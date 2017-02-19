- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Corded Headphones for Sleep, Travel, and More | The Original and Most Comfortable Headphones for Sleeping | Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric (Size M)
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|SleepPhones
|Color
|Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric
|Connectivity Technology
|Wired
|Form Factor
|Over Ear
|Noise Control
|None
- The Best Headphones for Sleeping, Relaxation, Meditation, Travel, Tinnitus, And More. SleepPhones are the first and most comfortable headphones for sleeping that have helped more than one million people sleep better.
- Engineered & Designed for Comfort. The high-quality, ultra-thin flat headphone speakers are comfortable enough to wear while lying down or sleeping on your side. SleepPhones Classic come with a sturdy 48-inch braided cord and a 3.5mm headphone plug. Some devices will need an adapter to be compatible.
- Natural Sleep Aid Created By A Doctor. A family physician created SleepPhones to help patients fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer without resorting to drugs.
- Soft, Machine Washable Fabric. The headband is breathable, hypoallergenic, and luxurious. It doubles as an eye mask and is machine washable thanks to removable speakers.
- Choose Your Size, Fabric, And Color. SleepPhones come in S, M, L. Size Medium, M, is the most common size that fits most people. SleepPhones are available in two types of fabric: warm, soft FLEECE fabric and lightweight, moisture wicking BREEZE fabric. Please contact SleepPhones directly regarding warranty questions. Our world headquarters are based in Pennsylvania and we can address any issues quickly and efficiently.
Product Description
Say goodbye to restless nights with SleepPhones from AcousticSheep, the world’s first and most comfortable headphones for sleeping. These innovative headphones feature ultra thin, high-quality speakers tucked inside a lightweight, machine washable headband. You’ll be able to comfortably fall asleep while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more without having to use bulky headphones or painful earbuds. What's more, SleepPhones can also double as an eye mask, allowing you to sleep anytime, anywhere.
Whether you use SleepPhones to help with insomnia, block out a partner’s snoring, or enjoy music while lying on your side, our headband headphones let you fall asleep naturally without sleeping pills. SleepPhones Classic come in three sizes and many attractive colors. They feature a sturdy 4-foot (48 inch) stereo audio cord that connects to any device that has a standard 1/8th inch (3.5 mm) audio jack.
Since 2007, more than one million people have been sleeping better with SleepPhones. See for yourself why SleepPhones make sleeping with headphones a dream come true!
Beat Insomnia & Stress Naturally
A family doctor invented SleepPhones to help her patients get a good night's sleep without medication.
SleepPhones feature flat, high-quality, and movable speakers within a soft, machine-washable headband. A flexible module inside the headband lets you stop, play, pause, and skip tracks without looking at your device’s distracting blue light. Enjoy music, white noise, meditation tracks, ASMR, audio books, and more without bulky headphones, uncomfortable earbuds, or cords in the way.
Block Out Noise & Snoring
Do you have noisy neighbors or a snoring partner? Or are you a light sleeper, frequent traveler, or someone who suffers from tinnitus (ringing in the ears)? Is so, SleepPhones can help.
Our innovative technology has helped more than a million people with these problems and many others fall–and stay–asleep. (And it’s saved a few marriages along the way!) No other headbands are more effective or comfortable than the first and original “pajamas for your ears.”
Relax During Travel
We all know how hard it is to get needed rest and relaxation while traveling. Luckily, SleepPhones can help take the stress out of travel by offering a comfortable and convenient way to block out noise.
Whether you're on a plane, in a train, or in a car, you'll rest easy knowing you have quality headphones that are so comfortable to sleep in. Resting your head against a window or partner's shoulder is so easy to do when there are no bulky headphones or uncomfortable earbuds digging into your ears.
Works with all your Favorite Gadgets
Smartphones, iPads, laptops, or any device that has a standard 3.5 mm audio jack.
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2017
I finally broke down and bought them. The fit is fine, the sound is fine. I got the lighter material band because I thought fleece sounded to warm. I pull them down over my eyes and that works great for blocking out light.
However, I wake up with my ear hurting a lot from lying on the speaker, which aren't as small/thin as I was expecting. If I'm not using them for sleeping, they're great, but considering that's the whole purpose of them, being uncomfortable during sleep is a big issue.
Also, for those that complain about cords getting wrapped around their neck, if you feed the cord up over the top of your pillow, then tuck it under, it eliminates that issue. Will include a pic of that.
That said, it's impossible to make high quality headphones this thin so don't expect them to be Sennheiser or Bose quality, and they don't fully seal over your ears like noise-canceling headphones, so some environmental noise can get through. They're for listening quietly, and for sleeping - not for deeply enjoying high dynamic range recordings or booty-shaking bass. The headband is generously sized - I have a pretty big head and a medium works just fine either over my forehead as designed or over my eyes as combination headphones/eye mask.
Seem silly, but really, kudos to whoever thought these up.
Note that I said "if well cared for". If not well cared for, they definitely have a limited lifespan, and the failure mode I've witnessed seems like a solvable problem that I hope they address. My wife wears hers every night. She also has a habit of going to bed with wet, or at least damp, hair. I don't know how she stands it, but here we are. Anyway, the cables on her pairs rapidly stiffen, until they become inflexible, eventually brittle, and then break (though the braided coating generally stays intact). I'm not sure if it's the water, latent shampoo/conditioner, or skin oils, but at least for her, this deterioration seems to be well under way within weeks of getting a new pair. I've never had this problem, but I have short hair (and less and less of it each year...) which I can easily dry thoroughly, and I don't wear them as often. Anyway, I suspect this problem is solvable (eg, teflon insulation, perhaps?), though perhaps it is not solvable at a reasonable price point. I'd love not to have to routinely throw these away and get new ones.
The only reason I've rated this 4 stars is due to one minor problem; I personally find the front of the headband slips down and can start to cover the eyes or annoyingly rest on the brow, I don't know if anyone else experienced this or if I just have a funny shaped head, but I'd like to know.
I would recommend this to anyone who has trouble sleeping or has noisy neighbours.
The eye mask blocks out all light, so if you work night shifts and struggle with getting your sleeping area dark enough to fall asleep, these definitely help.
If you also use white noise to drown out sound, the headphones are pretty comfortable and do the trick!