Surface Texture:

The texture is very smooth, much faster then other cloth pads like the qcK or goliathus control. While fast, the mouse doesn't slide around much and stops quickly when let go, an excellent texture for those who need both precision and speed. On a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is a smooth plastic hard pad and a 10 would be something highly textured like the goliathus control, I give it a 6 in terms of speed.

Size:

Very standard size for full table mousepads, not much to say here.

Waterproofness:

The surface is very much as advertised. When tested there was a little dampness leftover on the surface, but it pales in comparison to how bad a spill it could have been. Makes maintenance very easy, however the bottom and edge can still get wet, so if you do spill, it's wise to clean the table as well.

The Edge & grip:

It's important to note that the edges of mousepad do go off of the surface of the pad a bit, rubbing against your wrists. This isn't a problem if you keep your wrists planted or away from the edges, but it's something to keep in mind. This problem can be remedied by having the bottom of the pad hang off the edge of the table, but its clearly not how it was intended it be used. On the bright side, they are very sturdy and I'm not afraid of putting it in the wash. The grip on the bottom is very goliathus-esque however, out of the box it does not have the same adhesiveness to the table that something like the QcK does. I imagine as the mouse pad uncurls this problem naturally will solve itself.

Asthetics:

Looks very sharp, not overstated, but not boring to look at either.



Overall:

4 stars for everything stated previously -1 for the edge being so intrusive on an otherwise perfect deskmat.



UPDATE:

After about 1 month of use the edge of the stitched edge started to fray a bit, which I cleaned with a lighter. The edge is a lot softer and less intrusive now that it's been broken in. The left side of the mousepad is still slightly raised from the packaging, so I decided to put a bunch of books on top of it. Still a 4 star review, but once the edge of the stitching is broken in, it seems that it's far less abrasive then it used to be.