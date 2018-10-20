AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms

|Manufacturer
|AUKEY
|Part Number
|St21
|Item Weight
|1 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|4 x 4 x 5.8 inches
|Item model number
|LT-ST21
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Size
|Medium
|Color
|Silver
|Style
|Modern
|Finish
|Painted
|Material
|ABS
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Voltage
|5 Volts
|Wattage
|4 watts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Type of Bulb
|LED
|Switch Style
|Touch
|Special Features
|Dimmable
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
