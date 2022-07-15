|Standing screen display size
|27 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K HDR Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ) - QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI
|Special Feature
|Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Blue Light Filter, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers
|Display Resolution Maximum
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
|Display Type
|LCD
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Response Time
|1 Milliseconds
- 27 inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS gaming monitor with 1ms (MPRT) response time 165Hz refresh rate (supports 144Hz) and G-SYNC compatibility for a tear-free experience
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) Technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-Sync eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
- Marathon ready with ASUS Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk
- Compatible with industry-standard HDR10 High Dynamic Range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors
- Flexible connectivity options with DisplayPort 1.2 and Dual HDMI (V2.0)
Fiodio 24” Gaming Monitor, with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1920 * 1080P Full HD, Adaptive Sync, MPRT 1ms, HDMI and DP Inputs (DP Cable Included), Flat, Black (24H2G)
Fiodio 29" Curved 100Hz LED Gaming Monitor Full HD 21:9 Ultra Wide 2560 * 1080P HDMI DP Ports with Built-in Speakers, VESA Wall Mount Ready (DP Cable Included)
Fiodio 22” 144Hz 1920 x 1080p Full HD Flat Computer Monitor with HDMI Display Ports, Adjustable Tilt, Free-Tearing Eye Care Monitor for Home Office and Gaming (DP Cable Included), Black (C2B2G)
Fiodio 22” 75Hz 1920 x 1080p Full HD Flat Computer Monitor with HDMI VGA Ports, Adjustable Tilt, LED Monitor for Home Office and Gaming (HDMI Cable Included)
Fiodio 24'' 21:9 75Hz Computer Monitor, 2560x1080P Ultra Wide Full HD Flat Monitor with HDMI Display Ports, Adjustable Tilt, Free-Tearing Eye Care for Home Office, Gaming (DP Cable Included) (23H2F)
|(6225)
|(63)
|(387)
|(29)
|(29)
|(81)
|$288.88
|$159.99
|$219.54
|$129.99
|$119.99
|$197.99
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|16:9
|16:9
|21:9
|16:9
|16:9
|21:9
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560*1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560x1080 pixels
|27 inches
|24 inches
|29 inches
|22 inches
|22 inches
|24 inches
|LCD
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|19.96 x 24.41 x 8.31 inches
|5 x 21 x 16 inches
|31.1 x 6.8 x 15.6 inches
|4.7 x 21.5 x 15.4 inches
|8 x 19 x 15.7 inches
|25.8 x 5.8 x 14 inches
|12.79 lbs
|9.20 lbs
|—
|7.60 lbs
|7.30 lbs
|8.80 lbs
|VESA Mounting:No
|Desk Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Desk Mount
|Wall Mount
|165 hertz
|165 hertz
|100 hertz
|144 hertz
|75 hertz
|75 hertz
|27” 2K WQHD IPS
|24in-165Hz
|29in-100Hz
|22in-144Hz
|22in-75Hz
|24in-21:9
Product Description
Designed for intense fast-paced games. The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is a 27” WQHD gaming IPS display with 1ms (MPRT) response time and blazing 165Hz refresh rate to give you super-smooth game play. The VG27AQ features G-SYNC compatibility and ELMB Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and ghosting.
Highly Detailed Visuals
TUF Gaming VG27AQ features WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel that delivers up to 77% more onscreen desktop space than standard Full HD (1920 x 1080) displays. IPS technology gives you superior images with outstanding colors thanks to 99% sRGB color gamut and an astounding 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Wide 178-degree viewing angles ensure minimal distortion and color shift even when you're viewing from extreme positions.
Incredibly-fast 165Hz refresh rate
TUF Gaming VG27AQ 165Hz refresh rate decimates lag and motion blur to give you the upper hand in first person shooters, racers, real-time strategy, and sports titles. This ultrafast refresh rate lets you play at the highest visual settings and lets you react instantly to what's onscreen — so you'll get that first strike in.
EXTREME LOW MOTION BLUR SYNC
With ELMB SYNC, you can enable ELMB (low-motion-blur technology) and G-SYNC Compatible at the same time, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals and high frame rates while gaming.
Multi HDR Mode
Now you can choose from multiple HDR modes to adjust monitor HDR performance based on the current viewing scenario. To more fully realize gamers' vision, TUF Gaming is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
Shadow Boost
ASUS Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.
Rich connectivity
Extensive connectivity options, including, I/O: DisplayPort1.2, HDMI (v2.0) support a wide array of multimedia devices.
Complete Your Setup
ROG Bezel-Free Kit is an accessory that enables gamers with multiple-monitor setups to visually eliminate the gaps where their displays connect, creating the appearance of one extra-large wraparound monitor for a totally immersive gameplay experience.
Recommended monitor list: VG245H VG248QG VG258QR VG259Q VG259QM VG278QR VG279Q VG279QM VG27AQ VG27BQ and PG279Q
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2020
I had always found TN panels to be faster, so with that in mind I grabbed a VG27BQ and I am so happy I did.
My experience is on a system with a 5800X, and RTX 3080 running at 2100mhz, playing only Destiny 2, que the jokes about D2 players playing nothing else. Don't throw facts at me as if they are insults!
Pros:
Much faster than my Nano IPS screen based 2721DGF I was using.
Zero ghosting save for insanely quick motions that were just a blur on the DELL
If you track a single object as you pan that object stays clear as day. Its honestly amazing to see.
MUCH better black levels then IPS can display-
REAL SRGB mode that I use most of the time
After a calibration with iDisplay Pro the colors are not bad.
ELMB Sync works really well, there is some double imaging and a slight dark train on quick moving object or when panning fast, but overall clarity is amazing. I only play Destiny 2, but at least in D2 it works without issue with my framerate between 170 to 140, I could see it having issues below that frame rate though.
ELMB Sync does, as others have said, kill the brightness of the screen. If you game in a room were you can turn down the lights its not issue, but if you share a room that is kept bright you might have a problem with it.
Lots of options in the menu.
I run the overdrive with ELMB sync off at 60, which is the stock setting. With ELMB sync on it uses some form of variable overdrive that works well.
G-SYNC works great, without the issues that my 2721DGF had that required disabling and re enabling to fix.
Cons:
Colors are not as nice as my IPS screen was, but WAY better then my 5 year old Acer TN panel was.
Viewing angles are bad compared to IPS, but if you are just gaming they with never effect you as you have to be quite a bit off angle to see them.
My first monitor shipped to me had a single bad pixel on the VERY edge of the screen and it only showed when gaming with fast dark to light transitions. I returned it for a replacement that had zero bad pixels of any type. So keep that in mind and do a dead pixel check and use the screen during your return window.
I really think the 1ms GTG that IPS screens show on box is so far form how they normally run that it's just a lie at this point. This screen has true 1ms GTG, and 0.4ms in a best-case scenario. I even thing the way a IPS screen shows in testing is better than how they run when being gamed on. Keep in mind I am extremely sensitive to frame rate drops, but if you were in the place, I was a curious what a modern TN is like, I say pick a VG27BQ up, if you hate it, you can return it, but I have feeling you will love it like I do.
Edit: I have noticed some G-Sync oddness where I need to disable G-Sync, restart and re-enable it or I get some screen tearing.
Also reminder to go into Nvidia control center and set V-sync to Fast!
My only complaints are:
1. No USB ports. It’s my own fault for not checking, but I am used to most monitors having them. This made it a little bit annoying to set up my backlights, since I had to rig them to an outlet.
2. Horrible VESA mount setup. Yes, these are technically VESA compatible with the provided hardware (despite some of the reviews here saying they’re not). You get 4 sets of screws and washer sets. The screw options are width A long/short, and width B long/short. Because the VESA mount is recessed, you have to use the set of instructions that tell you to use the longer screws with the 2 sets of washers, which includes thicker washers that act as spacers to bring the VESA mount forward. I understand they did this to make a thinner screen, but there are some fundamental issues. The worst in my opinion is that when you remove the stand to VESA mount your monitor, it reveals holes to the inner hardware. Not the end of the world, but will probably shorten the lifespan of the monitor as junk and dust builds up inside. Also, even with the spacers, the VESA mount hook isn’t very easy to access, so it takes a lot of finagling to attach. Thankfully the monitors are light, but I was grateful for the second pair of hands when mounting to make sure I didn’t accidentally drop or misalign the monitor. Not the end of the world, but poorly designed. I’m sure there’s a converter or spacer that you can purchase to fix this, but if an item is advertised as VESA compatible, it should do so correctly.
Overall, if none of the issues above are big deals to you, get the monitors!
The only Con for this monitor is the frame in the back has a weird lip making it hard to use a monitor arm on. I had to have someone hold the monitor up while I screwed it onto the mount as it wouldn't slide on with that lip on the back. tried some washers to move it up but that back lip is really in the way. Got it on but was a PITA.
Top reviews from other countries
Tengan cuidado porque si tienen fallas y es de importación no podrán hacer mucho. Amazon tuvo retraso en el envío pero es normal porque se atravesó en ese momento una tormenta en la frontera, la verdad es que nunca he tenido problema. Ya se hizo la devolución y estoy en espera del reembolso.
Reviewed in Mexico on August 24, 2020
Tengan cuidado porque si tienen fallas y es de importación no podrán hacer mucho. Amazon tuvo retraso en el envío pero es normal porque se atravesó en ese momento una tormenta en la frontera, la verdad es que nunca he tenido problema. Ya se hizo la devolución y estoy en espera del reembolso.
In HDR mode you cannot turn off local dimming.(or atleast I couldn't I tried for 1 hr to find it.)
HDR is very good .
I have weird flicker @170hz with HDR (but I am not returning it as i seem to have gotten a fresh model and I don't want to get a refurbished/not fresh piece.)
I m using it to play most games with HDR @144hz (very good colors and terrible local dimming )
Monitor seems to be color accurate at 100hz as well . Did not test any refresh rate below this .
Keep in mind in HDR mode you have to enable it in windows first and then select brightness using windows itself.
Let's be real you are not a competitive gamer you don't need the lowest response time .
Use Cinema HDR ,don't use asus gaming HDR .
Turn on HDR + G sync + ELMB sync(over drive 60) ,set games to ultra now have fun and chill.
Llevo una semana con el monitor y no tengo queja alguna! gran compra para quienes le gustan las videojuegos.
Reviewed in Mexico on February 10, 2021
Llevo una semana con el monitor y no tengo queja alguna! gran compra para quienes le gustan las videojuegos.
*update*
I bought the screen in august and now in november the screen broke. I mean look at this. Out of nowhere it appeared no matter what I do.
Buy at your own risk. Lasted 3 months, just enough so I cannot return it. I feel like i’m being scammed at this point.