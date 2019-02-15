$1,949.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
2 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(12)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Asus ROG Strix Scar II Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz IPS-Type FHD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB SSHD, RGB KB, Windows 10 - GL704GW-DS76

by ASUS
4.2 out of 5 stars 209 ratings
RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6
  • Intel Core i7-8750H Hexa-Core Processor
  • 144Hz 3ms 17.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Type Display
  • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM | 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB FireCuda HDD | Windows 10 Home
  • 802.11AC Wave 2 Gigabit Wi-Fi | Quad antennas and ROG RangeBoost technology provides up to 30% wider coverage
  • Hypercool Pro thermal system with dual 12V fans, Triple radiators and heatsink, anti-dust technology
  • Rog aura Sync system with RGB Keyboard, RGB logo, and RGB Light bar.Power:230V power adaptor
From the manufacturer

ROG Strix Scar II GL704

ROG Strix GL704 sharpens your PC gaming experience thanks to a 144Hz narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. Paired with GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, SCAR II offers amazing energy efficiency, innovative new gaming technologies, and breakthrough VR immersion.

GeForce RTX Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ delivers the ultimate PC gaming experience. RTX graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. This is a whole new way to experience games.

Esports-Ready Display

To give you the maximum advantage in competition, the Strix Scar II features an ultra smooth 144Hz narrow-bezel display with a 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time — a must-have for hardcore gamers and esports players.

Battle-Dressed

The Strix Scar II features two contrasting brushed finishes that meet to create a dynamic diagonal slash across its lid. The anodized Gunmetal Gray finish and deep-black heatsink mimic the dark feel of military hardware — a true reflection of a soldier’s inner calm, focus, and precision.

Battle-Dressed

Stay Cool During the Heat of Competition

The Scar II automatically adjusts fan speeds based on CPU and GPU temperatures, and you can quickly toggle between three modes with a convenient function shortcut. With upgraded 12v fans and anti-dust tunnels, the cooling system on the SCAR II is prepared to tackle the latest games with ease.

Gaming Optimized Keyboard Layout

Gaming Optimized Keyboard Layout

The desktop-inspired layout features a large space bar that’s easier to hit and 4 additional hotkeys for system controls. ROG Overstroke technology and 1.8mm key travel distance improve responsiveness, while 20-million keystroke durability extends longevity.

ROG Gaming Center

ROG Gaming Center

ROG Gaming Center lets you tweak system settings, monitor performance, and customize RGB lighting.

Multi-Antenna RangeBoost Wi-Fi

Multi-Antenna RangeBoost Wi-Fi

The Scar II’s integrated 802.11ac wireless card is hooked up to four antennas. Our RangeBoost technology monitors these antennas to determine which ones have the best signal and then switches automatically to ensure that you’re using the best pair for the conditions.

VR Ready Connections

VR Ready Connections

The ROG Strix Scar II carries an impressive VR-Ready array of ports including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45 Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

Asus ROG Strix Scar II Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz IPS-Type FHD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB SSHD, RGB KB, Windows 10 - GL704GW-DS76
ROG Zephyrus M Thin and Portable Gaming Laptop, 15.6" 240Hz FHD IPS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Per-Key RGB, Windows 10 Home, GU502GW-AH76
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, Intel i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 16GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, PH315-52-78VL
ASUS ROG Strix Scar II GL704GW Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB, 17.3" Full HD IPS 144Hz 3ms, Windows 10) Gamer Notebook Computer, 17-30.99"
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (2019) Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz Pantone Validated Full HD IPS, GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe Nvme SSD Hyper Drive, Windows 10 Home
CUK ASUS ROG Strix Scar III G531GW Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, 15.6" Full HD IPS 240Hz 3ms, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Notebook Computer
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (178) 4 out of 5 stars (96) 4 out of 5 stars (1475) 4 out of 5 stars (22) 4 out of 5 stars (120) 4 out of 5 stars (11)
Price $1,949.99 $1,747.98 $1,098.07 $1,675.00 $2,499.97 $1,949.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Computer Upgrade King Amazon.com Amazon.com Worldwide Tech Biz Amazon.com Computer Upgrade King
computer memory size 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB
Processor (CPU) Manufacturer Intel Intel Intel Intel Intel Intel
Processor (CPU) Speed 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Display Resolution Max 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080
Display Size 17.3 in 15.6 in 15.6 in 17.3 in 17.3 in 15.6 in
Display Technology LED
Hard Disk Size 1 TB 1 TB 256 GB 512 GB 1 GB 2,000 GB
Item Dimensions 15.7 x 10.7 x 1 in 14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 in 14.23 x 10.01 x 0.9 in 15.74 x 10.76 x 1.03 in 15.7 x 10.71 x 0.74 in 14.21 x 10.8 x 1 in
Item Weight 6.5 lbs 4.39 lbs 5.07 lbs 6.5 lbs 5.73 lbs 5.7 lbs
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Processor Count 6 8 6 6 6 6
System RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
Wireless Compatibility 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth, 802.11b/n/ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 802.11ac
Product description

Style:RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD

Slimmer than a normal 17” laptop, at just 15 inches wide, The new ROG Strix Scar II brings you even more power and style for FPS and battle Royale gaming. Boasting a 144Hz refresh rate display with ultra-narrow bezel, PCIe NVMe SSD, GeForce RTX graphics, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the new ROG Strix GL704 has all the power needed to conquer the latest titles without breaking a sweat. *The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

Product information

Style:RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
209 customer ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
8%
1 star
10%
John
1.0 out of 5 stars Do NOT buy this laptop, or Any Asus laptops! The company is ripping off consumers!
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2019
Style: RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD
Adam
5.0 out of 5 stars Completed hardware tests on unpacking
Reviewed in the United States on April 10, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
Thomas D Smith
1.0 out of 5 stars Screen Not Ready for Primetime
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
Tommy
3.0 out of 5 stars Good but with some annoying keyboard issues.
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Top international reviews

MEC
2.0 out of 5 stars Top notch Laptop With a top notch coil whine
Reviewed in Canada on March 23, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
AY
4.0 out of 5 stars Close enough to my expectation
Reviewed in Canada on January 9, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Lorena
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great!
Reviewed in Canada on March 13, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
SCMC
5.0 out of 5 stars It is awesome
Reviewed in Canada on June 30, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
Sergio Rios
2.0 out of 5 stars Interesante
Reviewed in Mexico on June 15, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Bruno Ricard
4.0 out of 5 stars laptop powerhouse
Reviewed in Canada on June 14, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars A bit of a sour taste
Reviewed in Canada on September 2, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
Brian
3.0 out of 5 stars Cheapest components in this build!
Reviewed in Canada on October 10, 2019
Style: RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD
yair Rivera
5.0 out of 5 stars Magnífica laptop
Reviewed in Mexico on January 29, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Antonio Vazquez
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente rendimiento en gráficos
Reviewed in Mexico on May 2, 2019
Style: RTX 2070 | 512G NVMe SSD + 1T HDD
Mike Rohp Enis
5.0 out of 5 stars Would buy again.
Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars the fan had big noise
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
Mitch bean
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful looking and powerful.
Reviewed in Canada on January 21, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
David Solarik
5.0 out of 5 stars Great machine. Gets hot though.
Reviewed in Canada on July 25, 2019
Style: RTX 2060 | 512G NVMe SSD
A Baker
5.0 out of 5 stars Great deal
Reviewed in Canada on July 28, 2019
Style: GTX 1060 | 256G SSD + 1T SSHD
