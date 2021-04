4k - Check

IPS - Check

120-hz - Check

G-Sync - Check



You would be surprised how difficult it is to check those 4 specification above without paying an obscene amount. The monitor market at the moment is quite expensive with the release of the 30 series Nvidia cards. 4k 120hz is now a reality. This monitor is $700 MSRP but you will be hard press to find it at that price new. I have gone from 1440p 144hz(TN Panel) to this monitor and the difference is night and day. Once you go 4k, you don't go back. TN panels have good response times but you can achieve similar response times with IPS panels and have drastically improved color accuracy and image quality. The games I've been playing feel like they've had a new life breathed into them.



There are 3 different variants for the Acer Predator XB273K: Pbmiphzx, Sbmiprzx, and Gpbmiipprzx. Pbmiphzx is the original with an actual G-Sync module. Sbmiprzx is a refresh of the Pbmiphzx also with a G-Sync module. Gpbmiipprzx(this monitor) is a cheaper variant with the only difference being it lacks a G-Sync module but uses freesync technology to be G-Sync compatible.



At the moment, this monitor is about $800 compared to its counterpart model Sbmiprzx which is about $1200 on Amazon. The difference? This monitor is G-Sync compatible while the Sbmiprzx model has an actual G-Sync module. G-Sync is a Nvidia branded technology that uses a variable refresh rate to prevent tearing in your image. Do a bit of research on G-Sync and you will experience a tear-free experience with a G-Sync module or G-Sync compatible monitor. With my current settings, I haven't experienced a single tear with a wide variety of games on this monitor. If G-Sync's primary goal is to get rid of screen tearing, well you can achieve that with this cheaper model no problem. There are no major discernible differences between the two models besides that. If a dedicated G-Sync module is worth $400 more to you, be my guest.