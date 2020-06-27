$1,161.10
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,996 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "acer predator helios 300"
RTX 2060
15.6-inch 144Hz
Notebook Only
Brand Acer
Operating System Windows 10 Home
CPU Manufacturer Intel
Standing screen display size 15.6 Inches
RAM 16 GB

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5.0 GHz) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
  • Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC)
  • 16 GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB NVMe SSD (2 x M.2 slots | 1 Slot open for easy upgrades) & 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay
  • 4-Zone RGB Backlit Keyboard | Wireless: Killer Double Shot Pro Wireless-AX 1650i 802. 11ax Wi-Fi 6 | LAN: Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN | DTS X: Ultra Audio | 4th Gen All-Metal AeroBlade 3D Fan
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth
See more product details

From the manufacturer

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Ignite Fusion

Ready for battle and eager for a fight, the Helios 300 drops you into the game with everything you need. Only now we’ve armed it with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics & the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor. With the 144Hz IPS panel and 3ms Overdrive response time you can say farewell to blur and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay. Online, keep control over your ping with Killer Control Center 2.0, Killer Ethernet E2600 + Killer’s Wireless AX 1650i components.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

NVIDIA Turing Architecture

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL
Predator Helios 300Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

The Ultimate Smooth Game Play

Enjoy an incredibly fast 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms Overdrive response time in Full HD for frames that are crisp and clear for high-octane gameplay. The ultimate gaming display for enthusiast gamers.

Predator Helios 300 Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Take Control of the Game

Plug all your peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, MiniDP and the newest USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 port and USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports.

Predator Helios 300Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Killer DoubleShot Pro

With Killer DoubleShot Pro, choose which applications take up precious bandwidth. Bandwidth prioritization is user controlled in the Control Center.

Predator Helios 300Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Superior Sounds - DTS X Ultra

Enhance and empower what you hear! DTS X Ultra delivers a high-end 360° surround sound system – experience your favorite games with real-world sound.

Predator Helios 300Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Backlit 4-Zone RGB Keyboard

See-through backlit concave-shaped keycaps for WASD and features two integral keys to take note of: Turbo and PredatorSense.

Predator Helios 300Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX PC Acer Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Included Protective Sleeve

Slide the Predator Helios 300 into the included protective sleeve and your ready to head out and tackle your day.

Predator Gaming Accessories

Predator Headset

Predator Galea Headset

Predator Mouse

Predator Cestus RGB Mouse

Predator Keyboard

Predator Aethon Keyboard

Predator Backpack

Predator Gaming Backpack

Predator Mousepad

Predator Mouse Pad

Specification
True Harmony Technology Dual Omron Switch Design 19 anti-ghosting key switches Soft Padded Shoulder Straps Tightly Woven Textile
Feature
Adjustable Headband Design Predator Quarter Master SW RGB LED 16.8M colors Water-repellent Reduced Friction Surface
Detail
40mm Driver On-Board Memory Membrane Keyboard Padded Interior and Pockets Non-slip Rubber Base
Design
Omni-directional Microphone 16.8 million RGB Colors ABS Material and UV coating Headset Strap (certain models) Heat-bound Edges
Spec
Soft Cushioned Ear Pads 8 Customizable Macro Keys Switch Life 70 million Strokes Oil, Water and Heat Resistant

Compare with similar items


Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
MSI GL65 Leopard 10SFK-062 15.6" FHD 144Hz 3ms Thin Bezel Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10750H RTX2070 16GB 512GB NVMe SSD Win 10
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz Full HD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i7-9750H Processor, GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Windows 10 Home, FX505GT-AB73
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Screen, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti, Windows 10, 82B1000AUS, Phantom Black
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit Keyboard, Alexa Built-in, AN515-54-5812
ROG Zephyrus G15 (2020) Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 240Hz FHD, GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Pro, GA502IV-XS76
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1996) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1253) 4.6 out of 5 stars (609) 4.6 out of 5 stars (508) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2076) 4.3 out of 5 stars (180)
Price $1,161.10 $1,312.76 $769.99 $999.99 $690.41 $1,349.00
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Complete Tech (We record Serial Number) Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB 8 GB 16 GB 8 GB 16 GB
CPU Model Manufacturer Intel Intel Intel AMD Intel AMD
CPU Speed 5 GHz 2.6 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.9 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Screen Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Display Technology LED LED
Item Dimensions 14.31 x 10.04 x 0.90 inches 14.08 x 9.76 x 1.08 inches 14.20 x 10.30 x 1.02 inches 14.29 x 10.22 x 0.98 inches 14.31 x 10.04 x 0.96 inches 14.20 x 9.90 x 0.80 inches
Item Weight 5.07 lbs 9.13 lbs 4.85 lbs 5.41 lbs 5.07 lbs 4.60 lbs
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Processor Count 6 6 6 1 4 8
RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
Wireless Communication Standard 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth, 802.11ac 802.11ax 801.11ac Bluetooth, 802.11ax
Compare with similar items

Product description

Graphics Description:RTX 2060  |  Capacity:15.6-inch 144Hz  |  Style:Notebook Only

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-72XD Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 2. 6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 5. 0GHz, 15. 6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 16: 9 aspect ratio, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness, 72% NTSC, Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots 1 Slot Available), 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay, DTS X: Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Killer Double Shot Pro Wireless-AX 1650i 802. 11ax Wi-Fi 6 featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz), Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 - USB Type-C port supporting USB 3. 2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) & Charging, 1 - USB 3. 2 Gen 2 Port (Featuring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 3. 2 Gen 1 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP Support, 1 - Mini Display Port 1. 4, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 6-hours Battery Life, 5. 51 lbs. 2. 5 kg (system unit only) - protective sleeve included (NH. Q7YAA. 004).

Product information

Graphics Description:RTX 2060  |  Capacity:15.6-inch 144Hz  |  Style:Notebook Only

Technical Details

Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer's warranty can be requested from customer service.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,996 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
11%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Carfo
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars An incredibly capabale gaming laptop that has a lot of value for the price
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
519 people found this helpful
Mitchell
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Gaming Computer 2020
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
310 people found this helpful
G
5.0 out of 5 stars Even better than last year's model!!!
Reviewed in the United States on June 26, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
242 people found this helpful
Frank Zissis
5.0 out of 5 stars Best laptop I have ever owned!
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
229 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Thulium Selenium
4.0 out of 5 stars Headphones/Headset Static Noise Issue | Sound Card Issue With Windows 10 Update
Reviewed in Canada on September 27, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
12 people found this helpful
Virginia T.
5.0 out of 5 stars 10/10
Reviewed in Canada on September 2, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
5.0 out of 5 stars 10/10
Reviewed in Canada on September 2, 2020
First of all this product said "usually ships 1-2 months" which is false cuz it reached me in a week, this device is a very good purchase and would highly recommend it, very fast and not too heavy, battery life is not good tho but now a days i feel like thats irrelevant since if ur buying a gaming laptop chances are you wont be playing it on battery 10/10 device
6 people found this helpful
Trevor O'Brien
3.0 out of 5 stars Does not come with international power adapter
Reviewed in Australia on September 23, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
8 people found this helpful
Siamak
5.0 out of 5 stars My son loves this laptop.
Reviewed in Canada on November 15, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
4 people found this helpful
Andrew Bucci
5.0 out of 5 stars Overall very happy with one comment
Reviewed in Canada on November 18, 2020
Graphics Description: RTX 2060Capacity: 15.6-inch 144HzStyle: Notebook Only
4 people found this helpful
