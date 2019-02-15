I will be updating this review as I use it, but I wanted to give my first impressions.



First off, after unboxing and updating, I ran all the standard hardware tests (dead pixel check, keyboard check, cpu/gpu stress tests) and found no issues. That was nice since I was concerned about ordering online with UPS guys tossing it around.



For a gaming laptop, it's not super heavy, though it feels more solid than most laptops I've worked on. The low bezel screen looks gorgeous and feels solid. Opening from a corner doesn't feel like I'm torquing it much at all, and it rests easily where I leave it. The trackpad may not feel as luxuriously anti-friction as a Dell XPS, but neither have I complaints. I will say the keys feel much nicer than my old Toshiba. Not surprising as it was half the price.



One thing which is nice but unnecessary is the sound. Gamers are likely to use headphones anyway, but I was impressed by the volume. I actually had to shut it down overnight instead of leaving it to run all its updates and restarts because it makes what my gf calls a "Fruit Ninja" sound effect when booting up. I find it satisfying, but I'll probably need to silence it from the bios eventually.



Speaking of sound, this *is* a gaming laptop, so if you want something to quietly take notes in class... Maybe don't? It's not horrible, but the fans are quite noticeable when it's not idling. This should go without saying, but for the love of Azathoth do not block the vents with a blanket. It's bad form to strangle such a nice computer.



It came with a code to get Just Cause 4, so I plan to try that out in the next week and update my review with how it actually performs in game. I started out playing Pokemon Uranium while other things downloaded and I may ironically get sucked into a graphically minimal game first. God I hope the next real Pokemon is more like this... What was I taking about? Oh yeah. For now I'll just say that running FurMark stress test on 1920x1080 res and UHD settings it stabilized at 68 degrees and >80fps.



Overall, I think this thing is gorgeous, feels premium, and appears to have solid specs. For reference, I have the 17" w/ RTX 2060 (6GB), NVMe SSD, and 1x16GB RAM. If you want more storage, I recommend going with that model and filling out the spare bay with a 2TB FireCudda SSHD for $80 rather than upping the price much more for less storage.