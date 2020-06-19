Add to your order

4 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1726
$129.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 2
Or fastest delivery Monday, February 28. Order within 11 hrs 49 mins
In Stock.
$$789.08 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$789.08
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1726)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

2 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(423)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
FREE delivery March 4 - 14. Details
Or fastest delivery March 2 - 7. Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
$$789.08 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$789.08
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Ships from and sold by Max Tech21 (we record SN).
Compare New & Used (82) from
$750.45

& FREE Shipping
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$789.01
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: e@World
Sold by: e@World
(3424 ratings)
85% positive over last 12 months
Only 10 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$789.80
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: ppfy2021
Sold by: ppfy2021
(2 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$789.89
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: E ZEE ELECTRONICS
Sold by: E ZEE ELECTRONICS
(18793 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-10300H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB NVMe SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6 | Backlit Keyboard

4.6 out of 5 stars 6,603 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Traditional Laptop Computers by Acer
List Price: $839.99 Details
Price: $789.08 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $50.91 (6%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
i5-10300H / RTX3050
Notebook only

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Dominate the Game: With the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, your Nitro 5 is packed with incredible power for all your games
  • RTX, It's On: The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB dedicated GDDR6 VRAM) is powered by award-winning architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors support DirectX 12 Ultimate for the ultimate gaming performance
  • Visual Intensity: Explore game worlds in Full HD detail on the 15.6" widescreen LED-backlit IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 80% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Internal Specifications: 8GB DDR4 2933MHz Memory (2 DDR4 Slots Total, Maximum 32GB); 256GB NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots, 1 x 2.5" Hard Drive Bay Available)
  • Prioritize Your Gameplay: Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 gives you an edge online by taking control of your network and prioritizing your gameplay
  • Stay Cool Under Pressure: When heavy use requires an added boost, Acer CoolBoost technology increases fan speed by 10% and CPU, GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode, overall increasing thermal performance by 25% for better gaming comfort
  • Take Control of Your Gaming Laptop: The NitroSense UI can be called up with the dedicated keyboard button so you can instantly visualize your PC's component temperature, fan speed, loading performance, power plan, and more
New & Used (82) from $750.45 & FREE Shipping

Buy this product as Renewed and save $47.09 off the current New price.

Acer Nitro 5 - 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD W10H (Renewed)
Acer Nitro 5 - 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD W10H (Renewed) $741.99
Works and looks like new and backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Frequently bought together

  • Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-10300H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Di
  • +
  • Pccooler Laptop Cooling Pad, Laptop Cooler with 5 Quiet Red LED Fans for 12-17.3 Inch Laptop, Dual USB 2.0 Ports, Portable 6
  • +
  • Redragon M602 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse RGB Spectrum Backlit Ergonomic Mouse Griffin Programmable with 7 Backlight Modes up to 7
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

What's in the box

  • Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Notebook Lithium Ion Battery AC Adapter

    • From the manufacturer

    acer nitro 5 review laptop an515 55 53e5 an515-55 gaming laptop casual gamer amateur
    fhd full hd ips display widescreen 144hz 15 inch inches screen to body ratio bezels thin narrow
    fhd full hd ips display widescreen 144hz 15 inch inches screen to body ratio bezels thin narrow

    Compare with similar items


    Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-10300H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU | 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB NVMe SSD | Intel Wi-Fi 6 | Backlit Keyboard
    MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win10, Black (11UGK-001)
    ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-10300H, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, Bonfire Black, FX706LI-ES53
    ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, G513IC-EB73
    ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2021) Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz FHD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Intel Core i7-11370H, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 10, Eclipse Grey Color, TUF516PE-AB73
    MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display, Intel Core i7-11375H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, Win10, Carbon Gray (A11UEK-009)
    Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (6603) 4.5 out of 5 stars (321) 4.6 out of 5 stars (454) 4.5 out of 5 stars (76) 4.5 out of 5 stars (704) 4.3 out of 5 stars (370)
    Price $789.08 $1,259.00 $859.99 $999.99 $949.99 $1,189.00
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com ebestpurchase Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Computer Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
    CPU Model Core i5 Core i7 Core i5 Ryzen 7 4800H Core i7 Core i7
    CPU Model Manufacturer Intel Intel Intel AMD Intel Intel
    CPU Speed 4.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
    Display Resolution Maximum 1920x1080 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
    Screen Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 17.3 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
    Display Technology LED FHD FHD LED
    Graphics Coprocessor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Nvidia RTX 3070 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050 Ti Nvidia RTX 3060
    Graphics Description Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Dedicated
    Hard Disk Description SSD SSD SSD SSD SSD
    Hard Disk Size 256 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB 512 GB
    Hardware Platform PC PC PC PC PC
    Human Interface Input Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard, Microphone Keyboard Keyboard Keyboard
    Item Dimensions 14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches 0.94 x 14.13 x 10.2 inches 15.71 x 10.59 x 1.02 inches 13.94 x 10.2 x 1.02 inches 14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches 0.63 x 14.1 x 9.76 inches
    Item Weight 5.07 lbs 4.63 lbs 5.73 lbs 4.60 lbs 3.73 lbs
    Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
    Processor Count 4 8 4 8 8 4
    RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
    Wireless Communication Standard Bluetooth Bluetooth 802.11ax 802.11ax, Bluetooth 802.11ax, Bluetooth Bluetooth
    Wireless Communication Technology Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
    Compare with similar items

    Product Description

    Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch FHD display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more. With Killer Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6, get quicker matchmaking and never worry about disconnecting during a game. The Acer Nitro 5 with Intel Core i5 processing power enables impressive performance whether you're challenging your buddies to battle or focusing on a new hobby. This Acer Nitro laptop is configured with 8GB RAM memory and 256GB solid-state drive storage space, and the ability to upgrade as needed. Use the HDMI 2.0 port for a monitor, use power-off USB charging, and plug in your favorite accessories with the array of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. (NH.QB0AA.001).

    Product information

    Technical Details

    Collapse all
    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Product guides and documents

    User Manual (PDF)
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    6,603 global ratings
    5 star
    		79%
    4 star
    		12%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		6%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars Bad Quality Control
    Reviewed in the United States on June 19, 2020
    CPU: Intel Core i5 9th GenStyle: Notebook onlyVerified Purchase
    1,018 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kindle Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ram upgrade for Acer Nitro 5 (Model: AN515-54-5812)
    Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2020
    CPU: Intel Core i5 9th GenStyle: Notebook onlyVerified Purchase
    536 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Enriq Orti
    5.0 out of 5 stars A TRUE "best bang for your buck" laptop today!!! AN515-54-5812
    Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
    CPU: Intel Core i5 9th GenStyle: Notebook onlyVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Enriq Orti
    5.0 out of 5 stars A TRUE "best bang for your buck" laptop today!!! AN515-54-5812
    Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
    At $579.99 for the AN515-54-5812 it's A REAL DEAL!!! Since the unboxing I have liked it's features and performance... It can be upgraded in storage and RAM. I will recommend this machine to my friends and family.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    345 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Caleb C.
    2.0 out of 5 stars You Get What You Pay For
    Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2020
    CPU: Intel Core i5 9th GenStyle: Notebook onlyVerified Purchase
    272 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    IMALEKI
    5.0 out of 5 stars Acer Nitro 5 Best Bang For your Buck
    Reviewed in the United States on June 5, 2020
    CPU: Intel Core i5 9th GenStyle: Notebook onlyVerified Purchase
    225 people found this helpful