Looks like I’m the first to write a review on Amazon for this item! I wanted a solid monitor mainly for casual console gaming that checked all the boxes at a decent price. I was very close to getting the Asus MG28UQ but since this is newer tech I decided to take a chance and I am glad I did!

-

The order arrived the next day as indicated, thank you Amazon. The packaging was very good, no damage of any kind. The assembly was extremely easy all I had to do was insert the base and twist the screw at the bottom, no tools of any kind required. I was kinda disappointed that it didn’t include a HDMI cable. I have a really good one either way but it would’ve been nice to have another for backup. Included with my order was the monitor, display port, power supply and manual. I quickly got it set up and was ready to go.

-

Out of the box it looked gorgeous, I made some minor tweaks and was ready to play! I’m coming from a QHD monitor with a lower response time and wasn’t expecting the same performance with this monitor as I mainly bought it for visuals, I was wrong. This monitor handles fast paced gaming very well I was blown away. I played Modern Warfare on my X1X and didn’t miss a beat coming from my larger monitor with better response times.

-

I’m very happy with my purchase and will continue to look for Asus products in the future. This monitor should even be good for next gen with the series X, I look forward to keeping it for the years to come!