Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
4420
$44.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, September 7
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$288.88","priceAmount":288.88,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"288","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"88","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"yptUd7I2c8BkVIp6sp1x661BXzmdyX4wrWsKTr55FLFZ5PEW2ZN7zzj7MtjgwjgAjmhZVtBk7MBDd4TlfjLCaqNQgPZXIVKomV2oBebDpw1uf5X0XER61Ig9iuvXQg1jWe3QJuQk5%2FeWELl2LVn3Iw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$256.65","priceAmount":256.65,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"256","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"65","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"R1rH7qWrUjAp0DSx%2FP1zjULNOBceUQYxfiWpjFFLs%2Fo5bBw7716XRY1B6uW11Wbf3p20%2FgLjNYjF8%2BgQKPhpTFbuVTPAeb%2FW66nhUm2%2F6C7zeuRQsptJdnPkAFp0y4tlQK4tvqCpYtu6wNK%2BfpnyYZtnkdajkupmN%2BA5PZgNg95kMKVN%2BriWz43Ghtr4UFY7","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$288.88 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$288.88
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K HD... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Sorry, your monthly warranty plan was removed because these plans are currently only available for single-item orders.
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(4420)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(603)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

Asurion Tech Unlimited Protection Plan with Tech Support – breakdown coverage for desktops, TVs, gaming devices, and more plus accident protection for portable electronics like laptops, tablets, and headphones

from Asurion, LLC
(38)
  • UNLIMITED DEVICES (EXCLUDES MOBILE PHONES): Covers electronic purchases made on Amazon in the past two years from enrollment plus future Amazon purchases including computers, tablets, TVs, office devices, gaming consoles, headphones, cameras, connected devices, home theater electronics, Amazon devices and more.
  • CLAIM LIMIT & FEES: $3,000/12-month period claim limit for the total cost of all repairs, replacements and reimbursements across all claims. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send an Amazon e-gift card or replace the device. A $99 service fee will apply to claims on products with a purchase price of $500 and up.
  • WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED: Plan begins 30 days after enrollment and covers mechanical and electrical malfunctions, regardless of the manufacturer's warranty. Plus drops, spills and cracked screens during normal use for portable devices.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: $16.99 plus tax billed monthly, cancel anytime. THIS PROGRAM IS MONTH-TO-MONTH AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL CANCELLED. Coverage for all products ends 30 days after plan is cancelled.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
FREE delivery Wednesday, September 7. Order within 18 hrs 7 mins
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
[{"displayPrice":"$288.88","priceAmount":288.88,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"288","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"88","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"yptUd7I2c8BkVIp6sp1x661BXzmdyX4wrWsKTr55FLFZ5PEW2ZN7zzj7MtjgwjgAjmhZVtBk7MBDd4TlfjLCaqNQgPZXIVKomV2oBebDpw1uf5X0XER61Ig9iuvXQg1jWe3QJuQk5%2FeWELl2LVn3Iw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$256.65","priceAmount":256.65,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"256","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"65","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"R1rH7qWrUjAp0DSx%2FP1zjULNOBceUQYxfiWpjFFLs%2Fo5bBw7716XRY1B6uW11Wbf3p20%2FgLjNYjF8%2BgQKPhpTFbuVTPAeb%2FW66nhUm2%2F6C7zeuRQsptJdnPkAFp0y4tlQK4tvqCpYtu6wNK%2BfpnyYZtnkdajkupmN%2BA5PZgNg95kMKVN%2BriWz43Ghtr4UFY7","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$288.88 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$288.88
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
New & Used (69) from
$256.65  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$309.00
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: ASUS Store
Sold by: ASUS Store
(59 ratings)
85% positive
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$313.50
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: E-Z shop (Serial Number recorded)
Sold by: E-Z shop (Serial Number recorded)
(900 ratings)
94% positive
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$317.66
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: MegaRetailStore
Sold by: MegaRetailStore
(21625 ratings)
85% positive over last 12 months
Only 6 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K HDR Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ) - QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI

4.7 out of 5 stars 6,225 ratings
-7% $288.88
List Price: $309.00
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
27" IPS QHD 1ms 165Hz G-SYNC

Enhance your purchase

Special Feature Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Blue Light Filter, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 Pixels
Display Type LCD
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Response Time 1 Milliseconds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 27 inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS gaming monitor with 1ms (MPRT) response time 165Hz refresh rate (supports 144Hz) and G-SYNC compatibility for a tear-free experience
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) Technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-Sync eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
  • Marathon ready with ASUS Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk
  • Compatible with industry-standard HDR10 High Dynamic Range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors
  • Flexible connectivity options with DisplayPort 1.2 and Dual HDMI (V2.0)

Buy it with

  • ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K HDR Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ) - QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur,
  • +
  • SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB, M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Hard Drive with V-NAND Technology for Gaming, Graphic D
  • +
  • Intel Core i7-12700K Desktop Processor 12 (8P+4E) Cores up to 5.0 GHz Unlocked  LGA1700 600 Series Chipset 125W
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Compare with similar items


ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K HDR Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ) - QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI
Fiodio 24” Gaming Monitor, with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1920 * 1080P Full HD, Adaptive Sync, MPRT 1ms, HDMI and DP Inputs (DP Cable Included), Flat, Black (24H2G)
Fiodio 29" Curved 100Hz LED Gaming Monitor Full HD 21:9 Ultra Wide 2560 * 1080P HDMI DP Ports with Built-in Speakers, VESA Wall Mount Ready (DP Cable Included)
Fiodio 22” 144Hz 1920 x 1080p Full HD Flat Computer Monitor with HDMI Display Ports, Adjustable Tilt, Free-Tearing Eye Care Monitor for Home Office and Gaming (DP Cable Included), Black (C2B2G)
Fiodio 22” 75Hz 1920 x 1080p Full HD Flat Computer Monitor with HDMI VGA Ports, Adjustable Tilt, LED Monitor for Home Office and Gaming (HDMI Cable Included)
Fiodio 24'' 21:9 75Hz Computer Monitor, 2560x1080P Ultra Wide Full HD Flat Monitor with HDMI Display Ports, Adjustable Tilt, Free-Tearing Eye Care for Home Office, Gaming (DP Cable Included) (23H2F)
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (6225) 4.3 out of 5 stars (63) 4.5 out of 5 stars (387) 4.3 out of 5 stars (29) 4.3 out of 5 stars (29) 4.4 out of 5 stars (81)
Price $288.88 $159.99 $219.54 $129.99 $119.99 $197.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 21:9 16:9 16:9 21:9
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560*1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560x1080 pixels
Screen Size 27 inches 24 inches 29 inches 22 inches 22 inches 24 inches
Display Type LCD LED LED LED LED LED
Item Dimensions 19.96 x 24.41 x 8.31 inches 5 x 21 x 16 inches 31.1 x 6.8 x 15.6 inches 4.7 x 21.5 x 15.4 inches 8 x 19 x 15.7 inches 25.8 x 5.8 x 14 inches
Item Weight 12.79 lbs 9.20 lbs 7.60 lbs 7.30 lbs 8.80 lbs
Mounting Type VESA Mounting:No Desk Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Desk Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 165 hertz 165 hertz 100 hertz 144 hertz 75 hertz 75 hertz
Size 27” 2K WQHD IPS 24in-165Hz 29in-100Hz 22in-144Hz 22in-75Hz 24in-21:9
Compare with similar items

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Product Description

Designed for intense fast-paced games. The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is a 27” WQHD gaming IPS display with 1ms (MPRT) response time and blazing 165Hz refresh rate to give you super-smooth game play. The VG27AQ features G-SYNC compatibility and ELMB Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and ghosting.

What's in the box

  • DisplayPort cable / HDMI cable / Power adapter / Power cord / Quick start guide / Warranty Card

    • Product information

    Technical Details

    Collapse all
    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    From the manufacturer

    Product guides and documents

    User Guide (PDF)
    User Manual (PDF)

    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    6,225 global ratings
    5 star
    		82%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		3%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Brad
    5.0 out of 5 stars IF YOU ARE TIRED OF THE 1ms GTG LIE THAT IS IPS SCREENS GET THIS
    Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2022
    Style: 27" QHD 0.4ms 165Hz G-SYNC Height AdjustableVerified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    MariaTop Contributor: Pets
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great screen with some considerations
    Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2022
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 165Hz G-SYNCVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Maddisyn V.
    4.0 out of 5 stars Five star quality, but four star rating.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2022
    Style: 32" IPS QHD 1ms 170Hz HDR Height AdjustVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    nickolas
    4.0 out of 5 stars so it says 27 inches but got 24
    Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2022
    Style: 27" QHD 1ms 144Hz G-SYNCVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jason Barat
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wow, this monitor is great!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2022
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 165Hz G-SYNCVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    PiyushPrakashDas
    1.0 out of 5 stars Dead pixels and denied replacement
    Reviewed in India on March 8, 2021
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 170Hz G-SYNC Height AdjustVerified Purchase
    54 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Xavi Ruiz
    3.0 out of 5 stars Buen monitor, pésima atención por parte de la marca
    Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 165Hz G-SYNCVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    3.0 out of 5 stars Buen monitor, pésima atención por parte de la marca
    Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020
    Es una lástima que tenga esas fugas de luz, el monitor es muy bueno para videojuegos, los colores son demasiado buenos. La verdad es que estoy muy decepcionado con Asus porque a estas alturas no es posible que compres un artículo de importación y no puedas hacer valida una garantía en cualquier parte donde ellos tengan presencia, eso déjalo a marcas chicas o a hace 10 años, pero ahorita no veo cuál es el problema no es como que el ensamblaje sea exclusivo de cada país, vienen del mismo lugar todos, es inaceptable tener que lidiar con esos problemas y las garantías que en vez de ayudar solo perjudican al consumidor. No volveré a comprar un artículo de esa marca la verdad es que es muy decepcionante su forma de dar “solución”
    Tengan cuidado porque si tienen fallas y es de importación no podrán hacer mucho. Amazon tuvo retraso en el envío pero es normal porque se atravesó en ese momento una tormenta en la frontera, la verdad es que nunca he tenido problema. Ya se hizo la devolución y estoy en espera del reembolso.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    31 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    GWSAGAR_YT
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good monitor , weird flicker
    Reviewed in India on June 5, 2021
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 170Hz G-SYNC Height AdjustVerified Purchase
    13 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Cliente de Amazon
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente Monitor
    Reviewed in Mexico on February 10, 2021
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 170Hz G-SYNC Height AdjustVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente Monitor
    Reviewed in Mexico on February 10, 2021
    Es mi primer monitor de este tipo para jugar, la verdad es que se ve excelente y se disfruta mucho jugar en él. Se puede jugar con la Xbox Series X a 120Hz y 2K en Call Of Duty o 60Hz 4K y HDR para otros juegos y en ambos se ve muy bien.
    Llevo una semana con el monitor y no tengo queja alguna! gran compra para quienes le gustan las videojuegos.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    12 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Angelina
    2.0 out of 5 stars Wish me good luck *update*
    Reviewed in Canada on August 12, 2021
    Style: 27" IPS QHD 1ms 170Hz G-SYNCVerified Purchase