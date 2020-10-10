HDR Ready HDR Ready is display technology that creates deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving you a greater level immersion through realistic image recreation. The VG270K display pulls you in to the lifelike contrast and color of HDR.

Responsive!! Fast response time of 1ms enhanced gamers’ in-game experience. No matter the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions will be all rendered smoothly without the annoying effects of smearing or ghosting.