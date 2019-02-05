& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
AeroGarden Harvest - Blac... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Small cosmetic imperfections on the corner of the item. Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$109.49
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Naptown Traders
Add to Cart
$109.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: triadenoch
Add to Cart
$121.16
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: STL PRO, Inc.
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest - Black

4.4 out of 5 stars 573 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "aerogarden"
List Price: $149.95
Price: $99.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $49.96 (33%)
Black
Harvest
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) - Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
  • PLANT TO PLATE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple
  • EASY TO USE - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system
  • LED GROW LIGHTS - High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM - Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season
LawnGarden

Frequently bought together

  • AeroGarden Harvest - Black
  • +
  • AeroGarden Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit (6 pod)
  • +
  • AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit, 6 pod
Total price: $125.28
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden AeroGarden Bounty Elite AeroGarden
AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden Harvest Elite AeroGarden Bounty Basic AeroGarden Bounty
Grow Height 12" 12" 24" 24"
Number of Pods 6 Pods 6 9 9
Display Type Push Button LCD Screen Touch Screen Touch Screen
LED Wattage 20 Watts 20 Watts 30 Watts 40 Watts
Type of Finish Matte Stainless Steel Matte Matte

Compare with similar items


AeroGarden Harvest - Black
AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit, 6 pod
AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
AeroGarden Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Pod Kit
AeroGarden 800547-0208 Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit, 7
AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit (9 pod)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (573) 4 out of 5 stars (406) 4 out of 5 stars (334) 4 out of 5 stars (622) 3 out of 5 stars (383) 4 out of 5 stars (254)
Price $99.99 $15.95 $129.99 $14.44 $17.95 $11.34
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Black  |  Style:Harvest

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time. It’s the perfect complement to any kitchen. Just fill the garden with water, drop in the pre seeded pods, and add a little bit of our all natural liquid plant food. The Harvest does the rest. Specially tuned, full spectrum LEDs mimic the optimum effects of sunlight. Your plants will naturally grow faster and there’s no pesticides or herbicides needed, and no soil required. Built in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, and let you know when to feed and add water – so there’s no more guesswork. It’s truly that easy. We guarantee it.

Product information

Color:Black  |  Style:Harvest

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
573 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
14%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

342 customer reviews

kristy campbell
5.0 out of 5 stars It actually works.
February 5, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
290 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars No customer service at all!
February 1, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
220 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kim Kaprielian
1.0 out of 5 stars I wanted to love this....
January 7, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
155 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Duy
4.0 out of 5 stars Blindingly bright light but fun and easy to grow herbs!
January 9, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
74 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Samuel H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome, my wife loves it, simple but high tech!
January 19, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mary B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked just like they said it would
January 24, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jonathan Lucas Story
5.0 out of 5 stars the new design is so nice!
November 12, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan44
1.0 out of 5 stars An F!
January 11, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: HarvestVerified Purchase
Read more
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Amazon's ChoiceCustomers also viewed these Amazon's Choice items

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit, 6 pod
    4.2 out of 5 stars 406
    $15.95
  2. AeroGarden Harvest Elite - Stainless Steel
    4.4 out of 5 stars 334
    $129.99
  3. AeroGarden Bounty Basic-Black Indoor Garden
    4.6 out of 5 stars 210
    $215.99
  4. AeroGarden Harvest 360 - Black
    4.0 out of 5 stars 104
    $99.99
  5. AeroGarden Sprout LED - Black
    3.9 out of 5 stars 746
    $66.12
  6. AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit (9 pod)
    4.0 out of 5 stars 254
    $11.34
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: germination light, veggie seeds, easy grow plants, Best rosemary seeds for planting, Best hydroponic nutrients for vegetables, Best grow lights for aerogarden

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.