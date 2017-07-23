- Save 10% on AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Aukey Direct. Enter code ID6GRC5R at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones, 3 EQ Sound Modes, Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds with Sweat-Resistant Design and aptX for iPhones, Samsung Phones, Apple Watch and More-Black
- CD-Quality Wireless Sound: In-ear headphones with aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices). Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures
- Stable & Comfortable Fit: Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation
- Extended Playtime: 8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge
- Sports Earbuds Design: IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run. For convenient carry, the earbuds magnetically fasten around your neck. They’re great for gym workouts and jogs
- Package Contents: AUKEY EP-B40 Latitude Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, Three Pairs of In-Ear Ear-hooks, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
CD-Quality Wireless Audio
Experience enhanced wireless sound with aptX. Enjoy up to 8 hours of non-stop music.
Adaptable Sound Presets
Find the right sound to match your music. Double-press the multi-function button to switch between 3 different EQ presets–balanced, treble, and bass.
Reliable Connection
Benefit from fast pairing, excellent connection stability, low latency, and lower power consumption with Bluetooth 4.1.
Ready for Action
IPX4-certified water-resistance ensures sweat and rain on your run don’t mess with your music.
Trouble-Free Fit
Comfortable, secure-fit earbuds that stay in place even when you're active.
Magnetic Attraction
Practical product design using magnets to conveniently connect around your neck when not in use.
Latitude Wireless Earbuds
Neckband Wireless Earbuds
On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Wired Earbuds
Mini Wireless Speaker
Wireless Transmitter and Receiver
|Type
|In-ear
|Neckband In-ear
|On-ear
|In-ear
|Play Time
|8 hours
|20 hours
|18 hours
|10 hours
|15 hours (audio input) / 12 hours (S/PDIF)
|Bluetooth Version
|4.1
|4.1
|4.1
|4.2
|4.1
|Driver Size
|8mm
|10mm
|40mm
|8mm
|40mm
|Additional Features
|3 EQ Modes (treble, bass, and default), IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant
|Noise isolating
|Wired or wireless option, foldable
|Metal housing
|3.5mm audio input, microSD slot, FM radio
|2-in-1 Wireless Audio Adapter with S/PDIF and aptX
|Weight
|0.46oz
|1.6oz
|10oz
|0.95oz
|6.3oz
|1.38oz
Product description
Attractive Sound
The EP-B40 Magnetic Wireless Earbuds with aptX (for aptX-enabled devices) deliver pure, rich CD-quality sound over Bluetooth and have an extended 8-hour playtime for days of music on a single charge. Convenient magnetic system holds the earbuds together around your neck or in your bag when not in use.
Sealed and Secure Fit
The ear-tips isolate you from external noise so nothing gets between you and your music on-the-go. Comfortable, custom fit with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks. These IPX4-rated earbuds are also shielded against sweat and rain to soundtrack your gym workout or jog, whatever the conditions.
Freedom to Play
Free your music from phones, tablets, computers, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Experience the power and simplicity of Bluetooth. Instant, energy-efficient, cable-free connection for reliable audio streaming from almost any device at a range of up to 10m (33ft).
Adaptable Sound Settings
EQ Switch gives you a choice of three distinct sound signatures—treble, bass, and vocals—for alternative listening experiences and the right sound to match your music.
24-Month Warranty
Whether it's your first AUKEY purchase or you're back for more, rest assured that we're in this together: All AUKEY products are backed by our 24-Month Product Warranty.
Specifications
Model Number: EP-B40
Technology: BT 4.1, A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP, aptX
Microphone Noise Reduction: 6th generation dual-mic cVc
Microphone Sensitivity: -42dB ±3dB
Frequency Range: 20Hz–20KHz
Input: DC 5V
Charging Time: 1.5 hours
Play Time: Up to 8 hours
Battery Type: Li-Polymer (2 x 60mAh)
Operating Range: Up to 10m / 33ft
Important information
Seller Warranty Description45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty
Top customer reviews
Update - they are supposed to be sweat and water resistant. I proved that by accidentally running the headphones through the washing machine last month. I gave them a day just to make sure they were dried out before I tried to use them. They charged fine. And when I used them, it was as if nothing had happened! Can't ask for better than that.
The sound quality is better than I expected, although perhaps technically the sound is just very slightly thin, but altogether these sound pretty good; very similar to some good wired earbuds I used before: clear, loud, absolutely robust enough sound, with some good bass. The noise isolation works ok, too.
Battery life is definitely good, and it takes around an hour to recharge.
Haven't made too many phone calls with these, but in interior spaces the microphone seems to work just fine.
Using the big size tips and the medium size hooks, they fit and stay perfectly in my ear, although the hooks are still slightly uncomfortable, but I suspect it'll be fine after some getting used to them after a while.
I've basically ended up living with these on, listening to stuff all the time!