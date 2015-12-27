Facebook Twitter Pinterest
AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad XXL Large Size (900x400x4mm) Extended Mouse Mat Water-Resistant Mouse Pads with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Special-Textured Surface for Keyboard and Mouse - Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 194 customer reviews
  • Scepter Mouse Pad: Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk
  • Large Size: Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work
  • Simple & Durable: No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying
  • Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup
  • Package Contents: AUKEY KM-P3 Mouse Pad XXL, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
  AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad XXL Large Size (900x400x4mm) Extended Mouse Mat Water-Resistant Mouse Pads with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Special-Textured Surface for Keyboard and Mouse - Black
  • Portable Chargers RAVPower Luster Mini 3350mAh External Battery Pack Battery Bank External Phone Charger Power Pack Most Compact Power Bank with iSmart Technology for Smartphones and More (Black)
Product Description

Scepter Mouse Pad
AUKEY Scepter Series KM-P3 is an extended mouse pad that turns an area of your desk into a consistent and comfortable computer gaming or working space. Perfect for playing first-person shooters and for other computing activities requiring extra control like graphic design and video editing.

Extended Surface
The KM-P3 is great for those who set their mice with lower DPI settings. Give your wrist a rest while still making that precise headshot in-game with the comfortable, dependable 4mm thickness and large sliding space. Your desk is also well protected.

Precise Control
This mouse pad features a micro-textured cloth surface that is soft and resilient to give you more control over your mouse. The rubber base prevents the pad from sliding on the desk when making fast mouse movements or typing a lot with your keyboard.

Convenient Washable Design
Designed for optimum performance and with stitched edges to protect against fraying, this highly functional mouse pad keeps a low profile on your desk. The pad is also easy to keep looking like new because it¡¯s made of fine-textured, water-resistant fabric and high-density rubber that you can wash without worry.

Specifications
Model: KM-P3
Material: Neoprene
Dimensions: 900 x 400 x 4mm
Weight: 906g / 2lb

AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad XXL Large Size (900x400x4mm) Extended Mouse Mat Water-Resistant Mouse Pads with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Special-Textured Surface for Keyboard and Mouse - Black
PECHAM Extended Gaming Mouse Pad - Non-Slip Water-Resistant Rubber Base Cloth Computer Mouse Mat, 30.71x11.81-Inch 3mm Thick XX-Large - Black
Reflex Lab Extra Large Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Mat XXXL, Stitched Edges, Waterproof, Ultra Thick 5mm, Wide & Long Mousepad 36"x18"x.20" Black
Glorious XXL Extended Gaming Mouse Mat / Pad - Large, Wide (Long) Black Mousepad, Stitched Edges | 36"x18"x0.12" (G-XXL)
AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Mouse Pad
Vipamz Extended XXXL Non-slip Rubber Base Textured Weave Gaming Mouse Pad, Black - 36x12-Inch
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (194) 4 out of 5 stars (1040) 5 out of 5 stars (2436) 5 out of 5 stars (2920) 4 out of 5 stars (443) 4 out of 5 stars (1110)
Price $16.99 $10.99 $25.97 $27.99 $11.99 $11.88
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Aukey Direct PECHAM US Change Tree Glorious PC Gaming Race Amazon.com VIPAMZ
Color Black Black, Black, Black Black Black black
Item Dimensions 15.7 x 35.4 x 0.16 in 11.8 x 30.7 x 0.12 in 17.9 x 36 x 0.21 in 18 x 36 x 0.12 in 15.8 x 17.7 x 0.1 in 0.12 x 36 x 12 in
Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Some specifics for prospective buyers:
December 27, 2015
Verified Purchase
GuinnessFan
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice Pad - But There IS a Smell
April 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
T. Bellis
5.0 out of 5 stars Mouse pad, yes, but my tool box likes it, too
March 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
frabjousdayTop Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 stars Good large mousepad
March 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Mitch
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice and Large, Fits a Gameboard, Keyboard and Mouse Just Fine
December 1, 2015
Verified Purchase
Grayson Gantek
5.0 out of 5 stars This mouse pad is fantastic.
October 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
Jonathan
5.0 out of 5 stars Would definitely buy again when it wears out
January 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Tina Gatan
5.0 out of 5 stars AAA Gaming Mousepad
March 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
