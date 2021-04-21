$1,585.00
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-71HN

4.5 out of 5 stars 141 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Traditional Laptop Computers by Acer
Price: $1,585.00
Notebook only
Series PH315-53-71HN
Brand Acer
Specific Uses For Product Multimedia, Personal, Gaming
Screen Size 15.6 Inches
Operating System Windows 10 Home

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5.0GHz)
  • Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0, NVIDIA GPU Boost
  • 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time & 300nit Brightness)
  • 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory | 512GB NVMe SSD (2 x M.2 Slots | 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) | 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay
  • Killer Double Shot Pro: Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i and Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN
  • 4-Zone RGB Backlit Keyboard | DTS X: Ultra Audio | 4th Gen All-Metal AeroBlade 3D Fan
  • Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
From the manufacturer

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Ignite Fusion

The Predator Helios 300 drops you right into the game with everything you need to obliterate the opposition. Only now, we’ve armed it with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics, Intel Core i7 Processor and our custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology. With the 144Hz IPS panel and 3ms Overdrive response time you can say farewell to blur and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL
Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL
Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

The Ultimate Smooth Game Play

Enjoy an incredibly fast 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms Overdrive response time in Full HD for frames that are crisp and clear for high-octane gameplay. The ultimate gaming display for enthusiast gamers.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Ports Aplenty

Plug all your peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, MiniDP and the newest USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 port and USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Killer DoubleShot Pro

With Killer DoubleShot Pro, choose which applications take up precious bandwidth. Bandwidth prioritization is user controlled in the Control Center.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Superior Sounds - DTS X Ultra

Enhance and empower what you hear! DTS X Ultra delivers a high-end 360° surround sound system – experience your favorite games with real-world sound.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Backlit 4-Zone RGB Keyboard

See-through backlit concave-shaped keycaps for WASD and features two integral keys to take note of: Turbo and PredatorSense.

Predator Gaming 10th Gen i7 NVIDIA RTX 3060 3000 Series Amazon Choice ROG MSI ASUS DELL

Take Control of the Game

PredatorSense is the ultimate tool to control and customize your gaming experience, just tap and command lighting, fan speed, game profiles and more.

Product description

Style:Notebook only

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53-71HN Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor 2.6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 5.0GHz, 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness), Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0, NVIDIA GPU Boost, 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots | 1 Slot Available), 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay, DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Killer Double Shot Pro featuring - Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i and Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 - USB Type-C port supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) & Charging , 1 - USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Featuring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port with HDCP Support, 1 - Mini Display Port 1.4, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 6-hours Battery Life, Windows 10 Home, 4.85 lbs. | 2.2 kg (system unit only), (NH.QAUAA.001)

Product information

Style:Notebook only

Technical Details

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great laptop. I'd recommend to other.
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great laptop. I’d recommend to other.
By Amazon Customer on April 21, 2021
I want to point out ive only had it a week and will update if anything changes about my review. Overall, before I get into details, I am very satisfied with this laptop and it’s performance.

The pricing as what I bought was 1418.99$ for the intel i7-10750H with the rtx 3060 and 500G m.2. The availability of laptops has been pretty bad and I feel I wasn’t overcharged for the current market.
Pros:
Rtx 3060 is a little better than imagined. It is the 80W variant but will turbo up to 100W with spikes over 115W very well.
The turbo button above the keyboard is actually more useful than I would have expected. In cyberpunk at max settings with medium ray tracing it’s an easily playable 55 FPS and turbo activated averages around 5fps or more higher even in the worst areas.
Temperatures at first freaked me out cause I saw spikes over 90C. But I found it was only temporary and the average with a decent fan curve was around 69 to 75C on both cpu and gpu.
Predator sense software built in is useful. But I still downloaded MSI afterburner for in game over lay though.
Cons:
Fans get pretty loud when you activate turbo. So if you got a decent headset and nobody around you it won’t bother you. But if your around people they will think you have a jet engine running. But even without turbo mode you get more than playable frame-rates in every game I’ve played. Most newer titles like cyberpunk and Valhalla
Battery is whatever. It’s maybe an hr usage if you’re playing heavy games and 7 hrs if you keep power saver mode on and only use it for light work like google chrome or YouTube.

Other aspects:
Screen was nothing special. Not super bright but not excessively dark or glare issues. Keyboard is fine. Again, nothing special. It’s a laptop. Bloatware wasn’t too bad. Just uninstalled it all. But overall it is a quick responsive little laptop for easy gaming and even can do some work. I’m very satisfied because I’m a trucker on the road everyday and needed something a little more portable but still had performance to play the newer games without going to a 2 grand or more computer. I would recommend it to others.

Edit: I forgot to say the pictures are without turbo and with turbo on 3D mark timespy score.
Jay D
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a laptop? More like the power of a DESKTOP!
Reviewed in the United States on May 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a laptop? More like the power of a DESKTOP!
By Jay D on May 22, 2021
***EDIT*** ***The Pictures of the Laptop open are a before and after, It does have a WD SN730 Nvme M.2 Pci-e SSD but I also added a 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe V-Nand M.2 Pci-e SSD I had laying around to the build and it's very very simple to take off and upgrade, just a few screws and pull from the back where the exhaust fans are located and it also has an extra Nvme Screw as well*** I build PCs on the side and have for years this laptop CAN DO IT ALL, it has a great CPU the Core i7-10750H with 6 cores and 12 threads which is plenty for modern gaming and 12Mb of Intel level 3 smart cache and it's paired with the BEASTLY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 laptop gpu, which is Overclockable with the touch of a button and has 3840 Cuda Cores and 30 2nd generation Ray Tracing cores also its running 336Gb/Sec on a 192 bit memory bus interface which runs at 14Gb/s and sits around 11 Teraflops of graphical power from a LAPTOP, think about that! I have pushed this thing to its limits Days Gone PC version that's just released on the 18th I can play MAXED OUT setting on everything and it never dipped below 90fps and my average was around 124-127fps, this thing is just as powerful as my RTX 2070 Super Gaming X Trio gpu in my one desktop, I own an RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 3080 but they're all Desktop Gpu's but it definitely gives the 2070 Super Desktop GPU some good competition without a doubt. And it's Ampere 8nm architecture so newest Nvidia technology compared to 12nm Turing architecture, and the screen is absolutely gorgeous playing day or night with a true IPS display running at 144Hz @ 3ms, if you want a SOLID GOOD LAPTOP FOR GAMING, this is it, the ACER Predator Helios 300 can't be beat and I own Asus/Origin/Dell etc etc laptops as well and nothing ever Beats my ACER LAPTOPS, and this beauty is made of a nice metal and sturdy plastic on certain parts but mostly metal and u can see the quality ACER put into this laptop, and yes the PREDATOR symbol on the screen lights up and its perfect for letting others know you mean business lol I recommend 100% for the bang for your buck! That's it that's all I got for ya
The Duck
5.0 out of 5 stars Impressed my tech nerd son
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Roger Trahin II
4.0 out of 5 stars paid 1153 when 3060 video cards were going for 1200 go figure
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Fuad
5.0 out of 5 stars This laptop is amazing, I recommend.
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
