Archie McPhee 11761 Accoutrements Yodelling Pickle Multi-colored, 8"
Enhance your purchase
|Package Weight
|0.09 Kilograms
|Item Weight
|0.2 Pounds
|Number of Pieces
|50
About this item
- Hours of mindless entertainment
- Batteries included
- Great gift for the person who has everything except a yodelling pickel
- Great gift for the person who has everything except a yodeling pickle
Frequently bought together
From the manufacturer
THIS PICKLE IS THE ULTIMATE CONVERSATION PIECE... THAT ALSO YODELS!
Are you sick and tired of trying to convince a jar of pickles to yodel using melodious mind bullets and sheer force of will? So were we. At last, the Electronic Yodelling Pickle that you have always hoped for! Each 5-1/4'' long plastic pickle yodels its little heart out at the push of a button. Batteries included.
- 5-1/4" long, plastic pickle (batteries included)
- Yodels its heart out at the push of a button
- No briney odor
- A great gift for any occasion
Product Description
Are you sick and tired of trying to teach your pickles to yodel? Pickles can be so stubborn. At last, the yodeling pickle you've been waiting for. With a mere press of a button (yes, it has a button) this little pickle will yodel its heart out. You'll think you're in the Swiss Alps listening to a yodeling pickle.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. His father's Alzheimer's was getting worse and worse and he would often end up in a nonsensical rage over little things. Somehow they got the idea to give him this, and he found it hilarious. So every time he had an episode, they'd discretely put this in his pocket and set it off, and he'd totally forget about what he was mad about and start laughing at the stupid yodelling pickle.