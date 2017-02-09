Amazon Customer 5.0 out of 5 stars My yodeling pickle is my soul mate

Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017

He's no average yodeler. He's 'the' yodeler, the teacher of all yodelers. He's the yodel master. And, he is my best friend.I'm beyond fortunate to have met him. I now share my home with him. You can only hope that your yodeling pickle is half as good as mine. And if not, I'm not sharing - he's mine, all mine. Hear that? #WordSo, how did my yodeling pickle and I meet? My sister gave him to me for my 23 birthday. Yeah, that's right. I'm 23 - shut your mouth if you thought I was 24. I was so excited, I started crying, but the streams flowing down my cheeks were tears of joy. You know what my pickle did for me next? You'll never believe it. #RipleysHe serenaded me with a yodel birthday song - Yodel - Aey - Eee Ooooooo. The way those five syllables rolled off his tiny pickle tongue was pure bliss to my ears. It was divine. The voice of my yodeling pickle is sweet as honey.The following day, we went out to dinner to celebrate our one day anniversary. He didn't order food; he wasn't hungry. But he was there for me. He listened to every word, never interrupting, soaking in what I had to say into his pickle body. And then, when I had no more words, he sang for me. Over and over again - he sang a sweet yodel sounding like the angels in heaven were calling down upon us. Anytime I started to feel sad and lonely; he picked me up with another Yodel - Aey - Eee Ooooooo from his little pickle mouth. I love him so much. I have found my true love. #pickleSoulm8 The waiter was so impressed with my pickle's yodeling, he got my food out quickly and didn't even make us pay! The other diners were fighting over who could grab him and steal him from me, but the restaurant manager had security escort us out so that we could both safely return home. #everybodywantshim Everybody loves my yodeling pickle!I am truly blessed to have my yodeling pickle in my life. Thank you....oh....thank you so much.#batteriesincluded