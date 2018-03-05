To buy, select Size
Choose from options to the left
Select a wall color and floor material
Change wall color
Change flooring
Wood
Carpet
Swap furniture items in our full experience
Change wall color, flooring--and furniture!--by clicking below.
TRY SHOWROOM NOW

Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men

4.3 out of 5 stars 17,986 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Women's Running Gloves
Price: $10.99 - $11.99 & Free Returns on some sizes and colors
  • Select Size to see the return policy for the item
Black
Size Chart
Size Medium
Color Black
Material Wool, Acrylic
Brand Achiou
Closure Type Pull On

About this item

  • Comfortable & Warm – Soft and warm lining design, provide warmth and functionality for running, hiking or cold-weather commuting. The knit fabric has a four-way stretch, so your wiggly digits have the freedom of movement they require and can stay in their natural, relaxed position as you log the miles
  • Touch Sensitive & Anti-Slip Palm – The Unique and Practical 3 Touchscreen Capability design(thumb, forefinger, middle finger) that assures you won't have to remove the glove in order to use your phone. Palm large area triangle silicone palm grip keeps that precious phone secure
  • Perfectly Fits & Best Gits – Achiou high-quality gloves with excellent elasticity, Stretches to fit no matter the size of your hand. The best gift for your friends, family or anyone you loved
  • Convenient & Breathable Material – Living in the technology age, Achiou winter knit gloves let you use your phone without having to expose your hands. Breathable material allows the gloves to ventilate in order to decrease sweat accumulation
  • Just Do It – Each pair of gloves undergoes strict inspection at the top of delivery. We will be always with you. Any question, we are willing to try our best to solve it, without any requirement
  • Important Tip – Please note that wearing this pair of gloves, Please be sure to wear to the top of each finger, especially the 3 touchscreen fingers, must be filled with our fingers, so that this touchscreen function will be effective. Spot wash by hand in luke warm water with mild detergent. Hang to dry. Do not use hot water. Do not put in dryer
Ronda Rousey

Special offers and product promotions

Other Product Promotions:

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Achiou Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves

Achiou Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves

ACHIOU TOUCH SCREEN GLOVES - Specially Design for both Autumn and Winter Outdoor Activities, so you don't freeze your digits while you're trying to stay connected.

And while it may not be the only glove you need, it's surely the glove you will wear every day of the season.

Great choice for both men and women in sports like running, cycling, motorcycle riding, etc

Please select your size according to the measurements

If you are in-between sizes,we recommend you select the larger of the two sizes,If you are prefer a loose fitting gloves,buy one size larger you typically wear.

Medium:The circumference of the hand is about (7.08-7.87 inch)

Large: The circumference of the hand is about (8.27-8.66 inch)

X-Large: The circumference of the hand is about (9.05-9.45 inch)

Read more
Read more
Achiou Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves

Product Description:

  • This winter glove is made of high-quality acrylic fibres material with ultra-soft warm wool lining, black, brown, black and white, rose red, brown and white, giving you more choices.
  • Palm&Fingers are filled with a silicone triangle pattern for high slip resistance, which helps you to grip items better, such as holding a mobile phone and holding the steering wheel;
  • Unique and practical 3 touch screen finger function design, very convenient, suitable for texting/typing/writing in cold winter;
  • With stretchy 3-dimensional fit material , Achiou winter knit gloves is pre-shaped to feel comfortable in your hand’s natural resting position.
  • Best present for your sweetheart.

TB TBW 8BK 8Gray TBlue TRed
Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Black Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Black & White Thick Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves Knit Warm Thick Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves Knit Warm Thick Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Blue Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken
Style Upgrade thickening Upgrade thickening Thickened knitting Thickened knitting Upgrade thickening Upgrade thickening

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 5 x 5 x 0.7 inches; 0.81 Ounces
  • Department : Womens
  • Date First Available : November 20, 2017
  • ASIN : B077M5Q6FG
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.3 out of 5 stars 17,986 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
17,986 global ratings
5 star
64%
4 star
16%
3 star
10%
2 star
5%
1 star
6%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Erica Ivy
5.0 out of 5 stars If you want beef then BRING DA RUCKUS
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2018
Color: BlackSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
1,204 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kate Mulligan
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice long fingers!
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2019
Color: BlueSize: X-LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
319 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Clair
5.0 out of 5 stars cute, warm, reasonably priced, and actually work with touch screens!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2018
Color: Black & WhiteSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
276 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Michelle
3.0 out of 5 stars These gloves are extremely comfortable and surprisingly warm considering they aren’t bulky
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2018
Color: Rose RedSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
224 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rashida
4.0 out of 5 stars Gloves are warm!
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Color: BlackSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
158 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lily Lax
5.0 out of 5 stars Size medium, fits small hands nicely.
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2018
Color: Rose RedSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
130 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
R. Le
1.0 out of 5 stars Good fit but don’t lasts
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2018
Color: CoffeeSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
133 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
meljoj
4.0 out of 5 stars Great gloves! When I saw them and put them ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2018
Color: BlackSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
114 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
SCC Team
5.0 out of 5 stars Ideal for working at home
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 7, 2020
Color: BlueSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alejandro Rojas
5.0 out of 5 stars cómodos, suaves y prácticos guantes
Reviewed in Mexico on November 25, 2020
Color: BlackSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ricky Williams
2.0 out of 5 stars Works great on touchscreen but not for cold temperatures, not the greatest quality
Reviewed in Canada on December 12, 2019
Color: BlackSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Renata Garreton
5.0 out of 5 stars Son lo mejor .
Reviewed in Mexico on November 30, 2020
Color: BlackSize: MediumVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Paco
1.0 out of 5 stars Guantes comunes
Reviewed in Mexico on October 5, 2020
Color: BlackSize: LargeVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.