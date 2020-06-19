I included potential solutions to the problems I had in the cons section.



Pros:

-slim size, easy to take on the go

-cheap

-open slots inside to upgrade components



Cons (that I found solutions to):

-loud fans, combined with poor audio quality. The built in speaker volume needs to be turned up pretty high to hear over the fan noise. The fan noise also means you should leave your mic on push to talk rather than open during online games, otherwise your poor teammates will have to listen to it constantly. Good news is there is blue tooth, so I suggest connecting external speakers or headphones instead.



-hot CPU. Make sure your battery settings are on "better performance" rather than "best performance", regardless of if it's plugged in or not. Otherwise, the CPU hits 90 C. Better to have less performance or learn to undervolt if you want the laptop to last very long.



-wrong GPU used during gaming. If you have really bad performance, it could be that the laptop is using the Intel GPU rather than the GTX 1650. Go into NVIDIA Control Panel, and under "manage 3D settings" and "global settings", switch preferred graphics processor to "high-performance NVIDIA processor" rather than auto.



-laptop suddenly restarts within seconds of booting up, when not plugged into power. For me, going into startup apps and turning off "Delayed Launcher" fixed this.



-not enough space, and plenty of bloatware to make it worse. Definitely invest in at least 1TB of additional storage. 256 GB is only enough space for two or three games, unless you only play games from the 90's.



Cons (without solutions I could find):

-yellowish smudges at the top of the screen, only visible though when the screen is black



-the touch pad is terrible. It's on the left for some reason, so both your hands have to be crammed left to use them during games. Not an issue if you use controllers or a mouse. Also, the mouse is very delayed and floats around. Tried updating drivers but nothing works, it's super laggy most of the time!



-keyboard lights only turn on when a key is pressed and automatically turn off after 30 seconds. There is no way to leave them on, which sucks when you're using it in the dark. There are forums complaining about this, and the company refuses to add the feature to leave them on even though many people are requesting the option.



-short battery life. This doesn't bother me because I view gaming laptops more like transportable desktops, but keep in mind that this will not last you very long if you want to play on the bus or plane.