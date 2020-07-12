& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28" HDR Gaming Monitor 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS FreeSync Eye Care DisplayPort Dual HDMI HDR 10,BLACK

4.6 out of 5 stars 334 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "4k gaming monitor"
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Screen Size 28 Inches
Resolution 4K UHD 2160p
Display Technology LED
Brand ASUS
Series VG289Q

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 28-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS DCI-P3 grade gaming monitor for stunning crisp and detailed visuals
  • Compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors
  • AMD FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates (supports both Adaptive-sync with AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards)
  • Shadow Boost technology enhances image details in dark areas brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
  • Flexible connectivity with DisplayPort 1 2 and HDMI (v2 0) x2 and features an ergonomically designed stand with swivel tilt pivot and height adjustments
    Compare with similar items


    ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28” HDR Gaming Monitor 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS FreeSync Eye Care DisplayPort Dual HDMI HDR 10,BLACK
    LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
    LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor with Radeon Freesync Technology and HDR10, White
    ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B 31.5” Curved Monitor, WQHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, FreeSync Premium/Adaptive-sync, Extreme Low Motion Blur, HDR10, HDMI DisplayPort, BLACK
    ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B 27” Curved Monitor, 1440P WQHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Adaptive-sync/FreeSync Premium, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Eye Care, HDMI DisplayPort, HDR10
    ASUS VG279Q 27" Full HD 1080p IPS 144Hz 1ms (MPRT) DP HDMI DVI Eye Care Gaming Monitor with FreeSync/Adaptive Sync
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (334) 4.7 out of 5 stars (6489) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1378) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5592) 4.6 out of 5 stars (393) 4.6 out of 5 stars (854)
    Price $329.00 $379.99 $337.25 $398.35 $340.99 $298.52
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Display Resolution Maximum 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
    Screen Size 28 inches 27 inches 27 inches 31.5 inches 27 27 inches
    Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
    Item Dimensions 25.18 x 15.95 x 9.19 inches 10.8 x 24.2 x 22.6 inches 24.5 x 8.2 x 18.1 inches 27.94 x 0.33 x 19.97 inches 24.03 x 18.71 x 8.42 inches 24.4 x 2 x 14.3 inches
    Item Weight 22.25 lbs 10.10 lbs 15.98 lbs 12.13 lbs 12.30 lbs
    Refresh Rate 60 hertz 144 hertz 60 hertz 165 hertz 165 hertz 144 hertz
    Product description

    Enabling the finest visuals in every gameplay the TUF Gaming VG289Q features a 28-inch 4K UHD IPS display with superior images and 90% DCI-P3 color space Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates with FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync technology and catch your enemies even in the dark with ASUS-Exclusive Shadow boost technology.Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)

    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Technical Specification

    User Guide [PDF ]

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    334 global ratings
    5 star
    		77%
    4 star
    		12%
    3 star
    		4%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		5%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Brandon
    5.0 out of 5 stars Review for the VG289Q 4K 60hz one. Perfect PS4 Pro/XBox One X Monitor
    Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    36 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    An Informed Buyer
    5.0 out of 5 stars The IPS model is a designer monitor disguised as a gaming monitor
    Reviewed in the United States on May 16, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    28 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jordan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great for MOST gaming
    Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    review imagereview image
    23 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    2.0 out of 5 stars Got the awful flicker after 2 months, keep looking
    Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    18 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Criscassee
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    17 people found this helpful
    Helpful
    rafuru
    3.0 out of 5 stars Un monitor barato, de entrada para 4k
    Reviewed in Mexico on December 26, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Grayden
    5.0 out of 5 stars First ever time gaming in 4k
    Reviewed in Canada on November 11, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    4 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Reuben Ellis
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great for 4k gaming.
    Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    5 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Allen
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality and Picture. Easy to set up and great for the price. Great for some games, but not all
    Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    Report abuse
    Omar Centeno
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente monitor 4k
    Reviewed in Mexico on August 21, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Read more
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English

      Learn more about Amazon Prime.