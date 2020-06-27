Graphics Description:RTX 2060
|
Capacity:15.6-inch 144Hz
|
Style:Notebook Only
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-72XD Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 2. 6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 5. 0GHz, 15. 6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 16: 9 aspect ratio, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness, 72% NTSC, Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots 1 Slot Available), 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay, DTS X: Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Killer Double Shot Pro Wireless-AX 1650i 802. 11ax Wi-Fi 6 featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz), Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 - USB Type-C port supporting USB 3. 2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) & Charging, 1 - USB 3. 2 Gen 2 Port (Featuring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 3. 2 Gen 1 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP Support, 1 - Mini Display Port 1. 4, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 6-hours Battery Life, 5. 51 lbs. 2. 5 kg (system unit only) - protective sleeve included (NH. Q7YAA. 004).