Buy new:
$21.10
List Price: $35.00
Save: $13.90 (40%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Saturday, March 27 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, March 25
Order within 12 hrs and 40 mins Details
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Accidentally Wes Anderson has been added to your Cart
<Embed>
Other Sellers on Amazon
$21.10
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Sarahs Bookshop
$20.50
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: allnewbooks
$24.50
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: RocketSalesHQ
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Authors

Wally Koval

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Amanda Koval

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Accidentally Wes Anderson Hardcover – October 20, 2020

by
Wally Koval (Author)
Visit Amazon's Wally Koval Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Wally Koval (Author), Wes Anderson (Foreword)
4.9 out of 5 stars 1,609 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Photojournalism
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$16.99
Hardcover
$21.10
$20.50 $25.04
Previous page
  1. Print length
    368 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Voracious
  4. Publication date
    October 20, 2020
  5. Dimensions
    7.65 x 1.4 x 9.35 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0316492736
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0316492737
  8. See all details
Next page
New from James Patterson
Aaron Paul leads an all-star cast in the Black Book audio drama. Listen now
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • Accidentally Wes Anderson
  • +
  • Made for Living: Collected Interiors for All Sorts of Styles (CLARKSON POTTER)
  • +
  • Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography
Total price: $86.77
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

From the Publisher

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Editorial Reviews

Review

"The Instagram trend you didn't know you needed...Art may imitate life, but as evidenced by the thousands of people designating their photos #AccidentalWesAnderson, perhaps the opposite is also true."―Vogue

Pastel colors, front-on facades, hyper-stylized uncanny symmetry: director Wes Anderson has a defined aesthetic. Once you've got your eye in, you can see it anywhere.... [Koval's] account, @AccidentallyWesAnderson, has found favor with an 'engaged group of explorers with a keen eye,' who send him thousands of submissions every week.―The Guardian

Like the Instagram account that spawned it, Wally Koval’s book brings together stunning — and often hilarious — photos of locations around the world that capture the director’s offbeat aesthetic.―Washington Post Holiday Gift Guide

While [Accidentally Wes Anderson] takes you to the top (Kilimanjaro) and bottom (Goudier Island, Antarctica) of the world, it also frames architectural bonbons closer to civilization and provides inspiration for your own homes, which might do with a dash of dreaminess in these dreary times.―The New York Times

'Legions of fans are scouting for locations around the world that evoke the 48 year-old director's trademark twee aesthetic... Color, symmetry, and absurdity are the defining elements of his aesthetic."―Quartz

All the world’s a Wes Anderson film, or so one would glean from this handsome book… A charming, whimsical tribute to the Anderson aesthetic.―Kirkus Reviews

The Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account, with its million-plus followers, is a wonderland of travel photography inspired by the distinctive symmetry, colors, and quirks of films by Wes Anderson...Now Koval is releasing a coffee-table book filled with some of the community’s most wanderlust-inspiring photos, organized by region and marked with approximate dates of origin.―Virtuoso

This book technically isn't out yet, but it looks so good we couldn't just not put it on the list.―Cosmopolitan.com best coffee table books roundup

There’s a sense of cheerfulness and beauty in those images that seems to only exist in the past — it’s powerful.―Matador Network

Koval gleefully arrays the awe-inspiring products of his Wes Anderson fan-photography Instagram project, an (officially authorized) labor-of-love. The selections in this debut coffee-table conversation-piece are culled from submissions by a “global community of more than one million Adventurers” that recall the filmmaker’s color-saturated oeuvre, many published for the first time here…Varying in layout, the images share vibrant color composition, both joyful and surreal…True to its inspiration, the collection is breathtaking, witty, and happily ambitious, a perfect diversion for film fans and globe trotters alike.―Publishers Weekly

About the Author

Wally Koval founded the @AccidentallyWesAnderson community on Instagram in 2017, and it has since grown to more than one million Adventurers. Wally curates and publishes daily content with the help of his wife, Amanda, and their dog, Dexter, in Brooklyn, New York. To discover your next adventure or share your favorite photo, visit AccidentallyWesAnderson.com.

Product details

  • Publisher : Voracious (October 20, 2020)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 368 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 0316492736
  • ISBN-13 : 978-0316492737
  • Item Weight : 2.55 pounds
  • Dimensions : 7.65 x 1.4 x 9.35 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.9 out of 5 stars 1,609 ratings

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
1,609 global ratings
5 star
92%
4 star
6%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

The DBB
5.0 out of 5 stars Armchair Adventure at its finest! (A great gift, too)
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Armchair Adventure at its finest! (A great gift, too)
By The DBB on October 21, 2020
I have been a fan of the @accidentallywesanderson Instagram account for a few years, so when I learned a book was in the works I ordered a few copies as gifts for the design-lovers in my life. The books have started to arrive (along with my own copy) and it knocked my socks off! I knew that the images that "made the cut" would be stellar. What surprised me was the insightful, witty text that accompanies each photo. INCREDIBLE.

The stories are well-researched and much more in-depth than what is on the daily Instagram account. It's wayyyy more than a "pretty coffee table book", though it is that too :) This is the best gift under $50, hands down. I'll be exploring and coming back to this one regularly. I still have 6 more sections to read and I'm enthralled. Kudos to everyone involved.

P.S. I am updating this review after seeing a mention about losing images in the middle of the binding. I disagree that this is a problem. This book has special lay-flat binding. You just need to... open the book the full way ;) Added some photos of 2-page spreads so you can see.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matthew Phillips
3.0 out of 5 stars So charming but so flawed
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars So charming but so flawed
By Matthew Phillips on October 21, 2020
I’m a big Wes Anderson fan, and this book is a joyful tribute to his distinctive style with the frontal perspective, color palette, rigorous symmetry and nostalgic subjects. The photographs would be easy to appreciate even if you aren’t familiar with the director’s vision. My disappointment is that too many of these pictures are ruined by running them as two page spreads. This book is a fairly thick volume and symmetrical composition of so many of the photographs leave the center of the pictures lost in the gutter, effectively destroying those images. It’s so sad that these spreads ruin great pictures with bad page design.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
56 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
hburke
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning captures by real travelers, perfect ode to Wes Anderson.
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning captures by real travelers, perfect ode to Wes Anderson.
By hburke on October 20, 2020
This book is so beautiful! I was curious about what the quality of the printing would be like, wondering how the images would translate from what we are used to seeing on the Instagram page, but everything about this book is practically perfect. In this digital age, there is still something to be said about seeing full color pictures on paper- wow!!! The write ups on each destination are intriguing, but the pictures are STUNNING. I was so excited I couldn't stop myself from flipping through every page as soon as I got it, so I could see all the pictures. I can't wait to go back and read about each one. This book is giving me a serious case of wanderlust. If you follow this page on Instagram, love travel or photography, this book is a must have.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
BRAD
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book for discovering the “trees in the forest.”
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Eddie
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought it for the photography, keeping it for the content.
Reviewed in the United States on October 23, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought it for the photography, keeping it for the content.
By Eddie on October 23, 2020
Exceeded expectations! I learn something new on each page, my son was particularly taken with a picture of an 1800’s grand opera house, and actually stuck around to hear me read him about it’s history! I also really like how they have the pictures sectioned out by region, makes for easy referencing and a great way to explore the world via the book. Well done Mr. Koval!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Allison Bynum
5.0 out of 5 stars You need this book!
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Shannon Quinn
5.0 out of 5 stars The Perfect Balance of Eye Candy and Information
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The Perfect Balance of Eye Candy and Information
By Shannon Quinn on October 20, 2020
I pre-ordered this book after finding Accidentally Wes Anderson on Instagram. This is chock-full of beautiful pictures, but there is also plenty to read with information about these locations. Since I'm buying this during the pandemic, I can't travel to these places in real life. But this gives me a lot of ideas about places that I would love to visit someday.

I am really happy that I bought this for myself, because it's going to be a great coffee table books whenever guests are allowed to come back over again. This is a must-buy as a gift for anyone in your life who loves Wes Anderson. Whether they know about this artist or not, they will totally appreciate the aesthetic.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Accidentally Wes Anderson Rocks!
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

bookish
5.0 out of 5 stars THIS BOOK WILL MAKE YOU WANT TO BE A LOCATION SCOUT FOR WES ANDERSON, BUT IT'S ALSO A LOVELY BOOK
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Tess9515
5.0 out of 5 stars About time :) Thanks AWA
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
utdminiman
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning Book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Mrs N Davidson
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Maura Preece
4.0 out of 5 stars A great gift for the discerning traveller
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.