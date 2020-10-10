|Standing screen display size
|27 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Display Size
|27 Inches
|Brand
|Acer
|Series
|VG270K bmiipx
|Resolution
|UHD (3840 x 2160)
|Hardware Interface
|DisplayPort, HDMI
In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer's VG270K gaming monitor - the 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display.
Quality Visuals
The VG270K 27" monitor with 4K 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio presents stunning, high quality images with excellent detail. The zero-frame design does away with the thick frames found on conventional monitors freeing up precious screen space so you have more to look at from edge to edge.
AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
Say “goodbye” to stuttering and tearing. With AMD Radeon FreeSync, the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames, which eliminates screen tearing and provide the smoothest gaming experience.
In-Plane Switching Technology
Advanced liquid crystal formula for advanced IPS technology for premium color performance, which has no color difference at any viewing angle.
HDR Ready
HDR Ready is display technology that creates deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving you a greater level immersion through realistic image recreation. The VG270K display pulls you in to the lifelike contrast and color of HDR.
Responsive!!
Fast response time of 1ms enhanced gamers’ in-game experience. No matter the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions will be all rendered smoothly without the annoying effects of smearing or ghosting.
Game View Technology
Acer Game Mode has eight pre-set display modes to optimize the visuals for different types of content: Action, Racing, Sport, User, Standard, ECO, Graphic and Movie. This unique feature can be easily accessed through a hotkey or the On Screen Display (OSD) settings menu.
