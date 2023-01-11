I read some of the reviews about this being difficult to assemble. It is not, it took 20-30 minutes from unboxing to done.



Also folks complaining about it being hard to figure out how to lower and raise the lights. The panel has a built in FAQ.



To raise and lower the lights you simply select the side you want left/right on the display and push the up or down arrow on the left side in yellow…



These are pictures of my sprouts after 6 days.



If i had any complaints at all it would be the choice of lettuce in their “salad bar” but that is personal preference.



I bought the “grow anything” 50 pack and love it, i am also using this as a seed starter for my DWC setup and outside plantings.



Overall awesome product and I will be buying another one soon!