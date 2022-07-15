I was running a DELL 2721DFG but just felt like no matter what I did the display was slow, even with overdrive cranked to max, with all the overshoot that caused the display seemed just slow, with artifacts and ghosting.



I had always found TN panels to be faster, so with that in mind I grabbed a VG27BQ and I am so happy I did.



My experience is on a system with a 5800X, and RTX 3080 running at 2100mhz, playing only Destiny 2, que the jokes about D2 players playing nothing else. Don't throw facts at me as if they are insults!



Pros:

Much faster than my Nano IPS screen based 2721DGF I was using.

Zero ghosting save for insanely quick motions that were just a blur on the DELL

If you track a single object as you pan that object stays clear as day. Its honestly amazing to see.

MUCH better black levels then IPS can display-

REAL SRGB mode that I use most of the time

After a calibration with iDisplay Pro the colors are not bad.

ELMB Sync works really well, there is some double imaging and a slight dark train on quick moving object or when panning fast, but overall clarity is amazing. I only play Destiny 2, but at least in D2 it works without issue with my framerate between 170 to 140, I could see it having issues below that frame rate though.

ELMB Sync does, as others have said, kill the brightness of the screen. If you game in a room were you can turn down the lights its not issue, but if you share a room that is kept bright you might have a problem with it.

Lots of options in the menu.

I run the overdrive with ELMB sync off at 60, which is the stock setting. With ELMB sync on it uses some form of variable overdrive that works well.

G-SYNC works great, without the issues that my 2721DGF had that required disabling and re enabling to fix.



Cons:

Colors are not as nice as my IPS screen was, but WAY better then my 5 year old Acer TN panel was.

Viewing angles are bad compared to IPS, but if you are just gaming they with never effect you as you have to be quite a bit off angle to see them.

My first monitor shipped to me had a single bad pixel on the VERY edge of the screen and it only showed when gaming with fast dark to light transitions. I returned it for a replacement that had zero bad pixels of any type. So keep that in mind and do a dead pixel check and use the screen during your return window.



I really think the 1ms GTG that IPS screens show on box is so far form how they normally run that it's just a lie at this point. This screen has true 1ms GTG, and 0.4ms in a best-case scenario. I even thing the way a IPS screen shows in testing is better than how they run when being gamed on. Keep in mind I am extremely sensitive to frame rate drops, but if you were in the place, I was a curious what a modern TN is like, I say pick a VG27BQ up, if you hate it, you can return it, but I have feeling you will love it like I do.



Edit: I have noticed some G-Sync oddness where I need to disable G-Sync, restart and re-enable it or I get some screen tearing.



Also reminder to go into Nvidia control center and set V-sync to Fast!