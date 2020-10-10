$349.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Friday, Oct 16 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Oct 14 Details
Only 14 left in stock - order soon.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Acer Nitro VG270K bmiipx ... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(624)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(63)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$429.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: North To South
Add to Cart
$429.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: UnrealDeals

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.5 out of 5 stars 624
$44.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

Acer Nitro VG270K bmiipx 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon Freesync Technology, HDR Ready, 1ms VRB, (2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Display Port),Black

4.6 out of 5 stars 1,129 ratings
Price: $349.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
27 Inches
3840 x 2160
Monitor only
Display Size 27 Inches
Brand Acer
Series VG270K bmiipx
Resolution UHD (3840 x 2160)
Hardware Interface DisplayPort, HDMI

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • Zero frame | HDR Ready | Response time: 1ms VRB
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port & 2 x HDMI 2. 0 (Display port cable included)

Frequently bought together

  • Acer Nitro VG270K bmiipx 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon Freesync Technology, HDR Ready, 1ms VRB, (2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Display Port),Black
  • +
  • VIVO Dual LCD Monitor Desk Mount Stand Heavy Duty Fully Adjustable fits 2 /Two Screens up to 27" (STAND-V002)
  • +
  • DisplayPort 1.2 Cable 10ft, iVANKY 4K DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable Nylon Braided, High Speed DP Cable, Supports 4K@60Hz and 2K@165Hz, Compatible with PC, Laptop, TV - Grey
Total price: $404.93
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 256 GB
    Oculus
    Oculus
    $399.00
    This item will be released on October 13, 2020.
  2. Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64 GB
    Oculus
    #1 Best Seller in PC Virtual Reality Headsets
    Oculus
    $299.00
    This item will be released on October 13, 2020.
  3. Blue 1967 Yeti Pro USB Condenser Microphone, Multipattern
    4.2 out of 5 stars 704
    $355.00
    Only 18 left in stock - order soon.
  4. Blue Snowball USB Microphone (Gloss Black)
    4.5 out of 5 stars 5,409
    21 offers from $114.34
  5. HTC VIVE Wireless Adapter
    HTC
    4.2 out of 5 stars 515
    Windows 8
    $299.99
    In stock on October 10, 2020.
  6. Corsair RM Series, RM850, 850 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply, Microsoft Modern Standby (CP-9020196…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 362
    $134.94
    In stock on October 14, 2020.
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


Acer Nitro VG270K bmiipx 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon Freesync Technology, HDR Ready, 1ms VRB, (2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Display Port),Black
LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
Dell S-Series 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Gaming Monitor (S2719DGF); QHD (2560 x 1440) up to 155 Hz; 16:9; 1ms Response time; HDMI 2.0; DP 1.2; USB; FreeSync; LED; Height Adjust, Tilt, Swivel & Pivot
Acer Nitro VG240Y Pbiip 23.8 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology, Zero Frame, 144Hz, 1ms VRB, (2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Display Port), Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (1129) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3116) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1949) 4.6 out of 5 stars (429)
Price $349.99 $379.99 $399.99 $199.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560x1440 pixels 1920 x 1080
Screen Size 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches 23.8 inches
Item Dimensions 24.20 x 9.40 x 18.70 inches 10.80 x 24.20 x 22.60 inches 24.00 x 7.20 x 15.50 inches 21.30 x 9.40 x 16.20 inches
Item Weight 10.51 lbs 13.34 lbs
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 60 hertz 144 hertz 155 hertz 144 hertz
Size 27-inch 27 INCH-S2719DGF 23.8-inch
Compare with similar items

Product description

Display Size:27 Inches  |  Display Resolution Maximum:3840 x 2160  |  Style:Monitor only

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer's VG270K gaming monitor - the 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. (UM. HV0AA. 006)

Product information

Display Size:27 Inches  |  Display Resolution Maximum:3840 x 2160  |  Style:Monitor only

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AmazonBasics Single PC Monitor Stand - Modular Arm…
    4.5 out of 5 stars 2
    $373.27
  2. Acer XF250Q Cbmiiprx 24.5%22 Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero Frame TN Gaming AMD FreeSync Compatible Monitor, Black & Seagate…
    4.5 out of 5 stars 981
    $324.98
    Usually ships within 4 to 7 days.
  3. AOC C32G2 32" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor FHD, 1500R Curved VA, 1ms, 165Hz, FreeSync, Height adjustable, 3-Year Zero…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 8,925
    $239.99
  4. ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B 31.5” Curved Monitor, WQHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, FreeSync Premium…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,789
    $392.56
  5. Acer Nitro XV273K Pbmiipphzx 27" UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS AMD Radeon FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Monitor…
    4.2 out of 5 stars 183
    $1,099.00
    Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
  6. LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch UltraGear Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with 144HZ Refresh Rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC, Black
    4.7 out of 5 stars 3,116
    $1,579.00
Next

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.