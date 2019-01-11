|Standing screen display size
|27 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixels
|Specific Uses For Product
|Personal, Gaming, Business
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Brand
|ASUS
|Screen Size
|27 Inches
|Screen Surface Description
|Matte
FAST 144HZ REFRESH RATE AND 1MS RESPONSE TIME (MPRT)
ROG Strix XG27UQR offers an ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT), ensuring that even the fastest-paced games played at the highest visual settings remain buttery-smooth and completely lag-free.
NVIDIA G-SYNC COMPATIBLE READY
With Adaptive Sync (G-SYNC Compatible), the ROG Strix XG27UQR delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR by default on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards.
MULTIPLE HDR MODES
Now you can choose from multiple HDR modes in order to adjust monitor HDR performance based on the current scenario.
HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE (HDR) WITH DCI-P3 90% AND DISPLAYHDR 400
ROG Strix XG27UQR supports HDR technology across a range of luminance (up to 400cd/m2) to deliver a wider color range and higher contrast than traditional monitors. The brightest whites and the darkest blacks bring out details like never before. ROG Strix XG27UQR also delivers DCI-P3 90% color gamut and contrast performance that passes DisplayHDR 400 certification.To ensure color accuracy, each ROG Strix XG27UQR is factory pre-calibrated.
SHADOW BOOST TECHNOLOGY
Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game world without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.
ASUS AURA SYNC LIGHTING
With exclusive ASUS Aura Sync lighting technology*, ROG Strix XG27UQR provides ambient lighting that can be synchronized with other Aura-enabled components and peripherals. Add a touch of personalization to your setup with the featured light signature.
With an ergonomically-designed stand, it provides tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments so you can easily find your ideal viewing position. The display is also VESA-compatible for wall mounting.
Experience immersive gaming with the 27-inch ROG Strix XG27UQR gaming monitor. Featuring an IPS display that delivers smooth, 4K visuals at up to 144Hz, it also supports Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology which allows UHD video streams at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality.