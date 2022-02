I decided to write this to inform peoople about this item and what to expect. Long story short, this set is fun, durable and usefull. Yes the product comes folded in a box. You will need to straighten the mat. ( all I did was rooled it up tightly in the opposite direction that it came for 2 nights after use and the creases came out) Depending on the surface that you are laying it on will depend the green speed. ( great for trying different speeds) The large hole is regulation size! The small hole is great to learn to straighten your putt. The return system is great. ( add 3 more of your own balls and return works perfectly. If you use just the 3 you will have slow or no return on at least 2). It is 9feet long and the incline will help teach you to putt 18in past the hole work on a draw and return the ball when you putt short. I love this thing. The only thing that is not a deal breaker but worth mentioning is that if you hit the ball to hard it will pop off the back. To cure this, rest it against the wall.