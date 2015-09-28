Woot! This thing is awesome!!! Super tiny. It is actually slightly smaller than my lighter in my Mercedes which is super short because it has a door that slides over the ash tray. It is awesome and it charges my iPhone 6 Plus like a CHAMP!! Buy it. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** UPDATE!*** {NEED TO KNOW} - OK, I just dropped the rating down two stars because I found an inconsistency in their design which will cause contact issues that people may not be aware of. I just recently went on a long trip with my wife and son. We took her car. She drives a 2011 Audi A4. What you probably do not know about this car is the cigaret lighter is covered by a very low profile sliding door. I tried numerous car chargers and have never been able to get the sliding door to shut. Well this little bad boy worked just fine. So, I was like GREAT. Honey (being the good husband that I am) YOU KEEP IT! I'll just buy a new one. Well I had no idea what I got myself into, but I promise you, my pain is your gain. Anyway, on with the story. I tra la la'd over to my computer, went to my purchase history and BAM!, ordered another one. I waited 2 days (gotta love prime) and my new Aukey arrived. YAY! I go over to my Mercedes c250 plug it in AND!.......nothing. Was it DOA? What could be wrong? I tried different plugs, different cables, different phones. It wasn't working, so I thought, OK we all get bad eggs once in a while. I ordered an exchange and another one was soon on its way (gotta love amazon). Second one comes, same issue. However this time if I pushed down hard on the adapter and then plugged in my device, it would charge, but after a while it wouldn't work anymore. Clearly this once perfect adapter has now somehow stopped being so...perfect. I thought to myself, why the heck is this thing not working anymore? I'm going to check to see if it's my cars input. I'll just grab my original one that I gave my wife. Well I took it, plugged it in and WHAM! The beautiful chime of the iPhone signified that it was ALIVE! Power at last. Now I was really curious, what could be the problem?? So I took my original one and put it right up against the spanking new one I had received that day, and wouldn't you know it, I found the problem. The contact nub is CONSIDERABLY shorter on the new one than it was on the old one. GOTCHA! The good news is, my wife's lighter input is shallower than mine, so she is keeping the new one and I am going back to the old one. WHY IS THERE AN INCONSISTENCY AUKEY!??? Make up your mind. I'm sure that is why there is a group of people saying it works great, and another group saying it doesn't work. Because the adapters are different! SEE THE PICTURE FOR YOURSELF!



With Love, IAMGADGETMAN!