- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
AeroGarden Gr Harvest 360 360-Black w/Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit, Black
|List Price
|$149.95
|Deal of the Day:
|
$89.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 10h 53m 15s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$60.00 (40%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- EXCLUSIVE - During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed
- INCLUDES HEIRLOOM SALAD SEED KIT (6-POD) - 6 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'iver and Red Sail plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
- ALWAYS HOMEGROWN, FRESH & SAFE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12" tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water right in your kitchen - no soil, no mess, made simple
- GROWS 5X FASTER THAN SOIL - High-performance, full spectrum 20-watt LED high efficiency grow lights in your herb garden are tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
- EASY TO USE & GROW - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers also viewed these products
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
About AeroGarden
Our Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow.
AeroGarden Harvest 360. The 6-pod Harvest garden is our most popular countertop garden. It’s easy to use, has a sleek tailored shape and a small footprint to fit in any kitchen.
- Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year-Round
- Plants Grow Naturally in Water, No Soil, No Mess
- Energy Efficient LED Grow Lights for Faster Growth
- Simple Reminders Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
- Sprouts in Days, Harvest in Weeks, Enjoy for Months
|
|
|
|
|
Deal of the Day Exclusive
Your AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes with an Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Kit inside - enjoy a crisp, delicious salad anytime of the year! No trip to the store, no worries about pesticides or herbicides, and no waste on greens gone bad. Always homegrown, fresh and safe.
|
Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood
Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights. Our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate.
|
Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil
Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil. You'll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden.
|
Take the Guesswork Out of Growing
The AeroGarden Harvest 360's compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off. The one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth
|AeroGarden Harvest 360
|AeroGarden Harvest Elite
|AeroGarden Bounty Basic
|AeroGarden Bounty
|Grow Height
|12"
|12"
|24"
|24"
|Number of Pods
|6 Pods
|6 Pods
|9 Pods
|9 Pods
|Display Type
|Push Button
|LCD Screen
|Touch Screen
|Touch Screen
|LED Wattage
|20 Watts
|20 Watts
|30 Watts
|40 Watts
|Type of Finish
|Matte
|Stainless Steel
|Matte
|Matte
|Seed Pod Kit Included
|Heirloom Salad Greens
|Gourmet Herb
|Gourmet Herb
|Gourmet Herb
Product description
Enjoy a delicious, crisp salad anytime of year with this Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit. No trip to the store, no worries about pesticides or herbicides, and no waste on greens gone bad. Always in season, and always good for you since it comes from your very own garden on your kitchen counter - no sun, soil or green thumb required!
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Yesterday, I wrote Homedepot an email. Immediately, someone wrote back.
I was just trying to reach Aerogarden for some new pods that wasn't growing. I think they should find an outsource to answer their phone and email. Look like they will spend one hour answering one phone call. I wasted 4 hours of my time today!
It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.
One thing: the light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom.
Top reviews from other countries
The photo above shows the plants at approximately three weeks growth. We are using it as a way of teaching our daughter about science and plants (in the summer we will teach her about outdoor gardening but this is perfect for now). Soon we will have fresh herbs available on our kitchen countertop whenever we need them so even though this was a gift for my husband our whole family is enjoying it!
Also makes the kitchen smell quite pleasant. The lights are the power of a small sun which was initially off putting, but I just put on my nasa hat and pretend I’m in space.
My wife doesn’t get it....