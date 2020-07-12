|Standing screen display size
|28 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160 Pixels
|Screen Size
|28 Inches
|Resolution
|4K UHD 2160p
|Display Technology
|LED
|Brand
|ASUS
|Series
|VG289Q
28 inch 4K IPS display for detailed images and better color reproduction
The 28-inch 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) IPS panel of TUF Gaming VG289Q gives you four times the pixels of similar-sized Full HD 1080p displays so you get more detailed images when playing games or watching movies, as well as more onscreen desktop space for your various work windows. It draws you into immersive virtual worlds, with greatly-textured elements and terrain maps that boast impressive levels of detail.
High Dynamic Range (HDR) with DCI−P3 90%
VG289Q supports HDR technology across a range of luminance to deliver a wider color range and higher contrast than traditional monitors. The brightest whites and the darkest blacks bring out details like never before. It also delivers DCI-P3 90% color gamut and contrast performance.
Multi HDR Mode
Now you can choose from multiple HDR modes to adjust monitor HDR performance based on the current viewing scenario
HDR 10
To more fully realize gamers' vision, TUF Gaming is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
Shadow Boost Technology
ASUS Shadow Boost technology clarifies dark areas of the game without overexposing brighter areas, improving overall viewing while also making it easier to spot enemies hidden in dark areas of the map.
GamePlus
The ASUS-exclusive, integrated GamePlus hotkey offers in-game enhancements that help you get more out of your game. This function is co-developed with input from pro gamers, allowing them to practice and improve their gaming skills.
GameVisual
ASUS GameVisual Technology has seven pre-set display modes to optimize visuals for different types of content. This unique feature can be easily accessed through a hotkey or the on-screen display settings menu
Flicker-Free technology
Flicker-Free technology reduces flicker to minimize eyestrain for improved comfort when you're embroiled in long gaming sessions.
Ultra-Low Blue Light technology
ASUS Ultra-Low Blue Light technology reduces the amount of potentially harmful blue light emitted by the display. Four different filter settings are available to control the amount of blue light reduction.
Extensive connectivity options, including, DisplayPort1.2x1, HDMI (v2.0)x2, earphone jack support a wide array of multimedia devices.
With an ergonomically-designed stand, TUF Gaming VG289Q provides tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments so you can easily find your ideal viewing position. The display is also VESA-compatible for wall mounting.
Enabling the finest visuals in every gameplay the TUF Gaming VG289Q features a 28-inch 4K UHD IPS display with superior images and 90% DCI-P3 color space Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates with FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync technology and catch your enemies even in the dark with ASUS-Exclusive Shadow boost technology.Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)