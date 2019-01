I apologize for the long review. However, in order for you to understand how this product worked for me- I must share my story. I feel so much better adding this small but secure feature to my apartment door. I usually will not leave a review sharing my personal business however, after what happened to me today I feel the need to post this. In doing so I hope to help anyone who needs feedback in order to purchase this product.



A few weeks ago I was minding my own business inside my third level apartment. I had just gotten home from work so I removed my clothes to place them in the laundry. Before I could place the clothes inside I heard a key turning in my LOCKED door! Before I could react my front door flew open and three guys were standing in my doorway. I yelled for them to get out! One of the guys apologized and stated "He was from the carpet cleaning service my apartment uses on a permanent basis". Two of the guys left quickly however, the first guy was still standing there looking at me. I screamed again for him to get the **** out! He apologized again and left. Of course I called my apartment manager and filed a complaint. Turns out the guys were looking for the empty apartment under mine and were not paying attention to the apt numbers. Still I felt so shaken by this incident. I live alone and I felt like I needed something besides my stun gun to help me feel secure while inside of my home. I just never thought about something like this happening (which was foolish thinking on my part). My apartment door is heavy but it only has that one lock on it. A friend told me about a purchase he made off Amazon for the Addalock and after using this handy device for over two months; I'm sold. It was a bit tricky to get on at first however, after looking over the instructions carefully and reading a few reviews from this web-page I figured it out. Today early this morning I was getting out of the shower and guess what? A key turned in my lock but the door would not budge. I ran to my peep hole and I could see it was the same guy from the carpet service. I told him to back up before I use my weapon and he claimed "He just stopped by to apologize again". I'm in the process now of reporting this to the police. I just wanted to leave my personal experience to help whoever could benefit from this lock. Please keep in mind it only works within the inside of your door you are not able to leave it on if no one is home. I uploaded pictures for you to see my basic set up. Although, it was hard for me to share my story I really appreciate you taking time out to read my review. I hope it was informative.



**To the warm, considerate, and loving people who took the time to leave me a positive comment: thank you deeply. It is people like you that makes challenging times bearable. You are a true blessing.**