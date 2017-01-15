First off to address the complaints of "graininess" observed by some owners due to the matte finish: Lower your brightness! The pearly shimmery effect is only noticeble at the maximum 100% brightness which is around 270 cd/m2 (~20 cd/m2 higher than advertised). However, at the max brightness level, most users would find it uncomfortable to use for more than 30 minutes anyway. The factory settings are only set to this max limit to impress buyers in stores and when they turn on the monitor for the first time! The recommended comfortable brightness level for any monitor during regular use is 120 cd/m2 which translates to a setting of 35-40% brightness on this model. The user can easily change this setting through the OSD menu using the built in buttons.



Pros:

Price - Comparable e-IPS displays from other manufacturers are $200+ (see LG)



e-IPS panel - Viewable from virtually any angle



Matte display - Reflections from nearby lights do not impact the display. Great for nightime/sunlight users.



Negligible ghosting - 5ms response time combined with the built in Trace-free feature set to 60 eliminates most ghosting. This makes the monitor great for gaming and HD video watching. Only professional FPS players would need a higher response time.



Thin - Roughly the thickness of a MacBook Pro! Very slim on a desk or a mount



100mm VESA - Standard mounting holes w/ removable black rubber covers to hide the holes for users that prefer to rock the stand (blends in if not mounted)



Power efficient - 24-30 W after calibration



3 yr warranty/exchange: Asus will replace your monitor within 3 years and pay for shipping both ways. I haven't tried this myself, but I hear Asus customer service is above average for the industry.



Thinner than average bezel



Matte back - Has a carbon-fiber-like texture on the back that makes it look modern



Cons:

No built in gamma correction - Must be adjusted using your video card



e-IPS - Unlike higher quality IPS panels there is a very small amount of color/gamma distortion if viewed at an angle. However it is still exponentially better than any TN panel. Higher quality panels that completely remove thus effect cost $400+ currently and only graphic designers/photo editors really need that level of color accuracy.



$40 more than cheap TN panels - Extra cost for the latest gen display. Better viewing angles and colors. You be the judge.



Recommended calibration settings:

Brightness: 35

Contrast: 80

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 98

Trace free: 60



These are the settings I came up with after calibration. They can be used as a starting point or ballpark figures if you don't feel like spending hours reading up on monitor calibration techniques. Your actual ideal monitor might vary slightly.



TL:DR

Best price/value monitor currently on the market <$200