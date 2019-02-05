$89.95
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Wednesday, Nov 18 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, Nov 13 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
AeroGarden Gr Harvest 360... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

AeroGarden Gr Harvest 360 360-Black w/Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit, Black

4.6 out of 5 stars 3,774 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Plant Germination Kits
List Price $149.95
Deal of the Day: $89.95 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 10h 53m 15s
Deal has ended
You Save: $60.00 (40%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • EXCLUSIVE - During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed
  • INCLUDES HEIRLOOM SALAD SEED KIT (6-POD) - 6 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'iver and Red Sail plus a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
  • ALWAYS HOMEGROWN, FRESH & SAFE - Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12" tall with this indoor garden. Grows in water right in your kitchen - no soil, no mess, made simple
  • GROWS 5X FASTER THAN SOIL - High-performance, full spectrum 20-watt LED high efficiency grow lights in your herb garden are tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • EASY TO USE & GROW - Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system
Shop our favorite brands
Check out our wide selection of third-party gift cards.
Shop now

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit, 6
    4.5 out of 5 stars 5,814
    $15.95
  2. AeroGarden Harvest-Black Indoor Hydroponic Garden
    4.6 out of 5 stars 3,774
    #1 Best Seller in Plant Germination Kits
    $99.97
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
AeroGarden Harvest AeroGarden AeroGarden Bounty Elite AeroGarden
AeroGarden Harvest 360 AeroGarden Harvest Elite AeroGarden Bounty Basic AeroGarden Bounty
Grow Height 12" 12" 24" 24"
Number of Pods 6 Pods 6 Pods 9 Pods 9 Pods
Display Type Push Button LCD Screen Touch Screen Touch Screen
LED Wattage 20 Watts 20 Watts 30 Watts 40 Watts
Type of Finish Matte Stainless Steel Matte Matte
Seed Pod Kit Included Heirloom Salad Greens Gourmet Herb Gourmet Herb Gourmet Herb

Product description

Style:Harvest 360 - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Kit

Enjoy a delicious, crisp salad anytime of year with this Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit. No trip to the store, no worries about pesticides or herbicides, and no waste on greens gone bad. Always in season, and always good for you since it comes from your very own garden on your kitchen counter - no sun, soil or green thumb required!

Product information

Style:Harvest 360 - Black w/ Heirloom Salad Seed Kit

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
3,774 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

kristy campbell
5.0 out of 5 stars It actually works.
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
803 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars No customer service at all!
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
503 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kim Kaprielian
1.0 out of 5 stars I wanted to love this....
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
352 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Duy
4.0 out of 5 stars Blindingly bright light but fun and easy to grow herbs!
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
175 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mary B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked just like they said it would
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
129 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Samuel H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome, my wife loves it, simple but high tech!
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
127 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan44
1.0 out of 5 stars An F!
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jonathan Lucas Story
5.0 out of 5 stars the new design is so nice!
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2018
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

UncleBill'
3.0 out of 5 stars OOPS, short life span
Reviewed in Canada on December 12, 2018
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
82 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
amybrandt11
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for the winter gardener, great way for young children to start learning about gardening
Reviewed in Canada on December 15, 2018
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
33 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Scott
5.0 out of 5 stars The aerogarden is growing on me (get it?).
Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2018
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
26 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Denby Greenslade
1.0 out of 5 stars The plants all have some kind of dissease
Reviewed in Canada on December 31, 2018
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
C Smith 31
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for herbs
Reviewed in Canada on February 23, 2019
Style: Harvest - Black w/ Gourmet Herb Seed KitVerified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.