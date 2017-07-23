Facebook Twitter Pinterest
AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones, 3 EQ Sound Modes, Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds with Sweat-Resistant Design and aptX for iPhones, Samsung Phones, Apple Watch and More-Black

4.0 out of 5 stars 682 customer reviews
Price: $25.99 & FREE Shipping.

Sold by Aukey Direct and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Black
  • CD-Quality Wireless Sound: In-ear headphones with aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices). Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures
  • Stable & Comfortable Fit: Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation
  • Extended Playtime: 8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge
  • Sports Earbuds Design: IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run. For convenient carry, the earbuds magnetically fasten around your neck. They’re great for gym workouts and jogs
  • Package Contents: AUKEY EP-B40 Latitude Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, Three Pairs of In-Ear Ear-hooks, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
  AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones, 3 EQ Sound Modes, Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds with Sweat-Resistant Design and aptX for iPhones, Samsung Phones, Apple Watch and More-Black
  First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Essentials Kit, 299 Pieces, Fabric Case
From the manufacturer

EP-B40 EP-B39 EP-B52 EP-X3 SK-M31 BR-O2
Latitude Wireless Earbuds
Neckband Wireless Earbuds
On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Wired Earbuds
Mini Wireless Speaker
Wireless Transmitter and Receiver
Type In-ear Neckband In-ear On-ear In-ear
Play Time 8 hours 20 hours 18 hours 10 hours 15 hours (audio input) / 12 hours (S/PDIF)
Bluetooth Version 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.2 4.1
Driver Size 8mm 10mm 40mm 8mm 40mm
Additional Features 3 EQ Modes (treble, bass, and default), IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant Noise isolating Wired or wireless option, foldable Metal housing 3.5mm audio input, microSD slot, FM radio 2-in-1 Wireless Audio Adapter with S/PDIF and aptX
Weight 0.46oz 1.6oz 10oz 0.95oz 6.3oz 1.38oz

Compare with similar items


AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones, 3 EQ Sound Modes, Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds with Sweat-Resistant Design and aptX for iPhones, Samsung Phones, Apple Watch and More-Black
Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 4.1 Lightweight Stereo IPX5 Earbuds with Magnetic Connection NANO Coating Sweatproof Sports Headset with Metallic Housing Built-in Mic (Black)
SENSO Bluetooth Headphones, Best Wireless Sports Earphones w/ Mic IPX7 Waterproof HD Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds for Gym Running Workout 8 Hour Battery Noise Cancelling Headsets
AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones, Foldable On-Ear Wireless Headphones with 18-hour Playtime and Built-In Microphone for iPhone, Samsung, PCs, and More
Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Microphone, Noise Isolating Supreme Sound, 8-Hour Rechargeable Battery, Lightweight with Flexible Collar
Anker SoundBuds Wireless Headphones - Sweatproof, Magnetic In-Ear Sport Earbuds with 8-Hour Playtime and Noise Cancellation, Secure Fit Bluetooth Headset for Running, Workout and Gym
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (681) 4 out of 5 stars (3744) 4 out of 5 stars (23427) 4 out of 5 stars (23) 3 out of 5 stars (923) 3 out of 5 stars (1739)
Price $25.99 $25.99 $29.97 $59.99 $48.99 $29.88
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Aukey Direct AnkerDirect Tekatron Aukey Direct SoundProvider AnkerDirect
Item Dimensions 0.94 x 25.67 x 1.14 in 1.25 x 21.77 x 0.47 in 1.3 x 4.9 x 4.7 in 7.2 x 6.81 x 3.08 in 1.2 x 4.3 x 7.4 in 0.67 x 1.22 x 0.98 in
Item Weight 0.46 ounces 0 ounces 0 ounces 0.63 lb 2.7 ounces 0.63 ounces
Product description

Color:Black

Attractive Sound
The EP-B40 Magnetic Wireless Earbuds with aptX (for aptX-enabled devices) deliver pure, rich CD-quality sound over Bluetooth and have an extended 8-hour playtime for days of music on a single charge. Convenient magnetic system holds the earbuds together around your neck or in your bag when not in use.

Sealed and Secure Fit
The ear-tips isolate you from external noise so nothing gets between you and your music on-the-go. Comfortable, custom fit with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks. These IPX4-rated earbuds are also shielded against sweat and rain to soundtrack your gym workout or jog, whatever the conditions.

Freedom to Play
Free your music from phones, tablets, computers, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Experience the power and simplicity of Bluetooth. Instant, energy-efficient, cable-free connection for reliable audio streaming from almost any device at a range of up to 10m (33ft).

Adaptable Sound Settings
EQ Switch gives you a choice of three distinct sound signatures—treble, bass, and vocals—for alternative listening experiences and the right sound to match your music.

24-Month Warranty
Whether it's your first AUKEY purchase or you're back for more, rest assured that we're in this together: All AUKEY products are backed by our 24-Month Product Warranty. 

Specifications
Model Number: EP-B40
Technology: BT 4.1, A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP, aptX
Microphone Noise Reduction: 6th generation dual-mic cVc
Microphone Sensitivity: -42dB ±3dB
Frequency Range: 20Hz–20KHz
Input: DC 5V
Charging Time: 1.5 hours
Play Time: Up to 8 hours
Battery Type: Li-Polymer (2 x 60mAh)
Operating Range: Up to 10m / 33ft

Product information

Color:Black

Important information

Seller Warranty Description
45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

karlotta
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent earphones with thoughtful design and top-notch customer support
July 23, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Harsh
5.0 out of 5 starsThese Bluetooth will seriously amaze you!
July 13, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Hafez K.
5.0 out of 5 starsExceeded Expectations
July 1, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Adrian
5.0 out of 5 starsSo good I had to buy 2
January 19, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Whitney Meisner
1.0 out of 5 starsThe worst
December 27, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Lyna
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Value
October 19, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews

