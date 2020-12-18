- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Arteza Acrylic Pouring Paint Set Includes 14 Pouring Acrylic Colors, 2 Wood Slices, 2 Measuring Cups, Gold & Silver Holographic Glitter Jars, Canvas, Gloves, & Palette Knife, Art Supplies for Pouring
- Complete Acrylic Pouring Starter Kit: Includes 14 Pouring Acrylic Colors, 2 Wood Slices, 2 Measuring Cups, Gold & Silver Holographic Chunky Glitter Jars, White & Black Canvas Panels, Drop Cloth, 2 pairs Nitrile Gloves, & Plastic Palette Knife.
- 14 Vibrant Colors: Expand your range of colors with this acrylic paint set and choose from 14 dynamic Ready-to-Pour acrylic paint colors in a variety of 5 bright colors, 5 neon colors, white, black, silver and gold.
- Learn the Art of Acrylic Paint Pouring: This acrylic paint kit will teach you pouring techniques as you learn how to tilt, swipe, and puddle to make unique works of art. For more dynamic pours, see our included instructional booklet.
- Pre-mixed, Ready to Pour Acrylic Paints: Ready to Pour paints are formulated with a viscosity (thickness) that is ideal for Acrylic Pouring right out of the bottle that creates exceptional art.
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: If your product does not perform to your expectations, simply request a refund or a replacement.
Product description
Acrylic Pour Kit with Canvas
This Arteza Acrylic Pouring Paint Set includes everything you need to make amazing paint pouring art. This starter kit comes with 14 colors of high-flow acrylic paint, complete with 5 bright colors, 5 neon colors, white, black, silver, and gold, plus jars of silver and gold glitter.
Learn Art of Pouring Paint
This Arteza acrylic pouring set with canvases includes pouring acrylic paint, variety of painting surfaces, and all necessary tools for creating pouring acrylic artworks. Try different techniques shown in the colorful instruction booklet included.
Ready-to-Pour Paint
Our paint is ready-made for this technique because it's specially formulated as a high-flow acrylic. Simply pour and tilt the surface in each direction to let the paint flow and the colors interact in unpredictable, yet always interesting ways.
Various Painting Surfaces
This set has a variety of painting surfaces, as well as acrylic supplies like a lab jack, palette knife, wooden mixing sticks, and drop cloth to protect your work area.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
At Arteza, our products are made to last and backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, so you can rest assured you’re getting quality products at a great price.
I love this brand, the quality of paints are wonderful.
By Colorgirl on December 28, 2020
i've been doing acrylic pours virtually for work evens with our teams and i have loved it. loved it. we typically limit to 3 or 4 colors though, so i was excited to get this set and be a bit more creative. basically everything you need is in here to get started, minus a workspace. the other thing i would consider is a straw because it's kind of fun to blow the paint around and uncover colors or create cells.
i actually did my pour on a small canvas, super easy to hang - i like these because you can use the holders on top of an aluminum tray so the paint can drip down. plus that set up is fairly resuable. the kit comes with an instruction guide that includes several different types of pours. the paints are all already premixed and it's basically ready to go - no canvas prep needed other than setting up your space. notable point is that no matter hard you try not to be messy - it's gonna be messy - that's half the fun. but if there is carpet on the floor at all - use a drop cloth. it's easier to deal with it being annoying, than it is to clean your carpet later.
for my attached pour - i used a flip cup method - where you set the canvas on the cup, turn it over and pull the cup up and the paint just flows out and you get to watch it be amazing. i think the guide called it a dirty pour. all of the methods are fun and you will never create the same painting twice. it's really mostly fun to do it with someone else - even if you pour it exactly the same, the finished product will be different.
the kit arrived in near pristine condition. one paint vial had come open slightly, but it was very little paint loss. like tiny. but do open it immediately to check it - you don't want to let it sit for a month, open it later to find out that it's been leaking. this is a good rule of thumb for anything you receive that's liquidy.
if you've done paint pours before - you will enjoy the added creativity all of the colors afford you. and you can play around a lot with the larger canvases that are provided and create several pours on a single surface. this is going to be my next game! if you've never done pours - everything is here to get you started. you'll enjoy learning with this kit for sure!
By RMD on February 18, 2021
Plus since there's included canvases, you can start right away. We must have watched a dozen videos on the various techniques and to find more inspiration - I suggest doing the same if you're just starting out. This kit has everything for basic pour painting.