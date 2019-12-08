I am writing this review so that it can help others, who are seeking the same information, that I was looking for, before buying this monitor.



About the monitor:

The monitor does not have backlight bleed but it can vary from panel to panel. So if you purchase one, make sure to run a "IPS Panel Test" video on the Youtube.

The colors are accurate and I set it to my liking. So you can set different aspects of color profiles(there are 6 available)

Now for the picture quality, as you expect from an IPS panel, the picture quality is far exceeding. The black levels are really black(not gray or slate).



Important Part:

So I purchased this monitor to connect it with my MSI laptop. I was skepticle about utilizing the G-Sync of monitor, through my laptop. So yes, I am able to use the G-Sync.

To use it, first your laptop must have G-Sync supported dedicated graphics card(check Nvidia website for same). Then you need a mini display port to display port cable to connect your laptop with the monitor.

I used amazon basics cable is it is running great.

Reason of connecting with display port cable is:

- HDMI does not support refresh rate(frame rate) above 60Hz. So to achive above 60 FPS, you need to connectit with display port cable.

- The laptop's dedicated graphics card is connected with HDMI port and mini display port and G-Sync only works with display port.



About games:

It's resolution is best. You get more clarity then 1080p, without sacrificing performance. Just for the example, I ran Witcher 3 with same setting on 2 resolutions. On 1080p I got around 70 FPS and on 1440p I got 65 around FPS. So you can see there is marginal difference between performance but huge clarity update.



Connecting with consoles:

Since the monitor support HDMI and consoles(Playstation and XBox) does not support above 60 FPS, you can connect consoles also.

Please note that consoles does not support G-Sync.



Thank you for anyone, who find this information useful.