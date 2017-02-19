Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
46543
$4.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$39.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, April 4
Or fastest delivery Thursday, March 31. Order within 16 hrs 40 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$39.99","priceAmount":39.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"39","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"Cmuw0lF2r8x1J4eKsRZHzcOysY5Cbcsd9MFIqKxQmjGAbqp3D3noc27OdPMvu4AKOPAb6EW4D4ViKNWdWCDrlxXui%2BBLer2eNAYpCEbHCp66PFEFCgSHAxE2rViRnvIcKhNHsiWJ0yNo4%2BHchPJNgQ%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$39.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$39.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
AcousticSheep SleepPhones... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(46543)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(18737)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Compare New (2) from
$39.95

& FREE Shipping.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$39.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: AcousticSheep, makers of SleepPhones
Sold by: AcousticSheep, makers of SleepPhones
(911 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
Only 8 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Corded Headphones for Sleep, Travel, and More | The Original and Most Comfortable Headphones for Sleeping | Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric (Size M)

3.8 out of 5 stars 1,561 ratings
$39.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Medium
Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric

Enhance your purchase

Brand SleepPhones
Color Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric
Connectivity Technology Wired
Form Factor Over Ear
Noise Control None

About this item

  • The Best Headphones for Sleeping, Relaxation, Meditation, Travel, Tinnitus, And More. SleepPhones are the first and most comfortable headphones for sleeping that have helped more than one million people sleep better.
  • Engineered & Designed for Comfort. The high-quality, ultra-thin flat headphone speakers are comfortable enough to wear while lying down or sleeping on your side. SleepPhones Classic come with a sturdy 48-inch braided cord and a 3.5mm headphone plug. Some devices will need an adapter to be compatible.
  • Natural Sleep Aid Created By A Doctor. A family physician created SleepPhones to help patients fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer without resorting to drugs.
  • Soft, Machine Washable Fabric. The headband is breathable, hypoallergenic, and luxurious. It doubles as an eye mask and is machine washable thanks to removable speakers.
  • Choose Your Size, Fabric, And Color. SleepPhones come in S, M, L. Size Medium, M, is the most common size that fits most people. SleepPhones are available in two types of fabric: warm, soft FLEECE fabric and lightweight, moisture wicking BREEZE fabric. Please contact SleepPhones directly regarding warranty questions. Our world headquarters are based in Pennsylvania and we can address any issues quickly and efficiently.
New (2) from $39.95 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Corded Headphones for Sleep, Travel, and More | The Original and Most Comfortable Headpho
  • +
  • Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter
  • +
  • CozyPhones Over the Ear Headband Headphones - Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag, Headband Earphones with Lycra Cool Mesh Lining a
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

What's in the box

  • Headphones

    • Product Description

    Say goodbye to restless nights with SleepPhones from AcousticSheep, the world’s first and most comfortable headphones for sleeping. These innovative headphones feature ultra thin, high-quality speakers tucked inside a lightweight, machine washable headband. You’ll be able to comfortably fall asleep while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more without having to use bulky headphones or painful earbuds. What's more, SleepPhones can also double as an eye mask, allowing you to sleep anytime, anywhere.

    Whether you use SleepPhones to help with insomnia, block out a partner’s snoring, or enjoy music while lying on your side, our headband headphones let you fall asleep naturally without sleeping pills. SleepPhones Classic come in three sizes and many attractive colors. They feature a sturdy 4-foot (48 inch) stereo audio cord that connects to any device that has a standard 1/8th inch (3.5 mm) audio jack.

    Since 2007, more than one million people have been sleeping better with SleepPhones. See for yourself why SleepPhones make sleeping with headphones a dream come true!

    Compare with similar items


    AcousticSheep SleepPhones Classic | Corded Headphones for Sleep, Travel, and More | The Original and Most Comfortable Headphones for Sleeping | Midnight Black - Fleece Fabric (Size M)
    New SleepPhones Wireless Sleep Headphones by AcousticSheep | Bluetooth Headband Headphones for Sleeping & Travel | Original and Most Comfortable Sleeping Headphones (Small, Quiet Lavender (Fleece))
    HoomBand Wireless | Bluetooth Innovative Headband for Sleep, Travel, Meditation | Charging Cable Included & Free Access to Hypnotic Stories Created by Sleep Experts (Size M/L)
    Fulext Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband,Sleeping Headphones Sports Headband Headphones, Long Time Play Sleeping Headsets with Built in Speakers Perfect for Workout,Running,Yoga
    SleepPhones Classic Replacement Speakers (Black Cord)
    Customer Rating 3.8 out of 5 stars (1561) 3.9 out of 5 stars (87) 3.6 out of 5 stars (1091) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5927) 4.0 out of 5 stars (177)
    Price $39.99 $99.95 $79.90 $19.99 $25.15
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Amazon.com AcousticSheep, makers of SleepPhones LIVLAB INC YuYueTie-US Amazon.com
    Are batteries included? No Yes Yes Yes No
    Are batteries required? No Yes Yes Yes
    Compare with similar items

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Product guides and documents

    Product Documentation (PDF)

    Important information

    Legal Disclaimer

    ADA Discounters is an independent resale business and is not affiliated with, or authorized as a representative, service provider, or contractor of services by company referenced in this product description. All references to OEM brands, trademarks, model numbers, and/or the display of certain identifying images herein are done solely for the purposes of identification and description of the product offered for resale by ADA Discounters. All trademarks contained herein belong to their respective manufacturers.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    3.8 out of 5 stars
    3.8 out of 5
    1,561 global ratings
    5 star
    		48%
    4 star
    		18%
    3 star
    		11%
    2 star
    		13%
    1 star
    		11%

    Top reviews from the United States

    SJL
    3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2017
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    SJL
    3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2017
    I've been wanting these for about two years, as I fall asleep to asmr videos every night. I use earbuds, but I'm a side sleeper and can only use one in the side I'm not lying on, otherwise it hurts my ear. Inconveniently, when I want to turn to my other side, I have to wake up and switch the earbud. I thought the sleepphones would solve this problem.

    I finally broke down and bought them. The fit is fine, the sound is fine. I got the lighter material band because I thought fleece sounded to warm. I pull them down over my eyes and that works great for blocking out light.

    However, I wake up with my ear hurting a lot from lying on the speaker, which aren't as small/thin as I was expecting. If I'm not using them for sleeping, they're great, but considering that's the whole purpose of them, being uncomfortable during sleep is a big issue.

    Also, for those that complain about cords getting wrapped around their neck, if you feed the cord up over the top of your pillow, then tuck it under, it eliminates that issue. Will include a pic of that.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    143 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    K. Long
    5.0 out of 5 stars Silly concept, totally indispensable.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2016
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    67 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Taylor Hegwood
    5.0 out of 5 stars Able to sleep with my snoring husband!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2017
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    30 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Götterdämmerung
    4.0 out of 5 stars They are comfortable, though
    Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2018
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    16 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Matt Mills
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great for audiobooks etc.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 2, 2014
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Avid Cross Stitcher
    5.0 out of 5 stars Should have bought this earlier
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 24, 2013
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    HB
    5.0 out of 5 stars Simple but brilliant
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 23, 2013
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Christopher Swyer
    5.0 out of 5 stars A very handy piece of kit
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 23, 2018
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Decent headphones, comfortable to wear.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 27, 2018
    Size: MediumColor: Midnight Black - Fleece FabricVerified Purchase
    Report abuse