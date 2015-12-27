- Save 15% on AUKEY RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Aukey Direct. Enter code AY72CVMS at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad XXL Large Size (900x400x4mm) Extended Mouse Mat Water-Resistant Mouse Pads with Non-Slip Rubber Base, Special-Textured Surface for Keyboard and Mouse - Black
- Scepter Mouse Pad: Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk
- Large Size: Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work
- Simple & Durable: No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying
- Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup
- Package Contents: AUKEY KM-P3 Mouse Pad XXL, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
Product Description
Scepter Mouse Pad
AUKEY Scepter Series KM-P3 is an extended mouse pad that turns an area of your desk into a consistent and comfortable computer gaming or working space. Perfect for playing first-person shooters and for other computing activities requiring extra control like graphic design and video editing.
Extended Surface
The KM-P3 is great for those who set their mice with lower DPI settings. Give your wrist a rest while still making that precise headshot in-game with the comfortable, dependable 4mm thickness and large sliding space. Your desk is also well protected.
Precise Control
This mouse pad features a micro-textured cloth surface that is soft and resilient to give you more control over your mouse. The rubber base prevents the pad from sliding on the desk when making fast mouse movements or typing a lot with your keyboard.
Convenient Washable Design
Designed for optimum performance and with stitched edges to protect against fraying, this highly functional mouse pad keeps a low profile on your desk. The pad is also easy to keep looking like new because it¡¯s made of fine-textured, water-resistant fabric and high-density rubber that you can wash without worry.
Specifications
Model: KM-P3
Material: Neoprene
Dimensions: 900 x 400 x 4mm
Weight: 906g / 2lb
The texture is very smooth, much faster then other cloth pads like the qcK or goliathus control. While fast, the mouse doesn't slide around much and stops quickly when let go, an excellent texture for those who need both precision and speed. On a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 is a smooth plastic hard pad and a 10 would be something highly textured like the goliathus control, I give it a 6 in terms of speed.
Very standard size for full table mousepads, not much to say here.
The surface is very much as advertised. When tested there was a little dampness leftover on the surface, but it pales in comparison to how bad a spill it could have been. Makes maintenance very easy, however the bottom and edge can still get wet, so if you do spill, it's wise to clean the table as well.
It's important to note that the edges of mousepad do go off of the surface of the pad a bit, rubbing against your wrists. This isn't a problem if you keep your wrists planted or away from the edges, but it's something to keep in mind. This problem can be remedied by having the bottom of the pad hang off the edge of the table, but its clearly not how it was intended it be used. On the bright side, they are very sturdy and I'm not afraid of putting it in the wash. The grip on the bottom is very goliathus-esque however, out of the box it does not have the same adhesiveness to the table that something like the QcK does. I imagine as the mouse pad uncurls this problem naturally will solve itself.
Looks very sharp, not overstated, but not boring to look at either.
4 stars for everything stated previously -1 for the edge being so intrusive on an otherwise perfect deskmat.
After about 1 month of use the edge of the stitched edge started to fray a bit, which I cleaned with a lighter. The edge is a lot softer and less intrusive now that it's been broken in. The left side of the mousepad is still slightly raised from the packaging, so I decided to put a bunch of books on top of it. Still a 4 star review, but once the edge of the stitching is broken in, it seems that it's far less abrasive then it used to be.
I was able to fit a Logitech G13 gameboard, a Gigabyte AIVIA Osmium and a Razer Naga 2014 with small 3M wrist wrests for the mouse and gameboard. Everything fit's comfortably on here. For the price of this thing, it's definitely worth it to have the added comfort and to keep things from moving around the desk.
I never had any issues and I've cleaned it multiple times and I've used about 3 different mice on it
So far so good
I kinda wish they would put the same logo on opposite corners so you can flip it and it would look correct but it's just a suggestion
I underestimated the size of 900mm x 300mm, this was more than enough than I needed but I was really happy to get this alternative from other high-end brands that offer almost offer the same quality. The cool thing about it is that it's water repellant, but not waterproof. The pad could handle a blob of liquid, and if you spread it, the mousepad absorbs it. Really a turn-off but luckily I live in the Philippines, so nature did its thing :). Very smooth and comfortable.
Get this than the other brands, you wont regret it