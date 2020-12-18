i'm including a picture of my first pour with this set - i was super excited to use neon colors.



i've been doing acrylic pours virtually for work evens with our teams and i have loved it. loved it. we typically limit to 3 or 4 colors though, so i was excited to get this set and be a bit more creative. basically everything you need is in here to get started, minus a workspace. the other thing i would consider is a straw because it's kind of fun to blow the paint around and uncover colors or create cells.



i actually did my pour on a small canvas, super easy to hang - i like these because you can use the holders on top of an aluminum tray so the paint can drip down. plus that set up is fairly resuable. the kit comes with an instruction guide that includes several different types of pours. the paints are all already premixed and it's basically ready to go - no canvas prep needed other than setting up your space. notable point is that no matter hard you try not to be messy - it's gonna be messy - that's half the fun. but if there is carpet on the floor at all - use a drop cloth. it's easier to deal with it being annoying, than it is to clean your carpet later.



for my attached pour - i used a flip cup method - where you set the canvas on the cup, turn it over and pull the cup up and the paint just flows out and you get to watch it be amazing. i think the guide called it a dirty pour. all of the methods are fun and you will never create the same painting twice. it's really mostly fun to do it with someone else - even if you pour it exactly the same, the finished product will be different.



the kit arrived in near pristine condition. one paint vial had come open slightly, but it was very little paint loss. like tiny. but do open it immediately to check it - you don't want to let it sit for a month, open it later to find out that it's been leaking. this is a good rule of thumb for anything you receive that's liquidy.



if you've done paint pours before - you will enjoy the added creativity all of the colors afford you. and you can play around a lot with the larger canvases that are provided and create several pours on a single surface. this is going to be my next game! if you've never done pours - everything is here to get you started. you'll enjoy learning with this kit for sure!