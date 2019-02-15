|Screen Size
|17.3 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Processor
|3.9 GHz Intel Core i7
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4
|Memory Speed
|2666 MHz
|Hard Drive
|1 TB Flash Memory Solid State
|Graphics Coprocessor
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
|Chipset Brand
|NVIDIA
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Graphics Card Ram Size
|8 GB
|Wireless Type
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|5
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Asus ROG Strix Scar II Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz IPS-Type FHD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB SSHD, RGB KB, Windows 10 - GL704GW-DS76
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6
- Intel Core i7-8750H Hexa-Core Processor
- 144Hz 3ms 17.3” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Type Display
- 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM | 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB FireCuda HDD | Windows 10 Home
- 802.11AC Wave 2 Gigabit Wi-Fi | Quad antennas and ROG RangeBoost technology provides up to 30% wider coverage
- Hypercool Pro thermal system with dual 12V fans, Triple radiators and heatsink, anti-dust technology
- Rog aura Sync system with RGB Keyboard, RGB logo, and RGB Light bar.Power:230V power adaptor
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Frequently shopped for in related categories
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
ROG Strix Scar II GL704
ROG Strix GL704 sharpens your PC gaming experience thanks to a 144Hz narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. Paired with GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, SCAR II offers amazing energy efficiency, innovative new gaming technologies, and breakthrough VR immersion.
GeForce RTX Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ delivers the ultimate PC gaming experience. RTX graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. This is a whole new way to experience games.
Esports-Ready Display
To give you the maximum advantage in competition, the Strix Scar II features an ultra smooth 144Hz narrow-bezel display with a 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time — a must-have for hardcore gamers and esports players.
Battle-Dressed
The Strix Scar II features two contrasting brushed finishes that meet to create a dynamic diagonal slash across its lid. The anodized Gunmetal Gray finish and deep-black heatsink mimic the dark feel of military hardware — a true reflection of a soldier’s inner calm, focus, and precision.
Stay Cool During the Heat of Competition
The Scar II automatically adjusts fan speeds based on CPU and GPU temperatures, and you can quickly toggle between three modes with a convenient function shortcut. With upgraded 12v fans and anti-dust tunnels, the cooling system on the SCAR II is prepared to tackle the latest games with ease.
Gaming Optimized Keyboard Layout
The desktop-inspired layout features a large space bar that’s easier to hit and 4 additional hotkeys for system controls. ROG Overstroke technology and 1.8mm key travel distance improve responsiveness, while 20-million keystroke durability extends longevity.
ROG Gaming Center
ROG Gaming Center lets you tweak system settings, monitor performance, and customize RGB lighting.
Multi-Antenna RangeBoost Wi-Fi
The Scar II’s integrated 802.11ac wireless card is hooked up to four antennas. Our RangeBoost technology monitors these antennas to determine which ones have the best signal and then switches automatically to ensure that you’re using the best pair for the conditions.
VR Ready Connections
The ROG Strix Scar II carries an impressive VR-Ready array of ports including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45 Ethernet, and an SD card reader.
Compare with similar items
|
|
ROG Zephyrus M Thin and Portable Gaming Laptop, 15.6" 240Hz FHD IPS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Per-Key RGB, Windows 10 Home, GU502GW-AH76
|
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, Intel i7-9750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 16GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, PH315-52-78VL
|
ASUS ROG Strix Scar II GL704GW Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB, 17.3" Full HD IPS 144Hz 3ms, Windows 10) Gamer Notebook Computer, 17-30.99"
|
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (2019) Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz Pantone Validated Full HD IPS, GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe Nvme SSD Hyper Drive, Windows 10 Home
|
CUK ASUS ROG Strix Scar III G531GW Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, 15.6" Full HD IPS 240Hz 3ms, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Notebook Computer
|Customer Rating
|(178)
|(96)
|(1475)
|(22)
|(120)
|(11)
|Price
|$1,949.99
|$1,747.98
|$1,098.07
|$1,675.00
|$2,499.97
|$1,949.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Computer Upgrade King
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Worldwide Tech Biz
|Amazon.com
|Computer Upgrade King
|computer memory size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Processor (CPU) Manufacturer
|Intel
|Intel
|Intel
|Intel
|Intel
|Intel
|Processor (CPU) Speed
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Display Resolution Max
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080
|—
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080
|Display Size
|17.3 in
|15.6 in
|15.6 in
|17.3 in
|17.3 in
|15.6 in
|Display Technology
|—
|—
|LED
|—
|—
|—
|Hard Disk Size
|1 TB
|1 TB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 GB
|2,000 GB
|Item Dimensions
|15.7 x 10.7 x 1 in
|14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 in
|14.23 x 10.01 x 0.9 in
|15.74 x 10.76 x 1.03 in
|15.7 x 10.71 x 0.74 in
|14.21 x 10.8 x 1 in
|Item Weight
|6.5 lbs
|4.39 lbs
|5.07 lbs
|6.5 lbs
|5.73 lbs
|5.7 lbs
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor Count
|6
|8
|6
|6
|6
|6
|System RAM Type
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Wireless Compatibility
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth, 802.11b/n/ac
|802.11ac
|802.11ac
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth
|802.11ac
Product description
Slimmer than a normal 17” laptop, at just 15 inches wide, The new ROG Strix Scar II brings you even more power and style for FPS and battle Royale gaming. Boasting a 144Hz refresh rate display with ultra-narrow bezel, PCIe NVMe SSD, GeForce RTX graphics, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the new ROG Strix GL704 has all the power needed to conquer the latest titles without breaking a sweat. *The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
2/25/2019: After using this laptop for a few weeks, the laptop has failed to power on, just out if the blue. I was recovering Windows, it hung, I pressed the power button for 4 seconds (to force power off). The laptop shut down, but will not restart no matter what I do. It is going back to Asus for RMA.
After reviewing many, many laptops, I decided in the SCAR 2 updated with RTX. Keyboard is a real one, not a super flat rediclous, plastic chicklet you get on other notebooks.
However, unlike the last generation, this units came with a single 16 GB DIMM (not dual channel config) and a super slow Intel 660 SSD! Unbelievelable! A super fast gaming rig and Asus went cheap on the SSD! Buy expecting to fix this.
First off, after unboxing and updating, I ran all the standard hardware tests (dead pixel check, keyboard check, cpu/gpu stress tests) and found no issues. That was nice since I was concerned about ordering online with UPS guys tossing it around.
For a gaming laptop, it's not super heavy, though it feels more solid than most laptops I've worked on. The low bezel screen looks gorgeous and feels solid. Opening from a corner doesn't feel like I'm torquing it much at all, and it rests easily where I leave it. The trackpad may not feel as luxuriously anti-friction as a Dell XPS, but neither have I complaints. I will say the keys feel much nicer than my old Toshiba. Not surprising as it was half the price.
One thing which is nice but unnecessary is the sound. Gamers are likely to use headphones anyway, but I was impressed by the volume. I actually had to shut it down overnight instead of leaving it to run all its updates and restarts because it makes what my gf calls a "Fruit Ninja" sound effect when booting up. I find it satisfying, but I'll probably need to silence it from the bios eventually.
Speaking of sound, this *is* a gaming laptop, so if you want something to quietly take notes in class... Maybe don't? It's not horrible, but the fans are quite noticeable when it's not idling. This should go without saying, but for the love of Azathoth do not block the vents with a blanket. It's bad form to strangle such a nice computer.
It came with a code to get Just Cause 4, so I plan to try that out in the next week and update my review with how it actually performs in game. I started out playing Pokemon Uranium while other things downloaded and I may ironically get sucked into a graphically minimal game first. God I hope the next real Pokemon is more like this... What was I taking about? Oh yeah. For now I'll just say that running FurMark stress test on 1920x1080 res and UHD settings it stabilized at 68 degrees and >80fps.
Overall, I think this thing is gorgeous, feels premium, and appears to have solid specs. For reference, I have the 17" w/ RTX 2060 (6GB), NVMe SSD, and 1x16GB RAM. If you want more storage, I recommend going with that model and filling out the spare bay with a 2TB FireCudda SSHD for $80 rather than upping the price much more for less storage.
Once is a fluke, two in a row is probably indicative of a manufacturing problem.
I have an existing Asus ROG laptop and have used Asus parts for numerous gaming desktops, but this quality control issue is seriously worrying. I would not recommend buying this for another generation or two.
Top international reviews
The reason why I give 4 stars instead of 5 is that I somehow managed the scratch the back "aluminum brush"-like panel in the first week. The scratch is minor and I don't know how I did it but I would expect it to be tougher. Another thing is that I don't know why, but every time I restart my computer, my customer battery setting gets overwritten. I am pretty sure this should be a Windows 10 issue or ASUS battery control program issue. I have had other Windows 10 laptops in the past before and yet I only encountered this issue with this laptop. I don't consider this to be a deal-breaker but ASUS should definitely look into this as it is very very annoying for anyone who is not tech-savvy.
A couple of warnings for those you who may be purchasing gaming laptops like this for the first time: the fans on this laptop are very loud and the battery life is short. These are technically not cons because powerful laptops and naturally power hungry and need good thermal fans to cool it down or it will encounter thermal-throttling which is even less preferable.
There are only two things I don't like:
1. There should be more memory. If you plan on getting lots of games or have a lot of files for work, it could fill somewhat fast. In some cases, I recommend an external hard drive.
2. Not all games support RTX graphics. Not all games have been updated to support RTX graphics. I've seen it in a few games where it there would be about 20 less frames then normal. Not too much of a problem though, as developers will most likely add support soon enough. You just have to wait a little bit.
Always impressed with quality Asus is able to deliver for the price.
One small thing, my unit as a small coil whine, but it seems to have gone away. Hopefully it stays like this.
The other disappointment for me is the lack of GNU/Linux support. ASUS is considerably behind other companies on that matter. If you live exclusively on GNU/Linux world I would suggest looking into somewhere else (System76 or Purism perhaps). If you must dual boot with Windows, look for Dell or Lenovo.
This computer works with Linux. The problem is that some features, such as keyboard shortcuts to control screen brightness and keyboard backlight doesn't work. Actually, the volume control is the only shortcut that works.
I've bought this computer because of a deal offer with a very good price. Otherwise, I would probably buy a Dell, for the Linux support.
Producto 100% recomendado.
I play games and use both Autodesk and Adobe suites; everything runs smoothly.
Downside is the noisy fan.