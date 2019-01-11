It looks great, but I don’t really like the 21:9. None of my games support it so all it does is stretch the image. I’m having buyers remorse...I have a 40inch 4K Samsung curved tv on my other desk and the 16:9 is better. You also get more immersed because it is higher. The picture quality from the factory is poor, I need to tune it like others are saying. I don’t notice any difference in quality, my other is running at 60hz on a Gtx 960 and this one on a gtx1060. For work it is good, it is like 2 monitors side by side without the bezel but again my 40 has it beat, I can do 4 virtual 1080p screens on it. If I could have got the Samsung again I would have. The back panel where you plug things in is very fragile, I thought I was going to break it and I haven’t figured out how to put the discs on to shine the various images onto the desk. The instructions were cryptic pictograms. The curve is nice and it does look good on the desk. In 1992 I paid 950+ tax at future shop for my 17 inch trinotron which at the time was the best..so in comparison, I got a bargain at 999 in 2918 money. You launch diablo, Witcher 3 or tf2 be prepared to play with multi resolutions to get it to look good. Civ 6 looks great and just launched full screen...



Ok so I have had it now for 3 months..I am liking it much more. TF2 is still stretched, but Diablo does have the native and I do see more on the screen. I tested it out with both computers with both players standing on the same spot..the 21:9 allowed you to see a little more on each side which is cool. Overall I am liking it more, but still think my 40inch 4k curved gets you more immersed.