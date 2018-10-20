AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms

UPDATE 04/16/21 -- I contacted the merchant about the issue of it randomly turning on. They happily determined it was a defect and sent me a replacement. The new one I received works great and doesn't exhibit the problem at all. These look really nice and are pleasant for accent or environment lighting. I'd definitely recommend for that purpose.

-----------------------------------------------

I read the reviews for many similar products but decided upon this one because of the aesthetics, silver band, specs, and overall positive reviews.

The brightness levels are very good, but the 'low' setting is too bright for a nightlight - just an FYI. The cycling of light colors is pleasant, and the steady color choice sets a great mood.

I'm happy with all of the above, but for some reason it consistently TURNS ON randomly requiring me to turn it off (if at night it wakes me up). I've decharged the battery and recharged it, but the same problem occurs - requiring me to use the switch on the bottom to manually turn it off so it won't come on randomly on its own. This defeats the whole point of the "touch" band to turn on and adjust brightness.

The lack of true/functional touch feature is the reason for only *2 stars*.