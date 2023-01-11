Add to your order

AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black

4.4 out of 5 stars 461 ratings
Style: Farm 24Plus
Pattern Name: Farm
Enhance your purchase

  • Use this hydroponic garden to grow 24 different herb, veggie, or flower varieties simultaneously and year-round
  • Two fully customizable 60W LED grow lights give your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly - up to 5x faster than in soil
  • Automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, digital screen tells you when to add water and plant food, and WiFi connectivity allows you to monitor and control your garden remotely
  • Adjustable grow height of 24“, and can be stacked with other Farm gardens for vertical gardening and maximizing growth potential
  • Includes two Salad Bar Seed Pod Kits, featuring 9 lettuce pods, 3 herb pods, and 12 tomato pods

From the brand

AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black
Decyam Touch Screen Hydroponics Growing System, 30% Faster Indoor Herb Garden Kit, Smart Home Gardening with Led Grow Light, 12 Pods, Constant Water Pump, Automatic Timer for Family Kitchen
AeroGarden Harvest Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Stainless Steel
AeroGarden Harvest XL with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (461) 4.6 out of 5 stars (23) 4.6 out of 5 stars (5721) 4.7 out of 5 stars (18104)
Price $599.95 $169.99 $304.63 $149.60
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Decyam Manufacturer Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Black Black Stainless Steel Black
Item Dimensions 14 x 36 x 32.5 inches 15.75 x 8.07 x 7.25 inches 6.25 x 10.5 x 17.4 inches 10.75 x 11.75 x 10.75 inches
Size Farm 24Plus w/ Salad Bar Seed Kit Large Harvest Elite Harvest XL
Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus, a hydroponic garden that allows you to grow 24 different herb, veggie, or flower varieties simultaneously and year-round, up to 24" high. The indoor garden's two 60W LED grow lights promote rapid plant growth and can be adjusted independently, so your large vegetables can fully mature while you also grow shorter herbs and flowers. The light settings, such as light intensity and the automatic sunrise/sunset feature, are fully customizable to match the schedule in your home. The easy-to-use touchscreen control panel displays all of your garden's vital statistics and gives you reminders for when to add water and plant food. You can also control your garden's settings remotely with the Farm 24Plus' WiFi connectivity or the AeroGarden app. Not to mention, the included Salad Bar Seed Pod Kits grow a mixture of crisp heirloom lettuces, zesty herbs, and juicy vegetables that will keep your family wanting a salad with dinner every night.

AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black

Top reviews from the United States

Orionstar4
4.0 out of 5 stars Holes are way to close together but still a good way to start out.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 11, 2023
Style: Farm 24XLPattern Name: FarmVerified Purchase
patricia pytleski
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product and easy to use!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 2, 2022
Style: Farm 24PlusPattern Name: FarmVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product and easy to use!
By patricia pytleski on December 2, 2022
I read some of the reviews about this being difficult to assemble. It is not, it took 20-30 minutes from unboxing to done.

Also folks complaining about it being hard to figure out how to lower and raise the lights. The panel has a built in FAQ.

To raise and lower the lights you simply select the side you want left/right on the display and push the up or down arrow on the left side in yellow…

These are pictures of my sprouts after 6 days.

If i had any complaints at all it would be the choice of lettuce in their “salad bar” but that is personal preference.

I bought the “grow anything” 50 pack and love it, i am also using this as a seed starter for my DWC setup and outside plantings.

Overall awesome product and I will be buying another one soon!
