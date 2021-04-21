Style:Notebook only
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-71HN Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 2.6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 5.0GHz, 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness), Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0, NVIDIA GPU Boost, 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots | 1 Slot Available), 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay, DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Killer Double Shot Pro featuring - Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i and Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 - USB Type-C port supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) & Charging , 1 - USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Featuring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port with HDCP Support, 1 - Mini Display Port 1.4, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 6-hours Battery Life, Windows 10 Home, 4.85 lbs. | 2.2 kg (system unit only), (NH.QAUAA.001)