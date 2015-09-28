Other Sellers on Amazon
AUKEY Car Charger, Flush Fit Dual Port 4.8A Output for iPhone X / 8 / 7 / Plus, iPad Pro / Air 2 / mini, Samsung Galaxy Note8 / S8 / S8+ and More - Black
|Price:
|
$9.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
This item at this price, sold by Amazon.com, is currently reserved exclusively for Prime members.Prime free trial and invitee customers: We will automatically apply an Amazon.com Gift Card to your Gift Card Balance in the amount equal to the Prime exclusive discount after you become a paid Prime member. If you cancel your paid Prime membership or return the qualifying smartphone within the first 3 months of your paid Prime membership, we may void your Gift Card or charge you in the amount of the Gift Card. Terms and Conditions apply.
- Turn an unused cigarette lighter outlet in your car into 2 powerful USB charging ports that sit flush to the edge of the outlet
- Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 5V 2.4A of dedicated adaptive power output per USB port
- Compatible with all USB powered devices including Android & Apple smartphones & tablets
- Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY 24W Dual-Port Car Charger, User Manual, 24 Month Warranty
FREE Shipping
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
Flush Fit
Ultra-compact car charger turns unused cigarette lighter outlet into 2 powerful USB charging ports.
|
AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology
With up to 2.4A of dedicated output, your devices will each receive the safest maximum recharge rate possible.
|
Extensive Compatibility
Compatible with all popular USB powered devices including iPhones, Android phones, Bluetooth headphones and more.
|Flush Fit Car Charger
|Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger
|Dual Port Car Charger
|Dual Port Car Charger with Quick Charge 3.0
|Quick Charge 3.0 Dual Port Car Charger
|Ultra Compact Dual Port Wall Charger
|USB Ports
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Total Power
|24W
|18W
|24W
|34.5W
|36W
|12W
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|USB Output
|5V 4.8A
|3.6V-6.5V 3A, 6.5V-9V 2A, 9V-12V 1.5A
|5V 4.8A
|3.6V-6.5V 3A, 6.5V-9V 2A, 9V-12V 1.5A (QC 3.0)
|3.6V-6.5V 3A, 6.5V-9V 2A, 9V-12V 1.5A
|5V 2.4A
|Dimensions
|1.6" x 1" x 1"
|1.6" x 1" x 1"
|1.9" x 1" x 1"
|2.4" x 1.3" x 1.3"
|2.4" x 1.3" x 1.3"
|1.4" x 1.2" x 1.2"
Compare to similar items
|
This item AUKEY Car Charger, Flush Fit Dual Port 4.8A Output for iPhone X / 8 / 7 / Plus, iPad Pro / Air 2 / mini, Samsung Galaxy Note8 / S8 / S8+ and More - Black
|
|
|
Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger, PowerDrive 2 for iPhone X / 8 / 7 / 6s / Plus, iPad Pro / Air 2 / mini, Galaxy S7 / S6 / Edge / Plus, Note 5 / 4, LG, Nexus, HTC and More
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(3920)
|(161)
|(9370)
|(8077)
|(108)
|(350)
|Price
|$9.99
|$6.99
|$9.99
|$9.99
|$18.00
|$8.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Sunvalley Brands
|power-innovation
|AnkerDirect
|Aukey Direct
|Thousandshores Inc
|Compatible Phone Models
|iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, LG G6, LG V20, LG G5, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X
|Galaxy S7/S6/edge/plus, Note 5, LG G4/G5, HTC One M8/M9/A9, Sony, Nexus, Motorola, Google Pixel/XL, Huawei P9, Huawei P10, New Moto X, Droid Turbo 2/Droid Turbo, Droid Maxx 2 ; iSmart USB Port for iPhone 7 / 6s / Plus, iPad Pro / Air 2 / mini ; Bluetooth Speaker/Headphones; Kindle; GPS
|iphone 7,iphone 7 plus,iphone 6s,iphone 6s plus,iphone 6,iphone 6s,iphone 8,iphone 7s,iphone 7s plus, iphone 5s,iphone 5,iphone se,iphone 4s,iphone 4,iphone,ipad,ipad pro,tablet,ipad air,ipad mini, galaxy s7,galaxy s7 edge,galaxy s6,galaxy s6 edge,galaxy s6 edge plus,galaxy s5,galaxy s4,galaxy s5 mini,galaxy s5 active,galaxy s3,galaxy note 8,galaxy note 5,galaxy note 4,galaxy note 3,galaxy note 2, iphone car charger,car charger,samsung car charger,galaxy car charger,google pixel car charger,pixel xl car charger,car chargers,cellphone car charger,smartphone car charger,window phone car charger,tablet car charger, google pixel,google pixel xl,nexus,battery case,bluetooth speaker,htc,lg,android window phone,sony xperia,pixel 2,pixel 2 xl, note 8, note 5, Note 4, galaxy s7, galaxy s7 edge, galaxy s6 edge, galaxy s6 edge, htc one m9,m8,m7, galaxy s5,s4,s3, google nexus 5x, nexus 6p, Nexus 4, lg g5,g4,g3
|samsung-galaxy-s-6, samsung-galaxy-s-6-edge, iphone-6, iphone-6s
|iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, LG G6, LG V20, LG G5, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X
|Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPad Pro/Mini/Air, Samsung Galaxy S7, S6 Edge, S6, S5, S4, S3, Note 5 4, Tab, TC One 10 A9 X V S M9 M8 LG G5, Optimus F3, Nexus 5 6 7 9 10, Motorola Droid RAZR MAXX, Blackberry, External Battery Pack, GPS, PSP, PS4 Controller, Bluetooth Speaker/Headphones, Mp3 Players, Kindle
|Connector Type Used on Cable
|usb
|usb
|usb
|usb
|usb
|usb
|Item Dimensions
|0.9 x 1.4 x 0.9 in
|0.8 x 2.2 x 0.8 in
|4.4 x 5 x 1.25 in
|1.1 x 2.56 x 1.1 in
|0.98 x 1.63 x 0.98 in
|0.9 x 0.9 x 1.61 in
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Pros: The size is wonderful, as everyone else is saying.
The power is pretty clean for a switcher. (See below)
Cons: Relatively high no-load current draw at 61 mA at 13V input. If your car battery is already bad and your 12V accessaory circuit is for some reason left on while you're away for a month, you could come back to a dead battery. Typical car battery at ~ 40 Ah / 0.061 A = ~27 days to discharge a full car battery - less for bad batteries. Simple solution is to unplug the thing when you walk away.
I tested it under only 2.7 amp load (don't have a big enough load to go to rated output!) and saw ~ 50 mV peak to peak noise at about 330 kHz, as seen in picture of a small portable scope. Power supply tech just keeps getting better. The DC voltage output is right there at 5.1 volts for mine, but crappy cables will drop voltage just due to their own resistance.
The first picture is the output voltage when plugged into my car cig receptacle with engine running at 0.9A load (3A load looked identical). Misc. other system noise is sneaking through the aukey a bit, but that is usually way worse in other chargers.
The second pic is the output voltage plugged into a car receptacle without engine running (in other words very clean stable source without alternator noise) with 0.9A load. Voltage ripple here is presumably solely from the aukey, and is reduced to ~35 mV - great!
The triangular waveform in the third picture is the voltage output when plugged into dedicated battery (simulating car with engine off) having no load at all except the minuscule scope impedance itself. Noise is still only 50 mV, awesome. Unfortunately, it looks like it's taking 61 mA from the supply.
Overall, I'm very happy. I have not tested its surge handling, but because of its tiny tiny size, I'd guess it can't protect that much from the spikes that happen with vehicle electrical systems so often.
Because of that, I would definitely suggest not having this plugged in to your devices when starting or stopping your car - probably gonna be okay if you forget to pull it out though.
As slim as it is, the car's outlet door still could not close fully, so I trimmed off the side of the charger with a utility knife to allow the door to close. Definitely worth the purchase.
With Love, IAMGADGETMAN!