I almost never give a full 5 star review, so that should tell you how I feel about this product - and the customer service at Aukey. I just bought my second pair of these headphones. Over time I've bought several different kinds of headphones, and these are the best, hands down! They are not only sturdy and highly water resistant, but they have a lot of nice little design points that I find - after trying other headphones - are very well thought out and obviously tested by wearing. For example, the control has three buttons, and the middle one turns them on and off. To avoid the hassle of accidentally adjusting the volume when you mean to turn the headphones on or off, the middle button is oblong instead of round. The little case for them is easily used, as you just squeeze it to open so you can drop the headphones into it. When you're done, stop squeezing it and it's securely closed. No flaps or snaps to deal with. The earbuds anchor within the front fold of your ear instead of over the top of your ear, which is great if you wear glasses. Oddly enough, they feel more secure to me than the over the ear and they stay until I take them out. The package comes with different sizes for both the ear buds and ear anchors, which is nice. I was having trouble with my first pair, and contacted support. They sent me a replacement set right away! So I have complete faith that they back their product with integrity. I like the sound on these much better than on other sets I've had, even much more expensive ones. I have some hearing loss and these are very clear and crisp, with good tone. I also like the idea that the cord is very flexible rather than molded, and that the handset is on the cord instead of the earpiece. It's on the left side and is easily used. I had another pair where the buttons were on the earpiece, and they were designed poorly - I accidentally disconnected the sound several times. I don't have that trouble with these at all. So, I'm giving a very enthusiastic review. Oh, and I accidentally put them through the wash and they worked as soon as they dried out!



Update - they are supposed to be sweat and water resistant. I proved that by accidentally running the headphones through the washing machine last month. I gave them a day just to make sure they were dried out before I tried to use them. They charged fine. And when I used them, it was as if nothing had happened! Can't ask for better than that.