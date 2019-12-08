Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
424
$85.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$629.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, March 6
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, March 2. Order within 11 hrs 25 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$629.99","priceAmount":629.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"629","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"9ussH22E1jz7%2BkptRs7ynU6sEz%2BzKDEHX%2BTN5pagsCVQy%2BXVw5sO7dXZP9ykML8PahW9YPu99TlV9hIL2JrSyhhqhTK3ea7Oy0W3TUCSG9edMJVc6vsLarJNaOObhENLeb0BewZW58%2B9I2De5SCRhQ%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$629.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$629.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Acer Predator XB283K KVbm... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(424)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(81)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
Share

Acer Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx 28" UHD 3840 x 2160 Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium/G-SYNC Compatible | 144Hz | 1ms | TUV/Eyesafe | 1xUSB Type-C, 1xDP 1.4, 2xHDMI 2.1 & 4xUSB

4.6 out of 5 stars 2,620 ratings
$629.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
UHD (3840 x 2160)
28-inch

Enhance your purchase

Specific Uses For Product Video Editing, Photo Editing, Gaming
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Brand Acer
Screen Size 28 Inches
Special Feature VisionCare

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 28.0" UHD (3840 x 2160) Widescreen Agile-Splendor IPS AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium Technology (works with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible) Gaming Monitor
  • High Brightness and Contrast with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 | Color Gamut: 90% DCI-P3 | Color Accuracy: No color difference with Delta E<1
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms (G to G) | Pixel Pitch: 0.233mm
  • TUV/Eyesafe Certification | Acer VisionCare 3.0 Technologies
  • Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 (Type-C) port (Gen 1 up to 5 Gbps) supporting data, power (65W) and DisplayPort over USB-C, 1 x Display Port 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 (Supports PS5 and XBOX: 4K UHD@120Hz) & 4 x USB Ports (Display Port, HDMI and USB Cables Included)

Buy it with

  • Acer Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx 28" UHD 3840 x 2160 Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium/G-SYNC Compatib
  • +
  • Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (120mm, Brown)
  • +
  • Noctua NH-U12S, Premium CPU Cooler with NF-F12 120mm Fan (Brown)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Mythic Speed

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB283K Ultra HD display with 4K resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 28-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Experience something new.

Predator XB283K FreeSync Premium NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Features

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

DisplayHDR 400

For enhanced color vibrancy, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensures better contrast and color accuracy so customers experience AAA games as they were meant to be.

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Widen the Spectrum

How does color accuracy down to the finest detail sound? If that sounds good, we’ve got your back with 90% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut.

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Eyesafe Display

Established through years of research and designed with eye doctors, this innovation manages light directly at the source to meet Eyesafe Requirements for blue light from displays, while maintaining vivid color quality and achieving industry standards.

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Full Speed with HDMI 2.1

With HDMI 2.1 ports, they support the newest console gaming, compatible with PS5, XBOX series X and PC gaming.

Predator GameView

Predator XB283K NVIDIA G-SYNC 144Hz 1ms Gaming 4K 3840 x 2160 Amazon Choice

Compare with similar items


Acer Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx 28" UHD 3840 x 2160 Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium/G-SYNC Compatible | 144Hz | 1ms | TUV/Eyesafe | 1xUSB Type-C, 1xDP 1.4, 2xHDMI 2.1 & 4xUSB
LG 27GN950-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27” UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS Display, 1ms Response Time, 144Hz Refresh Rate, G-SYNC Compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand
ASUS ROG Strix 27" 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (XG27UQ) - UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS, 144Hz, 1ms, Adaptive-Sync, G-SYNC Compatible, DisplayHDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, Aura Sync, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI
Acer Nitro XV282K KVbmiipruzx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | 144Hz | 1ms | TUV/Eyesafe | 1 x Display Port 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.1 & 4 x USB Ports
Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx 32" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, VESA Certified DisplayHDR600, Up to 0.5ms, 170Hz, (1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI and 4 x USB 3.0), Black
SAMSUNG 28" Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor, 4K UHD LED Display, HDR 400, 144Hz, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Support, Front Light Panels, LS28AG700NNXZA, Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (2620) 4.5 out of 5 stars (745) 3.9 out of 5 stars (664) 4.4 out of 5 stars (302) 4.6 out of 5 stars (366) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2116)
Price $629.99 $967.99 $999.99 $899.99 $715.00 $649.99
Sold By Amazon.com Lucky Tech LLC Di Nando Amazon.com Better Deals Online Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 21:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 WQHD (2560 x 1440) 3,840 x 2,160 pixels
Screen Size 28 inches 27 inches 27 inches 28 inches 32 inches 28 inches
Item Dimensions 25.06 x 9.3 x 18 inches 23.9 x 11.5 x 18.1 inches 24.95 x 17.19 x 10.61 inches 25.06 x 10.6 x 19 inches 28.64 x 11.38 x 23.5 inches 9.7 x 25.1 x 22.6 inches
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Size (mm) 100 x 100 mm Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 144 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz 170 hertz 144 hertz
Size 28-inch 28-inch 32-inch 28-inch
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB283K UHD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 28-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Experience something new. (UM.PX3AA.V01)

Product information

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
2,620 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Pengcheng Hao
1.0 out of 5 stars Not good
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2019
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
219 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
A. S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Checks all the boxes
Reviewed in the United States on October 12, 2020
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
125 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
OverclockerBR
1.0 out of 5 stars Gsync vertical line issue in 2018.....
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2018
Style: WQHD (2560 x 1440)Size: 27 inVerified Purchase
216 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Zeh
4.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor, but with a deep flaw
Reviewed in the United States on March 28, 2020
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
61 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Noah
5.0 out of 5 stars All monitors aren't created equal -- great monitor if you get lucky!
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2018
Style: WQHD (2560 x 1440)Size: 27 inVerified Purchase
207 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
James Moran
5.0 out of 5 stars Cutting edge, top of the line gaming monitor.
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2020
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
52 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

abhishek sb
5.0 out of 5 stars this is an awesome monitor
Reviewed in India on May 26, 2018
Style: WQHD (2560 x 1440)Size: 27 inVerified Purchase
59 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Best monitor for using G-Sync through laptop and also price to performance ratio
Reviewed in India on October 1, 2018
Style: WQHD (2560 x 1440)Size: 27 inVerified Purchase
37 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Juno
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Monitor for price
Reviewed in Canada on September 20, 2020
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
NM
5.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor for 1440p gaming
Reviewed in India on February 15, 2019
Style: WQHD (2560 x 1440)Size: 27 inVerified Purchase
Customer image
NM
5.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor for 1440p gaming
Reviewed in India on February 15, 2019
Since the monitor had Quality control issues, i was skeptical about buying it. I was afraid getting dead pixel or ghosting issue. Fortunately, the piece i received is in superb condition without any issues.
And currently this is the best monitor for 1440p 144hz Gsync monitor. So just go for it.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
23 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
M
3.0 out of 5 stars Not what I was expecting have reading site & user reviews
Reviewed in Canada on October 24, 2020
Style: UHD (3840 x 2160)Size: 27-inchVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse