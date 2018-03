I bought this mainly for the backup camera to install on my 2002 Toyota Celica since it is quite convenient for beginner driver such as myself.This kit comes with everything you need to install the front dash cam and backup camera along with all the needed wires and straps, however, it's not for the faint of heart for installing the backup camera. You need some sort of tech/car knowledge to install. You'll need to splice the reverse light wire and do T tap for powering your backup camera, routing the cables from the camera from the license plate area all the way to the rear view mirror through the hatch, open a few panels to hide the cable. What I am saying is it is not your usual plug and play type of item. So, if you don't have the knowledge, I recommend bringing your car to a stereo shop and have them do the installation. For myself, I spent awhile trying to figure out but gave up. Enough said.Mirror unit with front facing camera:After all the installation hassles, again only because I am such a beginner when it comes to cars, the cameras performs phenomenally. They performed exactly as advertised and feels quality products. The touch sensors are quite responsive and program is easy to navigate. The pictures video are clear and sharp from both front and backup camera. You'll need to purchase a micro sd card for recording video from the front facing camera. You can do playbacks and there's also an external speaker for the sound playback from the recording but audio capturing isn't that great. With the screen off, the mirror unit would act as an extended rear view mirror.Backup camera:Here's the holy grail, the reason why I bought it for. The backup camera video quality is very surprising. It is clear and sharp, has guiding lines for parking, night time performance is as bright as daytime which is nice.Overall, I think the product itself is very reasonable for the price. The front dash camera video recording is superb quality except for the audio capture, the backup camera works really well at both day and night time with parking assists. I would totally recommend this product to anyone looking for a dash cam or a backup camera. I would also warn them about the installation hassles for any beginners who is thinking about installing it themselves.