ASUS VS239H-P 23" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS HDMI DVI VGA Back-lit LED Monitor

by ASUS
4.4 out of 5 stars 5,020 ratings
List Price: $139.00
You Save: $11.01 (8%)
IPS/ Full HD
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Slim Design 23-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution and AH-IPS technology with wide 178° viewing angles
  • Single Inputs of HDMI, D-sub and DVI with HDCP Supported and Quick 5ms Response Time
  • Exclusive Splendid Video Intelligence Technology automatically optimize image quality with intelligent color, brightness, contrast and sharpness
  • Compliance and Standards- Energy Star, BSMI, CB, CCC, CE, CEL level 1, C-Tick, ErP, FCC, Gost-R, J-MOSS, PSB, RoHS, TCO6.0, UL/cUL, VCCI, WEEE, WHQL (Windows 7)
  • 50,000,000:1 ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio dynamically enhances the display's contrast to delivering lifelike images. ASUS Rapid Replacement: 3 Years Warranty, 2 way free shipping

  • ASUS VS239H-P 23" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS HDMI DVI VGA Back-lit LED Monitor
  • +
  • Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
  • +
  • VIVO Dual LCD Monitor Desk Mount Stand Heavy Duty Fully Adjustable fits 2 /Two Screens up to 27" (STAND-V002)
ASUS VS239H-P 23" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS HDMI DVI VGA Back-lit LED Monitor
5020
$127.99
Sceptre E225W-19203R 22" Ultra Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor 2x HDMI VGA Build-in Speakers, Machine Black
Sceptre E225W-19203R 22" Ultra Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor 2x HDMI VGA Build-in Speakers, Machine Black
3448
$79.54
ViewSonic VA2246MH-LED 22 Inch Full HD 1080p LED Monitor with HDMI and VGA Inputs for Home and Office
ViewSonic VA2246MH-LED 22 Inch Full HD 1080p LED Monitor with HDMI and VGA Inputs for Home and Office
509
$84.99

Style: IPS/ Full HD
  • Save $6.40 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Compare with similar items


ASUS VS239H-P 23" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS HDMI DVI VGA Back-lit LED Monitor
HP VH240a 23.8-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor with Built-in Speakers and VESA Mounting, Rotating Portrait & Landscape, Tilt, and HDMI & VGA Ports (1KL30AA) - Black
Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor, Black
Acer SB220Q bi 21.5 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor (HDMI & VGA port)
Dell P Series 24" Screen LED-Lit Monitor Black (P2419H)
Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch IPS HDMI DVI VGA (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (4826) 4 out of 5 stars (3523) 4 out of 5 stars (1296) 4 out of 5 stars (4599) 4 out of 5 stars (187) 4 out of 5 stars (3656)
Price $127.99 $164.00 $217.99 $89.99 $159.00 $99.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 1.78:1 16:9 1.78:1 16:9 16:9 1.78:1
Display Resolution Max 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920x1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Display Size 23 in 23.8 in 24 in 21.5 in 24 in 23.8 in
Display Type LED LED-Lit LED LED-Lit LED-Lit LCD
Item Dimensions 7.88 x 21.73 x 15.76 in 8.6 x 21.2 x 19.7 in 20.95 x 8.07 x 20.39 in 19.6 x 8.3 x 15.1 in 21.27 x 6.54 x 19.14 in 21.3 x 7.3 x 16 in
Item Weight 7.7 lbs 10 lbs 14 lbs 5.6 lbs 7.19 lbs 6.4 lbs
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Not Applicable Wall Mount, Panel Mount VESA Mounting:No
Refresh Rate 60 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz 75 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz
Size 23-inch 24" SB220Q series (1920 x 1080) 75Hz 23.8 Inch 23.8-inch
Product description

Style:IPS/ Full HD

Boasting the fastest response time on an IPS monitor, the VS239H-P IPS LED monitor delivers crisp, clear visuals for both the home and the office. For added convenience, it’s VESA mountable to neatly place on a wall and has a built-in power brick while still remaining slim. Featuring Full HD quality visuals and with an energy-saving LED-backlit display, the VS239H-P is the ideal monitor for any task at hand.

Product information

Style:IPS/ Full HD

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please Click here [PDF ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Sorry – no shipping to Alaska or Hawaii.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
5,020 customer ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
15%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%
Joey
4.0 out of 5 stars IF YOU NOTICE DISCOLORATION WITH A NVIDIA GPU AND HDMI SIGNAL: READ THIS!
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2017
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
review image
Cooper
1.0 out of 5 stars This monitor was GREAT, at first
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2017
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
Dakota Love
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect For The Price!
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2016
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Dawen Shen
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Budget e-IPS (midrange) Monitor
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2012
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
Dylan C.
5.0 out of 5 stars Love them. Excellent price
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2016
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
M. Law
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks great!
Reviewed in Canada on January 31, 2019
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
review image
Sweep
3.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor but have problem with the image resolution
Reviewed in Canada on May 10, 2017
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
Kim
5.0 out of 5 stars No HDMI
Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Really great quality for the price
Reviewed in Canada on December 8, 2016
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
Arra
5.0 out of 5 stars It was clear to me that 16:10 is the perfect ratio for computer use and those using 1080p are missing out
Reviewed in Canada on August 26, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
Praxis
5.0 out of 5 stars Can a 21.5" monitor be "overkill"?
Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2017
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
JR
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Monitor Under $200
Reviewed in Canada on January 3, 2014
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
Jessica
2.0 out of 5 stars Terrible colour quality.
Reviewed in Canada on August 24, 2019
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
rJ9bn
5.0 out of 5 stars value for your money
Reviewed in Canada on February 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Rogesama
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente relación calidad-precio
Reviewed in Mexico on August 15, 2015
Style: IPS/ Full HD
Read more
Ash
2.0 out of 5 stars Dead Pixel.
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2018
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
review image
Lambikin
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic value!
Reviewed in Canada on July 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Some Black Guy
5.0 out of 5 stars Best monitor for people on a budget!!!
Reviewed in Canada on November 29, 2016
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
ethan lippert
5.0 out of 5 stars Very good budget monitor
Reviewed in Canada on April 7, 2019
Style: 21.5" HDMI
Read more
