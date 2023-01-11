Add to your order
- Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
- 24/7 support when you need it.
- Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black
Learn more
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Use this hydroponic garden to grow 24 different herb, veggie, or flower varieties simultaneously and year-round
- Two fully customizable 60W LED grow lights give your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly - up to 5x faster than in soil
- Automatic timer makes sure the lights go on and off at exactly the right time, digital screen tells you when to add water and plant food, and WiFi connectivity allows you to monitor and control your garden remotely
- Adjustable grow height of 24“, and can be stacked with other Farm gardens for vertical gardening and maximizing growth potential
- Includes two Salad Bar Seed Pod Kits, featuring 9 lettuce pods, 3 herb pods, and 12 tomato pods
Customer ratings by feature
From the brand
Compare with similar items
|
|
Decyam Touch Screen Hydroponics Growing System, 30% Faster Indoor Herb Garden Kit, Smart Home Gardening with Led Grow Light, 12 Pods, Constant Water Pump, Automatic Timer for Family Kitchen
|
AeroGarden Harvest Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Stainless Steel
|
AeroGarden Harvest XL with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light, Black
|Customer Rating
|(461)
|(23)
|(5721)
|(18104)
|Price
|$599.95
|$169.99
|$304.63
|$149.60
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Decyam Manufacturer
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Stainless Steel
|Black
|Item Dimensions
|14 x 36 x 32.5 inches
|15.75 x 8.07 x 7.25 inches
|6.25 x 10.5 x 17.4 inches
|10.75 x 11.75 x 10.75 inches
|Size
|Farm 24Plus w/ Salad Bar Seed Kit
|Large
|Harvest Elite
|Harvest XL
Product Description
Why wait for the perfect weather to have a great gardening day? Meet the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus, a hydroponic garden that allows you to grow 24 different herb, veggie, or flower varieties simultaneously and year-round, up to 24" high. The indoor garden's two 60W LED grow lights promote rapid plant growth and can be adjusted independently, so your large vegetables can fully mature while you also grow shorter herbs and flowers. The light settings, such as light intensity and the automatic sunrise/sunset feature, are fully customizable to match the schedule in your home. The easy-to-use touchscreen control panel displays all of your garden's vital statistics and gives you reminders for when to add water and plant food. You can also control your garden's settings remotely with the Farm 24Plus' WiFi connectivity or the AeroGarden app. Not to mention, the included Salad Bar Seed Pod Kits grow a mixture of crisp heirloom lettuces, zesty herbs, and juicy vegetables that will keep your family wanting a salad with dinner every night.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It's a shame 3 of the pods didn't grow. Or maybe it's lucky for the other plants.
Also folks complaining about it being hard to figure out how to lower and raise the lights. The panel has a built in FAQ.
To raise and lower the lights you simply select the side you want left/right on the display and push the up or down arrow on the left side in yellow…
These are pictures of my sprouts after 6 days.
If i had any complaints at all it would be the choice of lettuce in their “salad bar” but that is personal preference.
I bought the “grow anything” 50 pack and love it, i am also using this as a seed starter for my DWC setup and outside plantings.
Overall awesome product and I will be buying another one soon!
By patricia pytleski on December 2, 2022
Also folks complaining about it being hard to figure out how to lower and raise the lights. The panel has a built in FAQ.
To raise and lower the lights you simply select the side you want left/right on the display and push the up or down arrow on the left side in yellow…
These are pictures of my sprouts after 6 days.
If i had any complaints at all it would be the choice of lettuce in their “salad bar” but that is personal preference.
I bought the “grow anything” 50 pack and love it, i am also using this as a seed starter for my DWC setup and outside plantings.
Overall awesome product and I will be buying another one soon!