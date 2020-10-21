- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Accidentally Wes Anderson Hardcover – October 20, 2020
Editorial Reviews
Review
"The Instagram trend you didn't know you needed...Art may imitate life, but as evidenced by the thousands of people designating their photos #AccidentalWesAnderson, perhaps the opposite is also true."―Vogue
Pastel colors, front-on facades, hyper-stylized uncanny symmetry: director Wes Anderson has a defined aesthetic. Once you've got your eye in, you can see it anywhere.... [Koval's] account, @AccidentallyWesAnderson, has found favor with an 'engaged group of explorers with a keen eye,' who send him thousands of submissions every week.―The Guardian
Like the Instagram account that spawned it, Wally Koval’s book brings together stunning — and often hilarious — photos of locations around the world that capture the director’s offbeat aesthetic.―Washington Post Holiday Gift Guide
While [Accidentally Wes Anderson] takes you to the top (Kilimanjaro) and bottom (Goudier Island, Antarctica) of the world, it also frames architectural bonbons closer to civilization and provides inspiration for your own homes, which might do with a dash of dreaminess in these dreary times.―The New York Times
'Legions of fans are scouting for locations around the world that evoke the 48 year-old director's trademark twee aesthetic... Color, symmetry, and absurdity are the defining elements of his aesthetic."―Quartz
All the world’s a Wes Anderson film, or so one would glean from this handsome book… A charming, whimsical tribute to the Anderson aesthetic.―Kirkus Reviews
The Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account, with its million-plus followers, is a wonderland of travel photography inspired by the distinctive symmetry, colors, and quirks of films by Wes Anderson...Now Koval is releasing a coffee-table book filled with some of the community’s most wanderlust-inspiring photos, organized by region and marked with approximate dates of origin.―Virtuoso
This book technically isn't out yet, but it looks so good we couldn't just not put it on the list.―Cosmopolitan.com best coffee table books roundup
There’s a sense of cheerfulness and beauty in those images that seems to only exist in the past — it’s powerful.―Matador Network
Koval gleefully arrays the awe-inspiring products of his Wes Anderson fan-photography Instagram project, an (officially authorized) labor-of-love. The selections in this debut coffee-table conversation-piece are culled from submissions by a “global community of more than one million Adventurers” that recall the filmmaker’s color-saturated oeuvre, many published for the first time here…Varying in layout, the images share vibrant color composition, both joyful and surreal…True to its inspiration, the collection is breathtaking, witty, and happily ambitious, a perfect diversion for film fans and globe trotters alike.―Publishers Weekly
About the Author
Wally Koval founded the @AccidentallyWesAnderson community on Instagram in 2017, and it has since grown to more than one million Adventurers. Wally curates and publishes daily content with the help of his wife, Amanda, and their dog, Dexter, in Brooklyn, New York. To discover your next adventure or share your favorite photo, visit AccidentallyWesAnderson.com.
Product details
- Publisher : Voracious (October 20, 2020)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 368 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0316492736
- ISBN-13 : 978-0316492737
- Item Weight : 2.55 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.65 x 1.4 x 9.35 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#2,381 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Celebrity Photography
- #1 in Photojournalism (Books)
- #2 in Travel Pictorial Reference Books
4.9 out of 5
1,609 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
The stories are well-researched and much more in-depth than what is on the daily Instagram account. It's wayyyy more than a "pretty coffee table book", though it is that too :) This is the best gift under $50, hands down. I'll be exploring and coming back to this one regularly. I still have 6 more sections to read and I'm enthralled. Kudos to everyone involved.
I have been a fan of the @accidentallywesanderson Instagram account for a few years, so when I learned a book was in the works I ordered a few copies as gifts for the design-lovers in my life. The books have started to arrive (along with my own copy) and it knocked my socks off! I knew that the images that "made the cut" would be stellar. What surprised me was the insightful, witty text that accompanies each photo. INCREDIBLE.
The stories are well-researched and much more in-depth than what is on the daily Instagram account. It's wayyyy more than a "pretty coffee table book", though it is that too :) This is the best gift under $50, hands down. I'll be exploring and coming back to this one regularly. I still have 6 more sections to read and I'm enthralled. Kudos to everyone involved.
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
I’m a big Wes Anderson fan, and this book is a joyful tribute to his distinctive style with the frontal perspective, color palette, rigorous symmetry and nostalgic subjects. The photographs would be easy to appreciate even if you aren’t familiar with the director’s vision. My disappointment is that too many of these pictures are ruined by running them as two page spreads. This book is a fairly thick volume and symmetrical composition of so many of the photographs leave the center of the pictures lost in the gutter, effectively destroying those images. It’s so sad that these spreads ruin great pictures with bad page design.
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
This book is so beautiful! I was curious about what the quality of the printing would be like, wondering how the images would translate from what we are used to seeing on the Instagram page, but everything about this book is practically perfect. In this digital age, there is still something to be said about seeing full color pictures on paper- wow!!! The write ups on each destination are intriguing, but the pictures are STUNNING. I was so excited I couldn't stop myself from flipping through every page as soon as I got it, so I could see all the pictures. I can't wait to go back and read about each one. This book is giving me a serious case of wanderlust. If you follow this page on Instagram, love travel or photography, this book is a must have.
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
This is a great book for those who love to explore the strange and exotic “little things” often buried within the “big things.” Each page contains a unique place that, at first glance, you might say oh I’ve been there...but have you really??? In some ways it is similar Atlas Obscura, but just more micro level things/places of interest.
Reviewed in the United States on October 23, 2020
Exceeded expectations! I learn something new on each page, my son was particularly taken with a picture of an 1800’s grand opera house, and actually stuck around to hear me read him about it’s history! I also really like how they have the pictures sectioned out by region, makes for easy referencing and a great way to explore the world via the book. Well done Mr. Koval!
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Some of the most stunning photographs all in one book. I pre ordered this months ago and am so excited to finally have it. The stories behind each image are a delightful touch. This is a gorgeous conversation starter and makes me happy sitting on my table
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
I am really happy that I bought this for myself, because it's going to be a great coffee table books whenever guests are allowed to come back over again. This is a must-buy as a gift for anyone in your life who loves Wes Anderson. Whether they know about this artist or not, they will totally appreciate the aesthetic.
I pre-ordered this book after finding Accidentally Wes Anderson on Instagram. This is chock-full of beautiful pictures, but there is also plenty to read with information about these locations. Since I'm buying this during the pandemic, I can't travel to these places in real life. But this gives me a lot of ideas about places that I would love to visit someday.
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
This book surpassed my expectations. The presentation is one of a kind. Grab a copy for you and a friend. The research and photographs are amazing.
bookish
THIS BOOK WILL MAKE YOU WANT TO BE A LOCATION SCOUT FOR WES ANDERSON, BUT IT'S ALSO A LOVELY BOOKReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Having followed this account on insta for years, I couldn't wait to get the book. It's a wonderful visual resource, full of beautiful photography and interesting details and tales of some wonderful places. Super inspiring, full of places you'll want to go and visit, and a brilliant visual resource and reference. If you've ever fallen in love with a Wes Anderson film, and his aesthetic then you definitely need this.
Tess9515
About time :) Thanks AWAReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Brilliant book! I've followed @accidentallywesanderson on Instagram for a while and had to get my hands on copy when I found out they were translating their aesthetically gorgeous instagram account into a printed book. Couldn't fault this, beautiful design combining quirky Anderson-esque images with the stories behind them. Makes a great gift or coffee table book.
utdminiman
Stunning BookReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Absolutely adore this book, the photos are simply stunning and great to have a hard copy of some stunning imagery in a world of compressed online images! It's also great to get some footnotes to explain the stories of the photos and their subjects.
Mrs N Davidson
Good qualityReviewed in the United Kingdom on November 3, 2020
Early Christmas gift for my son who will love this! The copy received was in perfect condition unlike other reviews. I also Really like what I see at a glance.
Maura Preece
A great gift for the discerning travellerReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2021
This proved to be a great success with the travellers and photographers in the family. I bought two copies based on the literary reviews in the papers.