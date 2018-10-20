AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms

& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Wednesday, May 5 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, May 3
Order within 16 hrs and 9 mins Details
In Stock.
$$31.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$31.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by AUKEY Direct
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
AUKEY Direct
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
AUKEY Cordless Lamp Recha... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(9109)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

3 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1790)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
See more
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Thursday, May 6 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, May 3
Order within 2 hrs and 54 mins Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
New & Used (6) from
$23.58 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Other Sellers on Amazon
$32.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: AUKEY-TMUS
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,835 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Table Lamps by AUKEY
List Price: $39.99 Details
Price: $31.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $8.00 (20%)
Coupon
Save an extra 10% when you apply this coupon.
Details
10% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Silver
Medium

Enhance your purchase

Color Silver
Style Modern
Light Source Type LED
Shade Color White
Power Source Battery Powered

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 360°Touch Control Base: Switch on the lamp, you could tap anywhere on the touch control surface (silver area) to light up or off the lamp / change modes / select a colour / adjust brightness
  • Warm White light & Colour changing RGB: There are 3 Brightness in warm white light mode, and the dimmest light is suitable as a night lamp. Besides, in RGB mode, you could also choose to cycle the colours or pause on any colour
  • 2600mAh built-in battery: Charging for 4 hours via USB cable. The lamp could offer 15 hours to continuous use in dim light, efficient enough so as to accompany your family all night
  • Best companion: Compact design, space-saving, ideal for various occasions. Unique atmosphere lamp for romantic dinners; elegant night lamp for good sleep
  • Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST21 Mini touch control LED lamp, micro-USB cable, User Manual, 24-Month product replacement warranty and friendly customer service
See more product details
New & Used (6) from $23.58 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Alexa, open Prime Video. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Learn More.

Frequently bought together

  • AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms
  • +
  • Govee LED Strip Lights RGBIC, 16.4FT Bluetooth Color Changing Rainbow LED Lights, APP Control with Segmented Control Smart Color Picking, Multicolor LED Music Lights for Bedroom, Room, Kitchen, Party
  • +
  • AUKEY Table Lamp RGB Touch-Sensitive Bedside Lamp with Timer Function Dimmable Warm White Light & Color-Changing Light, Night Light with Memory Function for Living Rooms and Bedrooms
Total price: $85.47
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  •   You have clipped this coupon.  
  • Save 5% each on Qualifying items offered by AUKEY Direct when you purchase 2 or more. Enter code DZXWPVC9 at checkout. See more products in this promotion
  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Read more
Main Image

Rechargeable Cordless Lamp

Captivating Color

Stunning, vibrant, dynamic color spanning the 256-RGB-color spectrum – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, and everything in-between. Watch as the lamp smoothly transitions through them or pick and pause on your perfect color.

Mood-Enhancing Light

Set the mood for a relaxed homelife or a special occasion. Calming warm white light or gorgeous color to delight family & friends. Place wherever you want and get up to fifteen hours of light from the built-in battery.

Read more
Read more
Read more

Specifications

Brightness:180 lumens (Max)

Color Temperature: 2900-3100K

Input: DC 5V 1A

Power Consumption: 2W

Charging Time: 4~5 hours

Continuous Use Time: 5.5 hours (brightest light), 30 hours (dimmest light)

Battery Capacity: 2600mAh

Number of LEDs: 6

Weight: 380g / 13.40oz

ST21 T6 T7 T7R T7s LT-T12
AUKEY Mini Touch Control LED Lamp AUKEY Touch Control LED Lamp AUKEY Bedside Lamp AUKEY RGB Table Lamp AUKEY Smart Table Lamp AUKEY Fabric Shade Bedside Lamp
Power 4W (White Light), 3W (RGB Light) 6W (White Light), 3W (RGB Light) 6W (White Light) 6W (White Light), 3W (RGB Light) 6W (White Light), 1W (RGB Light) 5W
Lumen 180lm 450lm 300lm 200lm 300lm 450lm
RGB Multi-Color
Natural White Light
Rechargeable Battery
WiFi Connection
Material ABS, aluminum alloy ABS, aluminum alloy ABS, PP, silicone, aluminum alloy ABS, PP, silicone, aluminum alloy ABS, PC, silicone Linen Fabric
Additional Features 360° touch panel base 360° touch panel base 360° touch panel top surface, memory function 360° touch panel top surface, night light mode, memory function App Control and Voice Control, Works With Alex a, Google Home, memory function Dual USB charging ports, minimalist design, pull chain control
Dimensions 4" x 4" x 5.8” 4" x 4" x 8.5” 3.94" x 3.94" x 8.58" 3.94" x 3.94" x 8.58" 3.94" x 3.94" x 8.58" 5.9” x 5.9” x 14.57”
Weight 13.4oz 24oz 19.8oz 19.8oz 19.8oz 33.9oz

Compare with similar items


AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms
AMEXI Table lamp, Touch Sensor Bedside lamp + dimmable Warm White Light, can be Used in Children's Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Corridor, Basement (Yellow)
AUKEY Smart Table Lamp, Bedside Lamps for Bedrooms Work with Alexa and Google Home, Dimmable RGB Color Changing and Tunable White Night Light Touch Lamp for Kids, Desk Lamp for Living Room
Night Light, UNIFUN Touch Lamp for Bedrooms Living Room Portable Table Bedside Lamps with Rechargeable Internal Battery Dimmable 2800K-3100K Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB
TaoTronics Rechargeable Bedside Table Lamp Touch Sensor Portable Lantern with Memory Function and 4000mAh Battery, Dimmable Night Lights for Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Outdoor Camping
Table Lamp Touch Night Light - Portable Sensor Remote Control Bedside Lamps with Quick Rechargeable USB Dimmable Warm White Light 13 Colors RGB Table Lamp for Bedroom Living Room Office (White)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (2835) 4.5 out of 5 stars (240) 4.9 out of 5 stars (227) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4222) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2474) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3939)
Price $31.99 $20.50 $28.99 $19.99 $35.99 $16.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By AUKEY Direct Amexi Collection AUKEY Direct UNIFUN TaoTronics-LED mixigoo-us
Finish Type Painted Brushed Brushed Brushed
Item Dimensions 4 x 4 x 5.8 inches 3.55 x 3.55 x 5.7 inches 4.86 x 4.86 x 5.12 inches 3.5 x 3.5 x 4.7 inches 4.33 x 4.33 x 10.75 inches 2.6 x 2.6 x 6 inches
Material ABS Plastic, Metal Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ABS ABS+PP+Aluminum
Style Modern Classic Modern Modern Modern Modern
Wattage 4.00 watts 2.00 watts 7 watts 9.25 watts 6.00 watts 1.60 watts
Compare with similar items

Product information

Color:Silver  |  Size:Medium

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Wattage

4 watts

Bulb Voltage

5 volts

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,835 global ratings
5 star
71%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars They are really great Lamps!
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2018
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars They are really great Lamps!
By Taylor on October 20, 2018
I originally ordered two for my desk and loved them so much that I purchased another set! I will say that I was a little disappointed with the fact that the larger lamps can't be charged (the smaller ones can be used in a power outage so that's a plus), but they are brighter so its to be expected... Would recommend highly to those on the fence about buying
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
C
3.0 out of 5 stars Just Alright, Little Annoying To Manage
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2021
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Leo C
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and Versatile Light
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2019
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Calamity
5.0 out of 5 stars Versatile & Fun Lamp
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2018
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Snow White
5.0 out of 5 stars BEAUTIFUL SOFT LIGHT
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2021
Color: GoldSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nickolas lyczynski
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Lamp.
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2018
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Lamp.
By Nickolas lyczynski on October 8, 2018
Works absolutely amazing and lights up my room really bright! I like how easy it is to use and how you can stop on a certain color when its on color changing mode and the fact it has no switches and is able to be charged! Definitley Reccomend.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sonicmoon
4.0 out of 5 stars Great - except it randomly turns 'on'... SEE UPDATE
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2021
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joshua S. Morganthall
4.0 out of 5 stars Terrible touch controls.
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2018
Color: SilverSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

GeorgeB
4.0 out of 5 stars Very much like the different hues and brightness which can match any mood.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 14, 2021
Color: Space GreySize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Very much like the different hues and brightness which can match any mood.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 14, 2021
Slight glitch in that the default colour lamp selection overrides the signal to my bedside digital radio. So I only use the mood lighting settings which is fine as I never read in bed anyway.
It would be nice if the lamp stored the last selected setting so that you dont have to cycle through each time you turn it on.
But still quite happy with the purchase.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Anonymous
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2021
Color: Space GreySize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Kevin R.
5.0 out of 5 stars Brought for my son and he is happy not complaints so far
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 17, 2021
Color: Space GreySize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
mohammed rahman
5.0 out of 5 stars LEDs, no changing bulbs
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 13, 2020
Color: Space GreySize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Elysia
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommend, super bright!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 13, 2021
Color: Space GreySize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

Compare with other lamps

AUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms
This ItemAUKEY Cordless Lamp Rechargeable Table Lamp LED Bedside Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB, Touch Lamp for Bedrooms
AUKEY Baby Night Light for Kids, Rechargeable Bedside Lamp with RGB Color-Changing & Dimmable Bedroom Light, IP65 Water-Resistance Touch Control Table Lamp for Reading, Sleeping, and Relaxing
AUKEY Baby Night Light for Kids, Rechargeable Bedside Lamp with RGB Color-Changing & Dimmable Bedroom Light, IP65 Water-Resistance Touch Control Table Lamp for Reading, Sleeping, and Relaxing
AUKEY Baby Night Light for Kids, Rechargeable Bedside Lamp with RGB Color-Changing & Dimmable Bedroom Light, IP65 Water-Resistance Touch Control Table Lamp for Reading, Sleeping, and Relaxing
AUKEY Baby Night Light for Kids, Rechargeable Bedside Lamp with RGB Color-Changing & Dimmable Bedroom Light, IP65 Water-Resistance Touch Control Table Lamp for Reading, Sleeping, and Relaxing
AUKEY Bedside Lamp Touch-Sensitive Table Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light and Lighting Memory Function Night Light for Living Rooms and Bedrooms
AUKEY Bedside Lamp Touch-Sensitive Table Lamp with Dimmable Warm White Light and Lighting Memory Function Night Light for Living Rooms and Bedrooms
AMEXI Table lamp, Touch Sensor Bedside lamp + dimmable Warm White Light, can be Used in Children's Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Corridor, Basement (Yellow)
AMEXI Table lamp, Touch Sensor Bedside lamp + dimmable Warm White Light, can be Used in Children's Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Corridor, Basement (Yellow)
Table Lamp LED Touch Bedside Lamp Nightstand lamp Night Lights, TECKIN Desk Lamps Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB lamps for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office
Table Lamp LED Touch Bedside Lamp Nightstand lamp Night Lights, TECKIN Desk Lamps Dimmable Warm White Light & Color Changing RGB lamps for Bedrooms, Living Rooms and Office
Added
Added
Added
Added
Added
Added
Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars2,835
4.6 out of 5 stars1,543
4.6 out of 5 stars320
4.7 out of 5 stars2,357
4.5 out of 5 stars240
4.8 out of 5 stars2,722
Price$31.99$19.99$32.99$28.99$20.50$22.99
light source typeLEDLED-LEDLEDLED
brandAUKEYAUKEYAUKEYAUKEYAMEXITECKIN
colorSilver--BasicYellowWhite
styleModern--ModernClassicDL31
materialABSMetal-PlasticPlasticABS + PC
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best led touch lamps for bedrooms, Best mood lamps for bedrooms, Best bedside lamps for bedrooms