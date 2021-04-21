I want to point out ive only had it a week and will update if anything changes about my review. Overall, before I get into details, I am very satisfied with this laptop and it’s performance.



The pricing as what I bought was 1418.99$ for the intel i7-10750H with the rtx 3060 and 500G m.2. The availability of laptops has been pretty bad and I feel I wasn’t overcharged for the current market.

Pros:

Rtx 3060 is a little better than imagined. It is the 80W variant but will turbo up to 100W with spikes over 115W very well.

The turbo button above the keyboard is actually more useful than I would have expected. In cyberpunk at max settings with medium ray tracing it’s an easily playable 55 FPS and turbo activated averages around 5fps or more higher even in the worst areas.

Temperatures at first freaked me out cause I saw spikes over 90C. But I found it was only temporary and the average with a decent fan curve was around 69 to 75C on both cpu and gpu.

Predator sense software built in is useful. But I still downloaded MSI afterburner for in game over lay though.

Cons:

Fans get pretty loud when you activate turbo. So if you got a decent headset and nobody around you it won’t bother you. But if your around people they will think you have a jet engine running. But even without turbo mode you get more than playable frame-rates in every game I’ve played. Most newer titles like cyberpunk and Valhalla

Battery is whatever. It’s maybe an hr usage if you’re playing heavy games and 7 hrs if you keep power saver mode on and only use it for light work like google chrome or YouTube.



Other aspects:

Screen was nothing special. Not super bright but not excessively dark or glare issues. Keyboard is fine. Again, nothing special. It’s a laptop. Bloatware wasn’t too bad. Just uninstalled it all. But overall it is a quick responsive little laptop for easy gaming and even can do some work. I’m very satisfied because I’m a trucker on the road everyday and needed something a little more portable but still had performance to play the newer games without going to a 2 grand or more computer. I would recommend it to others.



Edit: I forgot to say the pictures are without turbo and with turbo on 3D mark timespy score.