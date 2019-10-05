$199.95
& FREE Shipping
Arrives: Tuesday, Nov 17
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Woot
Sold by Woot
Ships from
Woot
Sold by
Woot
Return policy: Extended holiday return window till Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021. You may be charged a restocking fee up to 50% of item's price for used or damaged returns and up to 100% for materially different item.
Read full return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

AeroGarden Black Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Garden

4.6 out of 5 stars 1,231 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Plant Germination Kits
Price: $399.95
Deal of the Day: $199.95 & FREE Shipping
Ends in 08h 28m 16s
Deal has ended
You Save: $200.00 (50%)
Bounty - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Kit
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • EXCLUSIVE - During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Bounty - Black with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed
  • INCLUDES HEIRLOOM SALAD SEED KIT (9-POD) - 9 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson (2), Deer Tongue (1), Parris Island (1), Marvel of 4 Seasons (2), Rouge D'iver (2) and Red Sail (1) plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
  • ALWAYS HOMEGROWN, FRESH & SAFE - Up to 9 plants grow at a time, up to 24" tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water right in your kitchen - no soil, no mess, made simple
  • GROWS 5X FASTER THAN SOIL - High-performance, full spectrum 40-watt LED high efficiency grow lights in your herb garden are tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • EASY TO USE & GROW - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden AeroGarden Bounty Elite
AeroGarden Harvest Elite AeroGarden Bounty AeroGarden Bounty Elite
Grow Height 12" 24" 24"
Number of Pods 6 Pods 9 Pods 9 Pods
Display Type LCD Screen LCD Screen Touch Screen
LED Capabilities 20 Watts 30 Watts 50 Watts
Type of Finish Stainless Steel Matte Stainless Steel
Seed Pod Kit Included Gourmet Herb Heirloom Salad Greens Gourmet Herb

Product description

Style:Bounty - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Kit

Grow up to 9 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers indoors, all year long - no sun, soil or green thumb required! The new AeroGarden Bounty is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Perfect for tall veggies, like full size tomatoes and sweet bell peppers, you'll never again have to wait for summer to get those farmers market fresh flavors at home.

The completely reimagined Bounty is pushing the limits on what an indoor garden can do. This garden has been upgraded with amazing features that support big, flavorful harvests in one of our most attractive systems yet. The sleek design looks great in any home. The water bowl is the largest ever for a countertop garden, letting you go longer between fill ups. The grow deck has been completely redesigned, giving plants more room to grow, allowing for an optional trellis attachment, and offering a larger water fill opening for less mess. The high quality grow lights are dimmable down to 30% with the touch of a button and the full color, high resolution touchscreen control panel is easier than ever to control. Add in the Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility and the Vacation Mode and you've got one of the most advanced and responsive indoor gardens ever.

The Bounty's grow light hood contains 40 watts of white, red and blue LED lights, giving your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow, and grow quickly! Plants grow 5X faster than in a traditional outdoor garden. And the automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time. The digital screen displays all your garden's vital statistics (water level, days planted, relationship status) and gives you reminders for when to add things like water and our patented plant food. Keeping your plant babies happy and thriving is never a problem. And the light hood extends 24"" high, giving you tons of room for your favorite tall veggies and flowers to really mature.

The Bounty sets up fast, so you can get back to collecting all the recipes you'll soon be making with your amazingly fresh herbs and veggies. Just drop the included seed pods in your garden, fill the bowl with water and some plant food, plug it in, launch the Quick Plant garden sequence on your control panel and you're good to go! Want garden fresh tomatoes in the dead of winter? No problem! How about beautiful petunias for months on end with no florists fee? Done and done. And if you ever get a seed pod from our 70+ varieties that doesn't sprout, just give us a call! We have a 100% germination guarantee and will get a new seed pod in the mail to you.

Product information

Style:Bounty - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Kit

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,231 global ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
8%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

John B. Gill
5.0 out of 5 stars Keeps Getting Better
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2019
Style: Bounty - White w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
248 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S. S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Unit Yet!
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2019
Style: Bounty Elite w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
145 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Have loved growing herbs in no “thyme” with our AeroGarden!
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2019
Style: Bounty Basic w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
135 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J&S
5.0 out of 5 stars Makes growing herbs easy in home without natural light, Easy to set up & use. Black thumb's delight!
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2019
Style: Bounty - White w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
114 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Evan
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Hydroponic System
Reviewed in Canada on November 23, 2019
Style: Bounty Elite w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
42 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Ralla
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent for the first time Quarantined gardener - be happy and grow things <3
Reviewed in Canada on April 24, 2020
Style: Bounty - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Certified Reviews
5.0 out of 5 stars Very easy to use
Reviewed in Canada on November 19, 2019
Style: Bounty Elite w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
review image
33 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Date
2.0 out of 5 stars Amix feeling
Reviewed in Canada on June 12, 2020
Style: Bounty - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Nash
5.0 out of 5 stars Loving this
Reviewed in Canada on January 8, 2020
Style: Bounty Basic w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.