|Standing screen display size
|15.6 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920x1080
|Processor
|4.5 GHz core_i5
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4
|Memory Speed
|4.5 GHz
|Hard Drive
|256 GB SSD
|Graphics Coprocessor
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|Chipset Brand
|NVIDIA
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Wireless Type
|Bluetooth
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|4
|Average Battery Life (in hours)
|11 Hours
