apps. You can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
  • Built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and a 12-month Google One trial for access across Gmail, Google Drive and Photos. Offer from Google will expire by 1/31/2022. Google features’ availability varies according to country.
What's in the box

  • CX1100CNA-AS42; Power Adapter & Cord; User Guide; Warranty Card

    From the manufacturer

    ASUS Chromebook CX1
    Work and Play, all day long

    Work and Play, all day long

    The power-efficient ASUS Chromebook CX1100 is designed to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge, so you can work or play throughout the day and while you’re on the move.

    For your peace of mind

    For your peace of mind

    ASUS Chromebook CX1100 is solidly built by meeting industry-leading MIL-STD 810H US military standard, it undergoes stringent testing — including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests — for ensuring maximal toughness, so you don’t have to worry about everyday knocks and bumps.

    Immersive Visual

    Immersive Visual

    Featuring ultra-narrow bezels, CX1100 packs a stunning 11.6-inch HD display for immersive visuals. Combined with a matte anti-glare coating that helps reduce distracting reflections.

    Your Typing Comfort

    Your Typing Comfort

    An ergonomic keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel ensures that typing is supremely comfortable. Accidents happen,but ASUS Chromebook CX1100 is ready for them - its spill-resistant keyboard can cope with up to 66 cc of liquids without harm, so minor spillages can be drained, cleaned and dried easily.

    Share the Screen

    Share the Screen

    ASUS Chromebook CX1100 offers a 180° lay-flat hinge that allows it to be fully opened and laid completely flat on a desk or table. This setup makes it easy to share ideas, visuals and more with friends and family

    Share the Screen

    Two full-function reversible USB-C ports make it easy to charge ASUS Chromebook CX1100 or connect it to peripherals and external displays. CX1100 also features a standard USB 3.2 Type A port and a microSD slot for extensive connectivity.

    ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6" HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 32GB eMMC,  4GB RAM, Spill-resistant Keyboard, Chrome OS, Transparent Silver, CX1100CNA-AS42
    HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, 14” HD Display, Chrome, Lightweight Computer with Webcam and Dual Mics, Home, School, Music, Movies (14a-na0021nr, 2021)
    HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - Up to 15 Hour Battery Life - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB eMMC Storage - 11.6-inch HD Display - with Chrome OS - (11a-na0021nr, 2020 Model, Snow White)
    SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6-inch 64GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Chrome OS, HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000
    ASUS Laptop L210 Ultra Thin Laptop, 11.6” HD Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, NumberPad, Windows 10 Home in S Mode with One Year of Microsoft 365 Personal, L210MA-DB01
    Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3, 64GB eMMC, Chrome OS, 81JW0000US, Business Black
    Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (4168) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1653) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1224) 4.4 out of 5 stars (3702) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5126) 4.3 out of 5 stars (2265)
    Price $179.99 $223.00 $202.00 $227.00 $229.80 $211.99
    Sold By Amazon.com Best Electronics (SN Recorded) Emma's Market 🛒🛒🛒 Emma's Market 🛒🛒🛒 Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Computer Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB
    CPU Model Manufacturer Intel Intel Mediatek Intel Intel Mediatek
    CPU Speed 2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz 2 GHz 1.1 GHz 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
    Screen Size 11.6 inches 14 inches 11.6 inches 11.6 inches 11.6 inches 14 inches
    Hard Disk Size 32 GB 0.01 MB 32 GB 64 GB 64 GB 64 GB
    Item Dimensions 11.31 x 7.88 x 0.69 inches 12.82 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches 7.59 x 11.22 x 0.66 inches 11.33 x 7.96 x 0.66 inches 11 x 7.5 x 0.67 inches 12.82 x 0.82 x 9.15 inches
    Item Weight 2.65 lbs 3.24 lbs 2.36 lbs 2.31 lbs 3.30 lbs
    Operating System Chrome OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Windows 10 S Chrome OS
    Processor Count 2 2 8 1 2 4
    RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM Unknown
    Wireless Communication Standard Bluetooth 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 801.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac
    Product description

    ASUS Chromebook CX1100 is made for boosting productivity and having more fun while on the move — all day, every day. This lightweight, ultraportable device is powered by Intel processor and gives you the freedom of up to 12-hour battery life. The slim-bezel design fits more screen into the compact chassis for easy multitasking and incredibly immersive entertainment, and the device is your gateway to the best of Google, including the rich library of apps for work or play on the Google Play Store. With speedy performance, robust security and intuitive features, ASUS Chromebook CX1 is ideal for anyone on the go!

    Product information

    Technical Details

    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer reviews

    4.3 out of 5 stars
    4.3 out of 5
    4,168 global ratings
    5 star
    		66%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		8%
    2 star
    		4%
    1 star
    		8%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Willie V. HughesTop Contributor: Photography
    TOP 500 REVIEWER
    3.0 out of 5 stars Sort of ruggedized, sort of kindergartenized
    Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2017
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Pat Anderson
    5.0 out of 5 stars and can do pretty much anything you want
    Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2017
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Lord Helvetica
    5.0 out of 5 stars As a writer...
    Reviewed in the United States on August 12, 2017
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Great little device for writing. I am a writer and I needed something simple without a lot of bells and whistles and whips and chains :) This little Chromebook netbook is awesome for traveling. It takes a little bit to get used to Chrome's operating system, but once you do you'll discover some very nice proprietary advantages.

    A small—but nice thing—is not having to right click any more; instead, you simply tap with two fingers for word corrections. This is great for someone like me who writes a lot and needs to have a simplified workflow.

    The battery is long lasting and the keyboard is a perfect size, even for someone as big as I am. 6'3" 300.

    Because I use google docs to write with, this seemed a natural step. Chromebook seamlessly integrates Google Docs, and most other important apps into the framework of the little machine, so it's very easy to use and get started. The offline stuff is very useful too as I'm not always in a place where there's wifi and I can still work on my books.

    Another nice feature is how light it is. My wife bought a laptop a couple years ago and she would share it with me (begrudgingly) and I always hated working on it because it was big, heavy, and clunky. This little Chromebook weighs next to nothing and is easy to tote around.

    All in all, I'd give this 10 stars if I could—especially considering the price.

    Disclaimer - shameless self-promoting in the photo :)
    Colorado Prime Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars 49 year old 3D designer, very happy with purchase.
    Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2017
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Kevin
    1.0 out of 5 stars Most disappointing purchase of my life...should've bought a real computer
    Reviewed in Canada on October 22, 2018
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Danny Brown
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Chromebook, perfect for cloud-driven usage
    Reviewed in Canada on April 22, 2018
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Canada Rocks
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ruggedized Chromebook for Grade 3
    Reviewed in Canada on April 11, 2018
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Bri W.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Lightweight and does everything I need
    Reviewed in Canada on June 25, 2018
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
    Pierre
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great little machine.
    Reviewed in Canada on December 3, 2016
    CPU: Celeron N3060RAM Size: 4 GBHard Disk Size: 16 GBGraphics Description: IntegratedStyle: RuggedizedVerified Purchase
