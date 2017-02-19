These are the best! We had tried and tried so many different products to help him stop snoring. All of them failed. We did the snore lab sleep test and he got "epic" results. This was very disheartening for me because I am an extremely light sleeper and options were running out. Sleeping in separate bedrooms was always there in the back of our minds but it was important for us to sleep in the same bed- just our own personal preference. Then one day I thought- if I could just put my head in a sound proof box- all would be great! And that thought made my wheels begin to turn. So I got out my computer and did some research! This is how I found these headphones and the Hearos Extreme Protection ear plugs. (I am going to try to link them to this post). I nervously awaited their arrival and was NOT disappointed when they showed up! I trimmed the earplugs so they were flush with my ears, downloaded the White Noise app (I like the brown noise sound), set everything up, and anxiously waited to fall asleep next to my sweet husband. And YALL! IT WORKED!!!! I didn't hear a peep from him! Not a sound! I still think there is magic somehow involved and I am shockingly okay with it. Because I am able to sleep right next to my epically snoring husband and not hear a sound from him! I was amazed and still am every night! I have been using this combo every night for about 2 months and it has been wonderful. It took no time to adjust to which was shocking for me because I didn't think I would be able to sleep with all of it on my head. But I do- every night- with no problem. They are extremely comfortable!! This has been such a relief for me and such an exciting discovery bc I have been around snorers my whole life, struggling to sleep. I do think that I will purchase the bluetooth set at some point so I don't have to worry about the cord. But it's not really in the way right now so I am okay with waiting. I hope this review helps somehow with a snoring spouse and gives them hope. Because it is an answered prayer for us!