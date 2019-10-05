I don’t have a green thumb, even with herbs. Friends have told me to be careful growing mint as it will take over but not me, I can’t even grow mint. I purchased an AeroGarden 6 over 5 years ago and was fairly successful with most of the herb pods. The AeroGarden system does most of the work for you and you never need to worry about over-watering the soil as there is no soil with hydroponic systems.



The easy to use touch screen guides you through the entire setup process which I found more user-friendly than pulling out a large manual. After assembly, all there is to do is add water to the specified level marked inside the chamber, add the plant food (do NOT add extra, this can harm your seeds/roots), and insert Seed Pods.



Out of 9 pods, only 2 would not germinate (Thyme and one of two Genovese Basils). With my original AeroGarden 6, I was 100% successful the first time but declined down to 50% (3 out of 6 pods) the second and third time. AeroGarden advertises “Germination Guarantee” however, after contacting them on two occasions to complain about multiple pods not germinating, they sent me free replacements but tried making it out that it was my fault even though I was very meticulous. I no longer bother with their un-friendly “Guarantee”.



The lighting is much better with their new models as you are no longer expected to buy overpriced replacement CFL bulbs every 6 months. I originally replaced them once a year as the price kept rising from $17 for 2 until they were $35 (and now, they are almost $60 CDN). This is when I gave up and left the AeroGarden 6 to collect dust in my basement. With the Bounty Elite, the potency of the lamp will last 3 years and LED lights are longer lasting and much more energy-efficient than fluorescent. The LED lights use 3 colours to promote growth in plants; white LEDs simulate daylight; the blue lights help your plants grow bigger; and the red lights help to bloom flowers or fruit.



While I love this product, I do have mixed emotions. I like the aesthetics, it works great, easier to use than my earlier model and the lighting is much brighter. What worries me, what lies down the road after 3 years when you’re supposed to replace the entire lamp. There is no mention of replacement lamps on AeroGarden’s website and if there was, I don’t even want to imagine how expensive it would be to replace one of the main components of this system. I have a feeling I will only be enjoying the Bounty Elite for 3 years.



Recommendations:

- You should completely empty the tank once a month and replace with fresh distilled water.

- Purchase an aquarium gravel cleaner (I bought a Python 6PC Mini Pro-Clean for less than $10 here on Amazon), this makes it so much easier to drain the tank rather than carrying it to the sink sloshing water everywhere.

- Give the entire system a good cleaning with a water/bleach solution between plantings to reduce risk of pathogens that can destroy your crop.

-Cut a large section of cardboard the same size as the garden and wrap it with foil then stand that up behind the system to help reflect even more light.



Future Options: AeroGarden have many pod kits to choose from: Italian Herb, Cherry Tomato, Salad Greens, Heirloom Salad Greens, Mixed Romaine, Chili Peppers, Salsa Garden (Jalapenos and Tomatoes), and even a Grow Anything Kit where you insert your own seeds. Or, if herbs are not your thing they even offer a Spring Flowers and Mountain Meadow Flower Kit.