|
Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen Warm Thermal Soft Lining Elastic Cuff Texting Anti-Slip 3 Size Choice for Women Men
|Size
|Medium
|Color
|Black
|Material
|Wool, Acrylic
|Brand
|Achiou
|Closure Type
|Pull On
About this item
- Comfortable & Warm – Soft and warm lining design, provide warmth and functionality for running, hiking or cold-weather commuting. The knit fabric has a four-way stretch, so your wiggly digits have the freedom of movement they require and can stay in their natural, relaxed position as you log the miles
- Touch Sensitive & Anti-Slip Palm – The Unique and Practical 3 Touchscreen Capability design(thumb, forefinger, middle finger) that assures you won't have to remove the glove in order to use your phone. Palm large area triangle silicone palm grip keeps that precious phone secure
- Perfectly Fits & Best Gits – Achiou high-quality gloves with excellent elasticity, Stretches to fit no matter the size of your hand. The best gift for your friends, family or anyone you loved
- Convenient & Breathable Material – Living in the technology age, Achiou winter knit gloves let you use your phone without having to expose your hands. Breathable material allows the gloves to ventilate in order to decrease sweat accumulation
- Just Do It – Each pair of gloves undergoes strict inspection at the top of delivery. We will be always with you. Any question, we are willing to try our best to solve it, without any requirement
- Important Tip – Please note that wearing this pair of gloves, Please be sure to wear to the top of each finger, especially the 3 touchscreen fingers, must be filled with our fingers, so that this touchscreen function will be effective. Spot wash by hand in luke warm water with mild detergent. Hang to dry. Do not use hot water. Do not put in dryer
Product Description
Achiou Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves
ACHIOU TOUCH SCREEN GLOVES - Specially Design for both Autumn and Winter Outdoor Activities, so you don't freeze your digits while you're trying to stay connected.
And while it may not be the only glove you need, it's surely the glove you will wear every day of the season.
Great choice for both men and women in sports like running, cycling, motorcycle riding, etc
Please select your size according to the measurements
If you are in-between sizes,we recommend you select the larger of the two sizes,If you are prefer a loose fitting gloves,buy one size larger you typically wear.
Medium:The circumference of the hand is about (7.08-7.87 inch)
Large: The circumference of the hand is about (8.27-8.66 inch)
X-Large: The circumference of the hand is about (9.05-9.45 inch)
|
|
|
|
Enjoy Driving Fun
Achiou knit gloves with silicone gripper on the palm that allows you to hold the steering wheel firmly while offer subtle warmth.
|
Work & Life
Achiou touchscreen-compatible gloves are warm and snugly- fit, you don't have to take off your gloves when you operate your phone/computer in winter.
Stylish, exquisite, it is suitable for Winter commute.
|
Winter Travel
The stylish look of the gloves allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of your travels.
|
|
|
|
Unique Anti-slip Technology
|
Warm & Skin Friendly
|
Breathable Material
Product Description:
- This winter glove is made of high-quality acrylic fibres material with ultra-soft warm wool lining, black, brown, black and white, rose red, brown and white, giving you more choices.
- Palm&Fingers are filled with a silicone triangle pattern for high slip resistance, which helps you to grip items better, such as holding a mobile phone and holding the steering wheel;
- Unique and practical 3 touch screen finger function design, very convenient, suitable for texting/typing/writing in cold winter;
- With stretchy 3-dimensional fit material , Achiou winter knit gloves is pre-shaped to feel comfortable in your hand’s natural resting position.
- Best present for your sweetheart.
|Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Black
|Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Black & White Thick
|Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves Knit Warm Thick
|Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves Knit Warm Thick
|Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken Blue
|Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Thicken
|Style
|Upgrade thickening
|Upgrade thickening
|Thickened knitting
|Thickened knitting
|Upgrade thickening
|Upgrade thickening
I have searched far and wide for a glove which provides both warmth, and allows for the right amount of dexterity required for the physical manifestation of the Wu Tang logo. Most manufacturers fail to even mention the capability of their gloves in this regard, so imagine my joy when I saw from the product image that these gloves were specifically designed with the discerning Clan member in mind.
Suuuuuuuuu
Update
After 2 months the pointer finger on the right hand unraveled. Another finger on the left hand is starting to unravel as well.