|Screen Size
|23 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080
The VS239H-P Full HD LED monitor, with HDMI interface, is optimized for the finest image and color quality. This approach extends to the sturdy stand and slim profile without compromising style in ensuring stability and durability.
|
True-to-Life Image Quality
With Full HD 1080p support, the VS239H-P delivers spectacular image quality. The on-screen vibrance is contrasted by the vortex pattern on the pedestal and fingerprint-proof embossment at the back.
|
IPS Technology
IPS technology allows for a 178° wide-view angle that minimizes color shift on both horizontal and vertical planes to ensure quality visuals from almost any direction.
|
Splendid Video Intelligence Technology
Splendid Video Intelligence Technology enhances color, brightness, contrast, and sharpness to provide optimal viewing. 6 preset video modes (Scenery, Theater, Game, Night View, sRGB and Standard) can be selected via onboard monitor menu.
|
VESA Mountable
The VS239H-P is VESA mountable (100 x 100mm) with an easily detachable base. This flexibility is accented by its slim design and clean look, making it an inobtrusive placement wherever desired.
|
|
HP VH240a 23.8-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor with Built-in Speakers and VESA Mounting, Rotating Portrait & Landscape, Tilt, and HDMI & VGA Ports (1KL30AA) - Black
|
Dell Computer Ultrasharp U2415 24.0-Inch Screen LED Monitor, Black
|
Acer SB220Q bi 21.5 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor (HDMI & VGA port)
|
Dell P Series 24" Screen LED-Lit Monitor Black (P2419H)
|
Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch IPS HDMI DVI VGA (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor
|Aspect Ratio
|1.78:1
|16:9
|1.78:1
|16:9
|16:9
|1.78:1
|Display Resolution Max
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920x1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Display Size
|23 in
|23.8 in
|24 in
|21.5 in
|24 in
|23.8 in
|Display Type
|LED
|LED-Lit
|LED
|LED-Lit
|LED-Lit
|LCD
|Item Dimensions
|7.88 x 21.73 x 15.76 in
|8.6 x 21.2 x 19.7 in
|20.95 x 8.07 x 20.39 in
|19.6 x 8.3 x 15.1 in
|21.27 x 6.54 x 19.14 in
|21.3 x 7.3 x 16 in
|Item Weight
|7.7 lbs
|10 lbs
|14 lbs
|5.6 lbs
|7.19 lbs
|6.4 lbs
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Not Applicable
|Wall Mount, Panel Mount
|VESA Mounting:No
|Refresh Rate
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|75 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|Size
|23-inch
|—
|24"
|SB220Q series (1920 x 1080) 75Hz
|23.8 Inch
|23.8-inch
Boasting the fastest response time on an IPS monitor, the VS239H-P IPS LED monitor delivers crisp, clear visuals for both the home and the office. For added convenience, it’s VESA mountable to neatly place on a wall and has a built-in power brick while still remaining slim. Featuring Full HD quality visuals and with an energy-saving LED-backlit display, the VS239H-P is the ideal monitor for any task at hand.