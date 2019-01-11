Add to your order

$699.00
ASUS ROG Strix 27" 4K HDR 144Hz DSC Gaming Monitor (XG27UQR) - UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 90%, G-SYNC Compatible, Eye Care, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0

4.4 out of 5 stars 186 ratings
Price: $699.00
Style: 27” 4K DSC G-SYNC
27” 4K DSC G-SYNC
Specific Uses For Product Personal, Gaming, Business
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Brand ASUS
Screen Size 27 Inches
Screen Surface Description Matte

About this item

  • 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visual
  • Supports Display Stream Compression Technology for transporting ultra-high definition video streams across a single interface at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality
  • High dynamic range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR 400 certification and 90% DCI-P3 professional color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance
  • G-SYNC Compatible ready, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience
  • Full HD(1920 X 1080)@120Hz output on PS5; Full HD &1440P(2560 x 1440)@120Hz VRR output on Xbox Series X/S
What's in the box

  • XG27UQR MONITOR
  • Power cord;Power adapter
  • USB cable;Warranty card
  • QSG; HDMI cable; DP cable
  • ROG sticker; Color Calibration report

    Whats in the box?

    Compare with similar items


    ASUS ROG Strix 27” 4K HDR 144Hz DSC Gaming Monitor (XG27UQR) - UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 90%, G-SYNC Compatible, Eye Care, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0
    Acer Predator XB273K Gpbmiipprzx 27" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Monitor with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, Quantum Dot, 144Hz, DCI-P3, Delta E<1 (Display Port & HDMI Port), Black
    ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28” HDR Gaming Monitor 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS FreeSync Eye Care DisplayPort Dual HDMI HDR 10
    LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
    ASUS TUF Gaming 27" 2K Monitor (VG27AQL1A) - WQHD (2560 x 1440), IPS, 170Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, DisplayHDR, Speaker, G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI
    LG 27GL850-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
    Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (186) 4.4 out of 5 stars (694) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1024) 4.8 out of 5 stars (7690) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3510) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5202)
    Price $699.00 $620.99 $349.00 $339.68 $349.99 See price in cart
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Aplus Service (next day shipping available) Amazon.com Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
    Display Resolution Maximum 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
    Screen Size 27 inches 27 inches 28 inches 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches
    Display Type LED LED LED LED LCD LED
    Item Dimensions 24.95 x 16.63 x 10.02 inches 24.76 x 12.09 x 21.3 inches 25.18 x 15.95 x 9.19 inches 10.8 x 24.2 x 22.6 inches 24.21 x 14.45 x 2 inches 24.2 x 10.8 x 22.6 inches
    Item Weight 17.64 lbs 24.00 lbs 22.25 lbs 14.55 lbs 14.11 lbs
    Refresh Rate 144 hertz 144 hertz 60 hertz 144 hertz 170 hertz 144 hertz
    Compare with similar items

    Product description

    Style:27” 4K DSC G-SYNC

    Experience immersive gaming with the 27-inch ROG Strix XG27UQR gaming monitor. Featuring an IPS display that delivers smooth, 4K visuals at up to 144Hz, it also supports Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology which allows UHD video streams at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality.

    Product information

    Style:27” 4K DSC G-SYNC

    Technical Details

    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    186 global ratings
    5 star
    		74%
    4 star
    		7%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		9%
    Top reviews from the United States

    PW
    3.0 out of 5 stars Really Wanted to Like This Monitor
    Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2019
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    131 people found this helpful
    Jeffrey D.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome monitor with one minor flaw
    Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2018
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    50 people found this helpful
    Sanjay
    1.0 out of 5 stars Defective and terrible customer service
    Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2018
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    59 people found this helpful
    John
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best monitor I've ever used.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2021
    Style: 27" 4K DSC G-SYNC
    10 people found this helpful
    Zip
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor, no dead pixels
    Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2018
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    39 people found this helpful
    Ben
    2.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Gaming Monitor! .......Was
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2021
    Style: 27" QHD Fast IPS 1ms 270Hz
    5 people found this helpful
    MB
    1.0 out of 5 stars Was Great!.. while it lasted
    Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2019
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    1.0 out of 5 stars Was Great!.. while it lasted
    By MB on May 9, 2019
    ASUS.. I own and have owned MANY of your products over the years. Spent thousands of dollars I'm sure. This $750 monitor is malfunctioning after less then 48 hours! It was working fine and I was actually enjoying it immensely for the short time that it worked properly. Gaming was a pleasure on this beast until.. until the whole right side started randomly going blank! No Picture by Picture is NOT on and no it's not my Displayport cable. No its not my GPU, CPU, or Alien interference. Its a really, really expensive monitor that may as well be a 20lb rock sitting on my desk. The only positive side here is that I don't have to deal with your customer service and warranty department. I will be getting my money back through Amazon.

    EDIT: I contacted ASUS tech support as a courtesy and to cover all my bases before sending it back to Amazon. After nearly 45 minutes of troubleshooting they were completely clueless as to what could be wrong with it. From my testing I believe its the Displayport port on the monitor. HDMI works fine. Long story short its getting sent back asap. Lots of brands and options out there but ASUS is out.
    8 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    Caylen
    2.0 out of 5 stars Tons of ghosting
    Reviewed in Canada on February 15, 2019
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    10 people found this helpful
    Stephen Powell
    4.0 out of 5 stars Where are the 21:9 games..great if you want to play everything in weird resolutions
    Reviewed in Canada on December 4, 2018
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    One person found this helpful
    Doug
    4.0 out of 5 stars Really liking this once it's set up
    Reviewed in Canada on August 25, 2021
    Style: 34" WQHD Fast IPS Curved 1ms 180Hz
    One person found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    2.0 out of 5 stars Dead Pixels
    Reviewed in Canada on August 20, 2021
    Style: 34" WQHD Fast IPS Curved 1ms 180Hz
    Nexxous
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Monitor
    Reviewed in Canada on August 17, 2018
    Style: 35" WQHD Curved 100Hz
    5 people found this helpful
