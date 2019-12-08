|Standing screen display size
|28 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Specific Uses For Product
|Video Editing, Photo Editing, Gaming
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Brand
|Acer
|Screen Size
|28 Inches
|Special Feature
|VisionCare
Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB283K Ultra HD display with 4K resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 28-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Experience something new.
For enhanced color vibrancy, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensures better contrast and color accuracy so customers experience AAA games as they were meant to be.
How does color accuracy down to the finest detail sound? If that sounds good, we’ve got your back with 90% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut.
Established through years of research and designed with eye doctors, this innovation manages light directly at the source to meet Eyesafe Requirements for blue light from displays, while maintaining vivid color quality and achieving industry standards.
With HDMI 2.1 ports, they support the newest console gaming, compatible with PS5, XBOX series X and PC gaming.
|
|
LG 27GN950-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27” UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS Display, 1ms Response Time, 144Hz Refresh Rate, G-SYNC Compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand
|
ASUS ROG Strix 27" 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (XG27UQ) - UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS, 144Hz, 1ms, Adaptive-Sync, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, Aura Sync, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI
|
Acer Nitro XV282K KVbmiipruzx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | 144Hz | 1ms | TUV/Eyesafe | 1 x Display Port 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.1 & 4 x USB Ports
|
Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx 32" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, VESA Certified DisplayHDR600, Up to 0.5ms, 170Hz, (1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI and 4 x USB 3.0), Black
|
SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor, 4K UHD LED Display, HDR 400, 144Hz, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Support, Front Light Panels, LS28AG700NNXZA, Black
|Customer Rating
|(2620)
|(745)
|(664)
|(302)
|(366)
|(2116)
|Price
|$629.99
|$967.99
|$999.99
|$899.99
|$715.00
|$649.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Lucky Tech LLC
|Di Nando
|Amazon.com
|Better Deals Online
|Amazon.com
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|21:9
|16:9
|16:9
|Display Resolution Maximum
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160
|WQHD (2560 x 1440)
|3,840 x 2,160 pixels
|Screen Size
|28 inches
|27 inches
|27 inches
|28 inches
|32 inches
|28 inches
|Item Dimensions
|25.06 x 9.3 x 18 inches
|23.9 x 11.5 x 18.1 inches
|24.95 x 17.19 x 10.61 inches
|25.06 x 10.6 x 19 inches
|28.64 x 11.38 x 23.5 inches
|9.7 x 25.1 x 22.6 inches
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount Size (mm) 100 x 100 mm
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Refresh Rate
|144 hertz
|144 hertz
|144 hertz
|144 hertz
|170 hertz
|144 hertz
|Size
|28-inch
|—
|—
|28-inch
|32-inch
|28-inch
