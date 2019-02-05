This is the first aerogarden I've purchased and I've had it for 2.5 weeks now. It came with a 6-pod herb kit and 5 out of the 6 pods have sprouted. The thyme did not sprout even though the sprouting period should have been a maximum of 14 days and it has now been 21. I contacted aerogarden about this but they told me that I have to wait a full 21 days before they will send me a replacement for the thyme. I will try to contact them again.

It's been really fun watching the plants grow and sprout and it's very easy. The only thing I don't like is how bright the whole system is. I can't look directly at it or else it's very blinding. I had to put a dark bag over the whole thing to keep from blinding myself and my family. If it had some sort of light blocker I think that would be much better. I don't know how anyone can leave this on their work desk as a decorative piece because it's so bright. Otherwise I am very happy with my purchase and look forward to sampling the herbs in a few weeks.