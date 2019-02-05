Other Sellers on Amazon
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
- PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple
- EASY TO USE - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system
- LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
- IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM - Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season
From the manufacturer
About AeroGarden
AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.
AeroGarden Harvest. The 6-pod Harvest garden is our most popular countertop garden. It’s easy to use, has a sleek tailored shape and a small footprint to fit in any kitchen.
- Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year-Round
- Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
- Energy Efficient LED Grow Lights for Faster Growth
- Simple Reminders Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
- Sprouts in Days, Harvest in Weeks, Enjoy for Months
|
|
|
|
|
Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood
Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights. Our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate.
|
Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil
Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil. You'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden.
|
Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
The AeroGarden Harvest's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off. The one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth
|
As Fresh As It Gets
Now you can have flavor packed herbs, crisp salad greens, and even vine-ripened tomatoes that are always fresh, always local, and always in season. You have everything you need to make delicious meals straight off the stem.
|AeroGarden Harvest
|AeroGarden Harvest Elite
|AeroGarden Bounty Basic
|AeroGarden Bounty
|Grow Height
|12"
|12"
|24"
|24"
|Number of Pods
|6 Pods
|6
|9
|9
|Display Type
|Push Button
|LCD Screen
|Touch Screen
|Touch Screen
|LED Wattage
|20 Watts
|20 Watts
|30 Watts
|40 Watts
|Type of Finish
|Matte
|Stainless Steel
|Matte
|Matte
Product description
The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time. It’s the perfect complement to any kitchen. Just fill the garden with water, drop in the pre seeded pods, and add a little bit of our all natural liquid plant food. The Harvest does the rest. Specially tuned, full spectrum LEDs mimic the optimum effects of sunlight. Your plants will naturally grow faster and there’s no pesticides or herbicides needed, and no soil required. Built in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, and let you know when to feed and add water – so there’s no more guesswork. It’s truly that easy. We guarantee it.
Yesterday, I wrote Homedepot an email. Immediately, someone wrote back.
I was just trying to reach Aerogarden for some new pods that wasn't growing. I think they should find an outsource to answer their phone and email. Look like they will spend one hour answering one phone call. I wasted 4 hours of my time today!
It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.
One thing: the light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom.