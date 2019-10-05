- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
AeroGarden Black Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Garden
|Price:
|$399.95
|Deal of the Day:
|$199.95 & FREE Shipping
|
Ends in 08h 28m 16s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$200.00 (50%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- EXCLUSIVE - During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Bounty - Black with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed
- INCLUDES HEIRLOOM SALAD SEED KIT (9-POD) - 9 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson (2), Deer Tongue (1), Parris Island (1), Marvel of 4 Seasons (2), Rouge D'iver (2) and Red Sail (1) plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
- ALWAYS HOMEGROWN, FRESH & SAFE - Up to 9 plants grow at a time, up to 24" tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water right in your kitchen - no soil, no mess, made simple
- GROWS 5X FASTER THAN SOIL - High-performance, full spectrum 40-watt LED high efficiency grow lights in your herb garden are tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
- EASY TO USE & GROW - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
About AeroGarden
Our Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.
THE ALL-NEW BOUNTY - Smart. Attractive. Powerful. Upgraded with nearly 40 new features to make it even easier to grow the plants you love all year long, all while keeping the 9-pod configuration and 24” of grow height.
- Garden Year-Round
- Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
- Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
- Happier, Healthier Plants
|
|
|
|
|
Deal of the Day Exclusive
Your AeroGarden Bounty comes with an Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Kit inside - enjoy a crisp, delicious salad anytime of the year! No trip to the store, no worries about pesticides or herbicides, and no waste on greens gone bad. Always homegrown, fresh and safe.
|
Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
Your plants will continue to grow and mature, even when you're out of town for a few days. Just turn on Vacation Mode and come back to a healthy and thriving garden.
|
Smart Gardening
The Bounty is Wi-Fi enabled and can be monitored and controlled from our AeroGarden app or your Amazon Echo device. Check your garden’s status or turn its lights on or off no matter where you are.
|
Bigger Harvests
Fuller healthier plants equal bigger yields of more flavorful produce. With room for up to nine plants on the newly-designed Grow Deck, you can grow even more variety with a sleek modern garden that looks great in any room.
|AeroGarden Harvest Elite
|AeroGarden Bounty
|AeroGarden Bounty Elite
|Grow Height
|12"
|24"
|24"
|Number of Pods
|6 Pods
|9 Pods
|9 Pods
|Display Type
|LCD Screen
|LCD Screen
|Touch Screen
|LED Capabilities
|20 Watts
|30 Watts
|50 Watts
|Type of Finish
|Stainless Steel
|Matte
|Stainless Steel
|Seed Pod Kit Included
|Gourmet Herb
|Heirloom Salad Greens
|Gourmet Herb
Product description
Grow up to 9 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers indoors, all year long - no sun, soil or green thumb required! The new AeroGarden Bounty is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Perfect for tall veggies, like full size tomatoes and sweet bell peppers, you'll never again have to wait for summer to get those farmers market fresh flavors at home.
The completely reimagined Bounty is pushing the limits on what an indoor garden can do. This garden has been upgraded with amazing features that support big, flavorful harvests in one of our most attractive systems yet. The sleek design looks great in any home. The water bowl is the largest ever for a countertop garden, letting you go longer between fill ups. The grow deck has been completely redesigned, giving plants more room to grow, allowing for an optional trellis attachment, and offering a larger water fill opening for less mess. The high quality grow lights are dimmable down to 30% with the touch of a button and the full color, high resolution touchscreen control panel is easier than ever to control. Add in the Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility and the Vacation Mode and you've got one of the most advanced and responsive indoor gardens ever.
The Bounty's grow light hood contains 40 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The digital screen displays all your garden's vital statistics (water level, days planted, relationship status) and gives you reminders for when to add things like water and our patented plant food. Keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. And the light hood extends 24"" high, giving you tons of room for your favorite tall veggies and flowers to really mature.
The Bounty sets up fast, so you can get back to collecting all the recipes you'll soon be making with your amazingly fresh herbs and veggies. Just drop the included seed pods in your garden, fill the bowl with water and some plant food, plug it in, launch the Quick Plant garden sequence on your control panel and you're good to go! Want garden fresh tomatoes in the dead of winter? No problem! How about beautiful petunias for months on end with no florists fee? Done and done. And if you ever get a seed pod from our 70+ varieties that doesn't sprout, just give us a call! We have a 100% germination guarantee and will get a new seed pod in the mail to you.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Update After 2 Weeks: Everything but the Mint has already sprouted!
Update After 3 Weeks: Although you can't see it, the Mint is sprouting. Just a little slow. Everything else is coming along nicely.
Let me try to break it all down as best I can.
Design: The design of this unit has a more modern look and feel.
Light/Hood: The Light hood is thinner. The adjustment rod that raises the lights are simple. Just turn the knob to loosen, pull the light up or push it down and then tighten. The Bounty Elite is a 50W LED hood which is great. You can also now at any time dim the lights if needed to the wattage you want and then raise it back as well.
Sunrise/Sunset Mode: You can now tell your unit to slowly raise the wattage of the lights in the morning and at night. I have mine set to take 60 minutes from the lowest setting to the 50 watts. This is a great feature.
Vacation Mode: This mode is on previous units. I have not used this feature as of yet.
Display: The display is totally touch screen and easy to use.
Deck: The desk of the unit is wonderful! There are no tiny openings for the water to come up through and cause calcium marks as it is all one piece. The water fill hole is larger and no fear of over spill.
Bowl and Pump: The bowl of the unit has a special holder for the pump and where the water flows out of into the deck. Roots will have a hard time to get into the deck with this design. The pump is in a special housing and can be removed for easy cleaning. And with the new pump housing the roots are more contained.
Trellis: The new trellis system is easy to install. There are four rods that you place into the deck itself and then had the oval plant holder piece. No more trying to connect the old one to the light rod.
Wi-Fi: No issues getting it installed and using.
This is a superior unit and I love it!
In all seriousness the AeroGarden has been a treat to have. It’s amazing how easy it was to set up, maintain with the digital reminders, and watch the herbs grow quickly! These photos were taken only 11 days after set up, and we already have substantial growth with no additional effort since set up. We can’t wait to start cooking with our homegrown herbs.
- put the telescopic light pole into the unit and light hood on the pole
- plug in into outlet
- Add water (appx gallon of tap water, let it sit for few hours to de-chlorinate)
- add the recommended amount of nutrients (included)
- drop in the seed pods (herb packet included), cover with domes (included)
- Press "Quick Plant" button, select Herbs and set clock and timer for when you want the lights on/off
DESIGN: clean and sleek, very different from older models and a welcome modern look
LIGHTS: can be temporarily turned OFF, ON or DIMMED- I love this feature! You can adjust when they turn on/off.
DISPLAY: shows the water level and will warn you when it gets low, on the LEFT - how many days it is since the garden was started (0 on first day) , on the RIGHT: when to add nutrients (in 14 day). It's helpful that "#of days" can be adjusted, when moving plants that were started in another garden.
VACATION MODE: can be turned ON/OFF with single press of the button and customized from MENU
MENU: well organized into 4 main sections (Garden Settings, Light, Pump Food) . A GARDEN STATUS is especially helpful with stats of current settings in 2 screens- Garden Type (Herbs), Mode (Germination when garden is started), when Lights com on/off, Days planted, Pumps cycle (how often it come on and how long it runs) and
WIFI: set up WiFi to add it to Aerogarden app so you can monitor your garden from your phone!
I will be updating this review as my herb garden grows.
Day 1 - some signs of life already in basil pods.
Day 7 - everything germinated, except for Parsley and Mint pods
Day 14 - a reminder came up to add nutrients on both the garden itself and on AeroGarden app. Every pod's seeds germinated and growing well.
Day 28 - a reminder came up to add nutrients.
Day 30 - every herb is now 2-5 inches high, mint is small, but healthy and strong (see photo)
Day 50 - trimmed basil twice already, today I had enough for a cup of pesto. Love it!
Top reviews from other countries
The easy to use touch screen guides you through the entire setup process which I found more user-friendly than pulling out a large manual. After assembly, all there is to do is add water to the specified level marked inside the chamber, add the plant food (do NOT add extra, this can harm your seeds/roots), and insert Seed Pods.
Out of 9 pods, only 2 would not germinate (Thyme and one of two Genovese Basils). With my original AeroGarden 6, I was 100% successful the first time but declined down to 50% (3 out of 6 pods) the second and third time. AeroGarden advertises “Germination Guarantee” however, after contacting them on two occasions to complain about multiple pods not germinating, they sent me free replacements but tried making it out that it was my fault even though I was very meticulous. I no longer bother with their un-friendly “Guarantee”.
The lighting is much better with their new models as you are no longer expected to buy overpriced replacement CFL bulbs every 6 months. I originally replaced them once a year as the price kept rising from $17 for 2 until they were $35 (and now, they are almost $60 CDN). This is when I gave up and left the AeroGarden 6 to collect dust in my basement. With the Bounty Elite, the potency of the lamp will last 3 years and LED lights are longer lasting and much more energy-efficient than fluorescent. The LED lights use 3 colours to promote growth in plants; white LEDs simulate daylight; the blue lights help your plants grow bigger; and the red lights help to bloom flowers or fruit.
While I love this product, I do have mixed emotions. I like the aesthetics, it works great, easier to use than my earlier model and the lighting is much brighter. What worries me, what lies down the road after 3 years when you’re supposed to replace the entire lamp. There is no mention of replacement lamps on AeroGarden’s website and if there was, I don’t even want to imagine how expensive it would be to replace one of the main components of this system. I have a feeling I will only be enjoying the Bounty Elite for 3 years.
Recommendations:
- You should completely empty the tank once a month and replace with fresh distilled water.
- Purchase an aquarium gravel cleaner (I bought a Python 6PC Mini Pro-Clean for less than $10 here on Amazon), this makes it so much easier to drain the tank rather than carrying it to the sink sloshing water everywhere.
- Give the entire system a good cleaning with a water/bleach solution between plantings to reduce risk of pathogens that can destroy your crop.
-Cut a large section of cardboard the same size as the garden and wrap it with foil then stand that up behind the system to help reflect even more light.
Future Options: AeroGarden have many pod kits to choose from: Italian Herb, Cherry Tomato, Salad Greens, Heirloom Salad Greens, Mixed Romaine, Chili Peppers, Salsa Garden (Jalapenos and Tomatoes), and even a Grow Anything Kit where you insert your own seeds. Or, if herbs are not your thing they even offer a Spring Flowers and Mountain Meadow Flower Kit.
It has been fascinating to watch these plants grow and something happy to look forward to each day.
The light is B R I G H T. So bright that when I come down at 5 the morning and the rest of the lights are off, it doesn't matter. I read some stuff online and decided I was smart, so I wrapped the whole thing in tin foil. It kept the light inside, kept the humidity up and my retinas were thankful. My pods sprouted several days earlier than expected, so I highly recommend this little hack. Once everything was an inch or so high I kep the tin foil off as I wanted to check on them every day. I also used the light for other plants. In jars off to the side I've sprouted some garlic cloves, regrown green onions. I reused the tin foil to create a three-sided wall around a seed starting kit and placed it next to the Bounty to use the light. In 5 days, everything had sprouted, even my pumpkin and melon seeds.
To replace the water, which is recommended once a month, I just pulled the light off the pole, unplugged the pump and lifted the whole top lid with the pods up off the water bucket. I placed the whole section on the edges of a cardboard box (like the box was opened and the flaps were sticking straight up. I propped the corner of the box against a wall so it wouldn't shift). It was easy to pick up the water bucket and carry it to the sink to rinse and refill. Took less than 5 minutes.
The water pump is whisper quiet. I also have an Aerogarden Sprout. It is not quiet.
First it is a great idea - easy to use and using water and plant food makes it an ideal machine for indoor use.
However it is just too pricy, especially seeds that sold by this company. If you are unlucky you get maybe 1 or 2 bad seeds then you waste like couple dollars. But normally those seeds should be very cheap to buy yoruself.